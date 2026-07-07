Dear Church Leaders (and everytheone else)

I first featured Francis Collins in this post…

…in which I wrote:

I was once something of a fan of Collins, who I then knew mainly as the author of The Language of God : A Scientist Presents Evidence for Belief (transcript of 2008 interview here; 4-minute “from atheism to faith” testimony here): That was before Collins was picked by then-President Barack Obama as the new NIH Director in 2009. In the words of a Washington Post article at the time: Rare among world-class scientists, Collins is also a born-again Christian, which may help him build bridges with those who view some gene-based research as a potential threat to religious values. And Collins still evidently has his admirers today, not least those who awarded him the £1.1-million Templeton Prize for 2020 for “demonstrating how religious faith can inform and inspire a rigorous quest for knowledge of the natural world through the sciences”. But he also has his detractors — consider e.g. this recent article which pulls few punches.

Internal emails from 2009

And so I read with particular interest this recent article from award-winning independent journalist Maryanne Demasi:

Here is the summary at the top of the post:

A cache of internal emails obtained from within the US National Institutes of Health has exposed years of strategic planning for future pandemics involving governments, foundations, international organisations, and pharmaceutical companies. The documents, stretching back to at least 2016, show that Dr Francis Collins… was at the centre of these efforts.

She explains how, in his role as Director of the NIH between 2009 and 2021…

…[Collins] oversaw the allocation of the agency’s substantial research budget, which ran into tens of billions of dollars annually. The emails reveal Collins working closely with the Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, World Bank, World Economic Forum, the African Academy of Sciences, and major pharmaceutical companies to strengthen research infrastructure, regulatory readiness, and international coordination well before Covid appeared.

And she makes the case that, while the covid response was presented as an unexpected crisis, with governments appeared to be making difficult decisions while navigating profound uncertainty…

…these emails tell a different story. Many of the same organisations that later shaped the Covid response had already spent years building capacity, influence, and institutional power under Collins’ leadership. Billions of dollars flowed through the sprawling network. Careers were built around it, reputations depended on it, and political and financial interests became invested in its success. By the time Covid arrived, much of the framework was already in place.

She goes on to note that:

Collins appeared keen to ensure there was no confusion about who was in charge. After one teleconference with the WEF he wrote to his NIH colleagues: “In the last call there was a bit of confusion about who was leading (NIH or WEF). I think this time it should be me. Agree?”

The above post is also available to read (in full with no paywall) here:

An extraordinary song in 2020

In 2020, Collins was very keen to promote the idea that the SARS-CoV-2 was not “made in a laboratory or otherwise engineered”:

He went to extraordinary lengths. Below is a video of him singing a song about covid to the tune of Puff, the Magic Dragon.

Viral cringe? Have a listen and make up your own mind. The lyrics are below:

Poof! Coronavirus came from overseas

Infecting folks across the land… Seattle, NYC.

A little bat’s virus… loves those human cells.

Next thing you know, the cases grow and the world has gone to… heck. Poof! Coronavirus came from overseas

Infecting folks across the land… Seattle, NYC.

Poof! Coronavirus, called covid-19…

Quickly spread like a wildfire… now we're in quarantine. Now no-one can travel or even leave their homes.

Schools are closed. All kids must know… avoid the danger zones.

We all must do our part to protect the ones we love.

So if you meet… at least six feet… and handle doors with gloves Poof! Coronavirus came from overseas

Infecting folks across the land… Seattle, NYC.

Poof! Coronavirus, called covid-19…

Quickly spread like a wildfire… now we’re in quarantine. We miss our Camp Fantastic and joining in the fun.

The nasty little virus says, “I don’t care for anyone.”

An historic pandemic of its like we’ve never known.

Poof! Coronavirus, how quickly it has grown. We will all get through it, but things won’t be the same.

What will we learn from this dark turn? How will our lives be changed?

Covid might be scary, but hope is on the scene.

We’ll beat coronavirus when we have that vaccine.

His advice to faith leaders in 2021

With the above in mind, consider Collins’ contribution (from 37:20 here through to 44:25) at the US Faiths4Vaccines National Summit in May 2021:

[Host Jim Wallis] Francis Collins is known for lots of things… one of the smartest people I’ve ever met… and a dear friend. But you’re also a person of faith… and you offer the best advice I’ve ever heard on faith and science and how now faith and science have to come together. And this is about finally… not politics… but loving our neighbor as ourselves and how faith and science can be put back together again. How do we do that? [Collins] I’m really grateful to have a chance to be part of this remarkable gathering. Thank you Jim and all your colleagues for convening us for this summit, because I have such a heart to see the way in which science in this instance can save many, many lives… but it’s going to take all of us to get there. Yes, I am a person of faith. I’m also privileged to lead the National Institutes of Health. I see science and faith as different ways of finding the truth. Science teaches us about the natural world and how it works. It’s a great way to answer questions that start with “How”. And faith helps us go beyond that to understand what the meaning of all of it is. And so it’s better at questions that start with “Why”. And you put the two together… and for me as a scientist who’s a person of faith, you have the whole landscape of opportunity to contemplate and to ask questions and hope that you can find answers. So it troubles me in fact that oftentimes there is a perceived conflict, and some of that is my scientific colleagues… who use the occasion of their scientific expertise to try to argue that that’s all there is. And that turns off people of faith, and it’s unjustified, and it’s not logical, but it is sometimes used as a club over people’s head.

He then turns to discuss covid and the vaccines. At this point it’s particularly important to bear in mind Maryanne Demasi’s article, and what Collins was doing in his role from 2009 onwards.

[Collins] And I think… in this covid-19 crisis… there are probably a lot of people looking at the science of the vaccine development and saying, “Can I really trust that? Was that developed by people who worship the same god that I do? Is there something going on here that’s actually just not quite right?” I used to think until this year that this conflict between science and faith was unfortunate and it needed a lot of discussion. Now I’m afraid it may be costing lives because of this unfortunate long-standing sense of conflict which is, from my perspective, utterly unjustified as a scientist who’s also a very committed scriptural Christian. I’ve never seen a conflict between those perspectives that has required re than some deep thinking… and then it gets sorted out. So I’m glad to be able to share that little bit. But mostly I wanted to… say, as somebody who’s been in the middle of this effort to develop these vaccines over the last 16 months, that I really would want you [as faith leaders] to be able to say to all of the people in your various flocks that these vaccines were developed with incredible care and scrupulous attention to safety and efficacy. Yes, they were done quicker than has ever been possible, but that wasn’t by cutting corners. That was basically by figuring out how to utilize this new technology, called messenger RNA, to make some of the steps go a lot faster than they could have. And also… to figure out how to get rid of what normally is periods of downtime over many months where you sort of finish one phase and then you have to get the next one started. And we figured out this time using things in [Operation] Warp Speed how not to have those long delays.

I wonder how Collins thinks any medical product developed in a matter of months could possibly have long-term safety data. And how much he actually knows about why vaccine development normally takes many years.

I wonder too what his view was on the fact that the so-called mRNA vaccine for covid was described by the American Society of Cell + Gene Therapy as “a milestone for gene and cell therapy”:

When I wrote this article last year, the above link still worked. But now I get this instead:

For the record, it appears that the so-called covid vaccines supplied by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson all met the FDA’s definition of gene therapy.

And this is what Stefan Oelrich, Bayer’s Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division, said in relation to gene or cell therapy in 2021:

…we’re really taking that leap — us as a company, Bayer — in cell and gene therapy… ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say that if we had surveyed, two years ago, the public, [asking] “Would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?”, we would probably have had a 95% refusal rate. I think this pandemic has… opened many people’s eyes to innovation in a way that was not possible before.

Back to the faith leaders event:

[Collins] And so we now have something that I very literally would call an answer to prayer. We have three vaccines that have been tested in 30,000 or more people in the most rigorous kinds of trials.

“The most rigorous kinds of trials…”

Warp Speed trials which, by definition, and to say the least, had no long-term safety data.

We now know that the batches of mRNA vaccine rolled out to the population at large were manufactured differently from those used in the trial:

And not in a good way.

[Collins] And our hearts and thanks go out to those volunteers who took part in those trials. And… those were trials involving people from all different walks. Whoever you are you can look at those trials and you can say, “There were people like me in those trials.” We worked really hard on diversity of the participants. And what it showed was so much better than I thought would have been possible. I was praying about this back in August or September as the trials were getting underway… [that] we end up with something that’s at least 60 or maybe 70 per cent effective. And then it turns out to be 95… so this does seem like… [we’ve] been praying for a rescue from covid… [and] here is the answer. It’s coming through science, but it still feels to me like it’s God’s answer too, because God works through people and God works with scientists… even some of them who don’t know it…

I wonder what God would have to say about those latter statements.

I wonder too what Francis Collins would have to say to the likes of Maddie de Garay, a 12-year-old girl who suffered seriously injury in the Pfizer covid vaccine trial…

…after which the regulators looked the other way.

[Collins] So I just want to provide whatever I can here in terms of that scientist perspective to reassure you… yes, there’s lots of concerns out there about possible side-effects. We have not seen those conspiracy theories turning out to be true. We have certainly no evidence that this causes infertility… you’ve probably heard that one…

Concerns about “possible side-effects” of a novel technology medical product are “conspiracy theories”…?

