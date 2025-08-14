Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I was intrigued to learn of the release of the movie Eddington, set in May 2020 and based on the events of the covid era. The name comes from the fictional small town of Eddington in New Mexico (rather than the non-fictional “major new neighbourhood in North West Cambridge” or indeed the village in Berkshire).

Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, the film was released in the US in July, and is scheduled to hit UK cinema screens on 22nd August:

Upset by local leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, a sheriff of a small town launches a mayoral campaign and enters a bitter rivalry in this crime comedy drama.

I haven’t seen the film, but the Official Trailer can be viewed here:

Here is the IMDb page:

And here are some reviews:

From BBC Culture…

From RadioTimes.com…

And from The New York Times…

The highest praise I have seen for Eddington comes from this fairly detailed review by Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute, whose articles I generally find are well worth the time:

Rarely has my heart raced so fast in a movie. Eddington (2025) is nuts. Brilliantly crazy. Beyond belief. Beyond words. It might be the most politically and culturally realistic film I’ve ever seen. It is particularly gripping because it deals with a madness that everyone tries to forget but which we dare not. It covers the strange period of the Spring and Summer of 2020, times that will go down in history. This is about as good a presentation of historical fiction as one can expect… All the themes of this period make an appearance here. We have mask conflicts. One-way grocery aisles. Capacity restrictions that force people to line up outside the store. Social distancing. Hydroxychloroquine. School and business closures. Event 201. Stay-at-home orders. SSRIs, liquor, and pot. Social media everywhere. Christian nationalism. Antifa. Epstein. World Economic Forum. Fauci. Gates. A Big-Tech data center with a wind farm. It’s all here, a crazy mixed-up melange of insanity, paranoia, accusation, and anger. It is also a powder keg. The next steps everyone remembers. Attached to phones and laptops, people dug around for the real story since the fake one was so obviously ridiculous. New influencers pop up. They push wild theories that grow more extreme by the day. QAnon appears and draws in converts. Stressed and confused, everyone seems to be yelling at everyone. And yet, the community is far from unified in incredulity. There is a scene in the desert where the kids have escaped the home to socialize with beers, courting, and antics. But even here — and this is highly realistic — the kids are distancing themselves, maintaining six feet and wearing masks. They could not stand another day sitting on the bed at home but they were not ready to believe that the whole thing was a hoax. It all sounds fanciful and insane — if you didn’t live through it you would find the plot too circuitous — until you realize that the entire narrative is only inches removed from being nonfiction. And this is what makes the movie so disturbing. Maybe it is the cinematography or the music or the brilliant acting but the viewer is plunged right back into the most insane period of our lives, with all the grit, psychopathology, and bonkers social and political dynamics.

Not least with The Day the Dam Broke in mind, I have wondered about the timing of Eddington. On that question, Tucker comments:

We’ve heard it said that this movie is “too soon.” That’s a phrase deployed with the presumption that a long period of time must follow genuine trauma before polite society speaks about it openly and honestly. One also suspects that the “too soon” motif is being dragged about so that we don’t talk about it at all. That is the prevailing habit in polite society. We are all just supposed to move on. The truth is that the Covid years are the prism through which most everything else playing out in public affairs today can be read. Truth is stranger than fiction, but this fiction works beautifully precisely because it comes so very close to telling the truth in every grim detail…

But he is not confident of commercial success:

If the purpose of Eddington is to bring some honesty to the table, I doubt it will work, despite the film’s astonishing brilliance. In fact, the movie will likely fail at the box office. I cannot imagine that a posh theater in a high-end neighborhood will pick it up, precisely because the audience members themselves are the ones who stand accused of complicity in this bout of totalitarianism. People won’t pay for that.

I suspect that may well be the case around where I live.

But I doubt that Eddington will be the last of the films about the covid era.

And, as Tucker points out, it is also not the first:

…there was actually another Covid movie that came out within months of lockdown. It’s called Songbird and it is also fantastic, though the reviews were awful. That was too much truth too soon…

Is five years later too soon? For some people, probably yes. But for others, perhaps not. Time will tell.

As to performance at the box office, for those interested in such things, here are the figures for the film’s first two weeks in US theaters:

Former hedge fund manager Ed Dowd’s May 2020 prediction:

Also, in relation to Contagion:

