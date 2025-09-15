Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth highlighting two extraordinary exchanges from the recent US Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on how the corruption of science has impacted public perceptions and policies regarding vaccines.

The hearing, which can be watched in full here, or on YouTube, features three witnesses whose testimonies are available for download at that first link.

Civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri, who…

…is the Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, a law firm with over 100 professionals, and… extensive experience in a wide range of complex civil litigation matters, with a focus on civil rights related to health policy. He has extensive experience in class actions, obtaining compensation for millions, and complex civil litigation, including handling billion-dollar disputes.

I am reminded of Siri’s 9-hour 2018 vaccine court case deposition with Stanley Plotkin, who is sometimes known as the “Godfather of Vaccines”.

…has a PhD in political economy from the University of Sydney in Australia. His doctoral thesis, “The Political Economy of Autism”, explores the regulatory history of five classes of toxicants that he claims increase autism risk. He is a Fellow at the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research where he writes about the political economy of health, corruption in the pharmaceutical industry, and the revolution we need to stop the epidemics of chronic illness in children.

Dr Jake Scott, a Clinical Associate Professor, who…

…is a board-certified infectious diseases specialist. He provides general infectious diseases care in the inpatient and outpatient settings and his special interests include COVID-19, coccidiomycosis, multidrug-resistant organisms, HIV, and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis. He works with patients from diverse backgrounds to provide compassionate, high-quality care aligned with their needs.

There are also several US Senators involved, one of whom — Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) — is featured below. For transparency, here are the amounts of money that he has recently received from people linked with the pharmaceutical industry:

$27,480 (2019-2020)

$87,515 (2021-2022)

$7,260 (2023-2024)

There is plenty worth watching in the whole hearing, but I found the two exchanges whose transcripts are below particularly striking. The second is much shorter than the first, but exposes credentialism rather more directly.

Doctor Jake Scott and lawyer Aaron Siri

The first exchange — in the form of witness evidence — features doctor Jake Scott and lawyer Aaron Siri.

Here is Scott’s statement (0:32:32 on YouTube):

My name is Jake Scott, and I’m an Infectious Diseases Physician at Stanford. I've spent my career treating patients and evaluating medical evidence, with a focus on vaccine safety and efficacy. I have no financial conflicts of interest. My vaccine research is either self-funded or supported by Stanford University. Since April, I’ve co-led an international team building what we believe is the most comprehensive database of vaccine trials ever assembled. We set out to answer a fundamental question: What does the complete trial record actually show about vaccine testing? We've cataloged 1,088 randomized control trials from 1941 to 2025, involving over 10.5 million participants. Every entry is publicly verifiable through PubMed links. The entire database is openly accessible. Anyone with internet access can verify our findings. This is what transparency looks like. Our findings directly refute false claims about vaccine testing. We documented 661 trials using inert placebo controls, with saline, sterile water, or other biologically inactive substances. Of these, 503 involved antigens that routine childhood vaccines are based on. Most importantly, we confirmed that all 16 antigens routinely recommended for children have been studied in placebo-controlled trials. Every single one. The claim that childhood vaccines haven’t been tested against placebos is demonstrably false.

Sounds convincing, no?

And Jake Scott is an expert, someone we can trust, is he not? A doctor… specialising in infection diseases… at one of the worlds top medical schools…

He has featured prominently in the mainstream media, both in the US and in the UK…

…and he says he has no financial conflicts of interest.

Say no more.

Or perhaps not.

For, to quote some ancient words of wisdom:

In a lawsuit the first to speak seems right, until someone comes forward and cross-examines.

So let us consider Aaron Siri’s response (1:22:56 on YouTube):

[Siri] I think Dr Scott has done a great service in terms of pointing out the lack of clinical trials supporting the safety of the routine-injected childhood vaccines. You see, he’s saying there are 661 inert controlled trials to support the safety of the routine-injected childhood vaccines. But when you actually drill down into the 661 trials… Let me give you the breakdown of them… 567 of these trials were not a routine-injected vaccine for a disease on the CDC’s childhood schedule. They were for HIV vaccines or other vaccines. So totally irrelevant to the safety of routine injected childhood vaccines.

The remaining 94 studies… 70 of them did not involve healthy children… for example, trials of HIV positive adults. Again, completely irrelevant to the safety of childhood vaccines.

Of the remaining 24, 21 did not involve a US-licensed vaccine or… a vaccine used as a control to license a currently-used US-licensed vaccine. For example, Chinese flu shots, stuff like that.

That leaves us with three studies — three — that were claimed to have an inert control that were relied upon to license a routine-injected childhood vaccine out of this entire list of 661. And these actually help really highlight the problem we have in terms of assessing safety with regards to the licensure of childhood vaccines. I want good clinical trial data. I need it for my practice… Let me walk through those three. One was a trial for the chickenpox vaccine, the varicella vaccine. Now, that trial had only a few hundred people, so it was underpowered anyway… Dr Scott says it’s got an inert control, but actually it was an injection of neomycin, an antibiotic. That’s not inert. Neomycin used topically can cause issues, let alone injected.

The second one was Gardasil 4 trial, which had thousands and thousands of girls and women in the control group. Almost all of them got an aluminum adjuvant injection. And then there were a few hundred, only a few hundred, that were labeled as an inert control, but they weren’t. They got everything that’s in the vial except for the antigens and the alum, which included L-histadine elistadine, polysorbate-80, sodium borate, yeast protein… not inert.

And then the third one was a Gardasil 9 trial, which finally, by the way, did have a saline injection, just a few hundred. There were thousands and thousands of girls and women in that trial. They all got an injection of aluminum adjuvant, which… I don’t even know if it’s ethical to inject somebody with something that’s neuro- and cytotoxic. But leaving that aside… the few hundred that got the placebo… they only got it if they first got three doses of Gardasil 4. So again, not an actual inert control group. The result is there is zero trials — zero — which were relied upon in this list of 661 — to license a routine-injected vaccine on the CDC schedule that included a placebo, as well as zero trials of a vaccine used as a control to license a routine-injected vaccine on the CDC schedule. Ironically… this list supports the opposite of what it pretends to do. And if you want to know… what was relied upon to license routine-injected childhood vaccines, it’s easy. Look at the clinical trial documents. That’s what we do. And in fact, my submission to this committee went through every single… routine-injected vaccine. And we cited precisely what the control was. Now, I’ll just point out one quick thing here too… the CNN fact-checked Secretary Kennedy’s claim that there is no routine-injected childhood vaccine that was licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. And [that fact check] relied on Dr Scott’s list, which at the time had about 248 trials listed as being inert. Secretary Kennedy… did exactly the analysis I did, put it out on a tweet, took it apart. Not one of those was relied upon to license a routine-injected childhood vaccine, nor was it used as a control to license a routine-injected childhood vaccine. And then after that, apparently, somebody then scrambled all the RCT numbers for those 248 [trials]… so you can’t match [the list] up with the Secretary’s tweet. And I guess to bury that issue… just added hundreds more [trials], hoping that they can just hide behind this mountain of trials. But when you look at it carefully, it does not support the safety. In fact… it shows exactly the lack of safety. What’s critical is this… If you want to know the safety of a vaccine… and we need this stuff when parents call us [and] say my child got X… Y… Z… issue after vaccine… you need trials that are, one, properly controlled, which means either [some participants] got… an inert substance or another vaccine that was properly licensed based on a robust trial. And then, even if it has a proper control, it still needs to produce safety long enough. And… even if it has… an error control and it reviews long enough, it… still needs to be properly powered [i.e. enough patients for the results to be statistically significant]. It needs all three to be a proper valid clinical trial. And I can tell you, there’s not a single routine injected childhood vaccine on the schedule that meets those criteria.

A summary in relation to some of what Siri says above can be found in this detailed and referenced table from the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) which I featured most recently here.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and lawyer Aaron Siri

And here is the second clip, featuring Siri responding to a question from Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) (1:48:37 on YouTube):

[Blumenthal] Mr Siri, we’ve been talking about medical issues... You’re not a medical doctor are you? [Siri] No, sir [Blumenthal] And you’re not an immunologist or a biologist or any kind or… [Siri] Or a vaccinologist. No, but I depose them regularly, including the world's leading ones with regards to the vaccines. And I have to make my claims based on actual evidence when I go to court with regard to vaccines. I don’t get to rely on titles.

Actual evidence. Facts. Truth. Things that matter. Not titles.

If only all doctors — and indeed the population at large — could watch the above clips…

