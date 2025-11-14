Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…this article features a transcript of this recent talk from diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig…

…along with occasional notes and comments.

As an accessible, comprehensive and thought-provoking review of the covid era, this presentation is hard to beat. One of the most striking things to me is that, despite having only become a Christian relatively recently, Dr Craig seems to have a rather better appreciation of the nature of idolatry than some well-known and very experienced Bible teachers.

The talk was part of the Covid and the Church conference held in September in Portadown in Northern Ireland:

Pathological optimism and pessimism

The last five years can be understood in terms of pathological optimism and pessimism. There was pathological pessimism about a virus which led to pathological optimism… which started off around “zero covid” being possible and then [turned its attention to] a miracle vaccine.

An environment of unprecedented fear

“Do not be afraid.” There’s a reason the Bible is full of this command. But in March 2020 we were told to be afraid… for ourselves, for older people, for the NHS being overwhelmed. We were told a massive wave of disease was headed our way. We were told [that] you cannot stop an airborne virus, but you can slow it down, and you can push the peak out, squash the sombrero, and not overwhelm the NHS.

Now there was an environment of unprecedented fear. It was manufactured by the government behavioural scientists who said the perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent using hard-hitting emotional messaging. I was not immune to that. And the victims… the worst affected, were our most vulnerable… our children and [our] vulnerable loved ones.

The vulnerable… the young and the old… the sort of people that God particularly cares about…

Being instructed to be afraid, especially by governments, should always ring alarm bells, as should the closure of churches.

I am reminded of Tony Benn’s prescient warnings featured in this post:

NHS worship

I remember that even after the harm had been done, measured, written about, there was a second and a third lockdown… But then something strange happened. Instead of questioning what was going on… why were all the politicians and all the media globally speaking in unison… people began to worship. At first, we worshipped the NHS. And I did too. I was not immune to that.

I wonder when I will first hear someone at the church I attend acknowledge the NHS as an object of worship…

NHS staff were made into heroes. In 2022 the NHS was awarded the George’s Cross, which is a prestigious award which is bestowed for acts of the greatest heroism, or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger.

Do you remember the TikTok dances? Perhaps not what you would expect if the hospital wards had all been full… The worship even spread into churches. And the creed was to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

We were told to be frightened of each other, and even of the air that we breathed. And it worked. Anti-social distancing lasted from March 2020 into mid-2021, and some people were still afraid to come out years later.

Scientific reality

In reality, aerosols, which contain the virus, will fill the air. And because our breath is warm, what happens is that these tiny little aerosols… evaporate rapidly into something even tinier, which can be suspended indefinitely in the air and can travel long distance. The government messaging started to admit this from around 2022, but the claim that it was spread through large droplets which would fall to the ground within six [feet] or two metres was a lie. Infected people were… surrounded by these aerosols… and the result of that was that everybody was exposed to every variant, and it was… our God-given immune systems which prevented infection for the majority for each wave. And that is why each wave comes and goes far faster than close contact could possibly allow. So all of that modelling around spreading between people just doesn’t add up. Now the viruses are tiny, but they travel in larger aerosols. And the aerosols themselves are a comparable size to smoke particles and dust particles.

Sand is far bigger than that, but it will travel from the Sahara and turn the London skies red, and it can cover cars in a film of dust.

Aerosols are far tinier than that sand and so of course they can travel further and for longer… Lockdowns and masking… it’s not just that they did not work. They could not work.

I am reminded of one of my favourite memes:

And also this one:

This is what an airborne respiratory virus does… This [chart shows] the wastewater virus levels in the USA…

…it shows up [until 2025] all the different waves that have come and gone… at around the same steepness. There has been no flattening of those curves, and that’s because only a fraction of the population are susceptible to any one wave of virus… it will come… expose everybody… work its way through, and go… It’s more like a wave of susceptibility that’s sweeping through the population, and then it’s over until the next one. And these waves peak every winter in January, and every autumn with deaths around the end of October, and sometimes in Spring with deaths in April, and occasionally in summer too. But people were just too afraid to see that because they had adopted this new creed.

