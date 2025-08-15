Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this article…

…and this one…

…featuring this recent series of posts from former BBC journalist Chris Middleton, who is writing about media bias, free speech, and government lies…

I thought it worth sharing two more of his recent threads — on how the BBC covers protests, and how the BBC portrays protesters.

How the BBC covers protests

In this first thread, Middleton makes the case that the BBC does not report on protests fairly:

The BBC does not report on protests fairly

Black Lives Matter: 7th June 2020

Pro-Palestine: 22nd October 2023

Southport Counter Protests: August 2024

Epping Hotel Protests: 26th July 2025

Epping Hotel Protests: 27th July 2025

UK-wide Hotel Protests: 2nd August 2025

What have we learned?

What Chris Middleton says certainly fits with the lack of coverage of the massive anti-lockdown protests in London in 2021, some of which happened outside BBC Broadcasting House!

If you haven’t seen this six-minute film, I recommend watching at least some of it:

How the BBC portrays protestors

In this second thread, Middleton asks whether the BBC is smearing protestors, and uses the example of a recent article to illustrate his points:

Is the BBC smearing protestors?

‘People are angry’: Behind the wave of asylum hotel protests (recent BBC News article)

Here is the article:

Below is Chris Middleton’s analysis.

Selective Quoting

Context Removal

Guilt by Association

Omissions

Selective scepticism bias

Framing Bias

The Bigger Issue

I doubt Orla is alone. Indeed I am reminded of what Prof Norman Fenton says of his experience making the 2015 BBC programme Climate Change by Numbers:

For example, we did a full day’s filming at the Royal Courts of Justice in London because I was drawing an analogy with how that probability fallacy was the same as is made in many legal cases where they misinterpret forensic evidence. It’s the same mistake. And I was trying to explain that. But of course none of that made it into the final edit.

For more context, see this recent post:

More broadly, I wonder how many people praying in churches still rely on the BBC for news about what to pray for…

Related

This post discussing the long-established strategy of Problem-Reaction-Solution:

And this one offering a broader perspective on the media:

Share

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem