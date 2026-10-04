Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In the final section of September’s Updates post, I mentioned this article from surgeon-turned-podcaster Doc Malik in relation to flu vaccines for children:

For anyone wanting something shorter, I recommend this follow-up twelve-slide two-minute quick visual guide:

In case it helps anyone, in this post I have checked out the references from that shorter version, and put links and snapshots to the relevant documentation from the government and the manufacturer.

I have also added thoughts from the perspective of someone with a scientific background who has not worked within the medical system, but who is very much in favour of both genuinely evidence-based medicine and properly informed consent.

The letter in your inbox

Flu vaccination for our children: what we aren’t being told

I have seen plenty of letters from schools inviting children to have a vaccine. A couple of recurring themes spring to mind.

The lack of supporting information, such as links to trial data, or to the manufacturer’s safety data sheets

The fact that most of the letters are signed The Vaccination Team or similar, so that there is no individual to write to, and minimal accountability for the content of the letter

Another recurring theme is the lack of response to queries. Once upon a time I thought that any organisation offering a safe and effective vaccine would be only too happy to point to the evidence for their claim. But my requests for such information have generally been ignored.

The closest I got was an assurance that “the information has all been peer reviewed by Professor Andrew Pollard” with an invitation to contact the team he works with.

But given that Professor [now Sir] Andrew Pollard was the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, who led development of the eventually-withdrawn Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine, I did not find that statement particularly reassuring.

At the time, I wondered about conflicts of interest associated with Prof Pollard. But in any case I was less than convinced that someone who works as the director of a prominent Vaccine Group would be likely to give me impartial advice on vaccines. I just wanted to see the actual scientific evidence for what the school was claiming.

The school letter

Warm in tone. Missing the numbers.

I will return to the financial aspect at the end of this article.

The “warm tone” of such letters from schools makes me wonder if behavioural psychologists have been involved.

But “Protects others” reminds me of Bob Moran’s Stab Vest cartoon from the covid era:

Is it not the duty of adults to protect children, rather than the other way round?

In the government’s own words

An unpleasant but usually self-limiting disease with recovery usually within 2 to 7 days.

Below is the first page of Chapter 19 of the Green Book, the UK government publication Immunisation against infectious disease:

The real risk to children

1.32 flu-related intensive care admissions per 100,000 children per year in England, 2003 to 2017.

Here is the first source document:

The 1.32 flu-related intensive care admissions per 100,000 children figure is on page 3:

And from Table 1 it is clear that, in this study, almost half (32.9 + 15.4 = 48.3%) of the influenza-related admissions in those under 16 are for children under the age of 2:

Moreover, more than half of those admitted had a high-risk medical condition (“neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular conditions, immunodeficiency, kidney conditions or diabetes, and liver conditions or obesity”).

The 78.3% with high-risk conditions figure…

…comes from this paper, which focuses on 2003-2015 rather than 2003-2017:

Presumably children who eat a healthier-than-average diet are at even lower risk.

Who is actually at risk

1.3 per million children under 15: the estimated yearly rate of hospital flu deaths in England.

Here is the paper with the estimated mortality rate of 1.3 per million:

From p366:

The rate of something as rare as death in hospital from influenza for under 15s is inherently difficult to determine accurately.

As Doc Malik highlights, the paper notes that:

Infants under 6 months had the highest consultation and admission rates

And here is Table 19.1 from Chapter 19 of the UK government’s Green Book, on p5:

Age-adjusted relative risk for those not in any risk group: “Baseline”

Now onto what the manufacturer says — information that they legally have to provide.

What the prescribing information says

Not in the letter. In the Fluenz product information.

Here is the Fluenz product information:

The company is AstraZeneca.

Section 4.4 — Special warnings and precautions for use — warns against the nasal vaccine for children who are asthmatic, currently ill, or who have a blocked nose:

And notes that “syncope (fainting) has been observed following intranasal administration of Fluenz”:

For anyone wondering, this is the table of adverse reactions in section 4.8:

Syncope (fainting) comes under “nervous system disorders”.

Useful to know. But I doubt the parents of many children are aware of such adverse reactions before they sign up for their child to have the flu vaccine.

As to Doc Malik’s other points, here is section 2 — Qualitative and quantitative composition — listing the active vaccine ingredients:

There is also this short paragraph in section 4.6:

The nasal route

Live virus, sprayed up the nose.

The table of adverse reactions above lists the following as “very common” (≥1/10):

decreased appetite

nasal congestion

malaise (non-specific term for feeling ill)

And these reactions as “common” (≥1/100 to <1/10):

headache

myalgia (muscle aches and pains)

pyrexia (fever/high temperature)

Here is what the NHS says are symptoms of flu:

So… healthy children get a “live virus” sprayed up their noses, where the olfactory nerve runs directly to the brain. To “protect” them against flu.

And then, according to the manufacturer, up to 10% of them get “adverse reactions” that the NHS describes as “symptoms of flu”.

Hmm.

As to “shedding”…

Shedding: the manufacturer’s own warning

Your child can pass the vaccine virus on.

In the words of the manufacturer:

I am reminded of vaccine-derived poliovirus:

The trial…

MI CP111: 8.475 children across 249 sites.

The results of the trial can be found here:

Doc Malik looked not only at the actual study, but for the confidential clinical study report behind the published paper. Among other things, he points out that (in essence):

In infants from 6-11 months of age, the rate of hospitalisation over 180 days (from any cause) was 6.1% for the nasal vaccine group versus 2.6% for the injectable vaccine

In infants and toddlers from 6-23 months of age, an increased rate of wheezing over 42 days was seen in 5.9% of the nasal vaccine group versus 3.8% for the injectable vaccine

How the evidence was built

Compared with another vaccine, not with [a genuine placebo].

Moreover, the MI CP111 trial compared the nasal spray vaccine not with a genuine placebo, but with the injected vaccine. This means that the claim made is that one vaccine outperformed a different vaccine; neither was compared against doing nothing.

This is a recurrent theme of vaccine trials, and one of the things that I was originally most surprised to learn.

Here is a detailed and referenced table from the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), which shows that few of the vaccines recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have actually had long-term placebo-controlled trials:

Informed consent

What real informed consent includes

This is so important.

And yet, in my experience at least, the whole approach to childhood vaccinations at school is a metaphorical million miles from properly informed consent.

More broadly, I wonder how many people are given properly informed consent in the context of any vaccination.

Before you sign anything

Read the primary sources for yourself.

Ask also why our public health authorities do not encourage us to do this.

And why “vaccination teams” are so reluctant to point to the actual data underpinning the claims of public health authorities.

And remember, you cannot un-vaccinate your child.

Follow the money

Finally, as promised…

Flu vaccines weren’t available when I was at school. And I don’t remember any significant problem with students having to take much time off to recover from flu…

It is surely thus reasonable to ask what might be driving the push for childhood flu vaccination.

As ever, “follow the money” is not a bad place to start.

For context, here are details of payments for NHS flu vaccination:

a fee of £9.58 for each adult flu vaccination administered

reimbursement of the cost of the vaccination based on the current basic price

an allowance at the applicable VAT rate

I am reminded of this covid era NHS document…

…which has apparently been removed from its original location on the official NHS website, and which has the following information on page 6:

A £10 supplement for each child injected.

As to flu vaccination in 2026, according to this NHS website…

…in the winter of 2025/2026…

…4.2 million children received a flu vaccination.

At a fee of £9.58 and a supplement of (say) £10, that would work out at over £80 million just for providing the childhood vaccination service — quite aside from the cost of the actual vaccines. And the global market for flu vaccines is valued at around $10 billion.

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For more details on the scientific side of childhood flu vaccinations, I recommend Doc Malik’s detailed article here.

Related

Re informed consent:

Also:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God; 2026 reflections here

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem