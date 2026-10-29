Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this article…

and this section of September’s Updates, I thought it worth a brief post to share what happens when anyone types “dearchurchleaders” into Google, not least to illustrate a general point.

For context, that sequence of letters, without the spaces, appears in the URL of all of the 500+ articles published on this Substack since Spring 2024. And the total number of views passed 100k long ago.

Here goes…

Not a lot of surprises so far.

Then…

The Chuu of dearchuu is a cosplayer in California with several hundred thousand Instagram followers. So it’s hardly surprising that she comes up at the top of the predictive text for “dearchu”.

But the predictive text results for “dearchur” — none of which even begin even with “dea” — gave a clear indication as to where things were headed. The number of hits on “dearchurchleaders.substack” has been at four figures a week for well over a year now, but typing “dearchur” on Google gives no hint of the site’s existence. And “dearchurc” gave nothing at all!

As to the other predictions, in case anyone is wondering, Dearnley Church is north of Manchester, the Dearne Valley is in South Yorkshire, and Dearham — not to be confused with Dereham in Norfolk — is in Cumbria. It’s hard to believe that anyone looking for those places would type “dearchurchle…” into Google…

And even typing all 17 letters draws a blank with the predictive text:

I am reminded of “freedom of speech” versus “freedom of reach”:

Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in many societies, allowing individuals to express their ideas and opinions without censorship or restraint. It’s a cornerstone of democracy, fostering a marketplace of diverse views. For the most part, in our country, there’s a wide latitude in what one can say, post, or publish. Freedom of reach is a relatively new concept, particularly relevant in the digital era. It refers to the extent to which content is disseminated across digital platforms. In other words, while you can say (almost) anything you want, how far your message travels online is a different matter. Traditionally, reach was directly controlled by publishers of content (human beings). Nowadays, reach is most dictated by algorithms (computers).

The “dearchurchleaders” example above is of course just the tip of the tip of the iceberg. Algorithmic suppression of people telling inconvenient truth is rife, not least on search engines and social media.

As to Google, which still has >90% of the UK search engine market, I cannot help but think of this development in 2015:

Related:

And, in relation to Wiki[pedia:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem