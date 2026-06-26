Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this short introduction…

…and this article on Chapters 1-4…

…this post features chapters 5-7 of Mark Simpson’s Bits of the Bible We Barely Believe:

5. Governments Are Against Us 6. Brains Are Blind 7. Salvation Involves Sacrifice

NB in the excerpts I have retained the American spellings used in the book (which is published by the American publishing house Wipf and Stock).

Chapter 5: Governments Are Against Us

Simpson begins by discussing attitudes to government. He observes (p114) that, while in many walks of life, there is a strong lack of trust, among Christians things are typically rather different:

Churches might be divided along political lines, or upset about particular issues. But wholesale distrust — not so much.

While he recognises that in some ways this might be a good thing, he is convinced that there is something else going on:

The refusal of many Christians to view their government as a threat does not come from a generous heart or a biblical conviction — though it may be dressed up that way. The real reason is that the church has got confused.

He makes the case that most churches are quite slow to spot when government moves are anti-Christ and anti-human, and disinclined to ask obvious questions; that, while Christians have their go-to passages about governments, most have not given much thought about the Bible’s overall picture on the subject; and that, in contrast to believers elsewhere in the world, many Western Christians tend to be a little uneasy around politics.

He cites several reasons why we might baulk at the notion that governments are against us: lack of spiritual clarity, not least in the context of Ephesians 6:12 (“our struggle is… against the rulers… the authorities.. the powers of this dark world…”); the belief that much of what our governments do is good; and what he calls the love of comfort. And he makes the case that the result of this combination of factors is to distort Scripture, divide believers, and leave the church far from fighting fit.

He contends (p118) that a selective and superficial reading of the Bible does not tell the whole story, and points out that in the 1930s:

The Nazis liked to quote Scripture to church leaders, to persuade them to fall in line. [And] their favourite text was from Rom 13 [Romans 13:1]: Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities…

Simpson points out that the context of what Paul writes here is multilayered, including the whole Bible, the historical regime of Rome, and the letter of Romans itself. And he reminds us that the headings and chapter in the Bible are not in the original text, and points out that in the verse before Paul urges his readers to be subject to the governing authorities, he instructs them: Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. Which might reasonably be taken to imply that, in Romans 13, we are dealing with something intrinsically evil.

There is also the distinction between the words used in the New Testament for submit and obey, which I discussed most recently in this post in relation to the similar passage in 1 Peter 2:

One of the most striking things to me is the reluctance even to talk about such issues.

I am reminded of this post:

Simpson then addresses the question of What is a “Nation”? with a view to thinking about the bigger picture. He makes the case that the concept of a nation is a biblical one, and that in the Bible each nation has its own language, territory, king and, up to a point, god. And that the Old Testament nation of Israel — the chosen people of the living God — is thus in a category of its own. (He also makes a distinction between citizenship of a nation on earth versus citizenship of heaven.)

These days of course, there are relatively few kings, and even fewer with significant political power. But, as Simpson notes (p123):

All nations have governments in some form or another.

He then turns to discuss the subject of “the kings of the earth”, i.e. the leaders of nations, in the book of Revelation, with a focus on Revelation 17ff. He notes that Psalm 2 openly asks why “the nations conspire”, and contends that (p125):

Revelation exposes the conspiracy of people, governments, cultures and spiritual beings against God.

Adding that:

It is not a cause for panic — although when you first take it in, it can feel very troubling. It is the way the world is.

He concludes the section by making the case that:

Revelation… does help us to know the enemy; we at least shouldn’t bury our heads in the sand and pretend all is well. With it in view, we will notice things — such as when governments sanction death-loving projects like abortion and euthanasia, or rob life by promoting isolation, or impose oppressive control, or undermine family life and marriage. Such things should be seen for what they are. Evil is evil: even — or perhaps worst of all — when delivered with a charming smile or earnest brow.

I am reminded of Paul’s words in 2 Corinthians 11:14-15:

…Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness.

In the next section, Life on the Ground (p126), Simpson then asks what it looks like to relate to the kings of the earth of Revelation in the context of passages like Romans 13, drawing extensively on the book of Esther, one of only two books of the Bible in which God is not explicitly mentioned, but one in which he is clearly at work.

He then turns (p129) to discuss something of the heritage of the West:

…to help… put together two seemingly opposite ideas: the government being hostile (the claim of this chapter), on the one hand, and the relatively positive experience of government enjoyed by Western Chrsitians, on the other.

He points out that:

Relationships are rarely two-dimensional. We can appreciate what is good — and see God’s gracious hand over it — while still bearing the pictures of Revelation and Esther in mind.

And he gives a brief overview to explain aspects of where we find ourselves today. He notes that:

The Western world is called the West, not because it is further west than some other places, but because it is influenced by the Western church, as opposed to the Eastern, following the split of Catholic and Orthodox in AD1054.

And that:

Through the Reformation, Luther and other pressed their governments, not just ordinary people, to break ties with corrupt Rome.

And points out that:

Over the centuries, the gospel has influenced leaders of Western nations, both in terms of what they are like and how they operate… [including] the idea that leaders are servants…

But he contends (p132) that we need to keep our wits about us — to be involved, remembering who we are, and watching carefully. He encourages Christians to be involved in politics (in its broadest sense) at all levels, including e.g. in the context of schools and workplaces. He reminds us that worldly authorities will ultimately have to answer to God, and that only the church will survive into the new creation. And that we need to be on the lookout for the creeping soft totalitarianism described by Rod Dreher in his book Live not by Lies.

Simpson ends the chapter by considering the heavenly cry of Revelation 18:4 (which in turn echoes Jeremiah 51:45):

“Come out of her [i.e. Babylon the Great], my people,” so that you will not share in her sins, so that you will not receive any of her plagues…

And warns that…

Unless you see clearly that the church is engaged in a war between good and evil, God and Satan, you will not decisively stand. You will kind of know you should. But what will happen is that the crucial issue will always be just around the corner. It will always be nearly a matter of right and wrong. It will always be okay just to go along with this thing, this present compromise. Unless you recognise that the nation, the government and its policies are anti-Christ, you won’t say no.

…before inviting his readers to let their imagination run wild for a moment, and picture a church where:

A national church figurehead gives a bold public statement… not to agree with what the government is saying… [but to challenge] the government…

Other leaders follow suit. Instead of cowering to power, they speak truth to power. The nation is shaken up. People actually start paying attention to the church.

Ordinary church leaders work hard to study the Scriptures and watch the world. Without telling us what to think about each detail, they equip the rest of us to see things for ourselves, to watch the news with our eyes open and not be deceived. The whole church is emboldened to say no at certain times in their schools, workplaces, and neighbourhoods.

The youngsters in church no longer live in crippling fear of the future induced by their “education”. They live, enjoy good things, marry and reproduce, and proclaim fullness of life in Christ to the terrified, confused and mentally battered people of their generation…

As Simpson points out:

It’s a nice dream. But it’s not a hopeless one.

Though I wonder how much mainstream media coverage any such national church figurehead in the UK would get…

Chapter 6: Brains Are Blind

Simpson then moves from blindspots in relation to the government to the more general notion that “brains are blind”.

He begins (p139) by acknowledging that there is nothing wrong with knowledge in and of itself.

And he then cites Jesus’ prayer in Luke 10:21…

At that time Jesus, full of joy through the Holy Spirit, said, ‘I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children. Yes, Father, for this is what you were pleased to do.

…where these things are presumably the spiritual truths Jesus had been talking about earlier in Luke 10.

He says (p141):

At root, my own greatest failings are all about replacing my little child status before Christ with wise and learned pretensions. So are yours. And it’s not hard to see that the church as a whole is the same: obsessed with the impressive, and confident in its own knowledge.

And laments that:

It is a shame to see in the West so many Christians, churches, even denominations that are so clever that they lose the plot.

