Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

About a year ago, I put together a summary of the evolution of conflict with a view to providing context for what we have seen, are seeing — and will see — happening in the years to come…

The evolution of conflict

The Zeroth, First and Second Generations of warfare

Up to and including World War I

The Third and Fourth Generations of warfare

Which have defined many conflicts from World War II onwards

The Fifth and Sixth Generations of warfare

Both of which are, I suspect, rather less familiar to most people — they certainly were to me

Where we are now

As the title of this post suggests, it is particularly worth considering Fifth Generation Warfare (FGW) in more detail, especially in the context of recent years. And when I started writing this post — around a year ago now — it was my intention to write a fairly long article on FGW. But I have come to realise that that is far easier said that done. And that it might not be the best way to go about conveying what I want to convey.

I am reminded of this phrase often attributed to US physicist Richard Feynman:

If you think you understand quantum mechanics, you don’t understand quantum mechanics.

And while I would not say quite the same thing in relation to FGW, I know from personal experience that there is a lot more to it than I thought a year ago. And I suspect that in a year’s time I might well be saying the same thing…

What I would say is that:

Anyone who doesn’t realise that we have been — and still are — under sustained Fifth Generation Warfare attack has barely begun to understand Fifth Generation Warfare

As I noted in the summary, one of the characteristics of FGW is that many people don’t appreciate the extent to which it is happening, even when they are actually involved.

My current thinking is that one of the more effective ways to convey information about FGW is via the other articles on this Substack, adopting something of a strategy of “Show, don’t tell”. So please do watch this space and keep reading. And if you haven’t read these two posts, I recommend them as a good place to start:

The bigger picture

In the context of the above, I do think that it is important, not least for the sake of completeness, to observe that in the Bible we find a further form of warfare which transcends all of the above.

At the end of his letter to the church in Ephesus — an ancient Greek port city in modern-day Turkey — the apostle Paul writes (emphasis added):

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled round your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people. Pray also for me, that whenever I speak, words may be given me so that I will fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should.

Three things particularly strike me about that passage:

The first item in the armour of God is the belt of truth

The only offensive item is the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God

After instructing his readers to put on the armour of God, Paul urges them to pray

Whenever we are considering other forms of warfare, we should keep such things in mind. And pray. Which is one of the reasons I started putting out monthly posts on prayer.

Closely related:

Also this post:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem