Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In this post…

…I wrote about how, in a recent sermon — on Hebrews 5:11-6:12 — I was particularly struck by the final few verses of Hebrews 5, and particularly v12-14:

12 In fact, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you the elementary truths of God’s word all over again. You need milk, not solid food! 13 Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. 14 But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.

I noted that:

According to the (unknown) writer of the letter to the Hebrews, “solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil” (emphasis added). The implication here is that “the mature” are well-practised at distinguishing good from evil. But it seems to me that plenty of Christians — and indeed some church leaders — seem oblivious to certain kinds of evil, even when it is very thinly disguised.

And I said that I planned to share some further reflections in a subsequent post, which I will do below.

Before I begin, I should perhaps say that I have not been able to listen again to what I heard last Sunday. In the past, it was usual for sermons to be available online shortly after they were delivered. But in recent months fewer of them have made it to the church website, and at the time of writing the most recent one is from September. I have thus started taking more notes…

Like many sermons, this one came in three parts. And it is the first part, on Hebrews 5:11-14, delivered under the heading “The call to grow up”, that I will focus on here. I will again use the pseudonymous St Albert’s — after St Albert the Great, patron saint of scientists — to refer to the church I attend.

Here are the relevant verses:

11 We have much to say about this, but it is hard to make it clear to you because you no longer try to understand. 12 In fact, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you the elementary truths of God’s word all over again. You need milk, not solid food! 13 Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. 14 But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.

Following some useful introductory discussion to put the passage in context, and a discussion of the distinction between milk and solid food, the preacher challenged the congregation to “go up a gear in Christian desire for knowledge”. Reference was made to v14, which speaks of “solid food [being] for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil”.

But I do not recall much if anything being said about distinguishing good from evil, e.g. how we might go about it, or what the process might look like. And in particular, I do not remember any acknowledgement or discussion of the fact that distinguishing good from evil is not necessarily straightforward. Especially in a world where — according to other parts of the New Testament — Satan, the father of lies, leads the whole world astray, and masquerades as an angel of light. And where his servants masquerade as servants of righteousness.

In the context of moving on to maturity, there was talk of “not just toeing a party line…” And of “having solid convictions — based on reading the Bible…” “Don’t just trot out what everyone else is saying…” we were told. Before being cautioned against being “custard Christians” who “get upset over trifles”.

I found some of those words rather ironic given that they came from the lips of the person who led the congregation during a certain recent time when toeing the party line and trotting out what everyone else was saying was very much in fashion, particularly at St Albert’s. Moreover, the church leadership did not merely toe the party line during the covid era, endorsing what the government said. They went beyond what was required, as I discussed e.g. in this post:

As it happens, the title of last Sunday’s Hebrews sermon — “Move on!” — provides a succinct summary of what now appears to be our church’s de facto policy in relation to the covid era. Move on, and act as if it never happened. Irrespective of what God might have been — and might still be — trying to tell us:

And irrespective of the disproportionate harm caused to people that God particularly cares about — the poor, the vulnerable, and children. In the words of the wardens, “We don’t care about covid.”

I am reminded of some solid convictions that I have — based on reading the Bible. One of which is that Christians should speak up when they see children being harmed in ways such as those outlined e.g. in this post:

But I cannot recall any of the preachers at St Albert’s acknowledging the damage caused to children by lockdowns. Either during the covid era or since.

Another solid conviction I have — based on reading the Bible — is that Christians should show courage in the face of peer pressure, particularly in the context of deception and injustice. I remember writing this relatively short letter to the church leadership in the context of a then-recent sermon on Numbers 13:

But none of them replied. Even now, I would still be interested in any response to the points I made. Not least because I think it likely that we will face similar issues again. The powers-that-be make no secret that they are planning for another “pandemic”.

A third solid conviction I have — based on reading the Bible — is that Christians should push back against tyranny. I am reminded of this article that I wrote in relation to parts of the Bible such as Romans 13:1-7 and 1 Peter 2:13-17:

I sent it to the St Albert’s church leadership, but none of them have shown any interest in engaging with the issues raised. Despite the fact that, as with the other examples here, no expertise is required as such.

A fourth solid conviction I have — based on reading the Bible — is that Christians should flee from idolatry in all its forms. In this post on Jeremiah 5…

…I wrote about how it is common enough to hear the concept of idolatry extended to the likes of money, power, success, status, relationships, sex, pleasure, beauty, fitness, a nice house, a good car, children, grandchildren, financial security etc. But that I hear rather less mention of other things that we idolise: education for example, and safety, and health.

Again, I sent the article to the St Albert’s leadership team. But by this stage I guess it will not surprise you — for it certainly did not surprise me — that I got no response. And that I cannot recall any of our preachers mentioning health, or the NHS, or science, or vaccines as even potential idols. (Which of course need not imply that such things are intrinsically good or bad, any more than e.g. money, relationships and fitness are intrinsically good or bad.)

A fifth solid conviction I have — based on reading the Bible — is that the whole world is under the control of the evil one:

Not least because those very words appear in 1 John 5. And they are consistent with the rest of Scripture. I have thus found it extraordinary to see the leadership of St Albert’s place so much faith in worldly institutions, not least government, media, and public health bodies. But they are far from alone in doing so. It seems to me that there are plenty of Bible-believing Christians who do not believe this part of the Bible.

I readily acknowledge that, not least in the context of the above, I have at times been upset. Why wouldn’t I be? But I don’t think the points that I have raised in the articles above can reasonably be described as trifles.

Each of the above examples involves elements of distinguishing good from evil. I wonder how God would rate the St Albert’s leaders in that regard. And what would happen if Jesus himself walked into our church building and asked, “How skilled are you at distinguishing good from evil?” From where I stand, it appears that no-one from the church leadership wants to engage on certain topics at all, even when those subjects are directly related to what is being said from the pulpit. I sense elements of both blindness and wilful blindness.

And I wonder to what extent the church leadership appreciates that there might actually be good and evil to be distinguished in the context of free speech being censored and truth suppressed and distorted. It is not hard to see elements of this in relation to the government, the media and public health bodies. And other worldly institutions. But I also sense shades of it in my own church family.

Alas I find the words of Hebrews 5:11 strangely apt:

...it is hard to make this clear to you because you no longer try to understand

Related:

And:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem