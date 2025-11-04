Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In November 2023 I wrote a letter by email to the leaders of the church I attend in the context of my experience at the then-recent Remembrance Sunday service.

In October 2024, I reproduced a version of that letter — somewhat updated, and with some added links and footnotes — a month in advance of Remembrance Sunday:

A week or so later, I included a link to that article in an email to my local church leaders in the hope that it would prove useful for considering what to say at Remembrance services. But no-one offered to discuss the issues raised.

I didn’t attend the Remembrance Day service. I had little doubt that I would have found the experience distressing, and I didn’t want to experience anything like a repeat of my experience of 5th December 2021. But as far as I am aware, what I wrote in October 2024 made little or no difference.

My original letter is below, not least for those who missed it first time round. I have made some minor changes here and there, mainly to update the links. And at the end of this article I have added some brief thoughts on how I might write that letter differently today, not least in the context of the hidden history of WWI featured in this post (and its prequel and sequel):

In the context of the apparently indefinite quarantining of my emails to church staff, I have put hard copies of this letter in the post to the vicar and the church office. But I will not be holding my breath for any response.

To my mind, the courage shown by those who fought in the two world wars (and other conflicts) stands in stark contrast to that of our current generation.

If I were writing the letter today, I would:

Add that, by the grace of God, Grandad was relatively fortunate. And that I am only here today because of that. His first child, who became my mother, was born soon after he returned home.

Make the case that much of what we have been told about history, and not least World War I, is less than truthful, and that anyone claiming to be walking in the truth should at least be acknowledging that.

Urge today’s church leaders to acknowledge the role that some of the most senior church leaders of the time played in promoting WWI propaganda, and the fact that few church leaders spoke out against what was happening.

Suggest that parallels with the covid era be stated openly.

Consider including a plea to include in Remembrance Day services thanksgiving and prayer for those who have been fighting — and are still fighting — for freedom in the context of the fifth generation warfare of the modern age.

