Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

When trying to convey a message, it is often more effective to show than to tell. And when I was writing Tuesday’s post When you see a political publicity stunt…, it was showing rather than telling that I had in mind.

But in some situations, telling is a better option than showing. And the message that I was trying to convey on Tuesday is sufficiently important that I thought it worth putting together this rather shorter follow-up post in a somewhat different style.

Hence the title and the black-and-white image.

As I have alluded to in plenty of recent posts, it is no secret that the powers-that-be are trying to bring in digital ID, which has the potential to facilitate unprecedented levels of authoritarian control along the lines of the social credit system in China. To my mind, a lack of concern about digital ID is tantamount to a failure to understand how it could be used.

Thinking back to the covid era, it doesn’t take much imagination see how things might have worked out if (say) banking services had been linked to the unsafe and defective synthetic mRNA injections and ongoing “boosters”. Canada, “the True North strong and free”, arguably came closest. And it’s hardly as though the powers-that-be are not planning for another “pandemic”.

The push for identity cards is not new. Tony Blair’s Identity Cards Act 2006 was eventually repealed. But he was pushing the idea again during the covid era in the context of needing to “know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been”. I can’t help wondering exactly what was on his mind when he said that.

And these days it’s not just the guy whose Institute for Global Change (website https://institute.global) is “Working with political leaders to drive change”. In 2023, Blair was joined in 2023 by William Hague calling “for everyone in the UK to get digital ID cards as part of a ‘technological revolution’”. And in 2024 it was reported that John Major had “changed his mind and now supported the policy”. I wonder if anyone approached those former Tory leaders with a view to persuading them to think differently.

In any case, it is hard to miss the fact that the UK government wants introduce digital IDs. “To tackle migration.” Even though, according to this government website, there are already eVisas for those coming to the UK.

But the powers-that-be have a problem. As in the 2000s, the idea of any form of ID cards is not popular. And to my mind, much of what we are currently seeing is an attempt to change that.

I suspect that those who, in the words of “the father of public relations” Edward Bernays, “pull the wires which control the public mind” are thinking something along these lines:

Digital ID will offer unprecedented ways to control the masses. But the people are resistant.

We could try and engineer some sort of crisis, with digital ID as the solution. But that is risky. It would be preferable to manufacture consent and introduce digital ID stepwise, and as the solution to a problem.

We know that any attempt to introduce digital ID via an unpopular Prime Minister of a left-wing government is like to meet strong resistance. We can try, but if Blair couldn’t do it, it’s unlikely that it will happen under Starmer.

The best chance we have of introducing digital ID with broad support is in the context of a radical, reforming, right-wing government led by a popular figure such as Nigel Farage.

The above is at least consistent with what we are seeing with — among other things — the story of Lucy Connolly that I discussed at some length in Tuesday’s post.

I am inclined to think about the situation in the context of Problem-Reaction-Solution.

The authorities presumably have their Solution ready to go, in the form of a digital ID system which I presume is not unrelated to the £37 billion spent on “Test and Trace”.

And in Reform party leader Nigel Farage, they have an established figure who could, if he came to power, implement digital ID, at least in some limited form which could later be expanded. Such a move might come as part of a package including the repeal or replacement of other recent draconian legislation. And in the context of a newly-elected and popular right-wing government, he would probably face relatively little opposition.

But the idea of Farage as genuinely anti-Establishment is an illusion. We should not be fooled by anything he says in order to get elected. We should not forget how he showed his true colours during the covid era when he called for Tony Blair to become the “UK’s vaccination Tsar”. We should bear in mind too that he did little or nothing to oppose the Online Safety Act when it mattered most, failing even to mention it on Twitter/X until July 2025. And something similar could be said of Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice, who endorsed compulsory covid vaccination for care workers and whose partner Isabel Oakeshott is now openly pushing digital ID.

What the powers-that-be need now is the Problem and the Reaction to which a Farage-led government is the solution.

As to the Problem, I suspect that it is unlikely to be a coincidence that certain issues have been particularly prominent in the media of late. And if the newly-elected Labour government is looking particularly inept at dealing with them (and indeed in other ways), maybe that is not an accident. Migration and free speech spring to mind.

As to the Reaction, I am reminded of articles like this one by Frank Furedi in the Daily Mail titled We’ve been silenced on mass migration and the nation’s furious. All it will take is one spark and tinderbox Britain will go up in flames. The word inflammatory springs to mind in more ways than one. Is it too much to think that “they who pull the wires which control the public mind” might actually want to foment the sort of civil unrest to which authoritarian measures might be the solution?

(For context, Frank Furedi is a retired university professor who specialised in the sociology of fear. And back in the day he was, according to Wikipedia, a key figure in the formation of the UK’s Revolutionary Communist Party.)

And running in parallel to the issue of migration is that of free speech, with the Lucy Connolly saga a strong contender for the related story receiving the most media coverage.

But as I pointed out in Tuesday’s post, there are plenty of rather odd things about that story, some of which I did not even mention. One of the most striking things to me is that some of those who have been asking reasonable questions about the Lucy Connolly narrative report having been subjected to an extraordinary level of personal harassment. I am reminded of the old adage, “If you’re taking flak, you’re over the target.” For what we are seeing is surely but one of many examples of fifth-generation warfare.

At least part of my purpose in writing Tuesday’s article was to provide another angle from which to see the sustained subterfuge to which we are being subjected. For those who seem unable to see that we have been deceived over e.g. the covid narrative, perhaps the Lucy Connolly story might provide another way in?

And it is worth reiterating here that I am now inclined to think that if any story is being reported and amplified across the media, apparently in lockstep, we should at least pause to think about why it is being given such prominence, and indeed how much truth there is in it and what we actually know for sure.

