Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
This post features five songs from Five Times August, which is the stage name of US independent singer-songwriter Brad Skistimas. The name apparently refers to five family birthdays that fall in the month of August.
Skistimas has been releasing music since 2001, but I first encountered him as one of very few artists writing protest songs in the context of the covid era, most of which are featured on the album Silent War:
I find Five Times August’s lyrics particularly perceptive, and some of his recent videos are very well put together. Below are five of my favourites — four from Silent War, plus Ain’t No Rock and Roll.
God help us all
A song from the height of the covid era. The lyrics cut through the deception and the lies:
Lock down all towns, everybody slow down
Give ’em everything you have
Mask up, vax up, get your body trashed up
Better do what they ask
It’s alright, okay, sorry, but ya can’t pray
Gotta keep the church doors closed
No superstitions; a saint politician
Will tell ya what you need to know
Citizen fools and brand-new rules
Make everyone a hero now
So keep your distance, no resistance
Only do what you’re allowed
Cash that check, go dance in the wreck
But just don’t speak your mind
Get your facts from the paid contracts
’Cause never would they tell a lie
They don’t know me
And they don’t own me
Oh, God, help us all
Look what we’ve become
Oh, God, help us all
And fix what we have done
See no evil, bow to the needle
Didn’t we turn out great?
Sick is the new health, poor is the new wealth
Truth is whatever they say…
“See no evil, bow to the needle” says so much in seven words. I am reminded of these posts from November…
…and one of Bob Moran’s most perceptive cartoons:
It appears that my own church leaders are in denial about certain forms of idolatry.
Jesus… What Happened To Us?
A retrospective on the covid era whose lyrics and video encapsulate the folly of that time. Longtime readers of this Substack may recall that I featured this song at the end of this early post, which I may update at some stage:
I suppose the use of “Jesus…” might be considered controversial. But have a listen in context and see what you think:
Shut your mouth, get in line
Just behave or pay the fine
They’re pulling on your backbone
And taking out your spine
They want you weak, don’t speak
Don’t question, don’t think
Keep staring at your smartphone
Get dumber every week
Now give up your freedom and shush
Oh Jesus, what happened to us?
Leave the church, kill your faith
Judge the skin and learn to hate
Make yourself the enemy
But call yourself a saint
Learn the rules, be a fool
Remove your kid from school
And apologize for everything
Apologize for you
Now give the TV all of your trust
Oh Jesus, what happened to us…?
Trusting the TV has a lot to answer for…
I will not be leaving quietly
Written in the context of the protests of the covid era, with a video to match:
You can hate me, try to break me
Talk me down and denigrate me
You can try to silence every word
But I will not be leaving quietly, no
I won’t leave
I won’t leave
I will not be leaving quietly
And you can mock me, try to outsmart me
You can shame me and try to blame me
You can do your best to shut me up
But I will not be leaving quietly, no…
I’m gonna stand here
And I’ll fight for every word
I’m gonna shout the truth
Until you know it’s heard…
You can scold me, attempt to control me
Ban me and censor and label and troll me
You can push me and try to kick me out
But I will not be leaving quietly, no…
And you can mute me, strike and dispute me
Dumb down the rest, yeah, but I’ll keep refusin’
You can pretend like you’ve seen the last of me
But I will not be leaving quietly, no…
You can hate me, try to break me
Talk me down and denigrate me
You can try to silence every word
But I will not be leaving quietly, no…
Those lyrics resonate with me in several ways.
Silent War
A sobering song about aspects of the bigger picture:
Somebody’s selling a new religion
Somebody’s selling a lie
Somebody wants all the strife and division
That’s driving us out of our minds
They’re telling the world not trust their own eyes
They’re telling the people they’re wrong
They’re keeping the truth for their power and gain
And taking whatever we’ve got
And some of you eat all the lies you’ve been fed
Some of you just go along
Training acceptance inside of your head
To give them whatever they want
You’re leaving your brothers and sisters behind
You’re told it’s the best thing to do
You’re shutting out friends ’cause you’re told that’s what’s right
Now they win because all of us lose
And it’s so sad
Watching these times as they change
And it’s so bad
The battle’s been violent and strange
As they lock us indoors
In a prison of this silent war
Now someone is trying to sell you the cure
The same one who made the disease
And they’ll try to convince you and make you feel sure
But hey, there ain’t no guarantees
They covered your mouth and they’ve tied back your hands
They did it to all of the kids
And nobody knows all the damage that’s done
And won’t ask until the master permits
I am particularly reminded of this post:
Ain’t No Rock and Roll
And finally, a song about the reality of the nature of the music industry. This video is particularly worth watching I think:
Well there ain’t no rock and roll
Ever since they sold out Rolling Stone
All the words that were sung in the past
Will never feel the same when we’re looking back
All the old men sitting in their make-up chair
With their gold record walls really couldn’t care
All the fame feels the same when you’ve had enough
So they don’t bother standing up…
And there ain’t no Boss, no Queen
Never was a Rage Against the damn Machine
No there ain’t no Fighter in the Foo
No more rockin’ in those free world shoes
All the high strung Neil Young wannabes
Yeah, their silence has been deafening
All the suits lick the boots of the government
What they sang they never meant
Because there ain’t no rock and roll
And the blues has lost it’s soul
All the punks gave the man control
And every pop star’s bought and sold
No, there ain’t no
Ain’t no rock and roll
And there ain’t no Joni, no Bob
No one stuck around for their protest job
All the stars and the big pharma whores
Shilling for a check from their corporate chores
All the actors say what they’re paid to say
While the fans take the blame
All the once cool fools that were me and you
Well they pushed us all away…
I am reminded of this recent article:
Podcast interview
Finally, a podcast interview with Five Times August can be found here:
I was particularly struck by this section (from 26:52-32:47):
[Doc Malik] We don’t have free speech any more. If you step out of the line and say the wrong thing, you get cancelled… A year ago… I did a video… saying… “There’s something weird going on… My colleagues are saying weird stuff. Maybe we should stop these shots and investigate.” And since that year has gone by I’ve been subjected to harassment, bullying, investigations, referrals to the licensing board, suspensions… And my career is over now. My 25 year surgical career has ended all because I dared to use my social media platform to say, “What the frack is going on…?” Nothing wrong about my surgical practice. I’m an excellent surgeon… and I’m now out of a job. And I think that’s the problem that we’re in right now… We’ve all got social media accounts, but most people are cowed into saying nothing because they know if they say anything even remotely controversial they are going to get struck down, especially if it goes against the government narrative…
[Five Times August] Yes… we’ve been through the thick of that, for sure. And speaking of rock stars, by the way, I think that every doctor… anybody in the medical profession that spoke out is the actual rock star of the last several years. They actually took the punk rock route and risked it all. And I thank you for being one that spoke out. I know that that’s hard. And I see the doctors that have risked so much in speaking out.
It’s a sad situation. And… that’s the idea… to make an example out of you. It happened with [Eric] Clapton when he spoke out. All he did was an interview to tell you what he… experienced after getting [a covid shot]… The next thing… he’s in Rolling Stone featured as an anti-vax conspiracy theorist… They even brought out the racist trope… just to add a little extra layer. And that’s what they do to you…
And that was an interesting and very revealing thing to me… in my journey in releasing these songs, because from one song to the next I’ve leaned more and more into… I’m just going to say what I want to say… The first song I put out was called God Help Us All, and it’s very tame compared to the songs I released later… And by the time I got to Sad Little Man…
It was very revealing as an artist where… you think that you have this freedom because you are an artist, but then to put out Sad Little Man and then get the video… this piece of art that you’ve created, that’s just a cartoon… and the song is not pinpointing anything lyrically… so the song’s open… But that song and that video have been flagged as medical misinformation. [And] the Gates Behind the Bars video was completely removed from YouTube... And that was really eye-opening to me… censorship and suppression has crossed over into the arts now, where these overlords on the internet are interpreting art for the people now… and deciding what it means to others… and saying, “Well, you can’t see that… it’s dangerous.”
I’ve had videos that aren’t even… like my video for I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly. It’s just a clip show of rallies of people in the street with signs. And that video was demonetized and flagged as dangerous because of what’s on the signs. If that was on the news, you wouldn’t think twice… It’s reality. That moment happened. We had worldwide rallies for several years while they were screaming “Superspreader events”… And any one of those should have been hotbeds that destroyed the rest of the world… but it didn’t happen...
There’s an effort to memory-hole that time… They’re going to start telling you it didn’t happen that way…. when they tell you, “Nobody was forced to get the shot”, and you’re like, “Well no… some people were forced to get the shot… they really were put into an uncomfortable position to have to question their livelihood and what they’re going to do with their family… all these terrible things… these positions people were put into… not to mention children who don’t have a choice, who were dragged by their parents and forced… and you see these crying pictures, and it’s just sad…
That’s one of the reasons I’m relentless… It dawned on me… maybe a year into it… that we’re cleaning up this mess [for] the rest of our life… not just covid stuff… the… entire… far-left woke agenda of everything that… has unveiled itself over the last couple of years. It goes far beyond covid… I think a lot of people on our side went from going like… “I’m speaking out” to “Oh, there’s this thing over here now. That’s not good [either]…” And it sort of morphed into… a battle of good versus evil. And that’s what the fight is. That’s the battle at hand… good versus evil… We’re going to be in this fight for the rest of our lives….
