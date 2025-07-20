Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I found this recent interview with Tim Dieppe from Christian Concern well worth the time:

For context, here is what Christian Concern say about themselves on their website:

We’re passionate about bringing the love, justice, truth, freedom and hope of Jesus Christ to the heart of society. And we’re building a movement of Christians who share that passion. We believe that Jesus Christ is good news for society and as relevant today as he has ever been. We believe that a flourishing future is a future shaped around him. But we also know that it’s becoming harder to be a Christian in the UK today. So, we’re at work to make Jesus and his ways known, to protect the freedom to live and speak for him, and to empower Christians to be compassionate and courageous ambassadors. We do that by speaking and influencing, by challenging and protecting, and by mobilising and equipping. We engage on a wide range of issues. We also have three specialist ministries that complement our wider work: Christian Legal Centre, Wilberforce Collective and Wilberforce Publications.

And here is a report on the BBC website featuring a recent legal challenge in which Christian Concern are involved:

The case concerns a trans colours road crossing installed by London’s Camden Council in 2021, apparently to “honour” The Tavistock Centre, the UK’s only dedicated gender identity clinic for children and young people. A year or so later, the clinic was ordered to close following criticism in the Cass Review, whose final report was published last year.

The interview begins with a discussion of the above case, and moves on to other related cases. A transcript of much of it is below, with additional comments and information added here and there. The interviewer is Alex Kriel from Thinking Coalition.

Transgender road crossings

[0:28]

[Kriel] [You’re] helping a lady called Blessing… working… to support her in this process… It would be very interesting to get the background of where you're coming at this from… [Dieppe] Sure. So there are these [so-called] transgender crossings, near Tavistock Square… not far from King’s Cross, and we are… challenging that… it’s really a highly contentious political thing… imagery that portrays or promotes a very contested and damaging ideology that is sponsored by the council. They put these crossings up in 2021, originally to honour the Tavistock Gender Identity Development Service clinic, which has been used by many people to… encourage them in their transgender identity, and has been absolutely scathingly critiqued and criticised by the Cass review that came out last year and said we shouldn’t be using puberty blockers, and [that] there’s all sorts of problems with this and so on. And, because of that Cass review, [Tavistock] has been closed down. That clinic has… been responsible for damaging many, many people’s lives, and particularly [e.g. boys] who came along saying, “I think I ought to be a girl”… And these stupid clinicians… sorry, I can’t resist saying that… [say], “Oh yes, well, probably that’s who you really are,” and encourage them in this delusional lie that they can change their gender… it’s very, very damaging… and then give them puberty blockers with long-term damaging effects and so on.

This 2022 article from the Christian Institute cites Times columnist Janice Turner writing of the Tavistock clinic’s “grim practices” and of a “radical shift”, vindicating many whistleblowers who were “vilified” and “discredited” for reporting safeguarding concerns…

…and warning that there will need to be strict protocols to avoid the creation of “more dark places, where opinion trumps data, and sunlight cannot reach”.

Also from the above article:

In an editorial, The Times commented: “The damage done is immeasurable. No one knows how years of ideological dogma, inappropriate treatment and a culpable failure to consider the overall mental welfare of the children treated by the Tavistock Clinic will affect the thousands referred to its Gender Identity Development Service.” The newspaper added: “Science should never be prisoner to ideology, nor should scientists be intimidated into muting doubts about current practice.”

Here, for example, is some testimony from a “detransitioner” named Claire:

I was sold a product… medical transition… by professionals and institutions who told me that it would fix my distress and save my life. I was told if I didn’t do this, I would probably end up dead. But here’s what they didn’t tell me. They didn’t tell me that taking cross-sex hormones and undergoing major surgery at 14 years old could leave me with pelvic floor dysfunction and urinary incontinence... problems I have to manage now as a young adult — I’m only 20 years old. They didn’t tell me that these complications are common enough to be known risks. And yet they were hidden from me at an age where I didn’t even understand what these terms meant, let alone the impact they would have on my daily life. And it doesn’t stop there. When I tried to warn others by leaving honest reviews on my surgeon’s website, describing my regret, the complications, the lack of real informed consent, my reviews were deleted. Think about that. A surgeon permanently altered my healthy body when I was a middle school student, and then erased my negative feedback to protect his reputation.

Claire is far from alone.

