Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this retrospective post featuring a sermon from UK Pastor John-William Noble in November 2021…

…this article is essentially a transcript of this recent talk from Pastor Noble…

…along with occasional notes and comments.

The address was part of last month’s Covid and the Church conference held in Portadown in Northern Ireland:

Related material can be found on the Health and Truth Substack.

In this first session, as we come to today’s conference subject which is covid and the church, asking specifically, “What should the churches have done?” some people… maybe some in this room… would instantly say, “Well, the churches should have stayed open.” But others… many maybe even… would respond and say, “Why are we dragging up this subject again? This was already a subject that caused so much tension. There were so many disagreements… so much divisiveness with this subject of covid and how it was addressed. Do we really want to be casting that up years later when finally we are being able to “move on”? Now, the startling reality in response to that way of thinking is not only that history — and in this case we’re dealing with recent history — has a significant bearing on the present situation and even the future… in addition to this, what we’re going to spend a significant amount of time considering in this first session is that [the] covid situation highlighted an even deeper issue, namely the spiritual climate of the church in countries like the United Kingdom in the present day. If there was an untag button, then many churches… many church leaders… would happily want to delete from history the approaches that they took to lockdowns… to mask-wearing… to their approach regarding vaccinations… the whole big mess. They’d want to delete and forget and, note, get back to the way things were. And what we have to understand with this getting back to the way things were… what that in effect means is getting back to the way things were by keeping the spiritual climate of the church in the shadows… out of the public light. Because one thing that covid did with regards to the church… it exposed so much of the folly and even sinfulness that was very much magnified at that time. And that is not something that we can forget. Yes, this is very much dealing with the subject matter of covid, but coming at this as a pastor with a pastor’s heart, with a desire to see the word of God being proclaimed and upheld. This is such a significant issue because… the future generations of our churches are grounded upon this, and upon the foundation of the word of God. And so we’re going to turn to the word of God. If you have Bibles, please turn to the book of Numbers… to chapter 32, because there’s a situation in this chapter with two-and-a-half of the tribes of Israel and the course of action that they take which has quite a significant bearing on how we would discern what what we see of where the church is at today. So we’re going to read Numbers 32:1-24… Now the people of Reuben and the people of Gad had a very great number of livestock. And they saw the land of Jazer and the land of Gilead, and behold, the place was a place for livestock. 2 So the people of Gad and the people of Reuben came and said to Moses and to Eleazar the priest and to the chiefs of the congregation, 3 “Ataroth, Dibon, Jazer, Nimrah, Heshbon, Elealeh, Sebam, Nebo, and Beon, 4 the land that the Lord struck down before the congregation of Israel, is a land for livestock, and your servants have livestock.” 5 And they said, “If we have found favour in your sight, let this land be given to your servants for a possession. Do not take us across the Jordan.” 6 But Moses said to the people of Gad and to the people of Reuben, “Shall your brothers go to the war while you sit here? 7 Why will you discourage the heart of the people of Israel from going over into the land that the Lord has given them? 8 Your fathers did this, when I sent them from Kadesh-barnea to see the land. 9 For when they went up to the Valley of Eshcol and saw the land, they discouraged the heart of the people of Israel from going into the land that the Lord had given them. 10 And the Lord’s anger was kindled on that day, and he swore, saying, 11 ‘Surely none of the men who came up out of Egypt, from twenty years old and upward, shall see the land that I swore to give to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, because they have not wholly followed me, 12 none except Caleb the son of Jephunneh the Kenizzite and Joshua the son of Nun, for they have wholly followed the Lord.’ 13 And the Lord’s anger was kindled against Israel, and he made them wander in the wilderness forty years, until all the generation that had done evil in the sight of the Lord was gone. 14 And behold, you have risen in your fathers’ place, a brood of sinful men, to increase still more the fierce anger of the Lord against Israel! 15 For if you turn away from following him, he will again abandon them in the wilderness, and you will destroy all this people.” 16 Then they came near to him and said, “We will build sheepfolds here for our livestock, and cities for our little ones, 17 but we will take up arms, ready to go before the people of Israel, until we have brought them to their place. And our little ones shall live in the fortified cities because of the inhabitants of the land. 18 We will not return to our homes until each of the people of Israel has gained his inheritance. 19 For we will not inherit with them on the other side of the Jordan and beyond, because our inheritance has come to us on this side of the Jordan to the east.” 20 So Moses said to them, “If you will do this, if you will take up arms to go before the Lord for the war, 21 and every armed man of you will pass over the Jordan before the Lord, until he has driven out his enemies from before him 22 and the land is subdued before the Lord; then after that you shall return and be free of obligation to the Lord and to Israel, and this land shall be your possession before the Lord. 23 But if you will not do so, behold, you have sinned against the Lord, and be sure your sin will find you out. 24 Build cities for your little ones and folds for your sheep, and do what you have promised.” Now, just to give a very brief context… [what happens here] is grounded upon a promise that the one true living God gives to a man called Abraham… who’s mentioned in this text… a promise that he will be the father of many nations… In Genesis 17:8… a specific land is promised when [God] says: And I will give to you and to your offspring after you the land of your sojournings, all the land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession, and I will be their God. That’s the promise that’s given. And then Abraham has a son called Isaac. And he then has a son called Jacob. And Jacob is later renamed Israel [also the collective name for God’s people in the Old Testament, and not to be confused with the state of Israel established in 1948]. And Israel then, eventually, in the Lord’s providence, through many difficulties in the land, relocates to Egypt with his [twelve] sons [whose descendants become] the twelve tribes of Israel. And that’s relevant to have in mind when it comes to this text in the book of Numbers. As the… history unfolds, the people of Israel then spend four centuries, as God had declared would happen, in Egypt. And during those four centuries, the people of Israel are greatly afflicted. They are put under the bondage of slavery until God calls a man called Moses to rescue [them]. Until that point, [Egypt] is where God’s chosen people Israel remains. But when Moses comes back, the Lord works through him and his brother Aaron, and a series of plagues strike Egypt. And God’s people… his chosen people… are let go. They are redeemed, which means they are bought back, and they are then headed to… the promised land that we see promised to Abraham back in Genesis… the promised land which… in Numbers 32 the people are on the verge of crossing over to. This is a land God has promised for a chosen covenant people. There is a relationship between God and his people… Israel. And the promise is that they will inherit… the land of Canaan across the river Jordan.

Now, all of this is very significant to what two-and-a-half of these tribes do. But one other thing to mention is that the Israelites have many battles. In fact, in [the previous chapter] one of the battles that they have is with a group called the Midianites. And God strengthens and blesses them in the face of these battles. So they have become quite prosperous. They’ve become a strong and united people and they are ready. And it’s at this point, with this context, that we come to our situation in Numbers 32 where there are two tribes initially… the tribes of Reuben and Gad… two of these twelve tribes of Israel. And they see something and want to do something differently. Notice first in v1… “the people of Reuben and the people of Gad had a very great number of livestock”. So they’ve got cattle and all of these other things. And what do they then see? In v1, it says “they saw this land… was a place for livestock”. So they have livestock and they see… some good land for the livestock. And so what they then do… is they make their request. In v5 [they say], “If we found favour in your sight, let this land be given to your servants for a possession. Do not take us across the Jordan.” Now friends, at face value… at first glance, this seems to be a perfectly reasonable and even sensible suggestion. They’re going over into this promised land. It is a a big vast land, but they’ve got many tribes… many people… much livestock. And here, these two particularly… they say, “This is good for livestock. So let’s just cut our losses and say, ‘We’ll settle here.’” Now at this point we need to remember this is a people who have been blessed by God to get to this point. And in some ways we can even compare the situation of these tribes to the situation of the church in the United Kingdom. Think about the heritage of the church in our nation going back many hundreds of years. How and why do we as Christians today have many of the freedoms to worship in church buildings and to proclaim the gospel in the manner in which we do? Because there were Christians who believed the word of God, and they were bold and forthright in proclaiming it even at the risk of their lives. And literally people shed blood. Lives were lost to enable and to uphold the freedom to worship the living God. That is our heritage. That is the reason why we are blessed in the nation that we’re in. It’s even the grounds for which we have such a clear moral foundation by which laws have been governing our nation for many centuries. But then we come to the question: What happened? What happened to our culture? And, more specifically today, what has happened to our church? And this is where we look to this example of Reuben and Gad… their attitude… their approach. And what do we have? Well, friends, what we have [with] these two tribes is well-dressed compromise… a spiritualising of the fleshly. Now if we consider what we’ve seen churches do, especially in recent years, and particularly on the issue of covid, one thing that we need to establish… and this is what brings such great heartache to many believers… is that we’re not simply dealing with… apostate churches who reject the foundations of the Christian faith… Yes, there were certainly many in that bracket who were very much promoting government narratives and the like. But the tragedy… the real heartache [is] that we’re talking about reformed and evangelical churches that were behaving in this well-compromised manner of speaking. That’s the problem that we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with actual brothers and sisters in the faith who acted in such a way. And here [in Numbers 32] we’re dealing with these two tribes. These are not foreigners who are thinking, “Well, I’ve got no part in Israel, so I don’t need to cross the Jordan and enter the promised land.” No, they know the promise, and this is what they want to do. So let’s just unpack this in a little bit more detail to address what exactly is the framework driving the hearts of these people. First of all, let’s establish that they act on what they see. Notice in v1, it says that the place was a place for livestock. This is something they see with their eyes. Now this is one of the great dangers for the Christian, is it not? To walk by sight and not by faith? We walk for self and not for Christ. Philippians 2:21 says, and warns… For they all seek their own interests, not those of Jesus Christ. And often the things that we do with our sight [seem] to be very wise, but it is wise according to the flesh, based on what we see as Christians. We analyse what is around us. We see the land is good. We weigh up what is going to be best for us at the time. And it is so often because we’re driven by fear and not by faith… fear of what we see, and not the faith in whom we trust. And this is what John warns us of in 1 John 2:16: For all that is in the world — the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and the pride of life — is not from the Father, but is from the world. And this is the tragedy… when we see… the desires of the flesh, the desires of the eyes… when we look at what Reuben and Gad… these tribes are doing. They see what is good with their eyes. They see what is best for them as a means of their own self-preservation and as a means of how they themselves can progress. But also notice in this verse in 1 John… it also talks about the pride of life. Now, another thing that Reuben and Gad are doing, which may not be so evident at first glance, is a very prideful thing given the status of these specific tribes. For those of you who are not aware, Reuben was the firstborn of the twelve sons of Israel… the first of the twelve tribes. And so, we would imagine, the firstborn should be entitled to the best of the land in Canaan… maybe even better than this surely. And yet, if you were to go back to Genesis 35… we see that Reuben sleeps with his father’s concubine, and, in turn, his father declares on his deathbed that Reuben will not have pre-eminence. Similarly for Gad, the firstborn to the handmaid Zilpah, another pretender deemed fit for war… Yet Israel [i.e. Jacob] declares again in Genesis that Gad will be overcome before overcoming. And even Manasseh, this other half-tribe which gets in on the action… this is the firstborn to Joseph [and] he is going to be eclipsed by his younger brother Ephraim. So in each of these cases, it’s not simply a desire for self-preservation. It’s also a desire for self-exaltation. And that is at the heart of the problem. And so much so… note what they then go on to say in v5. They are not simply making the request for the land. They say at the end of the verse, “Do not take us across the Jordan.” Do they have any idea what they’re saying? This is God’s purpose, God’s promise, and God’s people. And they’re showing a blatant disregard for it all in order to suit themselves and to stop short in their compromise. That is exactly what we’re seeing of their actions here. Now understandably, Moses responds with a much-needed rebuke in verses 6-12 or so. We see that he reminds them of the previous generation, because the previous generation have been in this place. The first people who came out of Egypt, who were in the wilderness… they had the opportunity to enter the promised land. And some spies were sent to spy out the land. But the spies came back with a negative report saying, “The people are big and scary. We can’t do this.” And what is the unanimous consensus amongst God’s own people? We can’t do this.

