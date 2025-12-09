Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to these posts in relation to online searches…

…I recently tried searching Google and DuckDuckGo for the top 10 most-viewed articles on this Substack, all of which have been online for more than three months.

In each case I searched for “dearchurchleaders substack [X]” where [X] includes the exact words from the title of the post.

I got a curious mixture of results. This table provides a summary:

More detail can be found below. Followed by brief comments at the end.

#1

When searching Google for Letter from a pathologist, I get multiple hits from this Substack, but not the article I very specifically searched for:

DuckDuckGo gives the desired article as the top result:

#2

In this case, the desired article appears at the top of the Google list (as it did for the previous search for a different article!):

But the same search without the word “substack” does not give a link to the desired article on the first page of results. Instead, other Dear Church Leaders articles appear:

DuckDuckGo gives the desired article as the top result…

…even without the word “substack”:

#3

In this case the link to the main article does not appear on Google’s first page, but the Dear Church Leaders article Jingle Christmas Bells — which has a link to post I searched for — is among the top results:

DuckDuckGo gives the desired article as the top result:

#4

The above Google search, featuring all of the 30+ words from the title, fails to give the desired post, but points to various other articles which contain a link to it. A similar search with X = “we were told a story” gives a very similar result:

DuckDuckGo gives the desired article as the top result from the “we were told a story” search:

#5

The desired article is top of the list:

But, as for #2, only when the word “substack” is present.

With DuckDuckGo the desired article is the top hit:

Without “substack”, it is the second one listed:

#6

The searched-for article does not appear on the first page of results. Instead, the more-recent A doctor’s personal story appears, despite A tale of two doctors being an older post with many more views.

DuckDuckGo gives the desired article as the top result, even without “substack” in the search field:

#7

The desired article is top of the list…

…even when “substack” is omitted from the search:

Likewise with DuckDuckGo.

#8

The desired post does not appear on the first page, irrespective of whether I use quotation marks in the search. The hits I do get are articles featuring a link to the searched-for post.

DuckDuckGo gives the desired article as the top result, again with or without “substack”:

#9

It’s a similar story here with Google:

But the desired article is top of DuckDuckGo’s hits:

#10

In this case Google gives only the two results shown.

With DuckDuckGo I get the desired article as the top result, even without “substack”, along with multiple other hits:

In summary

Even if someone…

knows and types the exact name of the article

knows and types the exact name of the Substack as one word (“dearchurchleaders”, as it appears in the URLs)

includes the word “substack” in the search field

…Google will often not show the post in question. In contrast to DuckDuckGo, which usually shows the specified Dear Church Leaders post.

But not always. Consider for example the results of a search for this post…

…including “dearchurchleaders”, “substack”, and the full title of the article:

Even DuckDuckGo doesn’t show the specified post.

But this should not detract from the much greater problem with Google, which is by far the most-used search engine in the UK — with > 90% of the market share since 2015:

