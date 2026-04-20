Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…the Enoch Burke saga continues.

For context, this article has a succinct summary of what had happened up to January 2025:

…Enoch Burke is a teacher here in Ireland who, in 2022, refused to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns citing his Christian beliefs. This led to a dispute with the school, which placed him on administrative leave. Burke violated a court order barring him from entering the school during the suspension, resulting in his arrest and subsequent imprisonment for contempt of court. The controversial aspect is that Enoch continues to be arrested because he continues to go back to the school, violating the court order. So far, he has been in prison twice, most recently from September to December 2024, and apparently could now owe the Irish government upward of €193,000.

Following the March 2025 update, Enoch Burke was returned to prison in November last year and spent Christmas in jail. In January, he was released but then sent back to jail — for a fifth time — within days.

And now, last month, his mother Martina and sister Ammi were arrested and sent to prison for two weeks:

This is Enoch Burke’s summary from 31st March (link above):

Martina and Ammi Burke were arrested by Gardaí today at Castlerea Prison after visiting jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke, their son and brother. Judge Brian Cregan sentenced them to two weeks in prison after they spoke out against his lies and unlawful actions in the case of Enoch Burke. Martina and Ammi Burke had been teaching in Castlebar this morning before travelling to Castlerea for their scheduled visit at 2.15pm. As they left the prison after concluding the visit, Gardaí were waiting outside to arrest them. Lies have been told from the bench since September 2022 when Enoch Burke was first taken from his teaching post at Wilson’s Hospital School and thrown into a jail cell. He refused to call a student by a new name and the “they” pronoun. He was subsequently suspended and has now spent over 600 days in prison. Ireland’s church leaders have maintained a treacherous silence on this issue. Archbishops Eamon Martin and John McDowell speak frequently about battlefields far away — Gaza, Ukraine, the Middle East — but are silent on the battlefields in the schools of Ireland, on their own doorstep. Children in the classroom are being educated in every form of sexual perversion. Martina and Ammi Burke have now been sent to Mountjoy Women’s Prison because they refused to be silent in the face of gross injustice from the bench. Parents, rise up and speak out for your sons and your daughters.

And this is an article in The Irish Times from 13th April, when Martina and Ammi were released:

Martina and Ammi Burke have been released from prison after their imprisonment for contempt of court. The mother and sister of Enoch Burke were released from the Dóchas Centre prison in Dublin on Monday morning, having served their two-week sentence for civil contempt. In the High Court on March 4th, Judge Brian Cregan found Martina and Ammi Burke were guiltyof contempt “in the face of the court” over their behaviour. He described “roaring and shouting” and “intense and venomous” interruptions that led to the suspension of a February 20th hearing. This was a “paradigmatic” case of contempt, he said. It was clear Enoch Burke and other members of his family, including his mother and his sister Ammi, believed they were above the law but they were “definitely” not, the judge said. Cregan said it was “long past time to call a halt to this family circus”. The women were arrested as they attempted to visit Enoch Burke at Castlerea Prison, Co Roscommon, at the end of March. The pair were detained, and were committed to prison for a two-week sentence, almost a month after warrants for their arrest and committal were issued by the High Court.

On the same day, Martina and Ammi issued this statement, along with Sean Burke, Enoch’s father:

[Martina] I will continue to speak the truth… it’s a scandal. Our courts have turned silent, and John McDowell… Church of Ireland… four years… the ethos of the school in Mullingar… Wilson’s Hospital School… male and female, we believe in Christen ethos, and he’s standing in the shadows… a gangster… silent… And [Archbishop] Eamon Martin, you have nothing to say when the children of this country are being abused in 2026. Nothing has changed. Parents, stand up. Stand up for your children. Have more respect, parents, for your sons and your daughters, than you have for Eamon Martin and John McDowell.

Wilson’s Hospital School

[Martina] We were released out of Mountjoy prison… Dóchas… Judge Brian Cregan threw us in here two weeks ago, because we… did question him in the courts about the treatment of my son, Enoch Burke, who has been denied his constitutional rights for the last four years almost… and subject to abuse… I would say… terrible abuse at the hands of the courts. It’s absolutely disgraceful… locked up in a prison cell… thrown down… moved from Mountjoy to Castlerea prison [more than a hundred away], not even knowing where he was going to. And I would say it’s a scandal on our country… [someone imprisoned like this] simply because he refused to obey an order to use the “they” pronoun for a 15-year-old child. It is disgraceful. It’s an absolute disgrace. And it’s scandalous that our courts can abuse the law… [such an] injustice. [Ammi] They are using acts that have no relevance to the proceedings at hand. An example of that was judge Eileen Roberts in 2022. She relied upon the Equal Status Acts, but the Equal Status Acts have nothing to do with transgenderism. They refer to male and female only, and they say nothing about transgenderism. [And] we had… judges relying on this… to put Enoch in prison.

[Martina] And there’s a silence from the judiciary. There’s a silence from every judge… every barrister… every solicitor… bowing down before abuse of a young man. And they know well it’s wrong. We will continue to fight and stand up for the truth. We won’t be silenced by being put into Dóchas prison, which is overcrowded… prisoners on the floor sleeping… and judge Brian Cregan sends us in there for two weeks… They could do without [the extra people]. [There are people] on the floor already. [Ammi] Judge Brian Cregan… he’s the judge from the High Court who put Martina Burke and myself in prison here. He has told multiple lies, and I don’t say that lightly… I’m a qualified solicitor. I’ve worked in Boston. I’ve worked in Dublin for years. This man… this judge… Brian Cregan… he has told multiple lies about Enoch Burke. One of those recent lies was that he said in a judgement [that] every judge has dealt fairly with Enoch Burke’s case. That is simply not true. We’ve had the reference already to judges relying on acts that are not relevant. We also had perjury recently committed by the chairperson of the DAP (the disciplinary appeal panel), and Judge Cregan had no problem with that.

Brian Cregan

[Martina] Judge Cregan put us in here… to shut us up… to silence us. It’s a scandal. [And] I would say as well… [what else is] a scandal… [is] the silence of the Church… and I would name the churches today… they are a disgrace. We’ve had a history of child abuse. Only recently… we’re back to the two babies… the exhuming of the bodies of babies. We let it happen in this country because we were afraid of the Church. We are afraid of the Catholic church… they’re the arm of the government today. They’re working with the government. They’re doing exactly what they’re told, and they’re silent while every parent allows their child to be subjected to transgender ideology… LGBTQ+++ shoved down their necks in school. It’s anti-Christian ideology. And the church is silent. Eamon Martin’s Easter message… he’s pointing to Ukraine… he’s pointing to the Middle East. I would like him to point to the courts… to point to the schools… putting down the necks of every parent… anti-Christian ideology… And I would say to parents, “Do you care more for Eamon Martin and for John McDowell than for your own children…?” [Abuse] happened years ago… at the hands of the church. And [children are] still abused, because you care more for men who are sitting in ivory palaces, coming out with their Easter messages, when your children are being abused. They’re being fed anti-Christian ideology. They’re suffering at the hands of their schools. The schools are centres of indoctrination as the church is silent, and your children are the victims, parents. And we need to stand up. Let’s not look at the past. The parents of this country were silent when the abuse was happening. There’s no point in blaming everybody else. You need to speak out. You need to take authority… [over] your children. You need to read the Scripture… what God said. “Train up a child… the way they should go,” not the way Eamon Martin tells you… by his silence… the arm of the government… working together. It’s a scandal…

Eamon Martin (l) and John McDowell (r)

[Sean] It’s a scandal that these people… Martina and Ammi [have been] put behind bars. You’ve heard about the injustice of the courts, how my son has been denied his constitutional right for the last three and a half years… how he’s been lied about, how he’s been abused, how he’s been locked in a prison cell… day after day… for 650 days. That’s okay [apparently]… okay to abuse Enoch Burke. It’s okay to tell lies in court and perjury… that’s okay. But if you speak as these people did about the injustice in the court, you’re in here… Mountjoy prison… if you speak about it. And it’s a disgrace… a new low that our government and our judiciary have come to. But… prison doesn’t change what God says. Prison doesn’t change that… marriage is between a man and a woman. We have a simple… truth that God created male and female. And prison doesn’t change that… [and] prison doesn’t change that we have a constitutional right that has been denied our son for the last three and a half years... and our government has come to an all-time low, as you see these people walking out of this place today…

And finally, for now, last Friday, it was announced that Ammi and Martina Burke, the sister and mother of jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke, are appealing a High Court decision finding them guilty of criminal contempt of court:

I wonder how history will judge Enoch Burke and his family…

Related

The exchange between Prof Robert Winston and Fiona Bruce on Question Time featured here in this post:

And the interview with Tim Dieppe from Christian Concern featured in this article:

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