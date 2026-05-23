Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post was inspired by a recent sermon on Hebrews 11, a fairly well-known chapter of the New Testament which lists various Old Testament characters who are commended for their faith.

The letter to the Hebrews

Hebrews is one of the longer New Testament letters. And it is particularly notable for its explanation of how the Old Testament foreshadowed the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is also unique among the New Testament letters in that the author is not identified by name.

A useful summary of the letter can be found e.g. here:

Hebrews 11

Chapter 11 comes at the beginning of what might reasonably be regarded as the final section of the letter.

The passage opens with a definition:

Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. This is what the ancients were commended for.

And states that:

By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God’s command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible.

The rest of the chapter then lists a long line of Old Testament characters in chronological order, starting with Abel, Enoch and Noah:

By faith Abel brought God a better offering than Cain did. By faith he was commended as righteous, when God spoke well of his offerings. And by faith Abel still speaks, even though he is dead. By faith Enoch was taken from this life, so that he did not experience death: ‘He could not be found, because God had taken him away.’ For before he was taken, he was commended as one who pleased God. And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him. By faith Noah, when warned about things not yet seen, in holy fear built an ark to save his family. By his faith he condemned the world and became heir of the righteousness that is in keeping with faith.

The writer then turns to Abraham (and his family) and Moses, both of whom, unsurprisingly, get a rather longer description that is consistent with their major roles in the Old Testament narrative in the first five books of the Bible.

The “hall of faith” then features events from Joshua, the sixth book:

By faith the walls of Jericho fell, after the army had marched around them for seven days. By faith the prostitute Rahab, because she welcomed the spies, was not killed with those who were disobedient.

But Joshua — who led the Israelites into the promised land — doesn’t actually get a mention by name. After Moses, the next person to be named is Rahab, a prostitute whose story is told in Joshua chapter 2.

Aspects of the story of Rahab and how it applies to us

The preacher in the sermon on Hebrews 11, described the context and events of Joshua 2 as follows:

We jump… to when the people of God have… crossed the river Jordan into the promised land… it’s the days of Joshua. There’s a big city, Jericho, which is standing in the way. It’s got to be captured. It’s full of the enemy. What are they going to do? So [Joshua secretly sends] in two spies. And these two Israelite guys go and stay… it seems a very unusual choice… at Rahab’s house [in Jericho]. She is a prostitute. You might think, “What are they up to here with this?” I think the explanation is that it was actually quite a canny place to stay, because the neighbours were used to seeing random men arriving all the time in this place without really asking questions. So they go and stay with Rahab. [And] their cover is blown somehow, and the city authorities in Jericho get onto them. They come knocking on Rahab’s door and say, “Who are these guys?” And she’s hidden them. And then when the search party are gone, she says [to the Israelite spies], “Look, word has reached me that the Lord… that is the living and true God… is with your people. We know they’re on the way. We know they’re going to invade and sack this city. Please will you keep me and my family safe when that comes?” See what she’s doing? She’s identifying with the [Israelites]… people of God… with the living God. And she protects [the spies]… actually her accommodation is built into the wall of Jericho… [it] must have been quite an interesting sort of place. And the city gates are shut. So these guys are trapped. So she lets them down by rope. They can’t abseil out of her window. And off they go into the hills of Judea and escape. But they say to her, before they go, “Yes, we will keep you safe.” And here’s the sign: “Take this scarlet cord and hang it out of the window.” [So] they give her this [scarlet cord]… “And when the invading troops come you and your family will be safe.” And that’s what she does… [in the words of Hebrews 11]: “By faith the prostitute Rahab, because she welcomed the spies… was not killed with those who are disobedient.