The remainder of the chapter comes in four parts, the first two of which are headed with questions.

Part 1: Why Are Clever People Dumb?

Or why is is that brainy people can be so resistant to spiritual truth.

Simpson cites both confirmation bias — cherry-picking the facts to support an existing belief; and motivated reasoning — actively looking for ways to interpret information to support the conclusion you’ve already reached.

I’ve seen a fair bit of this over the past few years…

He adds (p144):

People who are smart, articulate, or quick-thinking are very good at finding evidence for their conclusion. They are good at arguing their points — and they are good at convincing themselves. But if such people convince themselves of something that is not actually right… then being clever is not really very clever.

He points out:

Real, and good, intelligence is about being willing to change your mind.

And notes that:

It is very rare to hear a debate on a news program where the expert guest says, “That’s a good point. I’ll need to think about that. Maybe I’m wrong.” And wouldn’t you just love to hear someone say that?

And that:

…this is more than a nice quality — it ought to be the bread and butter of Christian living: Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.

He calls that transformation (which comes in Romans 12:2):

…a basic definition of the life of a Christian.

And he issues this challenge:

So it is a bit strange how little our churches change their view at all. Sure, the gospel doesn’t change. But we should! There are all sorts of things to keep learning, and relearning, things that will change the way we live and operate. But then what do we see? Churches do make changes — but changes that are in keeping with the world, not in contrast to it! Churches can be just like any other group of people — they can find all sorts of reasons to confirm what they know, or justify what they do. Churches can even be selective on which parts of Scripture to focus on — the ones that support their preferences or beliefs. To all this, Jesus’s prayer in Luke 10:21 ought to make us take stock; maybe we’re not all as smart — and right about everything — as we thought.

This also sounds familiar.

I am inclined to think that a person’s answer to the question What have you changed your mind about recently? is often quite revealing.

My guess is that most people would acknowledge that, in general terms, they have their blindspots. But I wonder how many would be willing (or even able) to specify what those blindspots are, let alone be open to others’ suggestions on the matter.

From my perspective, the main challenge in answering the question What have you changed your mind about recently? is not knowing where to start!

Simpson then turns to a second question.

Part 2: Why Is Today’s Church So Entranced by Intelligence?

He acknowledges (p145) that, to some, that question might seem like the wrong one to ask.

Perhaps in your experience the church is not into clever ideas…

But he makes the case that:

…there are different versions of the same thing. Different styles and flavors of church are influenced by different aspects of cultural thought. Broadly speaking, more conservative or liberal types of church today owe some of their assumptions to the cultural influence of modernism. By contrast, churches defined as more charismatic have sometimes taken on board aspects of postmodernism.

And contends that:

In both cases, the culture encourages us to think we’re right (when we’re not) and to think we know (when we don’t).

He then elaborates his point in both the context of modernism — where scientific discovery shifted more and more things from the category of mystery into the category of nailed it; and postmodernism — where truth became a matter of personal opinion.

I am reminded of this thought-provoking post on deconstruction that I saw recently, the translation of which I have included here in the footnotes.

In the context of modernism, he warns (p147) that:

Clever arguments, great knowledge, and quick thinking can sometimes wow listeners. Certain favourite authors, preachers, or “systematic theologies” can almost become a lens though which the Bible must be understood…

In the context of postmodernism, he cautions (p149) that when we:

Put all this together… we find a church that is blinded by its own wisdom and understanding, even if it does, at heart, love its Lord.

He then invites his reader to hear Jesus’ teaching in Luke 10:21 afresh.

Part 3: Learning to Take Jesus Seriously

Again:

At that time Jesus, full of joy through the Holy Spirit, said, ‘I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children. Yes, Father, for this is what you were pleased to do.

Simpson begins by pointing out, strikingly, that:

This is the only time in the four Gospel accounts that Jesus is said to be full of joy.

As to revelation, he makes the case that:

If you do believe, it is not because you heard a clever argument, but because God has chosen to bypass clever arguments and ideas and open your eyes to see the truth of who Jesus is.