The harms from covid policy

When people were told to stay home, they did stay at home, and that included the sick. Patients were scared to attend hospitals. This is the emergency attendances in England…

…and you can see that the number of people coming to the emergency department halved. And that began before lockdown actually. It began with people being told to stay home if they had a cough or a fever, or being told “You’re not allowed to come in because you’ve got a cough or a fever.” And those same isolation requirements meant that 1 in 9 [staff] within the health care sector… were sent home from work because they had a cough or a fever… coughs and fevers are common, and that is how many people would have been affected at that time. There were surveys. We knew. Others stayed at home because other members of staff stayed at home… just because they felt that they were vulnerable. And so what do you think will happen if you remove healthcare staff in that way… and remove health care from patients who are scared to attend in that way? This graph shows antibiotic prescription data.

The orange line is what should have happened if nothing had changed… and the blue line is what actually happened… and that red dotted line at the bottom is a difference between the two. So we had waves of periods of antibiotic denial for people who had pneumonia. Now what do you think would happen if you do that…?

I am reminded of what happened to children’s author Michael Rosen:

And I wonder why there are so few journalists asking where the covid protocols came from…

This was a documentary from ITV where they were primarily promoting the [covid] narrative…

…but this little bit of truth slips through in this scene: [Medic 1] Hello? What’s going on? Guys, why aren’t you doing CPR? [Medic 2] We’ve been told not to… [Medic 1] Where’s your PPE? [Medic 3] He arrested en route 20 minutes ago. We’re just in aprons. We can’t do CPR. It’s droplet generating. We just have to let him go. You’re going to have to call it… in the back of the truck. We need to get back out on the road. [Craig] So what do you think would happen if resuscitation isn’t happening the way it normally would…?

There was an excellent piece of journalism in the Sunday Times in October 2020. Their Insight team did a very, very thorough investigative journalistic report about what had happened in Spring 2020 that has really not had the attention it deserved and never seems to have been picked up by the rest of the media. They revealed how a scoring system had been written up… in the case of a situation where intensive care really was overwhelmed… to ration it. And this scoring system said that anybody over 80 would not be given care, and anyone over the age of 60… if they had a medical condition and were weak… would also not be given care. It was brutal. And this [scoring system] was released with an NHS logo for consultation. But it was not received in that way. And in fact it ended up on some NHS websites, and it was circulated among professionals who thought they were meant to be implementing this. And the result of these policies was a rationing of intensive care beds.

This graph shows the number of beds for people over a certain age. And… sure… intensive care capacity in our country is finite… limited… It is overstretched every single winter… the NHS business model has been to have minimum requirements rather than to have enough for a situation where things are worse than they might otherwise have been. I think covid was worse than an average flu in terms of the proportion who became sick. But, when you combine it with the fact we know pneumonias weren’t being treated with antibiotics, then it’s… no surprise intensive care was going to be full. And what happened was [that] people who normally had would have had care… they got turned away. So, all in all… it wasn’t just intensive care… in total, 11,800 care home residents who would normally have had some kind of hospital care in that period… were turned away from hospitals in England. And there were 59,000 extra deaths in England and Wales… [and] only 8,000 of those were in hospitals. The rest were at home, or in care homes, or potentially even in hotels, because old people… who needed hospital care… who needed diagnosis and treatment… were sent into hotels.

I am open to the notion that covid was worse than an average flu in terms of the proportion who became sick. But I am not sure how reliably it can be proved, not least given that “covid symptoms” — which the NHS website says “are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses” — might be caused by something other than a circulating respiratory virus.

I find it striking that, prior to the implementation of the disastrous covid policies at the end of March 2020, the number of people dying — which can be measured accurately — was at or below normal levels for the time of year:

And this was despite covid having reportedly been circulating since the end of January while no “covid measures” were in place.

NB according to this 2020-21 UK government document, it was “in November 2019 [that] a novel strain of coronavirus was detected and spread rapidly”:

For context, compare 2020 to 2018, which saw a substantial and sustained period of excess death…

…but resulted in little or no change in public health policy…

“Do not resuscitate” orders

One GP told how he was pressured by his local authority to sign up his patients onto [an] online list to say that they did not want to be resuscitated. He was being told, “You’ve got to add people to this list.” And the point of this online list was so that ambulances could access it and decide who not to take into hospital. And he knew that this was going to deny care to his patients, so he didn’t do it and [he] got ticked off for not reaching the targets. There seems to have been a real blackout on this story, and it’s just finally now being [heard] in the… voices of many different people who were on the receiving end of these policies… at the Scottish… and now the UK Inquiry. [And] I think we should… hear some of these voices…

Below are transcripts of those voices… (NB the captions summarise the individual situations)

[Participant] Just to be clear… what this shows is that somebody who was aged 80, and who was in good health… would automatically not get help from intensive care should they need it.

[Questioner] …you give the example of one patient who lacked capacity and had in fact a lasting power of attorney for one of their family members… but they weren’t involved in any consultation around the making of a [DNACPR — Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation] notice. Is that correct? [Participant] That’s correct… most of us were not consulted.

[Participant] We also picked up on instances of individual DNACPRs being applied without proper consultation… one was the parents of a teenage person with a learning disability who got a letter asking them if they’d agree to a DNACPR for that individual… In March 2020 we had an individual of 49 years old with Down’s syndrome, who had never been alone in their life, ever. The family were barred from visiting… they didn’t have a hospital passport. The person died and then the family were called and informed that [their loved one] had passed away.

[Participant] It felt brutal, and, in view of Dad’s robust physical health, to place the DNACPR on him appeared to be simply because of his age.

[Participant] They weren’t local ambulancemen… I don’t know where they were from but they said to me, “The hospital aren’t going to be very pleased with this.” And I went outside the building and I did say to the ambulance men, “It’s not up to you to play God here. You’re just taking… poorly patients into hospital.”

[Questioner] And you explain in your statement that all GPs have put in place DNACPRs on their patients. Was that… all of your patients in the care home? [Participant] Yes, I came back from a meeting and 50% of them already… had the paperwork in place because [it had] been sent to them… and then they had all had DNRs in place. [Questioner] And was there to your knowledge any consultation with the patient or their family? [Participant] No…

[Participant] This lady’s deteriorating overnight… she’s very poorly… I need some oxygen… we’ve picked up the antibiotics. I need the oxygen. I need it ASAP, because our oxygen levels are dropping down. And she prescribed end-of-life drugs…

[Participant] It seems so cruel. I couldn’t be posing any kind of threat at that point, so, as I said, for 10 months, even as [my mother] lay dying I could have no physical contact with her.

[Questioner] Do you remember what the doctor said? [Participant] The doctor said, “We don’t take covid-positive residents to hospital. Order the end-of-life pack.”

Links to the above (and similar testimony) can be found here.

End-of-life drugs

That last person there mentioned the end-of-life drugs. And there were protocols… giving a binary choice between ventilation or these drugs, which include morphine and midazolam, both of which are respiratory depressant drugs, and both of which have… a role to play in terminal care… especially in cancer patients. But there is no evidence that… it’s safe to do that in a patient who is needing their drive to breathe because they’ve got an acute respiratory tract infection and because otherwise they’re going to die. One thing that’s important to note is that doctors were not going into care homes. And I don’t think pastors were either… and of course relatives weren’t… so these people had no advocates… they had no medical care and they were having no spiritual care either. The only [things] coming in were end-of-life drugs…

[The] Sunday Times team of journalists… predicted how the sadness around this would turn to anger. Now I don’t think that needed to happen… it wasn’t inevitable. But the thing is that these people’s voices just haven’t been heard. And even now, when they’re being given a voice at the inquiry, it’s not being properly reported on.

Our media has not been — and is not — functioning as it should. Not least because of this sort of thing:

But then the manipulation of the media is nothing new:

Excess mortality

Unsurprisingly this denial of healthcare led to a wave of excess mortality. There were more deaths in 2020 per capita than in every year since 2008… but fewer than every year before then. The graph shows deaths per capita for various bad flu years… 2020 and 2021 were of a similar magnitude to a bad flu, although the timing was a bit off for 2020. The important question of what would [have happened] if covid had been treated the same as any other respiratory infection… that’s something we can’t know the answer to exactly, but I think we can all agree it wouldn’t look like that… Those covid deaths [i.e. deaths labelled as covid deaths, often merely because of a positive test result where the test had no false positive rate] came from a lack of care and the over-use of end-of-life drugs… lack of staffing. And… all those deaths fed into the sum that was used to calculate how deadly the virus was. So this created this positive feedback loop, where the policies that were being driven by fear and pessimism of the virus were creating the problem that they were trying to solve. We had a lot of money spent on contact tracing in our country, and some data came out of that. It showed that for each wave around 8.5% of household contacts were susceptible to infection. That should have totally trashed the modelling that had been done which claimed that 85% of us were susceptible… We also had work done where blood donations were being tested for antibodies to covid over time, and with each wave around 6% acquired these positive antibody tests, probably because the test wasn’t picking up all of them. But fundamentally, nothing changed. That was constant for every single wave. It was only ever a fraction of the population that was susceptible. And that means that lockdowns did not squash the curve. You can see that the gradient was just the same for all of them. It did not peak any later because it did not slow the spread… because nothing can stop an airborne virus.

I am reminded of Prof Simon Wood from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Mathematics who showed in 2021 that (emphasis added):

A Bayesian inverse problem approach applied to UK data on first wave Covid-19 deaths and the disease duration distribution suggests that fatal infections were in decline before full UK lockdown (24 March 2020), and that fatal infections in Sweden started to decline only a day or two later. An analysis of UK data using the model of Flaxman et al. (2020) gives the same result under relaxation of its prior assumptions on R, suggesting an enhanced role for non pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) short of full lock down in the UK context. Similar patterns appear to have occurred in the subsequent two lockdowns.

NB the definition of a “Covid-19 death” is important here. Many covid deaths were assigned after a test using PCR. And Kary Mullis, the Nobel prize-winning inventor of PCR, is on record as stating that “with PCR… you can find almost anything in anybody”. As it happens, Mullis died unexpectedly in 2019:

A more recent version of Simon Wood’s analysis was apparently “to be read before The Royal Statistical Society” in April this year:

I wonder what the Royal Statistical Society made of it. And whether this analysis has been discussed at the UK Covid Inquiry.

Vaccination and Omicron

This graph shows covid deaths globally accumulating over time. And what you can see is that… at the beginning of 2022 the gradient at which these deaths are accumulating just flattens off. And that’s because Omicron [a covid variant] is about a third as deadly as the virus that went before it. Now if the vaccines had done something similar… had halved the mortality… you’d just see that gradient flattening off. And it doesn’t. If anything, it looks a bit steeper, but it’s certainly not flattening off.

Portugal and Ireland and the UK were all exceptions for Summer 2021… we were outliers, globally, in the data. You can find outliers for every season… we were the outliers that time. But if we look at all of the USA and all of Europe and at the deaths waves over time, you can see that the first winter wave… and then the wave that happened after the vaccines… these are of comparable magnitude. And then they fell away when Omicron arrived in 2022. Now if you use PCR testing you can make a claim that there were fewer deaths per case in that period after the vaccination, but you can’t make that claim when you measure how many cases there were using other techniques. And for all we know, this is exactly how influenza behaves anyway. We’ve never measured how many cases there were backing up the number of deaths from influenza over time. But the point is the death waves were the same.

And the nail in the coffin comes when you look at heavily-vaccinated countries. These are countries that really hadn’t had any covid until Omicron came along… once [almost] everyone was already vaccinated. From early 2022 into the summertime… if you look at New Zealand, they had 400 deaths per million. If you look at Australia and South Korea, and you subtract the 100 that they had to start with… they also had 400 per million.

Now on the other side, you can see what happened with the first wave in Europe… for France they had fewer than 400 deaths per million. But omicron’s meant to be as third as deadly… So what’s happening here…? In fact now we’ve got a situation where Japan has had more deaths than France over the whole period, so the vaccines cannot be safe and effective and likely aren’t either.

Something changed

Back in 2020 there was caution about the vaccines. There was a sort-of-understanding that we must first do no harm… that was still respected to an extent, and there was an acknowledgement among lots of people in positions of power that [the vaccines] might not work and they might be unsafe.

And consequently the initial plan was to focus only on those they thought would be the most likely to benefit.

I’m not sure whose plan the “15M jabs to freedom” was.

But I do recall that the covid era Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated in a speech on 1st February 2021:

“We protect every UK citizen as fast as we can.”

“We’re generous around the world.”

I wonder how history will eventually judge those words…

In reality what that meant is those who had recently died the most… In England, six out of ten people who had died of covid had a disability. And [for] people with learning disabilities the overall mortality rate was 3.7 times higher than for their healthy age group. When you adjusted for other problems… and… the ONS tried to adjust it every which way they could to get that down… [but even] after doing that it was still 70% higher than a healthy age group. Now respiratory viruses don’t discriminate based on your mental capacity. That is something that people do. So these people [with learning disabilities] had just been denied care more often…

This is Margaret Keenan who was joyfully celebrated… along with William Shakespeare… the first recipients of the vaccine. Her nurse May Parsons was given an award in 2022, and, as part of her speech, she said she was “honoured to be chosen to offer the hope to everyone, that light in the very dark and long tunnel we were all in”.

But the hope was manufactured. Back in 2000, a US government report from the Institutes of Health explained how injections cannot prevent a respiratory virus infection because they don’t provide mucosal immunity in the respiratory tract which can stop a virus actually getting into a cell. Their conclusion was: they rarely if ever provide protection.

Then in January 2021… a month into the vaccine rollout, Anthony Fauci co-authored a review… and they made the same point. He said injected vaccines do not provide mucosal immunity… “our current understanding of these vaccines is very likely to change over the coming months.” So they knew the trial results, and they were suspicious of them. But then something shifted in 2021.

It began in Israel with Professor Eran Segal, a scientist at the Weizmann Institute, saying “the ‘magic’ has started”. And then the word miracle started to be used in relation to covid vaccines. Time magazine joined in. And then, by May 2021, Fauci introduced this extreme claim: …when you get vaccinated you not only protect your own health and that of the family, but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community. In other words you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that’s when you get a point… that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community. [Craig] And this dead-end claim was picked up and amplified by media across the world. Two years later, [Fauci] was back to being evidence-based. He co-authored another paper saying it was not surprising that respiratory viruses had always failed to be controlled by vaccines.

He said: “This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long-term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered [which means injected] non-replicating vaccines to do so?” A miracle vaccine could at most reduce hospitalisations and deaths.

Vaccine worship

The word “vaccine” is incredibly powerful. We are taught from a young age that [vaccines] are a modern medical miracle. They were sold to us on the basis of more than could ever realistically have been achieved. They were sold as our only hope. The Pope called [vaccination] an act of love, and other church leaders endorsed it.

The Archbishop of Canterbury implied it’s what Jesus would have done. And we found that the saviour NHS was replaced with a new saviour. And so the worshiping began again.

People adorned their bodies in celebration. They sang songs of worship. This was only one of several…

[Lyrics] No lockdowns anymore

Will they still take my temp at the door?

