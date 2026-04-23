Hidden history: smallpox vaccination
From the year *1807*: "Such was the influence of the Jennerian Society, that many publishers and booksellers refused to print or sell such works as might be deemed adverse to vaccine inoculation"
Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
Further to this post…
…I was intrigued to come across this book (h/t trenches) from over 200 years ago:
Here is a link to a (searchable) pdf version.
Here is a link to another version with labelled page numbers.
This is the third edition of various writings by John Birch, who was “Surgeon Extraordinary to the Prince of Wales and Surgeon to St. Thomas Hospital” (#13):
An Appeal to the Public on the Hazard and Peril of Vaccination…
Serious Reasons for Uniformly Objecting to Vaccination
Printed in the year 1807.
Apparently, naturam expellas furca, tamen usque recurret is a Latin quotation from Horace, meaning:
You may drive nature out with a pitchfork, but she will keep coming back
The questions and answers (from #21) give a flavour of the context. I have reproduced a lightly edited version of them in the footnotes.1
But it is this later section (from #66, p54) which I thought particularly worth highlighting:
What I then wrote [about vaccination], and all I have written since, has been couched in the language of seriousness, and candour, not of levity or prejudice. Never shall I be ashamed that I was the first to express a doubt whether Inoculation, so perfectly understood, and so successfully managed as it was, ought to be abandoned for a mere experiment; holding the change too serious a matter to be trifled with. Neither shall I ever be ashamed to say, that I viewed with indignant scorn the ungenerous artifice adopted by the Jennerian Society, of sticking up in every station house, in the vestries of fanatical chapels, and in Sunday schools, that false Comparative view of the Effects on Individuals, and Society, by the Small Pox, and the Cow Pox, ornamented with tablets like a schoolboy’s writing-piece, representing to the gaping multitude a frightful picture of inoculation, with the supposed misery attendant on it; and exhibiting representations equally false and exaggerated of the blessings of vaccination. When I saw this, and afterwards understood that these disgraceful pictures were intended for the use of our distant colonies, where the truth would long be concealed, and argument be totally lost, I was compelled to suspect, still more and more, not only the goodness of the cause itself, but the candour of those who stooped to such means in its support.
“Exaggerated the blessings of vaccination…”
Among other things, I am reminded of this post…
…featuring this covid era clip of Dr Ranj Singh in conversation with Phillip Schofield, a presenter who, like Singh, made his UK television debut on BBC children’s television:
One dose of either vaccine gives you probably around… at least 70% protection. But what people don’t realise is that it gives you… almost… 100% protection against being hospitalised and dying from covid. And that’s the statistic people really need to know…
Back to Dr Birch…
Soon after this I heard with great surprise that an application had been made to Dr. [John Moore], Archbishop of Canterbury, persuading his Grace to direct the clergy of the Church of England to recommend vaccination from their pulpits.
I am reminded of the role played by Moore’s successor, Justin Welby, as one of the most prominent figures promoting covid vaccination:
And indeed of the role of UK church leaders in pushing World War I propaganda:
I received a letter from the Palace at Lambeth [i.e. from the Archbishop’s office], desiring to know if I changed the opinion I had originally advanced; and a respectable clergyman waited on me from his Grace to talk with me on the subject. Without entering into any argument, I contented myself with relating to him all I knew. [I] showed him my correspondence with other medical men on the subject, and left him to judge for himself. He retired from me, saying, “His Grace must not commit the Church.” This transaction is perfectly well known I believe to all the partisans of vaccination. Why it has never been hinted at by any of the writers in favour of the cause, and why it has been concealed, is a secret best known to themselves, and the Jennerian Committee.
These circumstances occasioned an increased degree of distrust in my mind ; and called more loudly for care and circumspection; especially when I recollected the anniversary dinner of Mr. Guy’s hospital in 1802, where I expected to meet the professors, the medical gentlemen, and the students; on the same terms as usual. What was my surprise then to find, that the sole business of the meeting was to begin a canvass for names to a petition to Parliament, in support of Dr. Jenner’s bill? It was presented to me, and I refused to sign it.
My surprise was increased after the dinner, to find that toasts, songs, and compliments from one professor to another in honour of [vaccination], were the order of the day.
“Compliments from one professor to another in honour of vaccination…”
I am reminded of this section of this post…
…featuring a 2022 speech at Oxford University’s Somerville College from June Raine, then Chief Executive Officer of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulations Agency (MHRA).
“From watchdog to enabler…”
As I had seen, among the various business of life, some political manoeuvres, and the management of some party schemes, I was not at a loss to conjecture in what manner the cause of vaccination would be carried on.
The Royal Patronage, the authority of Parliament would be made use of, beyond what the sanction given warranted. The command of the army and navy would be adduced, not merely as the means of facilitating the experiment, but as proof of the triumph of the cause and above all, the monopoly of the press, and the freedom of the Post Office would be employed to circulate the assertions of the friends of vaccination, and to suppress the arguments of their opponents.