He then turns to application:

Every reader of this letter will have understood the similarity between Rahab’s story and ours, because they know, as the whole Bible teaches, that God won’t tolerate a world of injustice and wickedness forever… and that he’s promised that one day the Lord Jesus Christ will return and there will be a judgment. It will happen in human history, though if any of us die before that happens we will be taken to that judgement after death. We will face judgement. The readers knew that none of us has a leg to stand on before God. We are sinners. We don’t deserve his pardon, but we terribly… badly need it. And it’s rather like the scarlet cord… We put our trust in Jesus. And then on that day [of judgement] we’ll be safe because through him our sins are forgiven. Hebrews’ picture of faith is that it’s orientated towards the future. We live in the light of what God has promised he will certainly do, which is to return in judgment and sort the world out. And we put our trust in Jesus now, just as [Rahab] welcomed those spies. And actually, that’s a little theme that runs through all of this section… Faith is a matter of life and death. There is a cost to following Jesus… But what we get from Rahab is the other side of the coin, which is that, although there’s a cost to following him, there’s a terrible cost to not following him… not putting our trust in him. We need to put our trust in [Jesus] if we’re to be safe. And she is a beautiful model of exactly that. That’s you or me today. [God] calls us to flee to him and to stay with him… that we’ll be safe on that day [of judgement]… We see in this passage how God is absolutely faithful… [how] he always keeps his promises… how trust in him may involve the costly decision to identify with his people, looking ahead to our reward and [being] loyal to him. But that is the way, on the last day, to be completely safe, just as Rahab was.

Some important additional details

On the face of it, the preacher gives a fairly comprehensive account of the events of Joshua 2. And some useful applications. But there are some important additional details that were not mentioned in the sermon:

Here are verses 2-3 of Joshua 2 (emphasis added):

The king of Jericho was told, ‘Look, some of the Israelites have come here tonight to spy out the land.’ So the king of Jericho sent this message to Rahab: ‘Bring out the men who came to you and entered your house, because they have come to spy out the whole land.’

The king — the highest authority in the land — sends a message to Rahab, with a clear command.

And what is Rahab’s response? It is to say, presumably to the king’s messenger(s), after she had taken the two men and hidden them (verses 4-5):

‘Yes, the men came to me, but I did not know where they had come from. At dusk, when it was time to close the city gate, they left. I don’t know which way they went. Go after them quickly. You may catch up with them.’

The latter part of what she says is plainly a blatant lie in defiance of the king. For, as the passage explains (verses 6-7):

(But she had taken them up to the roof and hidden them under the stalks of flax she had laid out on the roof.) So the men set out in pursuit of the spies on the road that leads to the fords of the Jordan, and as soon as the pursuers had gone out, the gate was shut.

And so one way of summarising the story of Rahab would be:

The king — the highest authority in the land — issues a command that appears to be reasonable

A woman of ill repute, seeing the bigger picture, defies that command, brazenly lying to the authorities in the process

As a result of her actions, she is spared from a terrible fate, along “with her family and all who belonged to her”

She is ultimately commended by God

The bigger picture

The New Testament verdict on Rahab is, it would seem, wholly positive.

As we have seen, in the letter to the Hebrews she is commended for her faith:

By faith the prostitute Rahab, because she welcomed the spies, was not killed with those who were disobedient.

Elsewhere, in the letter of James, she is “considered righteous” for her actions (James 2:23-26, emphasis added):

“And the scripture was fulfilled that says, “Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,” and he was called God’s friend. You see that a person is considered righteous by what they do and not by faith alone. In the same way, was not even Rahab the prostitute considered righteous for what she did when she gave lodging to the spies and sent them off in a different direction?As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead.”

And, perhaps most remarkable of all, we find that the harlot of Jericho is one of just four women mentioned in Matthew’s genealogy, in the opening verses of the New Testament, as an ancestor of Jesus Christ (emphasis added):

This is the genealogy of Jesus the Messiah the son of David, the son of Abraham: Abraham was the father of Isaac, Isaac the father of Jacob, Jacob the father of Judah and his brothers, Judah the father of Perez and Zerah, whose mother was Tamar, Perez the father of Hezron, Hezron the father of Ram, Ram the father of Amminadab, Amminadab the father of Nahshon, Nahshon the father of Salmon, Salmon the father of Boaz, whose mother was Rahab, Boaz the father of Obed, whose mother was Ruth, Obed the father of Jesse, and Jesse the father of King David.

How many Old Testament characters get a better verdict in the New Testament?!

Unanswered questions

I made a similar point about Rahab when I wrote this in December 2021 to the leaders of the church I attend.