A sermon on that passage in — Numbers 13 — was the context for this letter that I wrote in November 2022 to the leaders at the large city centre church I attend:

I did not get engagement from the church leadership with any of the issues that I raised in that letter. They have made it clear that they do not want to discuss such matters. The churchwardens told me at the beginning of this year that my emails to church staff are being quarantined. And I have since been told that that arrangement is permanent.

Back to the talk…

And Moses is reminding these two tribes… we’ve been here before. The cowardice… the fear that drove a generation… Instead of following the promise and purpose of God… they fell in the wilderness. So much so… in v12 — and this is a key verse — there were two exceptions: Caleb the son of Jephunneh… and Joshua the son of Nun. For they — note this at the end of v12 — “have wholly followed the Lord”. And that’s the key thing here… wholly following the Lord. Now what is the church of Jesus Christ to be? Are we to be a people who count the cost and follow Jesus on our own terms? Half a foot on the pages of Scripture and maybe half an eye looking at what the world is doing? Is this how the church is to behave? Let’s not be overly simplistic and say… “Well, the church’s responses to covid… that’s how we divide the good churches and the bad churches.” However, what that situation did very much highlight was the underlying spiritual condition and problem of the churches in our nation… and so many that acted in the manner in which they did… this was revealed into the public sphere and eye. If we just go back to five and a half years ago, at the beginning of 2020… we’re into the early spring, and we’re now getting all of this news in our media, all of this concern about a… novel virus that’s coming in… and it’s a great threat to everybody… There’s a lot of panic. There’s a lot of fear. There’s a lot of uncertainty. Now, at this point, being fair and realistic to everybody, including the churches, for the vast majority of people initially, there was an uncertainty as to what is going on. In the context in which I was shepherding a flock in Aberdeen at that time… a very small church plant… we were in a rented premises, a local community centre, and… they kicked us out. So we were forced to figure out, “Well, what do we do?” Everyone was doing this online worship thing [and] the very first thing that I deemed it to be essential to do… because at that point I didn’t feel very qualified to give communication much about this covid situation… but what I was very intent and clear on doing was establishing… what do the Scriptures teach regarding spheres of authority? Because even at this point, as soon as the government was communicating… churches should… a recommendation, or even something more strong… that churches shouldn’t be meeting, at this point there needed to be alarm bells ringing in the minds of every church leader. Even if it was well-intentioned, there should still be alarm bells ringing. And so it would have been even at this point the duty of church leaders to very clearly state that the government does have jurisdiction in certain spheres of the way in which society functions, but they do not fundamentally in any way have the authority to be a jurisdiction over how and when and why the church of Jesus Christ worships. So this was clearly stated as a foundation in our church.

Now in hindsight, it is a great regret to me that we didn’t sooner start meeting in public and then to meet in secret, which we did eventually do… because initially, as everyone was hearing, we were being told, “It’ll just be a couple of weeks to flatten the curve.” That’s what we were getting, let’s remember, a couple of weeks to flatten the curve. So it’s no big deal. We can do this for a short season, and we’ll be showing that we can be nice and compliant with our government. But a couple of weeks became a couple of months, and then eventually, by the time we get to summer 2020, the government’s allowing us to worship again… doors are opening. Now, at this point, we’re already dealing with a very regrettable, sorry mess. But this is when concern levels start to rise because, as I start to communicate with church leaders… especially those where there were difficulties in terms of their building… how are they going about worshiping the Lord in terms of the changes with the government… what I start to see is that many church leaders are still not planning to meet together. And for all of the church leaders I spoke to that were planning to, their great concern, the focus of their communication with me, and when I saw of anything they released publicly was, “What is the government saying? What is the government stipulating?” And so this became now the established pattern. It was more of a concern over what was happening around about. Think of this framework with Reuben and Gad. They’re looking at what they see and they’re acting accordingly. This is what the church started to do… driven by… a fear that gripped them. A fear that gripped them because of what the government might say or do…. even a fear of the wrath of their congregations… if they wouldn’t be happy if the churches opened up and did what the Scriptures command. And certainly even many church leaders had a fear of picking up this virus and then dying… and all of these sorts of thoughts. They acted based on what they saw. They acted because of their own self-preserving pride, where literally they were effectively saying at this time, “Do not make us go back to church.” That’s [essentially ] what Reuben and Gad say: “Don’t take us across the Jordan.” That was now the attitude of church leaders. And it’s why they had to fumble together some nonsensical interpretation of Romans 13 and “love your neighbour”. They had to redefine what it means to worship to make a justification for… “online worship is still worship” and all of this sort of thing.

