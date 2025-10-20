Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

My primary task is to uphold the Constitution, and as a doctor, I have the duty and the right to protect the health of Slovak citizens. Yesterday, I also informed the U.S. Minister of Health and Human Services by letter, Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr., who confirmed receipt. Furthermore, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel and Pamela Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, were also informed. 34 batches from Pfizer and Moderna have been analyzed so far, which were stored according to the proper cold chain and only those that were used for the Slovak population during the COVID-19 epidemic. Today, I will present the most significant result of the analysis. The results of the analysis of all, I repeat, all analyzed batches proved that in every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA, a vector that encodes the cassette for the synthesis of the S-protein, if not other proteins as well. Almost in the same amount as mRNA, DNA is also present there. In three cases, the DNA content is even higher than the mRNA. This can no longer even be considered an mRNA vaccine. This genetic code for the synthesis of the S-protein, this information stored in this DNA, is stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human nuclear DNA, and subsequently, such a human organism becomes — I’m not afraid to say officially — a genetically modified organism.

High levels of DNA (rather than chemically modified pseudo-mRNA) in Pfizer and Moderna’s covid shots are consistent with the findings of Kevin McKernan, CSO and Founder of Medical Genomics, as featured here in February’s Updates post.

For further context, this short article from HART is worth reading:

In terms of the bigger picture, you may recall this news story from last year, which inspired A postcard from Slovakia:

I remember being particularly shocked because, not so long before the attack, I had seen clips of speeches by the Slovak PM.

Here is one of the most notable examples (four minutes, transcript below):

Ladies and gentlemen of Progressive Slovakia and the Opposition, have you seen the statistics on how our deaths from various cardiovascular events have risen because of vaccinations? But you reject it, of course you reject it, you will claim that vaccination was the best thing in the world. What do you know about how many expired vaccines we have left and how much money has been wasted? What do you know about purchasing medical equipment and tests? You are aware that we have demonstrated very clearly the connection of a company from Trnava to the chairman of one of the opposition political parties. The hundreds of thousands, millions worth of purchases, completely useless. What do you know about management? What do you know about what was going on in terms of taking various measures which, in our view, increased the morbidity substantially more than was perhaps the case in other countries. And you all laughed at other states, other countries. You laughed at Russia, where they built on the principle of individual visits to patients by doctors and managed it much better than we managed it here in Slovakia. We have 21,000 deaths, which we link to the fact that the governments that have been here since 2020 have been unable to govern and have looked only at the unnecessary medical devices, and, often vaccines in huge quantities. I do not even want to talk about the European level anymore. You know I have been very open and I have said it to the President of the European Commission also openly, that those suspicions that are linked to her and to the purchase, in fact, the largest purchase in the history of the European Commission of vaccines, when she exchanged secret text messages with the Director of Pfizer, literally and to the letter. And when a report was written and issued to the ridicule of members of the European Parliament, which was all blacked out and we will simply never know the truth of what role the pharmaceutical companies played and who actually organised this whole circus around Covid. Under these conditions, ladies and gentlemen, the Government of the Slovak Republic has decided to include a commitment in the Government’s Programme Statement to deal with this issue. The Slovak public simply needs an answer, needs an answer about vaccination: what it actually was

why people were vaccinated with various experimental vaccines without any tests

why all sorts of drugs were pushed into people

why there was statewide testing

who was buying, why were they buying, what quantities were being bought, how much money did it cost? And we’ll end with billions, billions. You can grin all you want because you don’t even know anything other than showing disrespect for another opinion. You know democracy is about sometimes respecting other opinions. When you are here for the third week talking about the criminal code, nobody is even cursing you, we are listening to you, you are talking, so be kind enough if we have a different opinion, respect it, even if you disagree with it. Under these conditions, we have decided to create the Office of the Government Plenipotentiary to deal with these issues. We have not only appointed the Plenipotentiary today, but we have also empowered him in terms of obtaining information from various institutions. In particular we will obtain information from the Chief Hygienist. We will ask questions to the National Health Information Centre. We still want to know, based on what is available to us, what has actually happened. I think that Dr Kotlár, a member of the National Assembly, is sufficiently equipped in terms of information, and I see that he is also prepared to assemble a team. I have asked him that before we make any public statements we first go through everything with the government. And I am absolutely… convinced that this work will lead to results that we will publish. And we will tell the Slovak public what on earth actually happened during covid. We know one thing today: the previous governments have completely failed… and have 21,000 dead people on their hands, and have made, apparently, a huge amount of money on the unnecessary purchase of various medical devices and vaccines. Thank you very much.

