Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this recent post…

…and these articles…

…and recent updates on birth rates such as the one here…

I thought it worth highlighting this recent roundtable discussion:

This four-minute montage of clips (transcript below) conveys some of the issues:

[Narrator] Miscarriage, infertility, neonatal harm. Reproductive experts worldwide are seeing the signals, but data isn’t being tracked and questions aren’t welcome. Bearing witness to the crisis unfolding, an international panel of leading reproductive medicine professionals are speaking out…

Renée Laux — Research Director, Prenatal Genetics There has never been a time in the last 30 years of my career where they said that you could do something or give something to a pregnant woman that has no data…

Dr Kimberley Biss — Obstetrician/Gynaecologist We never give a pregnant woman anything new out of the gate, which is what diethylstilbestrol and thalidomide have taught us. You have two patients when you have a pregnant woman. You have the woman and you have the foetus…

Dr Rosamond Jones — Consultant Paediatrician (Retired) Any new drug or vaccine… the first thing you have to do is work out the exact right dose, where it goes in your body, how long it lasts for, whether that’s different for adults or children, or in pregnancy….

Fiona Marlow — Midwife, Nurse and Occupational Therapist These vaccines cause a non-specific systemic inflammatory reaction. In pregnancy, inflammation is the last thing you need…

Hanna Parikka — Former IVF Biologist and Biotechnologist I found the rejection of precautionary principle in relation to pregnancy incomprehensible…

The remainder of the montage features further clips from the above contributors and also a comment from economist Prof Gigi Foster.

[Dr Kimberley Biss] There’s literature now showing that, yes, this does not stay in the arm, but all the components of these [covid] injections go across the umbilical cord into the foetus… [Dr Rosamond Jones] In March 2022, they had another spike in neonatal deaths, which again followed the booster dose… [Dr Kimberley Biss] We did have an 81% miscarriage rate. The normal miscarriage rate is 6%…

The normal miscarriage rate is indeed around 6%. But the figure of 80% or so miscarriages (in the context of covid vaccination) is plainly not correct. Though there is good evidence that the rate increased to around 15-20% as explained e.g. here.

The figure of 80% or so comes from a mishandling of statistics, and it appears that such headline-grabbing figures are being used to obscure the real story, to discredit those speaking out, and to “poison the well”. For more details, see e.g. here.

And I am reminded that, at the time of writing, the UK government has still not published data on abortion in 2023, let alone 2024. Here is a snapshot from the report for 2022:

[Hanna Parikka] I was concerned about the proportion of immature oocytes and morphologically highly abnormal oocytes… [Renée Laux] We learned, not just with thalidomide… we learned that with valproate… multiple medications that women were given, and then babies were born with birth defects… [Dr Rosamond Jones] And the same applies, I'm afraid, to post neonatal deaths as well. So these are later infant deaths between one month and one year… [Dr Kimberley Biss] Pfizer did start a randomized controlled trial. They had about 800 pregnant women enrolled. They were going to follow them up to six months. And they had to stop the trial and didn’t publish the results, because if they had one more foetal anomaly or birth defect, that would have made that statistically significant. So they stopped the trial. So we don’t have a long-term trial on pregnant women… [Prof Gigi Foster] How is that possible? Why is it the case that the drug regulators would allow the manufacturer of the drug to cease the trial for self-serving reasons…? [Dr Kimberley Biss] I would certainly argue that these injections would be considered in the old classification… a class X… [Renée Laux] I would never, as a prenatal genetic counsellor, recommend anything based on this information that’s available… [Dr Kimberley Biss] If this is getting into the female foetus’s ovaries, where all her eggs are produced by 22 weeks of gestation… she will not regenerate eggs... what does this mean with regards to the fertility of generations to come…? [Hanna Parikka] I wanted to know the vaccination status to see if there was a connection with the unexpected poor outcome, but the information was not provided… [Dr Rosamond Jones] It was specifically said that they would not look at the vaccine status of these women because it might increase vaccine hesitancy… [Fiona Marlow] If you are a registered health professional in Australia, you can be deregistered if you question anything at all about any vaccine… [Renée Laux] We should be allowed to ask for the data... [Fiona Marlow] If we don’t look at it, how can we fix it…? [Dr Rosamond Jones] To add a field of the vaccination to this database would have taken 10 minutes, but their argument was, “Well, nobody asked them to…” [Renée Laux] People were fearful of what was happening. We didn’t do our due diligence necessarily. But now we have time. It’s not an emergency, and people should be able to go back and look at the data… [Dr Rosamond Jones] I would say… in my entire career of seeing new vaccines coming in over decades, I’ve never seen anything like this… [Narrator] Thalidomide taught us… We said, “Never again.” The health of our babies and future generations is everyone’s responsibility. We call on the global reproductive health community to join this urgent conversation…

The Australia-based Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration can be found here:

Anyone can sign, but you are invited to give your profession:

The full roundtable discussion on fertility is available here.

It is hard to overstate the importance of the issues being discussed. There are not enough people speaking up for the next generation of babies and children. And yet such discussion is being suppressed:

