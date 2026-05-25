Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth a short Bank Holiday Monday post in the context of headlines like this (from the Daily Mail)…

“33C blowtorch heat…”

And forecast maps like this…

I wonder what colours the Mirror will use if temperatures higher than 33C are predicted later in the summer…

Anyhow, according to the UK Met Office, the record for the highest daily maximum temperature in May is 32.8°C, held jointly by:

Camden Square (London) — on 22 May 1922

Horsham (West Sussex), Tunbridge Wells (Kent) and Regent’s Park (London) — on 29 May 1944

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) website mentions a disputed recording of 33.4°C at Rickmansworth (Hertfordshire) on 30 May 1947.

The Met Office records for the highest daily maximum temperature in April and June were also set a long time ago:

29.4°C at Camden Square (London) — on 16 April 1949

35.6°C at Camden Square (London) — on 29 June 1957; and Southampton Mayflower Park — on 28 June 1976

I wonder to what extent Camden Square is affected by the urban heat island effect.

I wonder too whether the highest temperature recorded this week will be on an airport runway or in a city’s botanic garden.

Related:

Other climate-related posts can be found here:

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