And here is another (two minutes, transcript again below):

If someone had a different opinion on vaccination against covid, they were dangerous for society. The media wrote openly… I’m quoting now… “That everyone unvaccinated should squeal in pain like a pig”. [And that] you have to use force if someone “rejects the policy of the needle”. And today it turns out that our free perspective — on past vaccination and the government’s measures to fight against covid, grossly violating human rights — was justified. One study after another… [confirms] the disastrous consequences of massive vaccination with untested experimental vaccines. …I confirm, as chairman of [this political party] and… as the Prime Minister, that I will support the efforts of some politicians from the new coalition to politically assess what the government [was doing] between 2020 to 2021 [in] fooling around. And also have a look at the financial side of extensive [and] often completely meaningless purchases of medical devices and vaccines. I also declare very clearly that [this party] will not support strengthening the powers of the World Health Organisation at the expense of sovereign states in managing the fight against pandemics… such nonsense could only be invented by greedy pharmaceutical companies, which began to perceive the opposition of some governments against mandatory vaccination. According to the constitution of the Slovak Republic, the validity of such agreements in favour of the World Health Organisation requires the consent of the National Council of the Slovak Republic. And I do not believe that the sovereign Slovak political parties will express such approval. [This] party and its MPs certainly won’t.

At the time that Fico was shot, and in the context of these two headlines, a few days apart…

…I couldn’t help wondering to what extent the second was related to the first.

A year or so on, I saw this comment from A Midwestern Doctor summarising the situation:

Fortunately, while he came very close to dying, the assassination was unsuccessful, and Fico is now communicating with those around him. When looking at these events, there are a few things I want to highlight: First, I believe Fico’s brief speeches I’ve included above are important to watch because we have not previously had political leaders willing to make such scathing and truthful criticisms of the medical-industrial-complex. Second, while the assassin was originally thought to be a lone gunman, Slovakian authorities now suspect he was not working alone (e.g., someone scrubbed his social media immediately after the assassination). I mention this because many believe the global predators orchestrating these events are running out of options due to how much their gross misconduct upset the public, and that we are hence nearing a situation where the only option left are things like assassinations. Third, rather than terminate Fico’s work, the failed assassination brought widespread public attention to what he’d said in the past (e.g., the tweet I posted about it received 1.6 million views, while a tweet of the second video where Fico speaks out against the treaty received almost a million views). This in turn illustrates how much public opinion is turning against the biosecurity industry’s dirty deeds and that we have a once in a lifetime window to expose all of this.

And then, having not seen or heard much for a while, I came across this recent development from Slovakian news channel TA3:

According to Google Translate, the headline reads:

He ignored the hoaxes about covid and corn. The police launched a criminal investigation into Kotlár’s statements

And the text below states:

The police have launched a criminal prosecution for statements made by Petr Kotlár about vaccines. The case is being investigated by the Regional Directorate of the Police Force in Bratislava, which has already begun to carry out procedural actions… The police have not yet provided details about the course of the investigation. “Procedural actions are being carried out in the above-mentioned case by the investigator of the Regional Directorate of the Police Force in Bratislava. Given the ongoing investigation, it is not possible to provide further information,” responded the spokeswoman for the Bratislava Regional Police, Katarína Bartošová… SaS: Kotlár presented his own fabrications [SaS, which stands for Sloboda a Solidarita (Freedom and Solidarity) is a centre-right political party in Slovakia] According to SaS chairman Branislav Gröhling, the Bratislava regional police informed them about the initiation of criminal prosecution on Tuesday (October 14). “At this moment, we are aware that criminal prosecution has begun in the case. Considering everything that appears from the file so far, I believe that it is highly likely that charges will be filed. We are convinced that our criminal complaint has a clear factual basis and the person we consider the main suspect is Peter Kotlár in the capacity of plenipotentiary of the Slovak government,” said SaS deputy chairman Mária Kolíková, who considers the initiation of criminal prosecution to be an important signal for society. “At this moment, I am confident that, unless there is any external interference, there is a sincere interest in investigating this case and determining where the truth lies. We believe that Peter Kotlár, by questioning vaccination with pseudoscientific facts, could have really caused a threat to public health,” said Tomáš Szalay, a member of the SaS party and a member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic’s Health Committee. At the same time, he once again called on the government to remove Kotlár from office… Fico and Danko have stood up for Kotlár in the past In March of this year, the government plenipotentiary declared at a press conference that mRNA vaccines are a form of gene therapy. He compared vaccinated people to genetically modified corn. The hoaxes about DNA in vaccines were recently refuted by the Slovak Academy of Sciences, which confirmed that vaccines are safe. Its analysis has not yet reached the government. Coalition leaders also have a different attitude towards the work of the plenipotentiary. “I wish all members of the government were as militant as he is. I will never allow any pressure to dismiss him,” said Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in the past. “Mr. Kotlár’s enthusiasm and militancy are well known,” said Andrej Danko (SNS) [Chairman of the Slovak National Party]. Saško: I stand behind scientists Minister of Health Kamil Šaško (Hlas-SD) sent a message that he stands on the side of scientists, science and modern medicine. “From my point of view, this topic is closed. You know very well that Mr. Kotlár is not my nominee, so I have no reason to comment on this topic anymore,” he responded. “Let the police act,” he added. Representatives of Hlas-SD, Minister of the Interior Matúš Šutaj Eštok and Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Family Erik Tomáš, emphasized that Kotlár did not fulfill the “basic task” he was given, which was to investigate the management of the pandemic. “I hope he will manage to deliver it,” said Šutaj Eštok. He reminded that the Government Plenipotentiary is directly accountable to the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico (Smer-SD).

I wonder what will happen next…

