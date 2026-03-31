Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in the context of the meningitis scaremongering featured in this post…

…I have been thinking back to what was happening in early 2021. And I thought it worth sharing an email that I sent out at that time. It was written in February, several weeks into the lengthy period of lockdown that lasted from early January 2021 until 19th July, which was dubbed “freedom day”.

I am reminded of two news articles bookending that strange time:

The first was this from The Mail:

The great hope is that in mid-March we will reach the 15 million jabs target, the point when it has been predicted that Britain can escape the crippling cycle of restrictions.

I hope that most people can now see that we were being expertly nudged towards covid injections for children, despite the Health Secretary having stated that, “This vaccine will not be used for children.” And despite obvious alarm bells ringing in relation to the injections early in 2021.

The second article was this one from BBC News in July:

“A day to dread.”

Around the time that I wrote what I did in February, many of the “covid restrictions” were back. Church services were being held in the church building, but with “social distancing” and limited attendance. And no mingling with others outside your household. An email from the church office at the time reads:

I’m hoping to send you all a follow up email with a QR code confirmation which you can present on the door for the welcome team to scan you in. Please do bring this confirmation if you receive this email… We have a list with all your names and seat numbers. We’ve done all we can to make the services as safe as possible in these difficult times. But we’ll really need your help with the following: — Once in the building, please don’t mingle with others outside your household. This will be really difficult we know, but it’s so important we stick to this. — At the end of the service, we’ll be dismissing people area by area, so remain in your seats until your time comes. We know it’s wonderful to see people face to face, but we ask that you please don’t stop to chat to anyone outside your household as you leave…

Unsurprisingly, the local pub quiz had alas returned to its Spring 2020 format, i.e. completely online. And it is in that context that I wrote the message below, which is more “Dear Pub Quizzers” than “Dear Church Leaders”. But in any case I thought it worth sharing. I have added snapshots of the links. And even provided (as a footnote) the answer to the quiz question at the end!

In case of interest, below are some observations from an ordinarily-phlegmatic career scientist with a view to putting the school situation in context. Links are mainly for reference. — (1) The whole Covid narrative is based on a PCR test with no official false-positive rate. Few people understand that this has huge implications. Huge. Not least in that many “Covid cases” and “Covid deaths” have been, and continue to be, misdiagnosed. It’s obvious looking at the data. And credible people have been saying this for months. I could say much more here, but I’m trying to stay brief. Suffice to say it increasingly looks like the narrative is finally beginning to unravel. https://probabilityandlaw.blogspot.com/2021/02/uk-lighthouse-laboratories-testing-for.htm — (2) There has been a systematic Covid scaremongering campaign since last Spring. This has been led by SAGE advisers, many of whom have conflicts of interest, particularly in relation to pharma companies. https://www.zoeharcombe.com/2020/11/sage-conflicts-of-interest/ As an alternative, I strongly commend to you the Health Advisory Recovery Team. Sensible, independent scientists as far as I can tell. https://www.hartgroup.org/ — (3) We are now at much, much less risk from Covid than we are led to believe. Again, I could say much more here, but will keep it brief and in relation to schools. According to [this article in] the BMJ, evidence for asymptomatic transmission is “woeful”:

https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4436/rr-10 Even the number of “cases” (positive PCR tests) is back down to levels not seen since October: Link

999/111 calls are back down to levels last seen in August (and, as I understand it, have been at levels comparable to average for winter) Link — (4) For several weeks, LFT [lateral flow test] mass-testing (which [unlike PCR] does have an official false-positive rate) has been finding close to zero Covid. Leaving aside ethical issues around testing healthy children, the main results of mass-testing will be: (i) many people needlessly self-isolating due to false-positives; (ii) huge profits for mass-testing companies Even Prof Jon Deeks, a mass-testing enthusiast, is now advising against it: Link — (5) Masks make very little difference against respiratory viruses, and can do more harm than good. That’s why we didn’t wear them before 2020, and why we were advised against wearing them even at the height of the pandemic last Spring. Two of the main effects of mask-wearing are: (i) to perpetuate fear, as SAGE’s behavioural psychologists know all too well; (ii) to generate huge profits for mask-importers Last summer, the PM described masks in schools as “clearly nonsensical”. Link Too right. But what changed? — (6) I fear that in the name of “health” we are being nudged towards a dystopian future, and that we are sleepwalking into it. Asch conformity experiments have been on my mind: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asch_conformity_experiments Remember three weeks to flatten the curve? And then three months… Just stay at home over half-term... Just a holiday cancelled… Just a mask to “keep us safe”… No more lockdowns, promise… Back to normal for Christmas... Restrictions… Lockdown 2 to save Christmas… No Christmas… The final lockdown… Just another couple of months out of school… Just another 4 months of restrictions… Just a mask while they’re at school… Just as a precaution… Just a test once a week... Well fool me once… For me, children is a step too far. And as a career scientist, I feel it would be wrong not to speak out... I have already written to [the local headteachers]. And I’d encourage anyone else who feels similarly to do likewise. — (7) It’s worth noting that many of the coronavirus restrictions are not actually legally enforceable. See e.g. the ruling below from earlier this week:

“Administrative Court overturn conviction for refusing to provide name and address in relation to suspected breach of Coronavirus Regulations”

https://www.gardencourtchambers.co.uk/news/administrative-court-overturn-conviction-for-refusing-to-provide-name-and-address-in-relation-to-suspected-breach-of-coronavirus-regulations Expect more of this sort of thing. And meanwhile, stay sane. Finally, what better way to reward anyone who’s read this far than with a quiz question... From the following rather apposite lyrics, name the band and song: “Oh no, I’ve said too much/I haven’t said enough” If it helps, the song title is, as I understand it, a southern US colloquialism meaning “at my wit’s end” Looking forward to seeing you quizzing back at [our local]. But alas not holding my breath :-)

For the record, I didn’t get much by way of engagement with the points I raised. But one person did reply with the correct answer to the quiz question.

As to the Asch conformity experiments, I am reminded of this image…

…from this January 2023 bad cattitude post titled rationalising rationality, which is well worth a look, not least for the memes.

Related

The first article that I posted on this Substack:

The 20 questions featured here that I put together later in 2021:

And these posts:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem