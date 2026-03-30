Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…you may have seen that a recent episode of the BBC drama The Capture generated something of a stir for its portrayal of freedom of information requests about immigration as potential markers of “extremist” behaviour:

See for example the one-minute video here:

A transcript with screenshots is below.

Go ahead… Ma’am, it looks like [the baddie] Whitlock got hold of those Home Office documents via Freedom of Information requests. He made a total of nine requests during his time in prison. Nine Freedom of Information requests…? It sounds like Whitlock had it in for the Home Office. He accused the government of covering up the true stats on undocumented migrants… It’s fair to say it’s something of an obsession for the lad. Whitlock’s 4Chan account, ma’am, deactivated last month. Because? Sending you the post that got him kicked off the platform… “Our history books say the last land invasion of England was 1066. In actual fact, the last land invasion of England was yesterday morning at 9.45, when a boat carrying 40 undocumented male migrants landed in Dungeness, Kent. That is 40… four zero… fighting-age, illegal male migrants.” “A land invasion is an act of war. In war, civilians are allowed to fight back. We’re supposed to fight back. And the next time a boatload of fighting age males lands on our shores, we’ll be ready.” Turn the car around…

That segment somehow reminded me of independent journalist Lewis Brackpool…

…whose Substack can be found here…

…and whose investigations I have mentioned from time to time — specifically in relation to digital ID, geo-engineering projects, covid lockdown cost-benefit analysis, meetings of the Fabian Society inside Parliament, and a secret UK Cabinet Office meeting between between Larry Fink and Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.

And particularly this Freedom of Information request, which I haven’t featured before, but which I thought worth highlighting particularly in the context of the above:

This was Brackpool’s request on 15th March 2025:

I am making this request under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 and seek details of any government collaboration with UK television production companies regarding scriptwriting, storyline guidance, or messaging influence within fictional TV programs. I request records from January 2020 to the present that relate to: (1) Agreements, contracts, or official documents outlining collaboration between any UK government department (including but not limited to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Cabinet Office, and UKHSA) and TV production companies regarding: Incorporating public health messaging (COVID-19, vaccinations, mental health)

Storylines reflecting government initiatives (climate policy, migration, extremism, social cohesion). (2) Copies of any finalised strategy reports or briefings where government officials discussed how to influence narratives in widely watched fictional TV programs such as EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks. (3) Any government funding agreements, payments, or sponsorships given to TV production companies in exchange for incorporating specific narratives.

And this was the reply from the Freedom of Information Team at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, promising “a substantive” response by 14th May:

We can confirm that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport holds information within the scope of your request. However, we have determined that some of this information may be exempt from release under section 36 (Prejudice to the effective conduct of public affairs) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (the Act). This is a qualified exemption and, as such, it is necessary to carry out a public interest test to consider whether, in all the circumstances of the case, the public interest in maintaining the exemption outweighs the public interest in disclosing the information. By virtue of section 10(3) of the Act, where public authorities have to carry out a public interest test, they do not have to comply with the request until such time as is reasonable in the circumstances. Due to the need to consider where the balance of the public interest lies in relation to the information that you have requested, the department will not be able to respond to your request immediately. However, we hope to let you have a substantive response to your request by 14 May 2025.

I wonder how “public interest” is defined.

For context, not least for readers outside the UK, here is the UK government website on How to make a freedom of information (FOI) request:

More details of the process are available from the Information Commissioner’s Office, which explains how the Freedom of Information Act 2000 works:

Below are extracts from the response that Brackpool eventually received, along with additional comments here and there.

A ministerial broadcasting round table

26th March 2020

The earliest document features a “briefing for ministerial broadcasting round table” from Thursday 26th March 2020, three days after the Prime Minister’s broadcast in which we were told, “You must stay at home”:

Under the heading OBJECTIVES:

The overall objective of the meeting is… continued provision of high quality output for isolated audiences.

But part of that opening paragraph is redacted, as are points 1 and 2 of the agenda. And much of the following four pages or so.

The main exceptions are:

To identify additional programming radio and broadcasters can provide to create moments of national unity during the Covid 19 isolation period… I would encourage you all to be creative, and to work together. What might be possible here? Are there new content announcements/initiatives due in the coming weeks that the Government should be aware of and that we can actively support?

And:

…the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have already begun developing key initiatives… ITV have announced a new weekly show Coronavirus Report… The BBC has also announced a wide-ranging package of measures…

There is also this from later on 26th March:

NB John Whittingdale was Minister of State for Media and Data at the time, apparently with responsibility for, among other things, creative industries, media, cultural diplomacy and soft power.

Points 1 and 2 appear to have been redacted.

Which leaves:

3. national unity programming…

The remaining page or so of A4 is blanked out apart from:

C4… flagged their change in logo to include “stay at home”, and noted they are currently thinking about how they can better target govt messaging to their young audience. Noted they are advertising and supporting the ‘clapping’ this evening to show appreciation to NHS staff… Global and Radiocentre noted all members had [also] been promoting [the ‘clapping’]… MMD [presumably Minister for Media and Data] asked if there were plans to introduce health messages and soap stories. ITV and BBC noted these had been filmed previously and filming had now ceased, however ITV have included voiceovers to episodes now to clarify govt messaging re social distancing. BBC committed to report back re other shows.

2nd April 2020

Documents from 2nd April, while heavily redacted, show a summary of the feedback from senior figures at the BBC, ITV and Channel 4:

BBC… the ‘Stay at Home’ messaging using comedy clips and shared through social media have already been viewed 24 million times… Channel 4… launching a fact check service to counter misinformation… Secretary of State… has asked if there is anything they can do to target messaging at 18-24 males or 40-55 males…

Maybe the 25-39 males were more compliant? I wonder how many males aged 18-24 in 2020 had fathers aged 40-55, i.e. born around 1965-1980.

The next part of the document does not contain much of substance:

And it is followed by three more redacted and/or blank pages.

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An “SoS call” with Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon

31st March 2020

Below is an exchange of emails relating to an “SoS call” with Channel 4’s CEO Alex Mahon:

Mahon was CEO from 2017-2025.

What looks like a reply, around 20 minutes later, has been almost completely redacted:

As has this subsequent message sent around an hour after the first one:

1 April 2020

On the following day, there is this at 14:58, marked “OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE - Commercially-sensitive”:

On content, AM [Alex Mahon] outlines the expanded news, documentaries and reinforcement of PHE [Public Health England] guidance as well as constant ‘Stay at Home’ messaging on the channel… Jamie Oliver’s cooking programme… ‘Lockdown Art’ with Grayson Perry and ‘Lockdown Craft’… all helping to get the public health message out. On young people and targeting this age group with messaging, [Mahon] said they will consider how to spread message though YouTube excerpts of news programmes… and through social media… C4 is considering filming broadcast messages from hosts and talent to reinforce messaging. Secretary of State asked AM to look into what further C4 can do… Robert [Chair Robert Specterman-Green, Director of Media and Creative Industries in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] to pick up with C4.

This is followed by three blank pages.

And then this:

…an introductory meeting with Alex Mahon… at 3.15pm… a short pre-brief call with officials at 3pm beforehand… also… a TV and radio broadcaster conference call at 4.15pm.

Which is followed by another half page of redacted material.

And then:

C4 PROGRAMMING OFFICER …to urge C4 to assist the government in getting out the ‘stay at home’ message… What more can C4 do… through deploying your own talent?

Which is followed by another page and half or so that is redacted apart from:

In relation to the TV and radio broadcaster conference call at 4.15pm, there is this:

Which is followed by a further half page or so of blacked out text.

And then this, perhaps the least redacted page:

To identify how the broadcasters are ensuring maximum audience engagement with government messages and their own programming… Broadcasters have a great opportunity to support the nation during a time of uncertainty, including programming that unites the nation… It is… vital that key messages, for example around staying at home, reach as wide an audience as possible — in particular, young and middle aged men…. BBC… ITV… Channel 4…

Followed by three pages of wholly redacted material.

And this list of call attendees:

A meeting with senior figures from ITV

2nd February 2021

Finally, there are documents relating to a meeting on “2nd February 2020”. But in the context of the mention of “further C-19 measures”, I am working on the assumption that it actually relates to 2021. It is not uncommon to find this sort of date error in the early weeks of a new year.

The subject is a “meeting briefing” with Dame Carolyn McCall (ITV’s CEO) and Magnus Brooke (ITV’s Director of Policy & Regulatory Affairs):

…5 January… discussion… Since that meeting, ITV have noticeably increased their engagement across DCMS [Department for Culture, Media and Sport] and Whitehall [the British Civil Service]… recently officials at the Department of Health have been in touch… about potential assistance from ITV in relation to pro vaccine messaging…

There follows a page and a half of completely redacted material.

And then this (emphasis added):

…ITV… pro vaccine messaging in their content… As well as re-iterating public health messages about the safety of vaccines, DH [Department of Health] are keen to engage with hard to reach groups (e.g. lower socio economic and BAME [Black and Ethnic Minority] groups). In particular DH has proposed writing to ITV (joint DH/DCMS letter) to ask them to consider including vaccine storylines in their soaps. Whilst we do not think it would be appropriate to write to ITV on this matter given the importance of broadcasters’ operational and editorial independence, you may wish to explore with them whether they already have plans to develop content related to this area. An initial readout from ITV’s meeting with BEIS [UK government Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy] indicates that they are planning soap storylines related to the environment and climate change and therefore they may be amenable to the idea of something similar in relation to vaccine messaging.

I am reminded of how frequently “climate change” seems to be mentioned on the BBC’s Gardeners’ World.

I wonder if Percy Thrower ever mentioned the impending ice age featured on this Radio Times cover from 1974:

“It’s true, the weather is getting worse. Ice a mile thick has covered Britain 20 times in the earth's recent past. It’s due again.”

But I digress. And we are almost at the end of the FOI response.

5th February 2021

There follows another 3+ pages of completely redacted material, dated 5th February 2021, and apparently relating to the above 2nd February meeting:

On public health messaging — ITV are talking to Alex Hickman regarding health messaging geared towards a move back to reality with ITV’s commercial team thinking of ways to ensure the advertising agencies are on board with this. Carolyn also [confidentially] confirmed that ITV have agreed a partnership with the charity Calm that would look to run messaging… specifically aimed at the ITV2 audience; she agreed to provide more detail when it becomes available.

I presume Calm is the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The powers-that-be were evidently aware of at least some of the effects that their “covid measures” were having.

There is also this from Monday 1st February 2021…

…which, while heavily redacted, does allude to:

…ITV [having] been busy with their X Whitehall engagements in the last month.

I don’t know what X refers to, but the above message was sent long before Twitter was rebranded as X in July 2023.

I wonder if the redacted material will ever be officially disclosed…

And for how long governments have been working with broadcasters in this manner…

And what they are currently doing — quite apart from The Capture’s almost comically clunky portrayal of “extremists” submitting Freedom of Information requests…

And to what extent the above is the tip of the iceberg.

If you want more context for the above, including clips of programmes from the covid era, see e.g. this 16-minute video from Lewis Brackpool:

He finishes by saying:

I think it’s important... to say that this is only a partial release… They’ve only released some documents… I’ve not seen any funding agreements… no contracts… Cabinet Office records have yet to be disclosed… and it was inter-departmental… I have put forward further FOI requests to dig just that little bit deeper. But I think the biggest question of all through all of this is: How often has this happened without the public knowing?

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Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

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