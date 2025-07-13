Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this series of posts on Dr Steve Midgley’s recent book Understanding Trauma…

…I have recently read another of his books, The Heart of Anger…

…published in February 2021 and co-written with Christopher Ash, formerly the director of The Cornhill Training Course.

I plan to do a couple of articles on the book at some stage, but, meanwhile, I thought it worth sharing a striking quotation from Dietrich Bonhoeffer featured in the final chapter.

For context, in Nazi Germany, Bonhoeffer joined the resistance to Adolf Hitler, a decision that would cause him to be arrested and later sent to a concentration camp where he was martyred. He is one of the ten modern martyrs commemorated with a statue at Westminster Abbey.

This excerpt, which is also available e.g. here, is from Life Together:

The first service one owes to others in the (Christian) community involves listening to them. Just as our love for God begins with listening to God’s Word, the beginning of love for other Christians is learning to listen to them. God’s love for us is shown by the fact that God not only gives us God’s Word, but also lends us God’s ear. So often Christians, especially preachers, think that their only service is always to have to “offer” something when they are together with other people. They forget that listening can be a greater service than speaking. Many people seek a sympathetic ear and do not find it among Christians, because these Christians are talking even when they should be listening. But Christians who can no longer listen to one another will soon no longer be listening to God either; they will always be talking even in the presence of God. The death of the spiritual life starts here, and in the end there is nothing left but empty spiritual chatter and clerical condescension which chokes on pious words. Those who cannot listen long and patiently will always be talking past others, and finally no longer will even notice it. Those who think their time is too precious to spend listening will never really have time for God and others, but only for themselves and for their own words and plans.

Those words certainly resonate with me.

But I wonder how likely it is that those who most need to hear the above would actually be inclined to read an article like this, let alone to act on it.

As to Bonhoeffer, I am reminded of this post from an unusually ethical and courageous Christian doctor:

For anyone interested, an inspiring interview with My Le Trinh can be found here (see particularly from 0:34:55):

