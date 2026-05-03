Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least for those who missed it first time round…

Ed Dowd is a former hedge fund manager. His success in his job relied on making accurate predictions based on shrewd observations and analysis.

On 3rd May 2020, around six weeks into the first covid lockdown, he put out the thread below on Twitter, when posts were limited to 280 characters. It is worth reading carefully:

Unlike many tweets and threads from the covid era, the above prophecy of sorts has aged well. But it requires no supernatural explanation. It is the result of someone making observations, thinking carefully and joining the dots.

I am inclined to think that things could have worked out rather worse than they actually did in the covid era. Consider e.g. these words from Keir Starmer, then Leader of the Opposition, speaking in January 2021:

We have to deal with the anti-vax campaigns because they will cost lives. And if we need to pass emergency legislation to deal with them I’d be quite prepared to work with the government on that. We could pass it in a couple of days in Parliament. And the sooner we do that, frankly, the better…

And these results of a poll in January 2022 showing the proportion of Americans who were in favour of various measures:

I wonder how many of those respondents were churchgoers.

In 2021, Dowd began to back up his 2020 predictions in his Twitter feed using ​data provided by official US government data. Shortly afterwards, Twitter banned him from the platform, saying that his posts were “against community guidelines”.

His account has since been restored. And the thread featured above can still be found here or by clicking on the individual pictures. For now at least:

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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