The context for that was these 20 questions I had raised in October in relation to what we were being told during the covid era…

…and issues I had raised in November in the context of the covid era in relation to the Bible passages Romans 13:1-5 and Hebrews 2:14-15:

While I have written to you on numerous occasions, not least in the absence of opportunities to speak in person, I have not often referenced Scripture. This has been deliberate. I think that what I have been saying stands to reason on its own, and I am well aware of the pitfalls of proof-texting. But while [others in the congregation with a scientific background] consider the material I sent through last week [i.e. the twenty covid-related questions above], I thought it would be useful to share brief reflections on two passages of Scripture: [1] Romans 13:1-5 “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities… They are God’s servants… it is necessary to submit to the authorities, not only because of possible punishment but also as a matter of conscience.” I think I understand the case for submission to authorities. Two questions spring to mind: (i) Are there exceptions, and, if so, what are they?

(ii) In the context of submission to authorities, to what extent should believers make clear their reservations? My concern here is mainly with (ii). Do you think it would be fair to say that our church appears to endorse uncritically the approach of the authorities to Covid? If not, I would be glad to see evidence to the contrary. As a nation, our collective submission to the authorities re Covid — sometimes going well beyond what is actually required — has come with a very high price. For example: 60,000+ excess non-Covid deaths (UK) in the context of lockdowns and restrictions (and still rising); in dealing with such numbers, it is easy to overlook the fact that these are 60,000+ real people — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, many of whom would likely otherwise still be alive today [see also this recent post and the data for 2020-2021 in the table of excess deaths excluding deaths with covid as the underlying cause]

Many of our children being injected with a gene-based vaccine that (i) is still in clinical trials, with no long-term safety data, and (ii) is linked with serious short-term heart problems; and this for a disease from which children are at close to zero risk, and for which there are safe and effective treatments such as ivermectin that are being deliberately suppressed

The potential rollout of “vaccine passports” which would (i) violate the Nuremberg Code, (ii) cause division and strife, and (iii) constitute a grave threat to basic freedoms Would it be unreasonable for a believer to have reservations about being a member of a church that appeared to endorse uncritically policies which helped bring about the above outcomes (among others)? How do you think such believers should express their concerns? [NB something similar could be said in the context of 1 Peter 2:13-17] [2] Hebrews 2:14-15 “[Jesus] shared in their humanity so that by his death he might… free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.” I trust that we can agree that the past couple of years have seen an unprecedented and relentless level of fearmongering from the authorities. And also that we want to liberate people from the “fear of death”. Should I thus not find it disconcerting that the fear of death now appears more palpable at church than anywhere else I go?! The messaging — “Please wear a face mask”, “Please keep your distance” — may be well-intentioned. But surely the underlying message is: “We are in danger!” “Stay scared!” Why would any outsider not conclude that the church — more than most — is “held in slavery by [its] fear of death”? Do people not see that the very act of wearing a face mask is itself symbolic of slavery, and has historically been routinely used as a tool of subjugation and oppression?! (see particularly this link). And do you think that the behavioural psychologists advising the government do not know this...? The irony is that there is arguably much to fear right now — not least the creeping authoritarianism against which so many people have been protesting. But covid itself...? And whatever the risk, how much difference do any of the measures actually make? We were (rightly) advised against wearing masks [see the first link here, reloading if necessary] in Spring 2020, when excess deaths were at their peak! Why can people not see that we are being played?

But I didn’t get any engagement from our church leadership in 2021. And nor did I get any response when I raised similar questions in a broader context in this two-part article in 2024 which I subsequently re-issued in January 2025…

…in the context of a sermon on 1 Peter 2, which I featured in this post a year later:

Present concerns

But as I noted in this recent post…

…there are vested interests pushing for another “global health emergency”.

The financial incentive for “the next pandemic” is undeniably there:

And this headline is from only a few weeks ago:

In a report on a public inquiry into the pandemic released today (Thursday, April 16) chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett issued a warning to the UK government to prepare for the next pandemic, which she says is a matter of when, not if.

It came in the context of the hype over recent months in relation to flu…

…and meningitis:

And it has been followed by this month’s crescendo of fear in relation to hantavirus, norovirus and Ebola…

…which has a distinctly familiar ring to it.

We need to get better at reading the signs of the times, and talking more openly about them.

And we need to hear more about the life and legacy of Rahab.

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