The lack of real informed consent is a familiar theme in the context of recent years, not least in relation to vaccines:

I still encounter very few doctors, however expert they might be, who acknowledge that we have a serious problem. Many do not seem to realise the extent to which trust in the medical profession is (understandably) ebbing away.

Back to the interview…

[Dieppe] Anyway, that was what the [transgender crossings] were originally put up for. And now they’re still there, and they represent, at the very least, a highly… contentious and disputed political ideology. And councils are not supposed to be putting up stuff that represents political ideologies. We’ve asked them to take them down, or to replace them with other crossings. [Such crossings] also breach their own safety standards… they [installed them] in spite of finding problems in their safety review… because it’s not good for blind people, it’s not good for various other disabled people, and so on, to have these strange crossings in pink and white colours.

One of the most striking things to me is the direction of the stripes. Here is another of the crossings:

The installation cost was reportedly £10,464.

By way of contrast, in 2023, Gloucestershire County Council refused to fund a “rainbow crossing”:

Cheltenham will not get a rainbow pedestrian crossing after highway chiefs received “mixed reactions” to one painted in Gloucester… Cheltenham Borough Councillor Max Wilkinson said Gloucestershire County Council told him it will not fund the crossing… The borough council had given its support but needed the county council to give it the go-ahead. Former chairman of Pride in Gloucestershire, Jay-Jay Potter-Peachery, asked council chiefs last week for an update… …economic development, culture, tourism and wellbeing cabinet member Mr Wilkinson explained the county council had told him rainbow crossings are costly when compared with other potential support that might be given to the Pride cause. He also said it told him of many other considerations taken into account, including safety and site selection. “The county council concluded that it would not support or be funding a rainbow crossing in Cheltenham and, even if Cheltenham Borough Council had sufficient budget to fund a scheme, highways officers would recommend other ways to spend the money,” Mr Wilkinson said in a written response… Mr Wilkinson added that he was happy to meet with Mr Potter-Peachery and discuss this at his convenience.

Back to the interview…

[Dieppe] [Stepping back] there’s been a massive backlash against transgenderism generally in our culture. Most recently… we had the Supreme Court ruling saying that sex in law is defined biologically after all. And so we can’t just go along with this stuff, and people who have a trans-critical view are thoroughly protected and so on. So… [Blessing Olubanjo] has written, with our help, to Camden Council, saying these transgender crossings are offensive and divisive and political, and therefore breach [their] own rules about what [they] should be doing… and so we want to challenge it. I understand that Camden Council have… indicated that they don't intend to make any changes to these crossings, and instead intend to use taxpayers’ money to resist a potential legal challenge. We’ll see where that goes, but that’s where [the case] has got to.

According to the article cited earlier on the installation cost:

[Blessing Olubanjo] said: “I brought this case because I believe in fairness, freedom of belief, and the proper role of public institutions… As a Christian and a taxpayer, I should not be made to feel excluded or marginalised by political symbols in public spaces. This crossing sends a message that only one viewpoint is welcome, and that’s not right in a truly democratic society… I’m standing up not just for myself, but for everyone who feels silenced or sidelined by discredited, harmful activism forced on the public by ideologically captured local authorities.” Mrs Olubanjo argues that the crossings breach political neutrality rules under the Local Government Act 1986, claiming they amount to “unlawful political messaging”. She also says they infringe on freedom of belief and expression under the Human Rights Act 1998.

[Kriel] Your issue with [the council] is with a number of things… one… thing [is] that they’re required to be… politically impartial… Is that right? [Dieppe] They can’t put out stuff that’s clearly representing a political viewpoint. They can’t go and put up posters and signs and displays… that represent one political viewpoint as a council. They’re not allowed to do that. And so we’re arguing that this is a political issue, which it is. Transgenderism is clearly a political issue, a very highly contested and often debated and discussed issue in our mainstream politics today. And… that these crossings represent, therefore, a political viewpoint that is not neutral and should be challenged. And all they have to do is replace them with ordinary zebra crossings, and that will be fine… It’s a bit like putting Marxist crossings on [the street]… it’s a political ideology. LGBT [ideology] wants to change the law and has changed the law in terms of, for example... the definition of marriage… And so there are legal and political issues involved in this. So you can’t deny it’s a political movement… it has had political repercussions and continues to want further political repercussions in terms of gender self-ID and all of that kind of thing… So we’ll see… We think we’ll have a strong case if it does get to court. We hope it doesn’t get to court. We hope the council sees sense… particularly after the Cass review and after the Supreme Court ruling… [and takes the view that] “Perhaps we ought not to have done that”. And it was done five [or so] years ago, so they can blame previous councillors if they want to… They ought to just say, “That was a silly idea. Let's just paint them over and… be done with it.” But so far that’s not what we’re hearing [as to how] they’re responding. [Kriel] There’s a value for money element as well… they’re quite costly, the crossings. Why spend taxpayers’ money [on this sort of thing] when this is not an issue of concern for, I would think, the vast majority of taxpayers…? [Dieppe] Well, it’s a visual symbol of, “This is the ideology that we as a council are promoting.” And if you don’t agree with it… you’re kind of being disregarded, or being, in a way, discriminated against… You’re being reminded every day when you go past that crossing that this council believes transgender ideology and supports that… wants to endorse it. And a lot of people find that offensive and concerning, and it’s not what they want to see every day… They don’t want to be reminded that… [the] council supports people… endorsing a lie that you can change your gender… which is not good… out of compassion for individuals… this is never the best way… to say… “The best thing is to change your gender,” because [it is not possible to] do that. It’s a visual reminder of a damaging ideology…

For context, there is an apparently lucrative and growing industry that depends on young people confused about their sexuality:

[Kriel] And, as you said, [there are] big safety concerns as well. It’s not clear to me how they could [install this sort of crossing] when this was never [an] authorised sort of road marking… In the… book of road markings, this doesn’t exist…? [Dieppe] It’s not in the Highway Code… What do you do when you come across a pink and white crossing? Where will you find that when you do your driving test or whatever? It’s not there… So that’s… another thing. Can you just make up your own road markings…? So yes, [that’s] another reason why they shouldn’t have done it… [Kriel] And in a worst-case scenario, this would then go… to a judicial review with those arguments? [Dieppe] Yes… [Kriel] And… what’s your feeling there? Because this ideology does permeate large sections of… all areas of the state. Are you going to get a fair hearing…? [Dieppe] We’ll see… We’ve had cases go to Supreme Court. And the higher up you go in the court system, the more sense you get, because you’ve got older judges [with] more experience who actually respect the law and aren’t so ideologically captured. I think [Camden Council] would struggle. I think you can’t do political symbolism like this… and I think we have a reasonable chance of winning… actually… I think that the whole transgender thing looks to me like it’s peaked in our country with (a) the Cass Review and (b) the Supreme Court [ruling], and [also a] general sense of more people being willing to speak out against it and criticise… and say, “No, I don’t like this.” At the moment, we’ve got, not far from our offices here, Regent Street… transgender Pride flags all over the place there. And it’s just oppressive. It’s another political symbol… You’re being reminded every day when you get out of the Tube, that… there’s a council here, or whoever it is… that wants to tell everyone… “We promote transgenderism…” [And] we’d like to challenge that as well… But we haven’t managed it yet.

Here is Regent Street bedecked with Intersex-Inclusive Pride flags:

[Dieppe] It’s very oppressive… it’s a very highly symbolic and highly politicised reminder… [And] symbolism is powerful… They put these symbols up, or paint them on the roads or whatever, and people feel oppressed by it. And more people are willing to say that now, I think. And more people are objecting to it. And less companies are sponsoring Pride or changing their logo in June to include the Pride flag or something like that. And Stonewall has been discredited… far less people are doing the Stonewall diversity scheme and trying to become Stonewall champions… all this kind of thing… [Transgender ideology] is in retreat at the moment, which is a good thing…

I am reminded of this section of this post…

…featuring World Economic Forum articles such as this one:

Details of the Stonewall “Proud Employers” programme can be found here:

Apparently the BBC pulled out of Stonewall’s diversity scheme in 2021:

But there is still no shortage of “transgender people” articles on the BBC website — more than twenty in the last month at the time of writing:

Other related cases

[Kriel] How much of [transgenderism being in retreat] is [an] organic it’s-run-out-of-steam… versus Christian organisations like yours finding a voice…? Has it just run out of steam on its own? Or is it [that] you guys are standing up? [Dieppe] I think… there’s a number of combinatory factors here. One is that [transgenderism] is so contrary to truth and so contrary to science… that it could never stand up for very long… because it’s so obviously wrong, and people recognise that. For example, you had Nicola Sturgeon talking about transgender self-ID, and calling people transphobic for suggesting that [a man sentenced to prison who wants] to identify as a woman ought to go to a female prison. And then [soon after] you had this convicted sex offender who’s identifying as a woman… and goes into a Scottish… women’s prison. And you’ve had poor women who’ve been raped in [a] women’s prison… It’s absolutely crazy. And there’s a massive backlash against that… just on the basis of common sense… Obviously you should not allow a biologically male sex offender into a women’s prison… And so this self-ID thing has got to be wrong. You can’t just say, “Oh, if you decide you’re a woman, you’re allowed in that place that’s meant to be just for [biological] women.”

I sometimes wonder what is going through the minds of politicians pushing such policies, and about the ways in which they might be under pressure to advance them.

This Substack on identity politics is worth a look:

The author James Esses, co-founder of Thoughtful Therapists, was expelled from his Masters’ degree in psychotherapy for daring to speak out.

[Dieppe] We’re fighting this in another case at the moment with the Darlington nurses… It’s had a lot of media coverage. They had a man who calls himself “Rose” saying, “I’m now a woman, and I want to change in your [women’s] changing rooms.” Now, he openly boasts that he is trying to impregnate his girlfriend… so he’s fully functioning [as a man]… he’s not taken any hormones or anything like this… and he intimidates the poor women nurses… “Aren’t you going to get changed in front of me?” and all this kind of thing… one of whom has been traumatised by previous sex abuse… And it resurfaced… all the trauma… having a man say that to her. And [the nurses] complained and said, “We don't want this man changing in our female space.” And the NHS said [essentially] “You’re transphobic. Get over it.” And so this is another [instance] where we’re bringing a legal case. And they’re going to win… because the Supreme Court ruling… one of the things it says is that female spaces should be only allowed biological women in them. But so far the NHS is still digging its heels in, extraordinarily, and saying, “Oh no… we don’t have proper guidance… we can’t do this.” And so on. And so [the female nurses are] being asked to change in a makeshift area that isn’t properly private, while “Rose” is potentially still allowed into that women’s changing room… This is an ongoing case… If they had any sense, they [would have] backed down as soon as the Supreme Court ruling came out… and [said]… “We’re not going to fight this.” But they’re… so extraordinarily captured by this ideology that they’re still seemingly wanting to fight this case…

[Dieppe] Another case that we’ve got… [a] similar kind of thing that’s slightly different is a nurse again… called Jennifer Melle, who was asked to assess a convicted paedophile in the hospital… She went… looked at his notes, which say he’s biologically male… And he’s having… a male-specific procedure… And… she picks up the phone to the doctor and says, “Mr. So-and-so is asking this...” And, at that point, the convicted paedophile explodes in rage: “Don’t call me Mr. I’m Mrs. You can’t call me a man. I’m a woman.” And lunges at [the nurse]… has to be restrained… and proceeds to racially abuse her, calling her the N-word. And she is now suspended from the hospital… for refusing to… she then explained, “Well, I’m a Christian, and I’m going to call you by who you are.” But she was shaken and disturbed. And nobody offered to help her. Instead, they’re siding with the convicted paedophile, saying, “No, you’ve got to call him ‘her’”, even though his medical notes said he’s male [and] he’s having a male procedure. And again, they’ll lose this case because the Supreme Court ruling is so strong now. But they’re still not backing down at this point. Maybe we just need to win a few of these cases and they will all back down… But this is… where we’ve got to on this kind of stuff. And we’ve been doing this for a long time.

[Dieppe] We had Joshua Sutcliffe, who lost his job as a teacher for misgendering a pupil. He said, “Well done, girls.” And a little while later, one of the girls complained that she wants to be identified as a boy, and they sacked him… That was back in about [2017]…

A teacher accused of misgendering a transgender pupil and inappropriately sharing his Christian beliefs has been banned from the profession. Joshua Sutcliffe was found guilty of unacceptable conduct by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA). In a report it said while at a school in Oxford in 2017 he failed to use a pupil's preferred pronoun in class… Mr Sutcliffe, an evangelical Christian, claimed it had been a "slip of the tongue" when he had misgendered Pupil A in class, and that other comments he had made about homosexuality had been in Bible class and not maths lessons… …during the hearing his lawyer argued “that Pupil A did not have the protected characteristic of gender reassignment, and that there is no legal requirement to use preferred pronouns”. But the panel upheld the allegations and found he “failed to treat his pupils with dignity or to build relationships rooted in mutual respect” and he “failed to have regard for the need to safeguard his pupils’ well-being”.

Back to the interview…

[Dieppe] And… the whole school thing as a whole… we’ve had various teachers that we’ve had to help over this kind of issue. We’ve got one at the moment… her pseudonym is Hannah. And she was told [that an] 8-year-old pupil is going to socially transition next term. And so you have to call him “her”, or whichever way round it is. And [the teacher] raised safeguarding concerns about that saying… “Are you sure this is appropriate…” And… she has lost her job over that. And we’re pursuing them in court for wrongful dismissal and discrimination… Again, post the Cass Review and post the Supreme Court [ruling], we ought to win that. But this is where we are with this kind of stuff.

More details on the case of “Hannah” can be found here:

I am reminded of Enoch Burke…

…a teacher in Ireland who, in 2022, refused to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns, citing his Christian beliefs.

[Kriel] And so potentially you’ve got years more of these cases then, if they don’t back down…? [Dieppe] I think they will back down though… Maybe I’m naive, but I think… it will just take one or two of these cases to win… and their lawyers will say to them, “You’re not going to win this.” So I think they will back down... also Wes Streeting [UK Health Secretary] has met with these Darlington nurses and has had correspondence with them and so on. He’s written to the hospital saying… “You need to sort this out.” They’re under political pressure as well to… capitulate… I’m amazed, though… I’ve been wrong… because I’m amazed they’re still holding out today. I thought they [would have] backed down already. But they’re making excuses and saying, “We haven’t got national guidance yet,” and so on...

The retreat of Christianity and “the quiet revival”

[18:40]

[Kriel] A broader question… we were speaking about Joe Boot and his idea that this is partly to do with the retreat of Christianity… [the] new ideologies… Are they flourishing because our Christian tradition is weakening? Is that why we’re having all these arguments…?

An interview with Joe Boot is featured in this post:

[Dieppe] Absolutely, yes. We’ve lost our moral foundation, which we got from Christianity and derived from Christianity for… many hundreds of years… But in the last generation plus, we’ve abandoned that… both personally, in terms of the number of people going to church, and nationally… the culture and so on. And therefore we’ve lost what moral foundation we had, and we don’t really know what moral foundation we should have next… And the church has been weak, and the church hasn’t preached the gospel as strongly and powerfully and with as much conviction as it should have done. And so people are left without a sense of what’s right and wrong. And we do these extraordinary things, like saying to people, “Oh, yes, you can change your birth certificate in law… lie about who you are… lie about history, about who you were when you were born, and the biology of it…” And redefine marriage as if that’s something that anyone can really do. And… go along with crazy ideas like transgenderism. So yes, I think it is very much about a loss of Christian foundations. And I think there’s a big job to be done to try and recover them and bring them back into our society…

I am reminded of Romans 1:16-2:5, and the way that God “gives people over” to the consequences of their sin (v24, v26, v28), as discussed in this post:

This extraordinary recent speech by Danny Kruger MP to an empty House of Commons chamber also springs to mind:

As does the recent book The Great Return by Rev Dr Jamie Franklin featured in this post:

[Kriel] [20:32] I think it’s great what you’re doing, because you’re actually stepping up to the plate and using that foundation to actually achieve things in a…bureaucratic legal court system… I think there’s been a problem with a lot of Christians [thinking] that [that sort of thing]… stays at home… and you never bring [it] into the political sphere, which has been why this whole area has been undefended, I guess, for quite a while… [Dieppe] We’ve been doing a lot of legal cases… like street preachers… We’ve got a nearly 100% track record. There’s one technical case where we didn’t [win], but [we have had] 60 cases of street preachers [who] have been arrested, charged, occasionally convicted… And we’ve got them cleared in every single case, because our laws do actually protect free speech, even if the police don’t think so, or the police find it easier to arrest someone when somebody complains [a person has] been transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, whatever it might be. But [the people speaking have] actually just said what they believe, and you’re allowed to say what you believe… That’s a whole other area… as well as protecting Christians in employment who are vulnerable to their employer, or saying something rather than doing something that expresses their Christian beliefs in some form or other. And we’ve had some very big wins and significant victories in the mix of all that as well. So yes, we’re fighting a kind of rearguard battle. And it’s making a difference. And it is helping set precedents in law that will help in future cases, and help lawyers and employers to decide not to just sack someone because they say, for example, “I believe marriage is between a man and a woman…” We had an example of someone who got sacked for that. And we threatened a legal case, and they backed down pretty quickly and paid their compensation, because you can’t… do that. But the fact is that people believe that you can do that. And that’s… the problem we’ve got at the moment. [People] think, “Oh, you’re totally just lost. That’s such an outrageous opinion, to believe that marriage is just between a man and a woman. But we can sack this person for that. That’s terrible.” Well, no, you can’t… and if anybody… watching this knows anybody who’s in trouble like that, please come to us, because we’ll… pursue legal action about that, because you can’t just sack someone for that…

“The quiet revival”

[22:58]

[Kriel] And where do you see the bigger spiritual journey going? You say… I don’t remember the exact number now… but we are in theory below 50%... who identify as Christian in the census. And it has been on a downward trajectory since about the 70s. So… will that turn the corner? Do you see a corner being turned or…? [Dieppe] Well, there’s talk of “a quiet revival” at the moment… have you heard about that? This is the Bible Society report that came out that said… they did a survey six years ago, pre-covid, 2018, and compared it with a survey done in, I think, 2024. And… found that particularly amongst young people… a much higher reporting of going to church monthly. And people are querying that data and saying, “Well, there’s a bunch of other data…” but when I go to churches and ask them about what they are seeing, they are saying, “We’re seeing a lot more young people… hungry and thirsty and enthusiastic and passionate about their faith”… and growing numbers of young people in their youth groups and student groups… So there is something of a return or a revival. I think that part of it is a rebellion by young people against the anti-Christian nonsense they’ve been taught at school… and by their parents… the classic rebellious thing that’s going on. But I think part of it is just a hunger for… something that makes sense and… gives them meaning and purpose in their lives, which they’re not getting from their education system… which they’re not being taught. And they want that. And when they get it, when they find it, and they think, “Oh, this is it… I didn’t make sense. And it’s true…” then they’re very passionate about it and really want to go for it and so on… We’ll see where this leads, but there are some encouraging signs that, where our generation has failed to pass on the faith, let’s say, maybe the next generation can do a better job than us. I hope so. That’s got to be the hope for the future… [Kriel] I see it as well… it’s a long story, but I was amazed when I called my son once… I couldn’t find him. And I said, “Where have you been?” And he said, “At church.” I was completely amazed… and that was not something he was pressured into at all. And I was very surprised. So yes, it does happen…

The Bible Society report mentioned above can be found here:

In churches across society something amazing is happening, challenging long-held predictions about the future of Christianity in the twenty-first century. Where once we saw aging congregations and a steady decline in attendance, we see dramatic growth, led by the young. Where once we saw apathy or even hostility to Christianity and the Bible we see increased openness, again among the young. You may have heard the rumblings and rumours emerging over the past few years, you may even have noticed it in your own community, or it might have passed you by entirely – but this data shows that it is real. This is the Quiet Revival. For the first time, this is not just anecdote, but is demonstrated in the latest results of a large, robust and nationally representative population study that has tracked the religious attitudes and behaviours of England and Wales since 2018. We found that the Church is in a period of rapid growth, driven by young adults and in particular young men. Along with this, the Church demonstrates greater ethnic diversity than ever before. Both within and outside the Church, young adults are more spiritually engaged than any other living generation, with Bible reading and belief in God on the rise. But we also see that active engagement with a church has a significant impact on the lives of attenders, with a high increase in mental and general life wellbeing – again particularly among young adults, a generation in the midst of a mental health crisis. It is also changing communities, with churchgoers more likely to feel a connection to their local area and get involved in social engagement activities. Challenges remain for the Church and civic society in responding to this Quiet Revival, but its reality can no longer be denied.

Here (p16) are the figures for young people going to church:

Which are consistent with more young adults reportedly believing in God (p19):

There are plenty of other figures in the report, plus commentary and analysis. I was particularly struck by this chart (p17) featuring the numbers of men and women attending church:

And this one (p26) in relation to life satisfaction:

In the interview the discussion then turns to Islam (from 25:20), and that part is also well worth a listen. But I sense that this post is already plenty long enough, and so I will draw stumps here.

