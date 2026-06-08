Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Bread has been a staple food for millennia. It is mentioned in more than half the books of the Bible, and as early as Genesis 14 where Melchizedek king of Salem brings out bread and wine and blesses Abraham.

Prominent mentions in the New Testament include: Jesus at the Last Supper; Jesus describing himself as the bread of life; and Jesus instructing his disciples to pray, as part of the Lord’s prayer, “Give us our daily bread.”

I wonder what Jesus and his disciples would make of the recent development discussed in this post from January:

The current UK government has introduced new legislation to require millers and flour producers to “fortify” flour by adding synthetic folic acid (which is different to natural folates): It’s one of those irregular verbs: I fortify…

You add…

He adulterates… For context, this is what the NHS says about who can and cannot take folic acid: More details and links can be found in this section of the October Updates post and this recent HART article. As far as I can tell, the available evidence suggests that fortifying/adulterating flour with folic acid will do rather more harm than good.

The NHS

Interestingly, the Who can and cannot take folic acid section of the NHS website, which at the time of writing was last revised on 5th May, now reads as follows:

Spot the difference.

There is now no reference to those having haemodialysis, or to those with a stent in their heart.

For context in relation to the latter, according to mypatientadvice.co.uk, NHS data indicates that over 100,000 coronary stenting procedures are performed every year.

But removing some of the conditions from the NHS website that describes “who can and cannot take folic acid” hasn’t changed human biology. The relevant people are still at risk from ingesting a synthetic product that is chemically distinct from natural folates.

I wonder why the information has been changed…

The Consumers’ Association

The Consumers’ Association is a UK charity that aims “to empower consumers to make informed choices about goods and services by undertaking research and publishing the results of that research”. And in 2002, in the context of a decision by the Food Standards Agency not to recommend that folic acid be added to flour, this BBC News article…

…reported that:

The FSA decision has been welcomed by the Consumers’ Association which warned not enough was known about the risks for the body to recommend to ministers fortification of flour. Sue Davies, principal policy officer for the Consumers’ Association, said: “We welcome this decision. “Now it’s important that the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health address the many issues that need to be researched before revisiting this subject. “These include effective ways of monitoring of possible B12 deficiency if folic acid were added to flour; the possible long-term effects of high doses of folic acid for the whole population; and the issue of choice: consumers would need an alternative if they don’t want to eat fortified products.”

I cannot find any evidence of pushback from the Consumers’ Association this time around. Or indeed of how closely it has looked at the evidence in the published literature. At the very least, surely consumers should be entitled to buy unadulterated white flour, and warned on the packaging of the potential risks from the addition of folic acid.

Which? is the brand name of the Consumers’ Association. And the Which? website has a Get in touch page inviting members and non-members to call or email. I wonder if they might be more willing to consider the evidence than e.g. Miles Healy at the Department for Environment, who, according to this government memorandum, can be contacted at foodcstandards@defra.gov.uk.

Reasons why adding synthetic folic acid to food is a bad idea

For more reasons and context as to why adding synthetic folic acid to flour — or any food — is a bad idea, I recommend this recent conversation between Dr Clare Craig and Dr Liz Evans.

I will post an annotated transcript of that informative discussion in a separate article (available here from tomorrow) but below are some of the key issues in summary. A longer version of this overview can be found here on the UK Medical Freedom Alliance Substack:

Flawed data

One of the main reasons given for the addition of synthetic folic acid to flour is that it prevents neural tube defects (NTDs) But a close examination of the safety data from a prominent Hungarian trial shows that, for every single NTD prevented, nine babies died.

Statistical illusion

Claims that increasing folic acid intake reduces NTDs overlook the substantial rise in advanced ultrasound diagnostics and targeted terminations for babies with NTDs during the 1990s.

Excessive folic acid in existing diets

The pharmaceutical industry pushed for recommended daily allowances of folic acid to be doubled, risking exposing citizens to excessive doses of what is essentially a synthetic drug.

Informed consent violation

Adding a synthetic drug to a staple food is unethical mass-medication of the public without individual consent. Such a one-size-fits all approach does not take into account the widely varying needs of individuals.

Unnecessary risks to those carrying a common gene mutation

Addition of folic acid poses serious risks to the 40% or so of the population who carry the MTHFR gene mutation, and who cannot metabolise folic acid efficiently. Associated risks include: the masking of vitamin B12 deficiency (which can cause symptoms resembling dementia) increasing the risk of developing colorectal polyps and prostate cancer other side-effects such as headaches, anxiety, sleep and digestive issues



All this is made worse when no alternative non-wholemeal flour is available, and many people are unaware of the risks.

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Re historical minority reports that have proved correct:

Re informed consent:

Also e.g.

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