A discussion of some of the issues in relation to Romans 13 can be found in this post:

The leaders at the church I attend do not seem to want to talk about such things.

And then what happens as we go further into 2020 and then into 2021? Increasing numbers of church leaders become more entrenched in their position. There’s absolutely no sense of a regret and a lamenting over these circumstances and the impact that this is starting to have on their own congregations. No, there is a doubling down on what is being done. A very small number… in the context of Scotland… of church leaders at this point are taking the government to court. Also, in a context like mine, we’re meeting in secret. And it’s the churches… the church leaders who are saying to me and others in the similar bracket, “Now is not the time. This is not very wise. You could be putting people’s lives at risk.” And all of this… Now, on one level, I can be sympathetic or at least tolerant to the fact that people may think I’m a great big conspiracy theorist on some of the views that I have. But what was utterly intolerable and unacceptable was the driving forth of this covid narrative where we had literally pastors on their social media feeds with their covid vaccine… “I’ve had two shots” covid vaccine rings on their profile pictures. What an utterly shameful way to behave, because at this time what then is the state of their congregations? Some of which… and increasingly so… are all the more alarmed, not simply at what’s happening in the world, but what’s happening with their own churches. If that’s you, if you are a church leader who went along with this narrative… promoted and drove it, do you have an understanding of the fact that there were so many increasing numbers of sheep, even your own sheep, that were going without a shepherd…? At a time when church congregations needed you most, pastor, you were promoting the very thing that was crushing this people. And you must repent before the living God. This is not something that years later we just brush under the carpet because, as we’re considering, this is a framework… by which the churches and leaders are operating. Yes, it may look all very wise in the eyes of the flesh. And yet the truth of it was that this significantly… on so many levels… was such a dark moment in recent church history. If we were to get an insight into couple of generations time, and they’re looking back on this time, are they going to be looking at all of these church leaders cowering with their masks over Zoom and saying, “Well, that was a time when the church was really brave and bold and standing upon the word of God”? What utter folly! And that’s what we saw. Now, many church leaders who would disagree with this… although it has almost never been to my face… they would say, “Well, we did the best we could.” Well, let’s consider this. If we go to verses 16-18, because the situation in Numbers 32 is not black and white… [as if] everything Reuben and Gad are doing is just an outright horror: v16… “they came near to [God] and said ‘We will build sheepfolds here for our livestock and cities for our little ones...’” So that’s them. They’re saying, “We’re going to settle in this land. We’re going to stop short before we cross the Jordan.” But, v17, “‘…we will take up arms ready to go before the people of Israel until we’ve brought them to their place. And our little ones shall live in the fortified cities because of because of the inhabitants of the land. We will not return to our homes until each of the people of Israel has gained his inheritance.’” Now again, similarly, this looks like a very positive and admirable thing for these tribes to do. They are going to go across the river Jordan, and they are going to help the other tribes to get to the land that God has promised for them… On one level that is a good thing and so we need to recognise something about what churches were doing. We didn’t have most churches, at least, saying “Church doesn’t matter.” Church leaders were not coming out and saying church doesn’t matter. In fact, many would argue that the reason why they did the things they did was because church mattered. So the thinking amongst many church leaders was, “Well, all we need to do is require a simple PCR test… nice and easy… and then we can worship.” Or “It’s only masks… we can wear masks.” “It did become even more intense when there was growing segregation over vaccination status… but, again, the reason is because we want to worship.” It’s why there was also the “Well, we can meet together . We don’t need to sing, obviously there’s a limitation… we limit the numbers… we limit not singing, but it’s because we want to worship God. That’s the reason. That’s the mindset.” And this was deemed to be a perfectly reasonable response because church mattered, but also because there was a serious virus and they wanted to protect people around them. But friends, let’s analyse the reality. When we look at Reuben and Gad, what is the foundation of what they are doing? What is the foundation for everything that’s driving them? Is it the promise and purpose of God, or is it the promise and purpose for self? Which is it? What is driving them being able to… and willing to help the other tribes? Well, ultimately they’re willing to do spiritual things as long as they get what they ultimately want. And what they ultimately want is not to do what God has declared for them. It’s what they want, which is their land. Out with the promise and purpose of God. And nobody is going to look at these tribes and say that their half-measured compromise was an admirable way or a god-glorifying thing to do. It’s compromise, and they’re spiritualising the compromise.

Now, think about what we’re dealing with. Just as this is the promise of God to enter into a promised land that God himself has declared, here today we are dealing with… spiritual people… the church. How do we exist and why do we exist? It is because of our great and glorious God making the way of salvation through Jesus Christ, the Son of God coming to this earth. Now, did the Son of God shrink back when at Gethsemane… because of the horror of what he was to face…? It wasn’t just a brutal crucifixion on a cross. No, it was going to bear the sins of his people... And this is one who was perfect without sin. And yet he declared in that garden, “Not my will, but yours be done.” And he carried that cross all the way to Golgotha. He was nailed to it in order to save who? Who did Jesus Christ save on the cross? It was his bride… the church of Jesus Christ. Now even with understanding this theological framework… who and what we are… Christ’s bride… we exist because his blood was shed. He literally laid down his life for an undeserving people like us. Are we then in turn to say, “Well, this matters, but there are a number of disclaimers: if government says, then we have to compromise on that front… if there’s something that’s big and scary, then, well, our Christian thing needs to be limited or diluted”? No, friends, this is why we must declare upon the word of God and its authority that the church of Jesus Christ is essential, and we as men and women on this earth… we are not the ones who dictate how and why and the way by which this is to function. Jesus Christ does, and it is revealed in his word. And no government… nobody on this earth has any right or grounds to try to change that in any circumstance… and we dare not redefine that. This is… how the church is to function. We are to meet physically. The body of Christ is to not cease gathering. That is not done through a screen. That is done physically together.. There is to be a physical contact of fellowship that we have with one another. Not slightly touching an elbow in case we pick up a germ. And similarly, we sing hymns, psalms and spiritual songs. Why? Because it is a means of building up the body of Christ as we sing praise and worship to our God. These things matter. That’s our foundation. And it’s not the foundation of Reuben and Gad in their compromised package. And it has not been the foundation by which all too many churches functioned during a time of such great difficulty. And this is the issue. This is the issue that we’re dealing with. Now, as we move on and consider… Moses has a response to what these men say. In v20 we read, “So Moses said to them, ‘If you will do this, if you will take up arms to go before the Lord for the war, and every armed man of you will pass over the Jordan before the Lord, until he has driven out his enemies from before him, and the land is subdued before the Lord; then after that you shall return and be free of obligation to the Lord and to Israel, and this land shall be your possession before the Lord. But if you will not do so, behold, you have sinned against the Lord, and be sure your sin will find you out.’” Now, the first thing to mention about this is that Moses is accepting their compromise… their appeasement package, and he comes in and gives them a reminder and a warning. The reminder that we have to have in view is that… Reuben and Gad and the half-tribe of Manasseh… are in a weakened position. How? Because they have not gone forth with the rest of their people to where God has called them to be. They’ve stopped short and they’ve settled the other side of the Jordan. So they are weakened. They are more exposed to the enemies, and they are not doing what God had purposed for these twelve tribes. This is the state of our church today. It has stopped short and not crossed over the Jordan and followed and obeyed God the way the word of God declares that she should. And so let me ask church leaders… churches in this position, where you’ve stopped short and you’ve settled, “What are you going to do the next time a covid situation comes? What are you going to do?”

I am reminded of this post…

…although of course the next big challenge for churches and their leaders will not necessarily come in the shape of a “pandemic”.

