Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

It was several years ago that I saw someone point out Revelation 18:23:

Your merchants were the world’s important people. By your magic spell all the nations were led astray.

The Greek word translated “magic spell” here is “pharmakeia”, from which we get the modern English word “pharmacy”. And the word “pharmaceutical” — as in Big Pharma — has the same root.

I discussed some of the context for that verse in this section of this post…

…which is essentially an overview of how Jerusalem and Babylon are portrayed in the Bible:

It is a text that has often come to mind since, not least in the context of this recent post…

…and these articles featuring extracts from podcasts with diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig:

And I was again reminded of that verse when reading this recent piece from Dr Craig, which is well worth the time:

From the article (emphasis added):

Today historians debate whether Russian influenza (1889-1891) was caused by influenza virus or coronavirus. That is the wrong question. The more important question is what contemporary observers were saying about the medicines…

And after providing plenty of examples of evidence from the time, she concludes:

A substantial proportion of the mortality attributed to influenza may in fact have been iatrogenic [unintentionally caused by doctors]. The toxicity at ordinary doses is documented... The fact that the link was reported by contemporary experts in The Lancet as well as in newspapers is strong evidence that the impact was profound… The tragedy is not merely that [the medication] antipyrine may have contributed to mortality. It is that the possibility was recognised at the time, recorded in medical journals and newspapers, and then almost entirely forgotten.

Including by Wikipedia.

As Dr Craig puts it:

History has many lessons which repeat the story of: 1. amplified fear

2. treating the healthy

3. untested medications

4. excess mortality waves

She asks, not unreasonably:

Has there ever been a “pandemic” where the excess mortality was due to the virus not the response to it?

I am reminded of this analysis from Denis Rancourt (formerly Professor of Physics at the University of Ottawa) who found that (emphasis added):

Interestingly, none of the post-second-world-war Centers-for-Disease-Control-and-Prevention-promoted (CDC‑promoted) viral respiratory disease pandemics (1957-58, “H2N2”; 1968, “H3N2”; 2009, “H1N1 again”) can be detected in the all‑cause mortality of any country. Unlike all the other causes of death that are known to affect mortality, these so‑called pandemics did not cause any detectable increase in mortality, anywhere.

Related

The ‘A road to death’ section of May 2025’s Updates post:

This short article, featuring official UK government data that show that, before the “covid measures” were introduced on 23rd March 2020, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels for the time of year:

And this post, specifically in relation to cancer:

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