But there is more to belief than merely becoming a Christian. As Simpson notes (p152) in the context of 1 Corinthians 2, it is quite possible for believers to cling to:

…their own wisdom, their own understanding of order, existence, and life… It is in our worldly nature. And overcoming that is the struggle of the Christian life.

He concludes the section by saying:

Every church and every Christian is faced with the choice, daily: Will we receive God and his word like little children? Or will we think we know best? Many churches lose their way, and the church can even be lost from regions and nations. For the sake of ourselves and our children, Christians in the West need to stay alert to the danger: brains are blind. God has hidden the things of the gospel from the wise and understanding. We need to keep learning to be little children.

It strikes me that sometimes brains are so blind that they are not even open to the possibility that their own brain — and the brains of at least some of the other Christians around them — could be blind. And I suspect that it is those with the most credentials who are among the slowest to appreciate this.

But it is hard to know how to proceed when people are wilfully blind to their wilful blindness.

I am reminded of this line from C. S. Lewis’ Mere Christianity:

According to Christian teachers, the essential vice, the utmost evil, is Pride.

And of the fact that it is not only in Jesus Christ that God makes foolish the wisdom of the world.

Part 4: The Freedom to Thrive

In the final section, Simpson contends that:

The little-children view of life is deeply liberating.

And he draws a distinction between “intelligence” and “moral intelligence”, adding:

It is really helpful to spot the difference. People can have brains. But their lack of moral intelligence renders their great brainpower stupid. Sometimes that will show in obvious and important ways, in our politicians or other great influencers of our age. If you have the courage to see that, you are free from being compelled to believe someone — even if they are qualified, and even if the majority of others seem to be swept along by an idea or occurs of action.

He points out that:

Some of the strategies to fight epidemic diseases in either animals or people in recent decades have seemed like madness to the people on the ground. Computer modelling repeatedly predicts wild scenarios that never come to pass: British farming devastated in 2001 and billions of points spent on foot-and-mouth disease by slaughtering healthy herds and flocks. “Up to 50,000 people might die from mad cow disease,” in 2002 (less than 200 did). Two hundred million might die from bird flu in 2005, we were told.

Viewing those episodes through the lens of recent events is instructive.

In the context of the past few years, Simpson recognises that:

If I were to even mention COVID-19 at this point, half my readers would switch off. Because it is so unthinkable that the “experts” might have been wrong… that the moral state of those in charge might have allowed for corruption, that vaccines might have caused harm, that we we might have been mugs to have gone along with it all and been taken in.

But he asks his readers:

…don’t you think God’s little children ought to see through some of this stuff?

And points out:

There’s madness out there. It’s a worldview without God, without prayer, and without a godly purpose…

In the context of climate science, he points out that:

The world of human braininess is a frightening world, because people are not God.

He recalls being taught in the 1980s about:

…a United Nations report stating that even conservative estimates spelled disaster for countries like the Maldives, which would more than likely be under water by… 2000. The world needed to stop its use of fossil fuels very soon, or there would be no turning back…

Ah yes, the Maldives:

And fossil fuels:

And the parallels between the “climate emergency” and the “global health emergencies”…

…both of which just happen to enrich the rich, immiserate the poor, and curtail the freedom of ordinary people.

Are there not some clues in that?

Simpson points (p158) to Psalm 104, which:

…gives a thoroughly different picture to the experts on pandemics, technology, climate and anything else…

In contrast:

…With God, the tide will never advance against its given limits; the CO2 cycle continues happily; the land produces food; his people receive life. The psalm leads us to a deep sense of assurance whatever happens in the world.

Simpson goes on to recall (p159) his time in Cambridge, where he initially felt out of his depth, both intellectually and socially. But he came to realise that:

…some were not super-clever, but just well-schooled, and even those who were very clever did not know everything.