“The monopoly of the press… to circulate the assertions of the friends of vaccination, and to suppress the arguments of their opponents…”:
And:
And then (emphasis added):
What I foresaw happened. And such was the influence of the Jennerian Society, that many publishers and booksellers refused to print or sell such works as might be deemed adverse to vaccine inoculation. In consequence of which it was hardly possible, at the first moment, to contradict anything the Society chose to assert. It was in vain to argue against the system; for even the ladies themselves were prejudiced, were influenced, and employed in its defence.
Some aspects of the modern day equivalents are described here…
…and here:
Men midwives found their interests were essentially connected in its success; and they foresaw that if they could vaccinate at the breast, without danger of conveying infection, they should secure to themselves the nursery, as long as vaccination lasted. No one could enter to interfere with them; they would prescribe for the apothecary, and hold him at a distance; the physician and surgeon would be set aside; and if any accident occurred that rendered a dissection after death necessary, some anatomist, friendly to the cause might be called in to quiet the alarms of a family.
“Their interests were essentially connected in its success”.
Not unlike the GPs who received a £10 payment each time a child was injected with the covid vaccine.
It seem that, in so many ways, there is nothing new under the sun.
Thank you for reading. You are welcome to subscribe for free to receive new posts.
Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage
Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns
Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God
The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem
Question I. How many persons have you vaccinated?
Answer: I have attended several who have been vaccinated, but never vaccinated any myself.
I am reminded of Dr Dave Cartland who says much the same about the covid vaccines:
Question II. Have any of your patients had the smallpox? In the case of every such occurrence, at what period was the vaccine matter taken from the vesicle? How was it preserved? How long before it was inserted? What was the appearance of the inflammation and the variolous eruption?
Answer: I have seen some patients labouring under the natural smallpox by inoculation after vaccination; I have also seen patients vaccinated in a variolous atmosphere, with an intention to prevent the smallpox, but it did not succeed.
How the vaccine matter was obtained, or how preserved, I cannot take upon me to say; but I conclude the rules prescribed by the Jennerian Society were strictly attended to, as the operators in all these cases were experienced and approved vaccinators; and the appearances on the vaccinated arms were such as according to the rules then established, authorized them to declare that due vaccination had taken place; such as would perfectly secure the patient from all danger of smallpox.
If however after all, so nice a discrimination is required in taking the matter, and if the wounding of the cutis by the lancet is so dangerous, these circumstances of themselves form an insuperable objection to the practice; since the vaccinator must frequently rely on the accuracy of another person for the genuineness of the lymph, and consequently the safety of the operation; whereas from smallpox taken in any stage of the disorder, and from any patient whatever, nothing but smallpox can be communicated; and the wound of the cutis though unnecessary, is never productive of fatal effects.
Besides the many cases of failure in vaccination that have fallen under my own knowledge, I have authentic proofs of similar instances in various parts of the country. And I learn from the reports both of the Royal Jennerian, and of the Original Vaccine Institutions, that after the most perfect vaccination some of their experiments have failed; so that their reports confirm my own observations and the observations of others.
Question III. Have any bad effects occurred in your experience in consequence of vaccination? And if so, what were they?
Answer: I have known several bad effects occur in consequence of vaccination. The case of Rebecca Latchford [who lost the sight of one eye this year] is published. She is not yet well; spring and fall she is usually visited with some eruption or suppuration about the face or arm.
I have also seen more than two cases similar to that of Jowles, in which the face has been principally attacked. By some vaccinators these eruptions were called scrofula. But how can this be reconciled with the positive assurance of a justly celebrated surgeon, on which Parliament implicitly relied, “that neither scrofula, nor any other disease was excited by vaccination”? Besides the singular eruptions above mentioned, I have seen many others of a very itching nature, and some shrivelled, scaly skins, consequent on cow pox, for the cure of which, in the eruptive stage, mercurial remedies have been resorted to.
Mercurial remedies like calomel?
“The story is always, ‘Half the kids died [of diseases].’ [And] I don’t think it’s true…”
Capt. Butts, of the Navy, lost an infant from an eruption which took place immediately from the affection of the arm.
The cases of Mr. Watts’s children are well known, and were promised by Dr. Willan to be published; why they have been withheld is a question I conceive highly worthy the consideration of the Committee.
I have information from Hertford of five cases, where natural smallpox has occurred after vaccination, in four of which the patients died.
In Lambeth Workhouse also several died of smallpox subsequent to vaccination; so that the assertion that vaccination renders the natural smallpox more mild, seems to be altogether void of foundation.
“It is our duty,” says the Original Vaccine Institution, “ to acknowledge that four or five cases have proved fatal, from the affection “of the part-vaccinated.”
Question IV. Is the practice of vaccination increasing, or decreasing in your neighbourhood? If decreasing, to what cause do you impute it?
Answer: The practice of vaccination is certainly decreasing in London, as far as my observation and is falling into disrepute.
In answering the latter part of this query, which calls on me to assign the causes of this decrease in the practice of vaccination, I hope I may be allowed to enter more fully into the business than at first sight I might appear warranted from the query itself.
One of the principal causes of the decline of vaccination I conceive to be, the disagreement of the two Societies instituted for its support, upon many essential points. For their statements are so discordant, so opposite, that I do not see how any dispassionate person can make up his mind as to the opinion he ought to form, or the guide he ought to follow.
A second cause is, that Dr. Jenner’s account of the disorder originating from the greasy heel of the horse, is not satisfactory; and if it were so in point of fact, it would require much persuasion before considerate parents would be induced to communicate to their children a disorder originating in a poison of such a foul and noxious quality, that in the horse itself is always difficult to manage, and often incurable.
A third cause is the acknowledged uncertainty of the experiment; for it is now admitted by one of the institutions, and also by a correspondent of Dr. Willan’s, that vaccination must be performed [I]twice[I] to ensure success. Does not this test imply, that it is difficult to ascertain when vaccination may be depended on?
The different opinions maintained by the two societies which have been formed in this metropolis to prosecute the experiment of vaccination, are well known from their reports but I must beg leave to remind your Committee, that those institutions were originally one, which circumstance is of great importance in the present question. Men embarked in the same cause do not separate on slight or trivial grounds of difference. Had the experiment answered with any tolerable degree of accuracy the promises made to Parliament; had there been no failures; no consequent eruptions; no deaths; the Society could not have been split into two; that they are thus divided, is a proof that the experiment is doubtful both in its principles and application.
This is evident from the discordant opinions the two societies maintain; a discordance not in points of inferior consideration, but of fundamental import. Thus the Royal Jennerian Institution insists on two sorts of cowpox, a genuine and a spurious; while the Original Institution maintain there is only one sort, and that a patient must be [I]twice[I] vaccinated as a test of security.
The subsequent conduct of the Royal Jennerian Society was by no means calculated to do away the unfavourable impressions this disagreement excited. It served rather to inspire distrust into the minds of the friends of vaccination, as well as into the public at large; for that society again divided, and opposed its rival institution, by handbills…
…delivered in the street, after the manner of empirics, and with an acrimony incompatible with the consciousness of a good cause. Surely, if the practice of vaccination be not a fallacy, its success will recommend it. The family of the Suttons subdued all opposition to inoculation by success. How then shall we account for that contemptible and disingenuous production, which would have disgraced the puritanical zealots of a former age, printed and published at 6s. 6d. per dozen… and sent forth to our colonies, placed in our Sunday schools, and exhibited at the several stations of the Jennerian Society ? I again repeat, if the cow pox were not a fallacy, it could not, it would not have had recourse to such mean expedients as the print I now send for the inspection of the Committee.
If the respectable Members of the College of Physicians, who in the first instance subscribed their names to the support of an institution which stoops to such degrading methods, had been apprized of these proceedings, I firmly believe they would have been earlier led to a more minute investigation of the subject, and have doubted the propriety of upholding by their credit an experiment, that stood in need of such arts, as a liberal profession has uniformly rejected, and Empiricism only has ventured to resort to.
What will be the opinion of Parliament when these flagrant improprieties are laid before them is easy to imagine.
The last reason which I shall assign is, that among those who have vaccinated their children, even though they say they have confidence in the experiment, I have found very few whose confidence is real; a restless, anxious doubt is left behind, a doubt which under the present existing circumstances, no medical man who has made it his business to enquire into the practice of cowpox and its results, can fairly remove.
According to my view of the subject, in respect to the consequences of vaccination, I am compelled to declare, that I see new and anomalous eruptions following this disease; eruptions which in the whole course of my former practice I never met with, and which I must conscientiously refer to this novel practice [vaccination], and to this alone.
In my opinion, therefore, the admissions of the Institutions, established under the inspection and protection of so many eminent medical characters, for the express purpose of exterminating the smallpox by vaccination, go, not only toward refuting the earlier testimonies given by those gentlemen to the Committee of the House of Commons, but form a sufficient answer to the fourth query of this College, i.e. why the practice declines in this metropolis, where it has been introduced, and prosecuted with every possible attention: BECAUSE THE EXPERIENCE OF SEVEN YEARS, HAS PROVED IT TO BE A FALLACIOUS EXPERIMENT, INCAPABLE OF REALIZING THOSE SEVERAL ADVANTAGES WHICH IT PROMISED TO PARLIAMENT, AND WAS EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCOMPLISHED.
(Signed)
JOHN BIRCH
Spring Gardens, 28th January, 1807