Shout out to our favorite MD

Anthony Fauci…

No lockdowns anymore

Gonna live the next year outdoors

We could see a movie at three

Making plans is like sex to me

It’s what we’ve been waiting for

To embrace all that life has in store

It’s time to make new memories

Once you’ve got the vaccine (Once you’ve got the vaccine)

Hug your family (It’s time to hug your family)

Feeling so relieved (Oh yeah, we’re feeling so relieved)

No lockdowns, we’re free

[Craig] Freedom could never come from the end of a needle. Jesus says that he is the truth… that sets us free. Churches and cathedrals were turned over to ensuring everyone could be “saved”. And many people described how they shed tears of joy and relief after being injected, thanking “science” along the way.

Even Christ was co-opted…

This time I was not plugged into the news. I’d managed to surround myself by more level-headed people, and I was immune. But not everyone was, including a lot of the people who had been anti-lockdown.

The vaccine rollout campaign was based on manipulation which started off with bribery. In the UK, people were bribed with pizza free takeaway delivery and taxi rides. It moved to lotteries for students. Elsewhere there were pizzas, apartments and motorbikes. The US offered guns; the Aussies… beer.

When Switzerland and Austria started offering sex, the escalation stopped. Perhaps it had become too obvious that they had been buying access to people’s bodies. Perhaps they felt they had done enough. Perhaps they were ready to use more negative coercion, even mandates.

The treatment of non-believers and blasphemers

Fear is the parent of cruelty and the persuasion morphed into division. The non-believers… the unvaccinated… were threatened with prison, fines and even denial of healthcare. Sheila Annette Lewis who is aged 58… made a stand for bodily autonomy and died after being refused a transplant. Vicky Derderian was denied a heart transplant… she was a mother aged 47… because she didn’t want a covid vaccine. And the former Deputy Chief Health Officer, Dr Nick Coatsworth, who was responsible for her, expressed empathy for her situation but stood by the rules. He said, “We don’t want that to happen to you, and we certainly don’t want it to happen to the family who made that sacred donation…” talking about her dying from not having the heart transplant. Of course what he was really implying was that the sacred could not be mixed with the “unclean”. In reality, the mortality rate from covid was the same for transplant recipients as those on the waiting list for transplants. And it was the same before vaccination and after vaccination. [But] even now, unvaccinated people are being denied organ transplants. That one at the bottom is a 12-year-old… February this year.

Surveys were done which showed that the vaccinated and the unvaccinated both discriminated against drug addicts and ex-convicts in a similar way. The unvaccinated did not discriminate at all against the unvaccinated, except in Germany… the chart on your right… On the left, it shows how much the vaccinated were discriminating against the unvaccinated. In the UK, it was at a similar level to ex-convicts, and it was worse than that in India, South Africa and Germany. The unvaccinated were denied evacuation from a volcano…

They were denied entry into the Canadian museum of human rights…

And even death was too good for them…

I want to say one thing about so-called anti-vaxxers... This is Heidi Larson of the Vaccine Confidence Project.

And she was interviewed for an hour and 45 minutes at the Covid Vaccine Inquiry. During that time, she failed to give a single example of something said about vaccines that was not true. But the people saying those things [i.e. giving examples of things about vaccines that were not true] were shut down as blasphemers.

Biden’s most passionate supporters wanted the unvaccinated put in designated facilities and wanted fines and prison sentences for vaccine critics.

This is Michael Gunner…who was… Governor of the Northern Territories in Australia… expanding the definition of anti-vaxxer to cover anyone who was pro-civil liberties and bodily autonomy:

[Gunner] I repeat it… if you are anti-mandate you are absolutely anti-vax. I don’t care what your personal vaccination status is… If you support… champion… give a green light… give comfort to… support anybody who argues against the vaccine… you are an anti-vaxxer, absolutely. Your personal vaccination status is utterly irrelevant. If you campaign against the mandate… if you campaign against people being vaccinated in vulnerable settings… teachers in classrooms… I’ll be really clear… at that point in time people were actually supporting the idea of a teacher being unvaccinated in a remote community classroom… with kids who cannot be vaccinated. I reject that utterly. I still reject it. And if you are out there in any way, shape or form campaigning against this mandate you are absolutely anti-vac. If you say “pro-persuasion”, stuff it! Shove it! We are absolutely going to make sure as many Territorians as possible are vaccinated. That is our best protection against this thing… I think you’ll see our vaccine mandate is absolutely crucial to protecting lives… particularly Aboriginal lives… and I will never back away from supporting vaccines… and anyone out there who comes for the mandate… you are anti-vax.

I can’t help wondering how many injections Gunner had. I am reminded of this story from Spain which I remember being reported in 2022.

[Craig] The WHO [World Health Organization] also released a video where the dissenters were likened to every bad thing they could possibly think of…

[Peter Hotez, Voiceover] And now anti-vaccine activism is expanding across the world, even into low- and middle-income countries. It’s a killing force. Anti-science now kills more people than things like gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, or cyber attacks. And now it’s become a political movement. In the US it’s linked to… extremism on the far-right… same in Germany. So this is a new face of anti-science aggression. And so we need political solutions to address this. [Craig] The blasphemers — those who spoke out against the vaccine saviour — were threatened not only with loss of career but with talk of prison sentences.

Apostates

The hate seemed to fuel more hate. Dissenters were dehumanised. And not one person in authority called it out… Then we have the apostates of this new religion. They were real people who were treated worse than blasphemers and were attacked as “anti-vaxxers” although they had clearly taken the vaccines. And they struggled to be believed by the healthcare system and even their own friends and family. And so consequently they set up support groups.

Now do you remember the glee with which it was reported that Facebook had shut down these groups having learnt that they were using a carrot emoji to represent the vaccine so they wouldn’t be taken down? The BBC said: Groups were able to share unproved vaccine harm posts in plain sight. This allowed to share unverified posts under the radar, claiming people had been injured or killed after their jab. These people desperately needed that support, and it was taken out from under them. People have repeated dismissed these concerns as having been worth it, for a greater good. Well, was it?

We’ve already seen the accumulating deaths, and how that didn’t change… it just seemed to get worse. And now we have… good evidence from multiple sources across the world that the vaccinated were being infected more by covid than the unvaccinated. The more doses… the higher the risk. And there is even a comprehensive understanding of why that is… in terms of biology.

Rays of hope

But… light has started to return. Here is Joseph Ladapo, who is the Surgeon General of Florida… talking about vaccine mandates:

[Ladapo] Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. Who am I as a government, or anyone else… or even who am I, as a man standing here now, to tell you what you should put in your body? [Applause] Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right. Your body… is a gift from God. [Applause] What you put into your body… is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right… [Craig] That was very well-received. I just want to show you one last video… of [Robert F] Kennedy [Jr]:

[Kennedy] News reports and many in the hearing yesterday have claimed that I am anti-vaccine and anti-industry. Well, I’m neither. I’m pro-safety. I’m pro-good science. I worked for 40 years to raise awareness about mercury and other toxins in fish, and nobody called me anti-fish… For 20 years, I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I can end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country. On August 23rd… last year… God sent me President Trump… [Craig] Now I’m not trying to make another false idol of Kennedy… or even of Trump. The point is that God has moved to put someone who does understand these issues into a position of power to do something about it. [Kennedy] is in a very hard position, but we can pray that God finds a way for him to make the difference that is needed to turn people away from vaccine worship.

Science should be a window into knowing the world. But it can only be a model of how things work. It needs openness, it needs debate, and it needs humility. And all of those things were lacking, because, for the last five years… and they were not about a virus… we have lived through a period of theocracy. And the religion was a cruel one. It’s time to reject it completely and return to God.

