Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I don’t know much about Lithuania. If someone asked me what I do know, aside from it being the southernmost Baltic state and having a capital city called Vilnius, I might mention the country’s flag, whose colours of yellow, green and red are more typical of flags in Africa…

…than flags in Europe…

I might also mention the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth, sometimes known as Poland–Lithuania. Here is a map from 1634:

In the early 17th Century, the area of Poland-Lithuania was similar to that of today’s France and Germany combined.

Beyond that, the main thing that springs to mind for me in relation to Lithuania is what happened in the country at the height of the covid tyranny. And, not least in the context of the recent push for digital ID, I think it is worth posting in full a thread from that time — exactly four years ago now — as a reminder of what a society under greater technocratic control might look like.

The whole thing is long, but it is mainly pictures, and there is relatively little to read.

I find the posts relating to the family’s children particularly poignant.

The main thread

A postscript

Link

Lest we think “it couldn’t happen here”, remember that, in the UK in 2021, Durham Cathedral was demanding covid passes…

And that in the US, Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York, formerly led by renowned pastor and author Tim Keller, was reported as segregating congregation members based on covid vaccine status (although Keller maintained that “the restrictions were imposed by landlords”).

And finally, not least for context, here is the 2020-2025 EuroMOMO mortality data for several European countries (NB data for Lithuania, Latvia and Poland is not available on EuroMOMO):

See also…

In relation to the last part:

In relation to the main thread:

Share

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem