Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
In the final section of September’s Updates post, I mentioned this article from surgeon-turned-podcaster Doc Malik in relation to flu vaccines for children:
For anyone wanting something shorter, I recommend this follow-up twelve-slide two-minute quick visual guide:
In case it helps anyone, in this post I have checked out the references from that shorter version, and put links and snapshots to the relevant documentation from the government and the manufacturer.
I have also added thoughts from the perspective of someone with a scientific background who has not worked within the medical system, but who is very much in favour of both genuinely evidence-based medicine and properly informed consent.
The letter in your inbox
Flu vaccination for our children: what we aren’t being told
I have seen plenty of letters from schools inviting children to have a vaccine. A couple of recurring themes spring to mind.
The lack of supporting information, such as links to trial data, or to the manufacturer’s safety data sheets
The fact that most of the letters are signed The Vaccination Team or similar, so that there is no individual to write to, and minimal accountability for the content of the letter
Another recurring theme is the lack of response to queries. Once upon a time I thought that any organisation offering a safe and effective vaccine would be only too happy to point to the evidence for their claim. But my requests for such information have generally been ignored.
The closest I got was an assurance that “the information has all been peer reviewed by Professor Andrew Pollard” with an invitation to contact the team he works with.1
But given that Professor [now Sir]2 Andrew Pollard was the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, who led development of the eventually-withdrawn Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine, I did not find that statement particularly reassuring.
At the time, I wondered about conflicts of interest associated with Prof Pollard. But in any case I was less than convinced that someone who works as the director of a prominent Vaccine Group would be likely to give me impartial advice on vaccines. I just wanted to see the actual scientific evidence for what the school was claiming.
The school letter
Warm in tone. Missing the numbers.
I will return to the financial aspect at the end of this article.
The “warm tone” of such letters from schools makes me wonder if behavioural psychologists have been involved.
But “Protects others” reminds me of Bob Moran’s Stab Vest cartoon from the covid era:
Is it not the duty of adults to protect children, rather than the other way round?
In the government’s own words
An unpleasant but usually self-limiting disease with recovery usually within 2 to 7 days.
Below is the first page of Chapter 19 of the Green Book, the UK government publication Immunisation against infectious disease:
The real risk to children
1.32 flu-related intensive care admissions per 100,000 children per year in England, 2003 to 2017.
Here is the first source document:
The 1.32 flu-related intensive care admissions per 100,000 children figure is on page 3:
And from Table 1 it is clear that, in this study, almost half (32.9 + 15.4 = 48.3%) of the influenza-related admissions in those under 16 are for children under the age of 2:
Moreover, more than half of those admitted had a high-risk medical condition (“neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular conditions, immunodeficiency, kidney conditions or diabetes, and liver conditions or obesity”).
The 78.3% with high-risk conditions figure…
…comes from this paper, which focuses on 2003-2015 rather than 2003-2017:3
Presumably children who eat a healthier-than-average diet are at even lower risk.
Who is actually at risk
1.3 per million children under 15: the estimated yearly rate of hospital flu deaths in England.
Here is the paper with the estimated mortality rate of 1.3 per million:4
From p366:
The rate of something as rare as death in hospital from influenza for under 15s is inherently difficult to determine accurately.
As Doc Malik highlights, the paper notes that:
Infants under 6 months had the highest consultation and admission rates
And here is Table 19.1 from Chapter 19 of the UK government’s Green Book, on p5:
Age-adjusted relative risk for those not in any risk group: “Baseline”
Now onto what the manufacturer says — information that they legally have to provide.
What the prescribing information says
Not in the letter. In the Fluenz product information.
Here is the Fluenz product information:
The company is AstraZeneca.
Section 4.4 — Special warnings and precautions for use — warns against the nasal vaccine for children who are asthmatic, currently ill, or who have a blocked nose:
And notes that “syncope (fainting) has been observed following intranasal administration of Fluenz”:
For anyone wondering, this is the table of adverse reactions in section 4.8:
Syncope (fainting) comes under “nervous system disorders”.
Useful to know. But I doubt the parents of many children are aware of such adverse reactions before they sign up for their child to have the flu vaccine.
As to Doc Malik’s other points, here is section 2 — Qualitative and quantitative composition — listing the active vaccine ingredients:
There is also this short paragraph in section 4.6:
The nasal route
Live virus, sprayed up the nose.
The table of adverse reactions above lists the following as “very common” (≥1/10):
decreased appetite
nasal congestion
malaise (non-specific term for feeling ill)
And these reactions as “common” (≥1/100 to <1/10):
headache
myalgia (muscle aches and pains)
pyrexia (fever/high temperature)
Here is what the NHS says are symptoms of flu:
So… healthy children get a “live virus” sprayed up their noses, where the olfactory nerve runs directly to the brain. To “protect” them against flu.
And then, according to the manufacturer, up to 10% of them get “adverse reactions” that the NHS describes as “symptoms of flu”.
Hmm.
As to “shedding”…
Shedding: the manufacturer’s own warning
Your child can pass the vaccine virus on.
In the words of the manufacturer:
I am reminded of vaccine-derived poliovirus:
The trial…
MI CP111: 8.475 children across 249 sites.
The results of the trial can be found here:
Doc Malik looked not only at the actual study, but for the confidential clinical study report behind the published paper. Among other things, he points out that (in essence):
In infants from 6-11 months of age, the rate of hospitalisation over 180 days (from any cause) was 6.1% for the nasal vaccine group versus 2.6% for the injectable vaccine
In infants and toddlers from 6-23 months of age, an increased rate of wheezing over 42 days was seen in 5.9% of the nasal vaccine group versus 3.8% for the injectable vaccine
How the evidence was built
Compared with another vaccine, not with [a genuine placebo].
Moreover, the MI CP111 trial compared the nasal spray vaccine not with a genuine placebo, but with the injected vaccine. This means that the claim made is that one vaccine outperformed a different vaccine; neither was compared against doing nothing.
This is a recurrent theme of vaccine trials, and one of the things that I was originally most surprised to learn.
Here is a detailed and referenced table from the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), which shows that few of the vaccines recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have actually had long-term placebo-controlled trials:
Informed consent
What real informed consent includes
This is so important.
And yet, in my experience at least, the whole approach to childhood vaccinations at school is a metaphorical million miles from properly informed consent.
More broadly, I wonder how many people are given properly informed consent in the context of any vaccination.
Before you sign anything
Read the primary sources for yourself.
Ask also why our public health authorities do not encourage us to do this.
And why “vaccination teams” are so reluctant to point to the actual data underpinning the claims of public health authorities.
And remember, you cannot un-vaccinate your child.
Follow the money
Finally, as promised…
Flu vaccines weren’t available when I was at school. And I don’t remember any significant problem with students having to take much time off to recover from flu…
It is surely thus reasonable to ask what might be driving the push for childhood flu vaccination.
As ever, “follow the money” is not a bad place to start.
For context, here are details of payments for NHS flu vaccination:
a fee of £9.58 for each adult flu vaccination administered
reimbursement of the cost of the vaccination based on the current basic price
an allowance at the applicable VAT rate
I am reminded of this covid era NHS document…
…which has apparently been removed from its original location on the official NHS website, and which has the following information on page 6:
A £10 supplement for each child injected.
As to flu vaccination in 2026, according to this NHS website…
…in the winter of 2025/2026…
…4.2 million children received a flu vaccination.
At a fee of £9.58 and a supplement of (say) £10, that would work out at over £80 million just for providing the childhood vaccination service — quite aside from the cost of the actual vaccines. And the global market for flu vaccines is valued at around $10 billion.
For more details on the scientific side of childhood flu vaccinations, I recommend Doc Malik’s detailed article here.
Related
Re informed consent:
Also:
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Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage
Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns
Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here
The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem
My initial email
Dear School Immunisation Team
In your letter of 01 Dec 2022 re: Influenza (Nasal Flu) immunisation for pupils in school years 7, 8 and 9, you state:
“Children who have the flu vaccine are less likely to pass the virus on to friends and family, especially those who may be at greater risk from flu, such as young babies, elderly people or friends and relatives with a serious health condition.”
Please can you provide the evidence on which you have based this statement.
The first reply
(from a Senior Administrator of Vaccination UK)
Thank you for your email.
The information you require can be found in the following links: I hope it helps you with your decision.
From UKHSA (formerly Public Health England):
https://ukhsa.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/02/the-importance-of-vaccinating-children-against-flu/
Flu can be an extremely unpleasant illness in children, with those under the age of 5 being more likely to be hospitalised due to flu than any other age group. Vaccinating children helps protect them in the first instance, so that they can stay in school and parents don’t have to take time off work to look after them.It also stops them from passing on flu to older relatives and other vulnerable groups, who can suffer from the complications of flu.
From the University of Oxford Vaccine Knowledge Project:
https://vk.ovg.ox.ac.uk/vk/nasal-flu-vaccine
The aim is to protect children and also people around them, particularly those at risk of complications of flu. If children get flu they can remain infectious for longer than adults (up to two weeks), and they are also more likely to pass on the infection.There is good evidence to show that vaccinating children against flu is a good way to reduce flu-related illness, GP visits, hospital admissions and deaths for the whole community.
From gov.uk:
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/flu-vaccination-leaflets-and-posters/protect-yourself-against-flu-information-for-parents-and-carers-of-preschool-and-primary-school-aged-children Having the vaccine will help protect your child from what can be a very nasty illness in children. Children under the age of 5 years have the highest rate of hospital admissions due to flu.It will reduce the chance of others in your family, who could be at greater risk from flu, such as grandparents or those with long-term health conditions, getting flu from your child.
My second email
Thank you for your message, and for the links and highlighted statements. I do appreciate you getting back to me.
The information that I am looking for (from a scientist’s perspective) is the actual scientific evidence for the statements you highlight. Double-blind randomised controlled trials for example. Can you point me to such studies, or put me in touch with a doctor or scientist who can?
The second reply
(From the same Senior Administrator of Vaccination UK)
The information has all been peer reviewed by Professor Andrew Pollard.
The team can be contacted at Please click here to contact us
The pdf is available via the link; Substack did not permit the direct link to the pdf because it was around 2,000 characters long
Again, the pdf is available via the link; the direct link to the pdf was again too long for Substack