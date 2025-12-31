Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post features five songs from Five Times August, which is the stage name of US independent singer-songwriter Brad Skistimas. The name apparently refers to five family birthdays that fall in the month of August.

Skistimas has been releasing music since 2001, but I first encountered him as one of very few artists writing protest songs in the context of the covid era, most of which are featured on the album Silent War:

I find Five Times August’s lyrics particularly perceptive, and some of his recent videos are very well put together. Below are five of my favourites — four from Silent War, plus Ain’t No Rock and Roll.

A song from the height of the covid era. The lyrics cut through the deception and the lies:

Lock down all towns, everybody slow down

Give ’em everything you have

Mask up, vax up, get your body trashed up

Better do what they ask It’s alright, okay, sorry, but ya can’t pray

Gotta keep the church doors closed

No superstitions; a saint politician

Will tell ya what you need to know Citizen fools and brand-new rules

Make everyone a hero now

So keep your distance, no resistance

Only do what you’re allowed Cash that check, go dance in the wreck

But just don’t speak your mind

Get your facts from the paid contracts

’Cause never would they tell a lie They don’t know me

And they don’t own me Oh, God, help us all

Look what we’ve become

Oh, God, help us all

And fix what we have done See no evil, bow to the needle

Didn’t we turn out great?

Sick is the new health, poor is the new wealth

Truth is whatever they say…

“See no evil, bow to the needle” says so much in seven words. I am reminded of these posts from November…

…and one of Bob Moran’s most perceptive cartoons:

False Idol

It appears that my own church leaders are in denial about certain forms of idolatry.

A retrospective on the covid era whose lyrics and video encapsulate the folly of that time. Longtime readers of this Substack may recall that I featured this song at the end of this early post, which I may update at some stage:

I suppose the use of “Jesus…” might be considered controversial. But have a listen in context and see what you think:

Shut your mouth, get in line

Just behave or pay the fine

They’re pulling on your backbone

And taking out your spine They want you weak, don’t speak

Don’t question, don’t think

Keep staring at your smartphone

Get dumber every week Now give up your freedom and shush

Oh Jesus, what happened to us? Leave the church, kill your faith

Judge the skin and learn to hate

Make yourself the enemy

But call yourself a saint Learn the rules, be a fool

Remove your kid from school

And apologize for everything

Apologize for you Now give the TV all of your trust

Oh Jesus, what happened to us…?

Trusting the TV has a lot to answer for…

Written in the context of the protests of the covid era, with a video to match:

You can hate me, try to break me

Talk me down and denigrate me

You can try to silence every word

But I will not be leaving quietly, no I won’t leave

I won’t leave

I will not be leaving quietly And you can mock me, try to outsmart me

You can shame me and try to blame me

You can do your best to shut me up

But I will not be leaving quietly, no… I’m gonna stand here

And I’ll fight for every word

I’m gonna shout the truth

Until you know it’s heard… You can scold me, attempt to control me

Ban me and censor and label and troll me

You can push me and try to kick me out

But I will not be leaving quietly, no… And you can mute me, strike and dispute me

Dumb down the rest, yeah, but I’ll keep refusin’

You can pretend like you’ve seen the last of me

But I will not be leaving quietly, no… You can hate me, try to break me

Talk me down and denigrate me

You can try to silence every word

But I will not be leaving quietly, no…

Those lyrics resonate with me in several ways.

A sobering song about aspects of the bigger picture:

Somebody’s selling a new religion

Somebody’s selling a lie

Somebody wants all the strife and division

That’s driving us out of our minds They’re telling the world not trust their own eyes

They’re telling the people they’re wrong

They’re keeping the truth for their power and gain

And taking whatever we’ve got And some of you eat all the lies you’ve been fed

Some of you just go along

Training acceptance inside of your head

To give them whatever they want You’re leaving your brothers and sisters behind

You’re told it’s the best thing to do

You’re shutting out friends ’cause you’re told that’s what’s right

Now they win because all of us lose And it’s so sad

Watching these times as they change

And it’s so bad

The battle’s been violent and strange

As they lock us indoors

In a prison of this silent war Now someone is trying to sell you the cure

The same one who made the disease

And they’ll try to convince you and make you feel sure

But hey, there ain’t no guarantees They covered your mouth and they’ve tied back your hands

They did it to all of the kids

And nobody knows all the damage that’s done

And won’t ask until the master permits

I am particularly reminded of this post:

And finally, a song about the reality of the nature of the music industry. This video is particularly worth watching I think:

Well there ain’t no rock and roll

Ever since they sold out Rolling Stone

All the words that were sung in the past

Will never feel the same when we’re looking back

All the old men sitting in their make-up chair

With their gold record walls really couldn’t care

All the fame feels the same when you’ve had enough

So they don’t bother standing up… And there ain’t no Boss, no Queen

Never was a Rage Against the damn Machine

No there ain’t no Fighter in the Foo

No more rockin’ in those free world shoes

All the high strung Neil Young wannabes

Yeah, their silence has been deafening

All the suits lick the boots of the government

What they sang they never meant Because there ain’t no rock and roll

And the blues has lost it’s soul

All the punks gave the man control

And every pop star’s bought and sold

No, there ain’t no

Ain’t no rock and roll And there ain’t no Joni, no Bob

No one stuck around for their protest job

All the stars and the big pharma whores

Shilling for a check from their corporate chores

All the actors say what they’re paid to say

While the fans take the blame

All the once cool fools that were me and you

Well they pushed us all away…

I am reminded of this recent article:

Podcast interview

Finally, a podcast interview with Five Times August can be found here:

I was particularly struck by this section (from 26:52-32:47):

[Doc Malik] We don’t have free speech any more. If you step out of the line and say the wrong thing, you get cancelled… A year ago… I did a video… saying… “There’s something weird going on… My colleagues are saying weird stuff. Maybe we should stop these shots and investigate.” And since that year has gone by I’ve been subjected to harassment, bullying, investigations, referrals to the licensing board, suspensions… And my career is over now. My 25 year surgical career has ended all because I dared to use my social media platform to say, “What the frack is going on…?” Nothing wrong about my surgical practice. I’m an excellent surgeon… and I’m now out of a job. And I think that’s the problem that we’re in right now… We’ve all got social media accounts, but most people are cowed into saying nothing because they know if they say anything even remotely controversial they are going to get struck down, especially if it goes against the government narrative… [Five Times August] Yes… we’ve been through the thick of that, for sure. And speaking of rock stars, by the way, I think that every doctor… anybody in the medical profession that spoke out is the actual rock star of the last several years. They actually took the punk rock route and risked it all. And I thank you for being one that spoke out. I know that that’s hard. And I see the doctors that have risked so much in speaking out. It’s a sad situation. And… that’s the idea… to make an example out of you. It happened with [Eric] Clapton when he spoke out. All he did was an interview to tell you what he… experienced after getting [a covid shot]… The next thing… he’s in Rolling Stone featured as an anti-vax conspiracy theorist… They even brought out the racist trope… just to add a little extra layer. And that’s what they do to you… And that was an interesting and very revealing thing to me… in my journey in releasing these songs, because from one song to the next I’ve leaned more and more into… I’m just going to say what I want to say… The first song I put out was called God Help Us All, and it’s very tame compared to the songs I released later… And by the time I got to Sad Little Man… It was very revealing as an artist where… you think that you have this freedom because you are an artist, but then to put out Sad Little Man and then get the video… this piece of art that you’ve created, that’s just a cartoon… and the song is not pinpointing anything lyrically… so the song’s open… But that song and that video have been flagged as medical misinformation. [And] the Gates Behind the Bars video was completely removed from YouTube... And that was really eye-opening to me… censorship and suppression has crossed over into the arts now, where these overlords on the internet are interpreting art for the people now… and deciding what it means to others… and saying, “Well, you can’t see that… it’s dangerous.” I’ve had videos that aren’t even… like my video for I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly. It’s just a clip show of rallies of people in the street with signs. And that video was demonetized and flagged as dangerous because of what’s on the signs. If that was on the news, you wouldn’t think twice… It’s reality. That moment happened. We had worldwide rallies for several years while they were screaming “Superspreader events”… And any one of those should have been hotbeds that destroyed the rest of the world… but it didn’t happen... There’s an effort to memory-hole that time… They’re going to start telling you it didn’t happen that way…. when they tell you, “Nobody was forced to get the shot”, and you’re like, “Well no… some people were forced to get the shot… they really were put into an uncomfortable position to have to question their livelihood and what they’re going to do with their family… all these terrible things… these positions people were put into… not to mention children who don’t have a choice, who were dragged by their parents and forced… and you see these crying pictures, and it’s just sad… That’s one of the reasons I’m relentless… It dawned on me… maybe a year into it… that we’re cleaning up this mess [for] the rest of our life… not just covid stuff… the… entire… far-left woke agenda of everything that… has unveiled itself over the last couple of years. It goes far beyond covid… I think a lot of people on our side went from going like… “I’m speaking out” to “Oh, there’s this thing over here now. That’s not good [either]…” And it sort of morphed into… a battle of good versus evil. And that’s what the fight is. That’s the battle at hand… good versus evil… We’re going to be in this fight for the rest of our lives….