Here is a screenshot (at 2:33:40) from a presentation given to the US Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on 22nd October 2020:

As to “no evidence that this causes infertility…”, to what extent had the pharmaceutical companies or regulators actually looked for such evidence?

I wonder if Collins was aware of the effects of diethylstilbestrol (DES), a man-made (synthetic) form of the hormone estrogen. This article from the American Cancer Society discusses “DES grandchildren”:

I wonder too if and when Collins became aware that Pfizer-BioNTech documents revealed that the vaccine lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) travelled to multiple organs in rat biodistribution studies showing where in the (rat’s) body the LNPs end up. Including the ovaries.

Here for example is a snapshot from p45 of a January 2021 Australian Government document titled Nonclinical Evaluation Report for the BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY™) (often called the Pfizer vaccine, although it was actually developed by the German company BioNTech):

Measurement was stopped after 48 hours despite signs of an increasing rate of accumulation in the ovaries, liver, adrenal gland and spleen.

[Collins] There is actually no evidence that this [covid vaccine] is in any way harmful to pregnant women…

Again, to what extent had anyone actually checked…?

Surely Collins would be familiar with the idea that absence of evidence is not evidence of absence?

I wonder what he would say about the report featured in this post:

[Collins] In fact [it’s] probably beneficial because [pregnant women] have a high risk of really serious illness from covid 19… we’re still collecting that data…

It doesn’t require any expertise in science to appreciate that that is not a very scientific statement.

[Collins] And no, there are no chips in the syringes that are delivering the vaccine that are going to allow Bill Gates to track you around. I asked him about that. He said he wasn’t that interested. And it wouldn’t work anyway. So there’s a lot of ways in which I think we can provide reassurance.

I find the conflating of “chips in syringes” with reasonable and common-sense concerns about the safety of novel technology products disingenuous to say the least, and anything but reassuring. And I wonder where the notion of “chips in syringes” actually originated.

[Collins] And, as I understand it, it’s not only 90 per cent of the doctors that are getting vaccinated… the vast majority of clergy are also... So I would appeal to you share that, even though it might be a little… at times… contentious within your congregations, because there are strong opinions here… But people look up to you… they see you as figures of trust. They know that, when you come forward with something, it’s because you’re doing it in their best interest… And the best interest here really, really matters.

I am less than convinced about the notion of basing decisions about my health on what church leaders choose to do in relation to their health. Especially when my own church leaders — and indeed some doctors in the congregation — seem to show little interest in properly informed consent.

I wonder what Collins would say about the latter. And what he would say about vaccination for those who have had covid.

I wonder too how much funding went to faith-based organizations with a view to — in the words of this American Public Health Association article — “[help] improve awareness of the value of vaccination [and] strengthen vaccination confidence”. And where that money actually ended up.

And most fundamentally, I wonder why so few people asked the basic questions that I have outlined.

[Collins] Finally, let me say what was said [before] about this being a “love your neighbor” moment. Nothing could be more true than that… because even a self-interested person might say, “Well, you know, I’m probably not going to get that sick. I’ll skip [the vaccine]”. But that’s not a good enough response when you think about all the other folks whose lives are also at risk.

I am reminded of how Justin Welby — then Archbishop of Canterbury — said similar things.

As did Boris Johnson — who is hardly renowned for telling the truth — in his 2021 Christmas message:

As it happens, Collins, like both Welby and Johnson, was (and still is) featured on the World Economic Forum website:

Welby and Johnson’s profiles are no longer there; but they definitely were in 2024:

But in any case, I remain unconvinced that Jesus would endorse their application of “love your neighbour”.

[Collins] I don’t think we’ve said enough about the five percent of us that probably can’t raise a decent immune response to this vaccine because they have cancer and they’re on chemotherapy… or they’ve had an organ transplant and they’re on immunosuppressive therapy that will keep the vaccine from working. Their hope for survival is us… If we can in fact drive this virus away by achieving a high enough level of immunity for all the rest of us, then they are saved too. Can you think of a better example of love your neighbor?

Quite apart from anything else, I am reminded of this 2022 post from A Midwestern Doctor:

I would be interested to know what Collins means by “drive this virus away”.

And how many covid injections he himself took.

And, stepping back, why, in a 2020 email, Collins labeled Martin Kulldorff and Sunetra Gupta and Jay Bhattacharya as “fringe epidemiologists”…

…and called for “a quick and devastating published take down of [the] premises” of the Great Barrington Declaration:

I can’t help wondering what was on Collins’ mind when he finished his contribution to the Faiths4Vaccines National Summit.

Though if his seven-hour interview with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is anything to go by, it would appear that the NIH Director’s memory of the covid era is now somewhat hazy. During his answers to questions he replied “I don’t recall” (or similar) many times, in a manner reminiscent of his close colleague Anthony Fauci.

Make of that what you will.

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