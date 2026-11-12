Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

It’s been hard to miss the stories that have made the biggest UK news headlines this week…

…but the David Walliams story is hardly a surprise, not least after it was announced only last week that the theme park Alton Towers had confirmed the permanent closure of the “World of David Walliams” area.

And that story — along with the resurfacing of past footage — was hardly a secret:

I can’t help wondering how many parents would ever have felt happy leaving their children with “Super Dave”.

But whenever there is prominent and prolonged news coverage of a story like that of Walliams — or indeed Russell Brand — it is worth asking what other stories might otherwise be on the front pages this week.

One contender would be The Maggie Oliver Foundation taking the UK government to the High Court over its failure to implement key recommendations made by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA):

For context, here is Maggie Oliver in a 2024 Guardian article:

Maggie Oliver, a former detective constable at Greater Manchester police and the whistleblower who exposed the poor handling of the Rochdale child sex abuse ring case by her own force [stated]: ‘The failures that happened then are still happening now…”

But at the time of writing, a Google search for news articles related to this week’s challenge in the High Court largely drew a blank:

It’s a far cry from this headline in the Daily Express in March:

Did Maggie Oliver’s campaigning somehow stop being newsworthy?

Aside from the Reform link above, the only other recent hit from a grand total of 16 is this one from GB News:

Here is what Maggie Oliver said this week:

[Interviewer] Why are you taking the government to court? [Oliver] For their lack of honouring the promises that they made to thousands of victors and survivors, that, following the seven year enquiry… the recommendations would lead to systemic change… The government have gone to extraordinary lengths to prevent this Judicial Review from happening… In the morning at the High Court, the Royal Courts of Justice… we are going to have legal arguments to say why they don’t have to answer to a Judicial Review. They’re trying to say that the Foundation and myself have got no legal standing to bring this… even though I’ve got 20 years experience… [and] we’re representing 5,000 victims and survivors from the Foundation. They’re saying that the recommendations of IICSA, a seven year enquiry, are no more than just recommendations. And [that] they have no legal obligation to implement them. They’re also saying that promises made in Parliament are subject to parliamentary privilege. And they have brought in the Speaker of the House of Commons to say that… these promises that are made… they have no legal standing. And what they are [effectively] saying is that statutory public enquiries are an escape route for governments to not accept responsibility. [The process has] become… a political tool for kicking the football further down the road. And after a seven year enquiry, twenty recommendations… which don't go far enough… we're now going into another statutory enquiry where they're going to give other vulnerable victims and survivors false hope that all their disclosures will lead to change, when they’re saying… that they have no obligation to do that. The judge in March that gave us permission for this Judicial Review said that the country has a legitimate expectation that, when Prime Ministers and Ministers make promises to the country, the government should implement them. He also said that this was a historical moment and a paradigm example of public interest litigation. So we're fighting this for decades of victims and survivors who have been failed. And just one final thing that is eating away at me… We’ve had today all the Russell Brand coverage of a case that actually impacts recently… [whereas] we are talking of decades of children and victims being failed. And Andy Burnham, who I know well from Manchester… said to Russell Brand’s victims that this will change the system Well, what about all the thousands of victims who confided in The Truth Project and IICSA? He also said, “We will be relentless in making whatever improvements we can.” Well, whilst you’re saying that today [Andy Burnham], your government are using millions of public funds to fight against a tiny charity like mine… trying to change things for the future generations of children who have been failed… And [Burnham also] said, “There is no complacency here.” It makes my blood boil when we get promises and comments like that, when, in the background, their lawyers are using every trick in the book to prevent being held accountable for failures of decades.

Share

But there is another story that was in the news last weekend, and could also have been making prominent headlines this week, namely this one surrounding the Government’s draft Conversion Practices Bill:

Another Telegraph article highlighted here by Anglican Mainstream provides a succinct summary of some of the issues:

Campaigners say draft Conversion Practices Bill will criminalise honest conversations about transitioning People who regret changing gender say they have been shut out of the debate on a proposed transgender law. Several people who have lived as another gender but later changed their minds offered to give evidence to MPs and peers investigating Labour’s draft Conversion Practices Bill but were not invited to speak. The Telegraph has launched a campaign to scrap the bill. The legislation threatens people with five years in prison for trying to change another person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. On Thursday, The Telegraph revealed that Stonewall, the controversial pro-trans charity, had been invited to No 10 to discuss the law and make recommendations to the MPs behind the draft legislation. Michael Kerr, however, said his request to give evidence about the damaging effects of his transition had been ignored, leaving him “pushed aside and completely disregarded” by MPs. The 34-year-old reverted to his birth gender last year having lived as a woman since the age of 27. The LGB Alliance wrote to the bill committee with a list of three people prepared to give evidence about the harms they had experienced as a result of changing gender, but The Telegraph understands none of them has been summoned by the committee.

The draft bill can be found here:

The committee reviewing it is currently inviting public submissions:

And the deadline is 5pm next Monday 16 November.

For anyone wanting further details, The Christian Institute has more:

This is our opportunity to highlight the enormous threat the Bill poses to ordinary Christian conversations, prayer and parenting. Our guides identify key questions, suggest points you could make, and explain how to submit your response.

I found The Christian Institute’s Guide to responding helpful:

And the submission process is straightforward.

I kept mine short, noting that, as far as I can tell: the existing law already protects people well enough, including those identifying as gay or trans; the Bill risks criminalising people, including parents, who are trying to do the best for children; and the problems and risks associated with the bill more than outweigh any potential benefits.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem