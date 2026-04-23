Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…I was intrigued to come across this book (h/t trenches) from over 200 years ago:

Here is a link to a (searchable) pdf version.

Here is a link to another version with labelled page numbers.

This is the third edition of various writings by John Birch, who was “Surgeon Extraordinary to the Prince of Wales and Surgeon to St. Thomas Hospital” (#13):

An Appeal to the Public on the Hazard and Peril of Vaccination… Serious Reasons for Uniformly Objecting to Vaccination

Printed in the year 1807.

Apparently, naturam expellas furca, tamen usque recurret is a Latin quotation from Horace, meaning:

You may drive nature out with a pitchfork, but she will keep coming back

The questions and answers (from #21) give a flavour of the context. I have reproduced a lightly edited version of them in the footnotes.

But it is this later section (from #66, p54) which I thought particularly worth highlighting:

What I then wrote [about vaccination], and all I have written since, has been couched in the language of seriousness, and candour, not of levity or prejudice. Never shall I be ashamed that I was the first to express a doubt whether Inoculation, so perfectly understood, and so successfully managed as it was, ought to be abandoned for a mere experiment; holding the change too serious a matter to be trifled with. Neither shall I ever be ashamed to say, that I viewed with indignant scorn the ungenerous artifice adopted by the Jennerian Society, of sticking up in every station house, in the vestries of fanatical chapels, and in Sunday schools, that false Comparative view of the Effects on Individuals, and Society, by the Small Pox, and the Cow Pox, ornamented with tablets like a schoolboy’s writing-piece, representing to the gaping multitude a frightful picture of inoculation, with the supposed misery attendant on it; and exhibiting representations equally false and exaggerated of the blessings of vaccination. When I saw this, and afterwards understood that these disgraceful pictures were intended for the use of our distant colonies, where the truth would long be concealed, and argument be totally lost, I was compelled to suspect, still more and more, not only the goodness of the cause itself, but the candour of those who stooped to such means in its support.

“Exaggerated the blessings of vaccination…”

Among other things, I am reminded of this post…

…featuring this covid era clip of Dr Ranj Singh in conversation with Phillip Schofield, a presenter who, like Singh, made his UK television debut on BBC children’s television:

One dose of either vaccine gives you probably around… at least 70% protection. But what people don’t realise is that it gives you… almost… 100% protection against being hospitalised and dying from covid. And that’s the statistic people really need to know…

Back to Dr Birch…

Soon after this I heard with great surprise that an application had been made to Dr. [John Moore], Archbishop of Canterbury, persuading his Grace to direct the clergy of the Church of England to recommend vaccination from their pulpits.

I am reminded of the role played by Moore’s successor, Justin Welby, as one of the most prominent figures promoting covid vaccination:

And indeed of the role of UK church leaders in pushing World War I propaganda:

I received a letter from the Palace at Lambeth [i.e. from the Archbishop’s office], desiring to know if I changed the opinion I had originally advanced; and a respectable clergyman waited on me from his Grace to talk with me on the subject. Without entering into any argument, I contented myself with relating to him all I knew. [I] showed him my correspondence with other medical men on the subject, and left him to judge for himself. He retired from me, saying, “His Grace must not commit the Church.” This transaction is perfectly well known I believe to all the partisans of vaccination. Why it has never been hinted at by any of the writers in favour of the cause, and why it has been concealed, is a secret best known to themselves, and the Jennerian Committee. These circumstances occasioned an increased degree of distrust in my mind ; and called more loudly for care and circumspection; especially when I recollected the anniversary dinner of Mr. Guy’s hospital in 1802, where I expected to meet the professors, the medical gentlemen, and the students; on the same terms as usual. What was my surprise then to find, that the sole business of the meeting was to begin a canvass for names to a petition to Parliament, in support of Dr. Jenner’s bill? It was presented to me, and I refused to sign it. My surprise was increased after the dinner, to find that toasts, songs, and compliments from one professor to another in honour of [vaccination], were the order of the day.

“Compliments from one professor to another in honour of vaccination…”

I am reminded of this section of this post…

…featuring a 2022 speech at Oxford University’s Somerville College from June Raine, then Chief Executive Officer of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulations Agency (MHRA).

“From watchdog to enabler…”

As I had seen, among the various business of life, some political manoeuvres, and the management of some party schemes, I was not at a loss to conjecture in what manner the cause of vaccination would be carried on. The Royal Patronage, the authority of Parliament would be made use of, beyond what the sanction given warranted. The command of the army and navy would be adduced, not merely as the means of facilitating the experiment, but as proof of the triumph of the cause and above all, the monopoly of the press, and the freedom of the Post Office would be employed to circulate the assertions of the friends of vaccination, and to suppress the arguments of their opponents.

“The monopoly of the press… to circulate the assertions of the friends of vaccination, and to suppress the arguments of their opponents…”:

And:

And then (emphasis added):

What I foresaw happened. And such was the influence of the Jennerian Society, that many publishers and booksellers refused to print or sell such works as might be deemed adverse to vaccine inoculation. In consequence of which it was hardly possible, at the first moment, to contradict anything the Society chose to assert. It was in vain to argue against the system; for even the ladies themselves were prejudiced, were influenced, and employed in its defence.

Some aspects of the modern day equivalents are described here…

…and here:

Men midwives found their interests were essentially connected in its success; and they foresaw that if they could vaccinate at the breast, without danger of conveying infection, they should secure to themselves the nursery, as long as vaccination lasted. No one could enter to interfere with them; they would prescribe for the apothecary, and hold him at a distance; the physician and surgeon would be set aside; and if any accident occurred that rendered a dissection after death necessary, some anatomist, friendly to the cause might be called in to quiet the alarms of a family.

“Their interests were essentially connected in its success”.

Not unlike the GPs who received a £10 payment each time a child was injected with the covid vaccine.

It seem that, in so many ways, there is nothing new under the sun.

Share

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem