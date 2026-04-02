Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In this recent article…

…I featured this podcast with Tom Nelson and diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig, author of the recently published book Spiked: A shot in the dark.

This post features discussion later in that podcast (24:51 onwards) on the subject of smallpox and monkeypox. A transcript is below, along with some additional links and comments. Those at the end are particularly worthy of note.

[Nelson] Okay, let’s… talk about the story of smallpox and how the real story of the smallpox vaccine is not the story that I [have] heard [during] my entire life? [Craig] When I was writing [Spiked: A shot in the dark], one of the challenges I had was that word “vaccine”… It’s such a powerful word, and we are taught [to think of vaccines as] a modern medical miracle. We are taught that they work, obviously. And we are taught that they’re completely safe, because you wouldn’t give something unsafe to healthy children, would you? And so that word [“vaccine”] encompasses “safe and effective”. You don’t need the “safe and effective” mantra the way we had it, because that word [“vaccine”] alone means that to people. And so when I was writing… at one point I was [thinking]… “I can’t use this word [vaccine]”. I’ve got to try and write this book without using this word. And [instead of “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” and “vaccinating”] I was going to use “spiked” and “unspiked” and “spiking”… And [what I wrote] was [completely] unreadable. [So] I didn’t do that. And I thought, “Well, I’m going to have to address it in a different way.” So I start the book by taking people back in time… because I think that’s quite a useful way of stripping out the emotion… and just saying… “Imagine you’re back in the 1700s with Edward Jenner and what was going on [then].” And what was going on [than] was that people… the children… were dying a lot. It must have been scary. They were dying a lot. They were dying of smallpox a lot... and in epidemic waves. And people wanted to do anything they could to protect their children. And so they did this thing called variolation, which is a disgusting thing to do really. They took pus from smallpox pustules on a sick child, and they would put it onto… a bit of material or some… dirty cloth or something and put it into the arm of a healthy child. And in so doing they were spreading smallpox and children were dying more of smallpox.

Variola is the scientific name for smallpox.

I considered including pictures of children with smallpox here but decided against it. Here is a picture of Edward Jenner instead:

[Craig] The WHO [World Health Organization] are quite clear in their report on the eradication of smallpox that it was variolation that was causing the epidemic outbreaks up until the [1970s].

The WHO declared the “global eradication of smallpox” in 1980:

That declaration followed this 1979 report...

…to which I will return later. If you want to see pictures of smallpox, there are some on p18.

[Craig] It was still going on in India and Africa in pockets… variolation very much was a big problem causing smallpox. So if you’ve got children dying of variolation, you don’t just need rescuing from smallpox… you also need rescuing from variolation. And Edward Jenner wrote a thesis which is actually quite short… it’s available online and you can read it cover to cover… and he does a few little stories about people he’s met and what happened to them. And then tells his story about his vaccine.

Here is that thesis, dated 1798:

[Craig] Now, his story about his vaccine said, “Well, there are various different poxes, and I think I’ve discovered the pox that can protect you from smallpox.” And the pox… he called it horse grease cow pox… [and] what he meant by that was that regular cowpox that a milkmaid would catch when milking a cow wouldn’t do it… you needed a special cowpox where the men had been clearing out the [pus-containing] hooves of the horses… and then the men shared the milking… which was unusual… and… the cows then got this horse grease cowpox… and then the milkmaid caught that… and then she was protected. So it was quite a convoluted theory really. And it wasn’t the theory that we were taught… in school and beyond… around… “cowpox protects you from smallpox”. And when [Jenner] published [his thesis] he was ridiculed about it, not least because… his sales pitch was, “Let’s cut out the middleman and just inject horse pus into healthy children.” But somebody political spotted an opportunity and… said, “Well, let’s run with this story… [and perhaps] we can use this vaccine idea to… at least stop the variolation.” I don’t know if that was their actual motivation. I do know that [Jenner] was rewarded with a lot of money and medals and then kept quiet about his actual theory… and… from then on they were vaccinating…

In 1802, the British Parliament granted Jenner £10,000 (~£800,000 today), and in 1807 a further £20,000 (~£1.6 million today). Jenner was a member of the Royal Society. And in 1821 he was appointed physician extraordinary to King George IV.

Jenner has many statues commemorating him, including this one in London’s Kensington Gardens:

His home in Gloucestershire is open to visitors:

He is lauded as the “father of immunology”:

And there is apparently even a crater on the moon named after him.

[Craig] Now the vaccines in those days were not what they are today. This is a time when there was no refrigeration. There were no laboratories… no microscopes. So what the first vaccines were… they were just doing the same as variolation. They were taking pus from a… child and putting it onto a thread or a bit of cloth and sticking it into the arm of a healthy child… One description was of a doctor who had a vial in his jacket pocket… and then he would sew the thread deep into the fat of the arm… it had to go really deep, he thought… and then leave this [pus-containing] thread in their arm. Now obviously these children then got TB and they got syphilis and they got bacterial infection; and some of them died. And there was a lot of pushback because parents and regular people could see the harm that was being caused. But even then… even when there was no way this could work… and there [were] obvious ways in which it was causing harm… and there was political debate… people who were actually fighting against it… there was still this… deeply disturbing thing going on where the majority wanted this to work so much that they… made it into a belief system that you couldn’t question. And they attacked those that were dissenting. And that whole story… that attitude towards vaccines… is very, very old.

A belief system that you couldn’t question. Attacks on those that were dissenting….

I wonder how historians will eventually look back on the covid era in relation to this.

And that is not the story that I learned at school about where vaccines came from. They would make these vaccines by getting a calf and sticking… the right kind of cowpox pus into it… And its belly would get swollen up with fluid from… infection… and they… put this weird cement over their bellies… I don’t know exactly what the recipe was, but you can read the descriptions, and it’s all a bit grim. And then they would tap off this fluid from the cow, stick it into glass vials, sell it to doctors who would keep it warm in their pocket on their rounds. And that’s what a vaccine was. And if you read the WHO [World Health Organization] report from the [1970s]… of the eradication of smallpox, they’re very, very clear in that report on two things: one, intramuscular injection didn’t work… it had to be on the very surface of the skin… And [the second thing…] they also said that liquid didn’t work. It had to be freeze-dried.

See for example page 5 of this report:

[Craig] [And] the things that people were saying on the ground in the [1970s] are all things that have been forgotten. If you remember, we had the monkeypox scare [in 2022]… and with monkeypox we were told that men who had sex with men should get the smallpox vaccine to protect them… remember that? And that was an IM [intramuscular] injection of a liquid that you couldn’t possibly have tested against either smallpox or monkeypox, because… how would you do the data on that? [Nelson] Do you think there was some sort of hope somewhere that the monkeypox thing would explode into lockdowns and everything else? [Craig] You know what? I do... when I was… watching that happen at that time, it was shortly after Bill Gates had done his “just you wait till next time grin” in that interview…

Here is the relevant clip from that interview:

The infamous grin is at the end (0:30):

[Craig[ And… Tedros Ghebreyesus… the Director General of the WHO… he had overridden his emergency committee… I can’t remember their full title… but they’re charged with making these decisions. And they had voted 9 to 6 against calling monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern… which is pronounced “fake” — P. H. E. I. C. And so they decided not to call it that… which is the step before a pandemic. And he said he had to overrule them because 6 to 9 is very close… it needed a tie-break…

Here is the declaration from July 2022:

And here are two 2020 headlines re the WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus:

NB according to Wikipedia, Dr Ghebreyesus — or “Dr Tedros” — is not a medical doctor, but has a PhD in community health from the University of Nottingham awarded in 2000 for research on the effects of dams on malaria transmission in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

And it is this “Dr Tedros” who overrode the committee to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern — P. H. E. I. C. (pronounced “fake”).

[Craig] And the thing is… the WHO constitution was written by people who… I don’t know what their intention was [or] even… who they were… But I think it may have been that their intentions were good, and that they did not think about an organization such as the WHO being used in a negative manner as a… power grab… The constitution of the WHO is really problematic and it gives the Director General… dictatorship-type powers…

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Finally, some important smallpox-related things to note…

“Only freeze-dried [smallpox] vaccines are recommended… because liquid vaccine undergoes rapid deterioration at ordinary air temperatures”

This 1968 Smallpox Eradication report from the WHO states (page 25ff) that (emphasis added):

Only freeze-dried [smallpox] vaccines are recommended in the endemic countries because liquid vaccine undergoes rapid deterioration at ordinary air temperatures… Once dried vaccine has been reconstituted, it is no more stable than liquid vaccine, and therefore should be used only on the day that it is reconstituted…

“Smallpox was not as communicable as was commonly believed… unvaccinated persons living in the same house often escaped infection”

According to page 32 of the 1979 WHO report mentioned earlier — The achievement of Global Eradication of Smallpox (emphasis added):

Early in the programme it was widely believed that smallpox was often transmitted by aerosolized virus to persons at a considerable distance, and that blankets, clothes, other fomites and scabs of former patients often served as the source of outbreaks. Epidemiological observations, however, indicated that these modes of transmission were relatively unimportant. Virtually all cases were infected by close contact with patients and occurred in persons living in the same house or in persons who had visited the patient. That smallpox was not as communicable as was commonly believed was illustrated by the fact that unvaccinated persons living in the same house often escaped infection. Careful studies showed that an infected person usually infected between one and five other persons. Thus it was apparent that intensive vaccination of household members and contacts would quickly stop transmission. The belief that smallpox often caused explosive outbreaks with dozens to hundreds of cases within a single incubation period proved to be unfounded. When 20 or 30 cases were reported in one week from an area, it usually signified that the disease had been spreading over a period of two months or more.

It was “possible to interrupt transmission [of smallpox]… through appropriate isolation procedures”

Page 22 of the same report states (emphasis added):

If smallpox patients were isolated in a setting where they had contact only with adequately vaccinated or previously infected persons, the chain of transmission was broken. By identification and immediate isolation of contacts who became ill a barrier to further transmission was established. This made it possible to interrupt transmission in the home or, in the case of importation of smallpox, through appropriate isolation procedures.

“Isolation of contacts who became ill.”

“Smallpox and [monkeypox] are clinically indistinguishable from each other…”

In the context of the above, this article is particularly worthy of attention:

Smallpox was declared to have been eradicated from the face of the earth… However, there are a number of questions that are worth asking about that story. A key question is whether the WHO were completely honest about their diagnoses. Curiously, just as Smallpox disappeared Monkeypox [later rebranded as “Mpox”] arrived… Smallpox and Mpox are clinically indistinguishable from each other and the WHO’s claims of diagnosing a new pox were based purely on highly subjective laboratory testing…

Types of sickness that are “clinically indistinguishable from each other”… “highly subjective laboratory testing”…

Quite a few bells a-ringing there…

Related:

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