Let’s say for example, the situation of immigration continues to escalate, and our country becomes ransacked with a new false religion, and it’s enforcing people to do certain things that contradict God’s word. Are you then going to stand boldly and proclaim that there is only one true living God and this is a false religion and risk your life being laid down for that purpose? Are you ready now to speak and uphold the truth of God’s word and risk being imprisoned for upholding the sanctity of life in the face of abortion or the mutilation of the flesh that is impacting even children in schools? Are the [people of the] church of Jesus Christ today speaking and proclaiming the truth in the face of such wickedness? Because, friends, this is where learning the lessons of what has happened over the covid narrative has such an important bearing, because the church of Jesus Christ is not called to stand and live according to their cowardice. And that’s what Reuben and Gad and this half-tribe of Manasseh are a classic example of. And similarly, let me ask you, Christian, here today in the church that you’re in, with the leaders that you have, do you trust your spiritual leaders? Are they shepherds who will fend off the wolves… who you know and can trust and will stand upon and boldly proclaim the truth of God’s word? Not in the sidelines and in the shadows and in the safety of “when it’s just with a group of Christians who are not going to cause me any trouble”. Do you trust that you have a church leadership who will stand upon their faith and not their fear to seek to uphold the truth of who Christ is… and his word… and not for the sake of their own self-preservation? Any church leader who buckled under the pressure of covid has already exposed the framework of how they operate in a time of difficulty. And if there’s been no repentance, but [a response of] “Let’s not talk about it”… that is not a gospel framework. There is not a biblical way of reconciling truth from error in having that approach. At what point do we ever see [in the Bible] when you’ve got a conflict or a difference… “just agree to disagree and not talk about it”. That’s not the way of Scripture. That’s the way of the world. And the church leadership have taken that very view on the discussion surrounding covid. Why? Because many of them know the truth that they buckled in their cowardice.

I particularly share the sentiments of Pastor Noble here.

I am reminded of the words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer featured in this post:

Another important factor that springs to mind in this context is that the covid era has exposed at least some of the systemic evil that pervades society:

And I suspect that there are more than a few church members, including people who have a strong influence on church leaders, who would prefer that such things are not spoken about in public, particularly in relation to the covid era. Moreover, I don’t detect many other church members speaking out, at least not at the church I attend. I am reminded of the words of Jeremiah 5 that I chose for the title of this post:

My expectation is thus that, at least in the short term, a lot of church leaders are going to continue to protect the lies of the covid era, many of which they endorsed at the time. Though they do of course speak in rather different terms: “moving on”… “not wanting to cause division”… “focusing on the gospel” etc. But I wonder how history, let alone Jesus Christ, will ultimately judge such behaviour.

Meanwhile, I take some consolation that, while man looks on the outward appearance, God looks on the heart. And I am very grateful to church leaders like John-William Noble who are willing to speak biblical truth into the situation in which we now find ourselves, sometimes at considerable personal cost.

This is not a popular thing to say. It’s why I’ve been ostracised by so many locally and further afield… because dare I say such things. But again, assess the words that I say… any minister of the gospel… not because I’m in agreement over covid… is this the truth of the word of God? That’s the way we assess these things. And this is why… again… a challenge to all of you… In the midst of a time that has been so difficult we do need to be reminded today that the church of Jesus Christ is essential, and that the word of God is the grounds for knowing truth. So it’s all very well, and it can be nice to meet with, in a setting like this, people who are in agreement over the covid situation… over the way in which this vaccination thing has been peddled in such a wicked way and so on and so forth… to have a level of discernment where we know what is false, what the lies are, where the media really are and so on. But we do not unite based on what we know is not true. We unite built upon the truth. And how we know what is true is because of who God is and what he has revealed in his word. And this is why the church is essential because, as we’ve already noted, Christ came to lay down his life for his bride, which is the church. And this is why we feel such a weight, such a pain, such a heartache. Because in obedience to the word of God, we need to be in local churches being shepherded, being cared for, being fed, being equipped and sent out. And this is what we pray and… long to see. Churches that are standing upon biblical foundations… church leaders that are bold to go forth and proclaim such truth. But this situation is not an excuse to have nothing to do with church. We had several people visit our church in Aberdeen as professing Christians because they liked what we had to say about covid, but they didn’t like what we had to say about church. And that’s not the answer. The answer is found in Scripture. And what we long… and pray to see is a church that stands upon this truth and united upon this basis… This is why the church needs to be challenged today, years after this covid mess first began. Because we look out at our culture… we look out at the chaos and see there is destruction all around. And what does the church have to say about it? It was quite a startling picture in recent weeks with that young Ukrainian woman in America, Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered in cold blood in that train as a result of a failing judicial system in a broken nation. But what was really striking also… were the people who were seated on that train and just watched that happen. And what was the response of the church? Instead of engaging with any of the issues as to why we got to that stage, they declared, “Oh, but Jesus reigns.” They declared Jesus reigns, just as they did five years ago with their masks on over Zoom.

