Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Six years on from start of the covid era, maybe now is a good time to take an objective look at an influential “centrist” politician from that time.

Some context

A safe seat

For context, in 2005, Virginia Bottomley, who had been Health Secretary in John Major’s Conservative government, stepped down as the MP for South West Surrey. In doing so, she vacated one of the safest seats around. And the candidate chosen to replace her in the constituency once represented by Maurice Macmillan (son of Prime Minister Harold no less) was one Jeremy Hunt.

Unsurprisingly, Hunt won the seat comfortably at the subsequent general election, and several weeks later was introduced to the British public via this Meet the MP profile as a single 38-year-old Oxford graduate in Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE):

I can’t help wondering how many of the 2005 intake of new MPs were featured in a Meet the MP article on the BBC News website.

While at Oxford, Hunt was a contemporary of David Cameron, who also studied PPE. And in 1987, he (Hunt) was president of the Oxford University Conservative Association at a time when Boris Johnson and Michael Gove were both involved in the organisation. Other then-recent presidents include Dominic Grieve, William Hague and Nick Robinson (one of the BBC’s most prominent political journalists). Jacob Rees-Mogg took on the role a few years later.

Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport

During his first term as an MP, Jeremy Hunt met Lucia Guo, who is originally from the city of Xi’an in China. At the time, she was working for the University of Warwick, helping to bring Chinese students to the university. They married in 2009.

A year later, the Conservatives were returned to government for the first time since 1997, and Jeremy Hunt took on his first Cabinet role — as Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport — in David Cameron’s government. And it wasn’t long before he hit the headlines following this memorable encounter with BBC Today presenter James Naughtie:

Naughtie was eventually replaced by the aforementioned Nick Robinson.

Two years later saw the opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics that I featured in this post (which is well worth a look if you haven’t seen it):

This one minute of footage on YouTube is particularly striking…

Dancing nurses:

Hospital beds:

A giant “Grim Reaper” and the hashtag #Save the Surprise:

And then these dark figures:

I wonder what the Secretary of State for Culture, Olympics, Media and Sport thought of all this at the time — and indeed whether he had any role in the design of the display.

Secretary of State for Health

As it so happened, a few weeks after the Olympics ended, Hunt was appointed as Secretary of State for Health, at almost the same age and stage in his career as Virginia Bottomley was when she — also as MP for South West Surrey — assumed that role in 1992.

His time in the post was not without controversy. For example, in 2016 he presided over the first junior doctors’ strike since 1975…

…and was subsequently voted “the most disliked frontline British politician of any party”:

Apparently:

A drinks and canapés fundraiser for Fareham Conservatives [at which Hunt was scheduled to be in attendance] was moved to a secret location and doctors who had bought tickets were told it had been cancelled.

Foreign Secretary and return to the back benches

But Hunt retained his role as Health Secretary for almost six years — longer than anyone else, even “father of the NHS” Aneurin Bevan — before being appointed as Foreign Secretary in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation. And just three weeks later he went on an official visit to China during which he memorably described his Chinese wife as “Japanese”.

Here is a BBC News article from the time explaining why that was a bad mistake:

I wonder what was on Hunt’s mind at that time.

After Theresa May resigned as Conservative party leader and Prime Minister in 2019, the Foreign Secretary threw his proverbial hat into the ring, and gained the support of around 50 MPs for the top job. In the absence of Boris Johnson, he might well have become Prime Minister only months before covid lockdowns were announced around the world. In the event, after losing to Johnson in the party members’ vote, he returned to the back benches.

But Hunt continued to be influential. And the self-styled “centrist” former Foreign Secretary was among the MPs pushing for the harshest covid policies.

The covid era

“…we should be aiming for zero infection and elimination of the disease…”

Here he is in July 2020 (emphasis added; a transcript can also be found here):

[Hunt] I very much agree with the central point in Gabriel’s paper that we should be aiming for zero infection and elimination of the disease, because that is basically the approach taken in countries which have a SARS strategy as opposed to a flu strategy, and those are the countries that have overwhelmingly been the most successful in attacking coronavirus… My sister lives in Beijing, and she flew back to Beijing in the middle of lockdown. And just to give you an idea of the contrast, she was escorted from the airport in Beijing to her home by a Ministry of Health officials, and then put into her home for two weeks quarantine. The door was sealed, and she had a police car sitting outside her house periodically. Now, I’m not saying we go that far in this country, but I just think it’s an indication of how serious they are in the countries that have had to deal with SARS about stopping at the root every possible source of infection.

For context, Gabriel is presumably Prof Gabriel Scally, a former Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Healthy Urban Environments and member of Independent SAGE:

It is worth noting that Independent SAGE’s Co-Chair Prof Anthony Costello is a former WHO Director. And that its Deputy Chair Prof Susan Michie — a long-standing member of the Communist Party of Britain — was in 2022 appointed Chair of the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health.

At the time, the biggest donors to the WHO — aside from the governments of the US, the UK and Germany — were the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

And, for context, it appears that, at some stage during his time as Foreign Secretary in 2018-2019, Jeremy Hunt appeared on the website of the World Economic Forum:

The above link and snapshot were archived in 2022. Here is the same webpage at the time of writing:

“…when someone tests positive, you take them from their home and you take them to an isolation centre and you leave them there…”

On the subject of “zero covid”, here is Nadine Dorries — who from 2019-2021 was a Minister of State in the UK Department of Health — recounting a conversation with Hunt (emphasis added):

Jeremy contacted me as a Health Minister, and said ‘You’ve got to speak to Matt [Hancock]’. It was at the time the Nightingale hospitals were being built… ‘You’ve got to tell him that you don’t put sick people in the hospitals… you follow a zero covid policy… when someone tests positive, you take them from their home and you take them to an isolation centre and you leave them there… That’s the only way you can beat covid’ (more context here).

“You take them to an isolation centre and you leave them there…”

If that is “centrist”, I dread to think what “extreme” would look like.

On the subject of testing…

“…is now not the time to announce a date… by when every single person in the population will be tested every week…”

In Parliament in October 2020, Hunt asked his successor as Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, “to announce a date… by when every single person in the population will be tested every week”:

From the politician who reportedly stated that, “you follow a zero covid policy… when someone tests positive, you take them from their home and you take them to an isolation centre and you leave them there”…

Quite apart from anything else, I wonder what the former Health Secretary knows about false positives.

In any case, he unashamedly posted the footage of his question on Twitter:

Presumably he was referring to a PCR test whose Nobel prize-winning inventor Kary Mullis — who died unexpectedly in 2019 — said could be used to “find almost anything in anybody”.

I wonder if either Hunt or Hancock were — or indeed now are — aware that a requirement to take any diagnostic medical intervention violates the basic principle of informed consent as set out e.g. in the 2005 UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (Article 6, snapshot below, emphasis added):

Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.

And that the NHS website says:

Consent to treatment means a person must give permission before they receive any type of medical treatment, test or examination… The principle of consent is an important part of medical ethics and international human rights law.

“All schools should be closed, international travel stopped, household mixing limited…”

On 4th January 2021, Hunt was pushing hard for another lockdown:

I wonder what was going through his mind at the time.

“The Health Secretary is absolutely right… to explore mandatory vaccination of certain frontline workers…”

But it wasn’t just closing schools, stopping international travel, and limiting household mixing that Hunt was advocating. In Parliament a week later, he called for covid vaccines for teachers. And in April 2021, he said that then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock was…

…absolutely right… to explore mandatory vaccination of certain frontline workers, however difficult and sensitive that decision may be…

“…is it time to look at vaccinating the over 12s…”

Hunt was also among those pushing hardest for children to receive novel technology mRNA injections with no long-term safety data. Here he is in May 2021…

…with a question to then-Minister for Vaccines Nadhim Zahawi (Hansard link here):

[Hunt] Can I congratulate the Minister for the outstanding rollout of the vaccine programme which is a source of enormous pride to all of us on all sides of the House. As we emerge from lockdown, we all want it to be a permanent change, and for most families the biggest priority is to make sure that schools remain open even if we find that new variants arrive in the UK in the course of the autumn. We know that children don’t tend to get bad symptoms, but they can spread the virus. So is it time to look at vaccinating the over 12s as they are doing in the United States? Is it time to look at whether we can use some of the FDA analysis to speed up that decision making process, so that by the time children come back in the autumn schools are protected and we can be confident they’ll be able to stay open?

I wonder if Hunt had any involvement in the UK government shutting down its ethics committee after it tried to intervene on the vaccination of children?

“In the end, we had to do a workaround using the chief medical officers [in order to override the government’s vaccine committee]”

Hunt was certainly involved in the overriding of the UK government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). In a meeting of the Science and Technology Committee in December 2021, Hunt, who was Chair of the Committee at the time, spoke of…

[doing] a workaround using the chief medical officers…

…in order to override the JCVI.

Video footage of the above can be viewed on parliamentlive.tv…

…from 10:56:20. The exchange starts at 10:53:30.

As noted in this section of this Recent revelations post from December 2024, the JCVI had never been overridden before 2021, and has not been overridden since.

2022 and beyond

In 2022, following the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, Jeremy Hunt again stood for the leadership of the Conservative party — and thus to be Prime Minister. He was eliminated in the first round, polling a mere 5% of MPs, which put him behind even Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, and Tom Tugendhat.

His reward?

In the words of The Economist, Oxford PPE graduate Jeremy Hunt “became the most powerful person in Britain”. He was put in charge of the nation’s finances by seven-week Prime Minister Liz Truss, a position he retained under Rishi Sunak until the Conservatives lost power two years later.

In 2015, Hunt had been returned as MP for South West Surrey with a majority of more than 28,000. In 2024, he was elected to the newly-formed constituency of Godalming and Ash with a majority of 891.

Looking back

I wonder when we will collectively begin to look back objectively at what was actually happening during the covid era.

I wonder what Hunt would have to say about that time now. I guess maybe he doesn’t want to talk about it, and that he might say that he wants to “move on”.

Curiously, while specific links to at least some of Hunt’s old Twitter/X posts still work, when I tried to search for his covid era posts, I got this message:

But, as they say, the internet never forgets. And people also remember. Perhaps it was Hunt’s stance in 2020-2021 that most haunted him in 2022 when he was “planning a leadership bid if Boris Johnson [was] ousted”:

I find this comparison instructive:

During 2020-2021: Hunt said, “we should be aiming for zero infection and elimination of the disease…” and [reportedly] “when someone tests positive, you take them from their home and you take them to an isolation centre and you leave them there…” and “…is now not the time to announce a date… by when every single person in the population will be tested every week…” and “ all schools should be closed, international travel stopped, household mixing limited…”

In 2022: Hunt [apparently] “furiously denied claims by Tory colleagues that he is a ‘lockdown fanatic’ who supported the draconian Chinese policy of ‘zero Covid’”

“Centrist” Jeremy Hunt. Who, having been humiliated even by his own MPs, was rewarded with the position of “the most powerful person in Britain”. It is surely an understatement to say that changes are needed in the way that UK politics operates.

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