Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This week sees the long-awaited publication of the UK Covid Inquiry Module 4 report on Vaccines and Therapeutics:

The report follows public hearings back in January 2025.

And in that context, I thought it worth reposting the articles below in relation to the People’s Vaccine Inquiry, not least for those who missed them first time around.

In each case there are transcripts of several short testimonies plus additional links and information.

Part I: the covid inquiry’s censorship; clinical trials jabs versus rolled out jabs; core participant view of censorship of questions; shutting down witnesses

Part II: the covid inquiry’s censorship; failure of medical ethics; abandonment of the precautionary principle; coronavirus vaccines... never worked; SV40 & cancer suppression gene interference; MEAG (the Moral and Ethical Advisory Group)

Part III: they knew it didn’t “stay in the arm”; no informed consent; boosters are driving cancers; they couldn’t stop themselves

Part IV: inconvenient truths about myocarditis; higher incidence of myocarditis after the covid vaccine (not covid); a 20-year-old with covid vaccine-induced myocarditis; MHRA withholding data...

Part V: covid vaccines and the illusion of benefit; MHRA and the reluctance to withdraw unsafe medical products; covid vaccine inducements for children; blood clots and cancers rose sharply...

Part VI: endothelial damage in all organs; missed safety signals; the pretence that covid vaccine injury is rare

Part VII: MHRA is broken: coroners’ reports... Yellow Cards; the real purpose of the Inquiry; the covid vaccines must be recalled; what we want

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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