I am reminded of this post…

…and the fact that I am now inclined to ask basic questions about the truthfulness of any unusually high-profile media story.

Quite apart from anything else, the raising of millions of dollars to fund 300 murals of Iryna Zarutska across the US, with the likes of Elon Musk and Andrew Tate reportedly among the major donors, does at least make me wonder…

As does the fact that X (formerly Twitter) is suppressing/shadow-banning material that casts doubt on what we have been told by the mainstream media. In some cases I can no longer see posts that I have previously bookmarked.

Back to the final part of the talk…

The gospel is not an excuse for your cowardice, church leader. And that’s exactly what we are now seeing repeatedly. People will say, “Don’t talk about covid. Don’t talk about all these issues. Don’t talk about politics, because we need to focus on the gospel.” Yes, of course we need to focus on the gospel. And we’re not saying we need to bring conservativism into these areas. We need to bring the gospel into these areas. But church leaders have completely buckled, and they’ve settled this side of the Jordan where it’s nice and safe. “The land looks good. I’m not going over there. No, I’ll settle here. I’ll stop short.” That’s what our church leaders are doing. And they’re watching the world burn. That is not what the bride of Christ is called to be. We are called to go forth and proclaim this message. We need to have a readiness, especially as church leaders, to go to prison, even if it means dying for the sake of the gospel. That’s what that means. Do we believe this? Do we believe the truth of the gospel? Because if so, we need to wake up and smell the reality of where our land now is. This is not comfortable Christianity where everything is nice, affluent, and successful. There is a notable decline, and the church has contributed to it by the silence and even, at times like covid, by the compliance promoting the wickedness and ignoring the truth. But what we see of Scripture is that the church is a pillar and buttress of the truth… a spiritual fortress of such magnitude and weight, something that the world fears… something that the devil should shriek at. And instead, what we see is the world laughing at the church for being weak and impotent… where we see the devil masquerading in so many ways right at the heart of church fellowships with lies, wickedness, and treachery. So if anyone says, “Oh, covid, that’s something for the history books… best not to talk about it…” let’s talk about that and address that… that was a magnified situation which highlights the framework [that] all too many of our church today [are] standing upon. And may it be that because we believe the gospel… because we are called to go forth and call sinners to repent and believe in Christ as their Lord and Saviour… we do so knowing that we have life in the face of death. Because as we considered during covid, everybody’s going to die, but, as Christians, we have life in Jesus Christ. So to be masking up and segregating and cowering in fear of something that may kill us blatantly contradicted what we believe as Christians. And this is why [it matters so much] to know that Jesus not only died for sinners like us, but he rose victorious. That lamb who was slain… coming forth roaring as the lion of Judah… May it be knowing and standing upon this truth… that the spirit of God would fan into flame a desire and a passion to proclaim and go forth with this glorious message and in his precious and mighty name. That’s what we’re called to do. That is what it means to be people who are about the gospel. The gospel is what our culture needs. And the gospel is what we must be ready to unwaveringly proclaim in the face of where there’s difficulty… in the face of where there’s danger. And it requires a church which is strong, biblical, and grounded upon the promise and purpose of God. Let it not be like Reuben, Gad, and the half-tribe of Manasseh… that we just stop short and settle. No, may we go forth across the river Jordan to where the Lord has promised and called us to be… what he has called us to do… who he has called us to be as Christians today. And may it be that this would be a bold testimony and witness of the truth to the glory of our God.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem