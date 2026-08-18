Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

At the end of The tale of Scrappy-Doo…

…in which the subject of the influence of freemasons in the NHS arose, I finished by saying:

I can’t help wondering how different medicine would be if doctors were required by law to disclose membership of secret societies. I wonder too how different society at large would be if such rules applied to anyone holding elected office, from parish councillors right up to the Prime Minister. And indeed anyone working for government. And I am reminded that I have occasionally wondered about the extent to which Freemasons are active and influential in the Church of England, a subject to which I will return in a subsequent post.

This article is the result of some digging in relation to that last paragraph.

A 1987 report: Freemasonry and Christianity: Are They Compatible?

It is almost 40 years since the Church of England produced a report titled Freemasonry and Christianity: Are They Compatible?

I could not find that 56-page publication available to read online, although I did discover that a used copy is available on Amazon for £114.95:

I wonder if anyone will ever buy it.

I was thus grateful to find this summary from the Christian Research Institute (pdf here) which was originally written as a News Watch column in the Christian Research Journal in 1987:

[Emphasis added]

Officials of the Church of England over­whelmingly accepted the results of a church inquiry which accused Freemasonry of being blasphemous and hereti­cal… The 56-page report, “Free­masonry and Christianity: Are They Compatible?” was issued in June of 1987 by a seven mem­ber church committee — includ­ing two Masons — after a 16-month inquiry. The synod re­vealed that its five non-Mason committee members found a “number of very fundamental reasons to question the com­patibility of Freemasons with Christianity.” The report stated, “From the evidence we have received, it is clear that some Christians have found the im­pact of Masonic rituals disturb­ing and a few perceive them as positively evil.” The chairman of the committee, sociologist Margaret Hewitt, said that Free­masonry has been a matter of concern to Christians both in this country and elsewhere for many years.” The religious aspects of Freemasonry, such as the use of rit­ual prayers, chaplains, and an unorthodox doctrine of works righteousness apart from God’s grace, were cited by the Anglican Synod as matters of concern… The report went on to say that many Christians have withdrawn from Masonic lodges “precisely be­cause they perceive their membership of it as being in conflict with their Christian witness and belief.” Though the report accused Freemasonry of being blas­phemous and heretical, it did not recommend that the church require members to jettison their association with Masonic lodges, but rather reiterated the fact that Christians who remain involved in Masonry face “clear difficulties.” Several speakers were quick to point out that Masons should not be objects of persecution. Bishop Stanley Booth-Clibborn explained, “The important point ought to be that there should be no undue pressure on Christians who are Freemasons, and no witch hunt.” Archbishop of York John Habgood, the sec­ond highest Anglican official, described Freemasonry as being a “fairly harmless eccentricity”…

Dr Geoffrey Fisher, Archbishop of Canterbury from 1945-1961

Presumably at least part of the context of the above report was the involvement of former Archbishop of Canterbury Geoffrey Fisher with the Freemasons. According to this 2015 article from Freemasonry Matters:

In the long and distinguished list of… archbishops [of Canterbury] only one has been a Freemason: His Grace, The Right Honourable and Most Reverend Dr Geoffrey Francis Fisher (1887-1972). He took to Freemasonry, as he did to all aspects of his life, with gusto, joined Orders beyond the Craft and participated in its affairs to his dying day.

Fisher was born in 1887 and joined the Freemasons in 1916:

It is during his headmastership [at Repton public school in Derbyshire] that Geoffrey Fisher was initiated into the Old Reptonian Lodge No. 3725 at Freemasons’ Hall, London on 11 January 1916. He was passed in October and made a Master Mason on 9 January 1917. This was the start to a long and continued successful Masonic career.

A Master Mason in his late 20s, after his time as a headmaster Fisher became Bishop of Chester in 1932, Bishop of London in 1939, and then Archbishop of Canterbury in 1945, following the death of William Temple, aged 63, after only two years in the role.

He conducted the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in June 1953:

Presumably Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, who was Grand Master Mason of Scotland, and then, after becoming King, a Past Grand Master, would have approved:

The Freemasonry Matters article on Geoffrey Fisher goes on to add that (emphasis added):

Geoffrey Fisher had reached the top of his profession and there were many members of the clergy, not so prominent, who were also active Freemasons… As Archbishop of Canterbury, his contributions to so many aspects of the religious and social structure in England had a telling effect on millions of individuals…

Another notable event during Fisher’s tenure as Archbishop of Canterbury was the London Crusade of 1954, the first time that evangelist Billy Graham had conducted a major campaign outside the US. According to this 2022 article, written by Billy Graham’s son Franklin in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Rev Dr John Stott, the eminent UK Christian theologian and writer, apparently called the Crusade “the greatest religious congregation, 120,000, ever seen until then in the British Isles.”

Fisher was one of the attendees. According to the Freemasonry Matters article, this photo of him with Billy Graham was taken at Wembley stadium:

“An interesting Masonic connection with… Archbishop Rowan Williams:

The Freemasonry Matters article ends by pointing out, as a postscript, that (emphasis added):

There is an interesting Masonic connection with the 104th… Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Rowan Williams, who, following an exchange of letters some weeks after his appointment, wrote to the Grand Secretary on 23 January 2003: Since my late father was a member of the Craft for many years, I have had every opportunity of observing the probity of individual members… I welcome the manner in which Freemasons have engaged in debate and especially the increasing openness of recent years. Their commitment to charitable causes and the welfare of the wider community is beyond question.

That letter is the subject of this 2003 Telegraph article…

…which states:

Freemasons, many of whom are active members of the Church of England, reacted angrily to his disclosure that he “had real misgivings about the compatibility of Masonry and Christian profession” and… his admission that, as Bishop of Monmouth, he had blocked the appointment of Freemasons to senior appointments. His comments about Freemasons were in a private letter leaked to the media shortly after Downing Street confirmed his appointment as head of the Church of England. Subsequent attempts by his advisers to defuse the row only caused further offence. A spokesman said the Archbishop was worried about the ritual element of Freemasonry, which has been seen as “satanically inspired”. In his letter of apology, Dr Williams tries to distance himself from his own reported comments. He claims that his views were never meant to be public and were distorted by the media. He wrote: “I have been sorry to learn of the distress of a considerable number of Freemasons… In replying to private correspondence, I had no intention of starting a public debate nor of questioning the good faith and generosity of individual Freemasons and I regret the tone and content of the media coverage.” He added: “The quoted statements about the ‘satanic’ character of the Masonic ceremonies and other matters did not come from me and do not represent my judgment. Since my late father was a member of the Craft for many years, I have had every opportunity of observing the probity of individual members.” Dr Williams does not, in his letter, deny that he has misgivings about the role of Freemasons within the Church. He wrote: “Where anxieties exist, however, they are in relation not to Freemasonry but to Christian ministers subscribing to what could be and often is understood [or misunderstood] as a private system of profession and initiation, involving the taking of oaths of loyalty.” He ends his letter by stating that Freemasons’ commitment to charity and the community is beyond question.

Make of that what you will.

More than 20 years on, I wonder how far the influence of Freemasonry extends within the Church of England today.

I am reminded of what Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 4:2. The translation varies somewhat, as illustrated by e.g. the NIVUK and NKJV renditions respectively…

Rather, we have renounced secret and shameful ways; we do not use deception, nor do we distort the word of God…

But we have renounced the hidden things of shame, not walking in craftiness nor handling the word of God deceitfully…

…but the general gist seems clear enough.

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