And that:

Brains get in the way of the gospel just like every sort of pride…

He observes that:

Being in awe of intelligence was a barrier; [whereas] seeing the flaws of intelligence allowed friendship to flourish.

And adds:

And that is a very attractive thing to see. Many people around us, perhaps especially the more down-to-earth working class communities, have a deep unease with the “experts” of this world — for good reason. It is a shame when people see the church as one more institution that goes along with their foolishness.

He advises:

Be very slow to jump on bandwagons; be willing to question (and publicly question) what the “wise and learned” voice so confidently. You might find people are very ready to receive clear sense, the message that God is in charge and without him we haven’t got a clue… When you stop taking experts quite so seriously, you can get on and live the life of the gospel more directly…

Amen to that.

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Chapter 7: Salvation Involves Sacrifice

Simpson opens his final main chapter by acknowledging (p161):

As a bit of the bible we barely believe, this is different to some of the other chapters. We know the fact of it very well: the life of salvation involves sacrifice. The problem is we are generally strangers to the practical outworking of it. It is a familiar idea in our heads, but a foreign idea in our lives.

He contends that:

[While] Self-sacrifice is central to the life of following Christ… disciples must “take up their cross…” (Matt 16:24)… [and] offer their bodies “as a living sacrifice” (Rom 12:1)… the blind spot for today’s Western Christians is that, in practice, they don’t really expect any of that to hurt, or to cost very much at all. They know it to be true; but they don’t really believe it.

And that:

No one is suggesting that Christians of the past enjoyed sacrifice, suffering, and pain… [but] in other eras or places they have embraced it as the way of life for disciples of Jesus…

He explains (p163) that a Christian life of sacrifice is (i) simple, (ii) nothing new, (iii) vital (i.e. life-giving) and (iv) costly. He then goes on to list ways to work out our salvation with fear and trembling (cf. Philippians 2:12) under the headings of Courage, Fortitude, Principle, Honor, Discipline, Chivalry, Purity, Marriage, Raising Children, Cheerfulness, Work and Gratitude.

Under Courage, he warns that:

Great caution creates a culture of cowards, who are unable to withstand invading cultures or even to gain any of the basic prizes of life…

As a key text, he cites Joshua 1:7:

Be strong and very courageous…

And defines courage as:

…doing the right thing, even when you’ve failed before. It means doing the right thing even though there is risk to yourself of reputation, rejection, failure, pain, injury, even death.

I am reminded of the sobering words of Revelation 21:8, where the “cowardly” are listed among those who “will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulphur… the second death”.

But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practise magic arts, the idolaters and all liars – they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulphur. This is the second death.’

Simpson describes Fortitude (p166) as:

…the quality of sticking something out… [as in] the soldier fighting a righteous cause who won’t give up till he’s dead…

He says that such character…

…develops every time you pick up and carry on following a difficulty.

I guess this is perhaps particularly part and parcel of ministry in a socially deprived community.

As an illustration of Principle, Simpson describes how his own church…

…left the historic Church of England, no longer wanting to associate with the compromised doctrine and behavior it has adopted.

He writes of how…

…acting on principle can mean leaving behind the security of the large, the seemingly immovable — yet the spiritually corrupt.

But warns that:

The biggest difficulty… is when compromise is presented in a series of small increments over time. The latest change is never quite the one to demand a huge reaction.

And asks:

Stepping back to see the big picture, what would Christians of our grandparents’ generation say about cultural compromises we’ve already made because we were scared of loss of finance or face? What would they say when they heard that some of the things being discussed are even points of discussion for the church?

This is not the first time that Simpson has made this point. And it is an important one.

I am reminded of the “salami tactics” discussed in an episode of Yes, Prime Minister, in the context of the Cold War:

You don’t need to worry. Why should the Russians annex the whole of Europe? They can’t even control Afghanistan. If they try anything, it will be salami tactics… slice by slice… one small piece at a time… Will you [as Prime Minister] press the button if they invade West Berlin? It all depends… On what…? Scenario 1: riots in West Berlin… buildings in flames… East German Fire Brigade crosses the border to help… Would you press the button? [Shake of head] The East German police come with them. The button…? [Shake of head] Then some troops… more troops… just for riot control they say. And then the East German troops are replaced by Russian troops. Button? [Shake of head] The Russian troops don’t go. They are invited to stay… to support civilian administration. The civilian administration closes roads and [Berlin] Tempelhof Airport. Now you press the button…? Scenario 2: Russian army manoeuvres take them accidentally-on-purpose across the West German frontiers… Is that the last resort? No. Scenario 3: Suppose the Russians have invaded and occupied West Germany, Belgium, Holland, France… Suppose our tanks and troops have reached the English Channel. Suppose they are poised for an invasion. Is that the last resort? No. Why not? Well, we’d only fight a nuclear war to defend ourselves. How could we defend ourselves by committing suicide?

Simpson advises:

In big decisions, such as breaking ties with a denomination, there is often a window of opportunity to act. But it is just a window, because in time the small compromises mount up; they blur the mind and dull the spirit. Take a costly stand — on something, in some way.

To illustrate Honor, he turns to Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility and Bible passages relating to doing our duty.

He finishes by saying that being honourable is about…

…sacrificing the better option for doing the thing you said you would do.

In the subsequent sections — on Discipline, Chivalry, Purity, Marriage, Raising Children and Cheerfulness, Simpson offers further wise and practical advice in the context of Bible texts. I found it particularly useful to be reminded of Psalm 82:3-4:

Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.

He concludes with sections on Work — about which the New Testament has plenty to say — and on Gratitude — which he contends should be second nature for Christians — before finishing the chapter with a call for a revival of:

…the basic habits of learning Bible verses, praying together, saying “‘No’ to ungodliness and worldly passions” and living “self-controlled, upright and godly lives” (Titus 2:12)… [i.e] embracing… the gospel in which salvation involves sacrifice.

Conclusion: What Now?

Simpson concludes Bits of the Bible We Barely Believe by stating boldly (p187) that:

The majority opinion is usually the wrong one. That has always been the way of things.

There is certainly no shortage of examples of this, not least in the Bible:

In the context of Jesus’ warning that…

Not everyone who says to me, “Lord, Lord,” will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.

…he adds:

If you find yourself agreeing with the majority [as a Christian], you ought to feel uneasy.

He warns (p189) that:

As a Christian, when you discover new things — or rather, things that are not new at all, that have been believed through history, that have been staring you in the face, that are right there in Scripture — the reaction of those around you can be unpleasant. These are people who think as you used to think, who are friends and family and fellow Christians. When people are challenged, they become frightened. When people are frightened, they will say unkind things, and they might do terrible things. Such treatment does not prove the majority right. Quite the opposite. The most concerning thing, however, is not that they will shut down ideas outside their own mainstream, by sneering, patronising, or shouting louder. History shows that truth prevails, whatever stands in the way. What is most concerning is that the majority of the church will be found to be at odds with God. If you allow your cultural assumptions to cause you to reject Scripture at any point, you have started along a very dangerous path. When the church in a particular culture allows that culture to limit its definition of the gospel, and won’t entertain the suggestion that it is doing so, it spiritually stunts its growth and jeopardizes its future. Such a position will include many of our cherished churches, respected gurus, and dear friends.

He asks (p190):

Why should the church be frightened of thinking about new ideas?

And adds (emphasis added)…

It doesn’t have to embrace [such ideas]… just by giving them the time of day and a fair hearing. Christianity is different from all other religions in that it is robust enough to have difficult questions asked of it. The truth can cope with challenge and questioning — in fact it is made more secure by being questioned. It is false gospels and false religion that can’t cope with being challenged. Those things get exposed and lose their power; but the true faith grows stronger by questioning, because the Scriptures are deep and secure in their integrity.

…before leaving his readers with this question:

Who, seeking truth, wants a church that is a religious version of the very Enlightenment-shaped culture that has left them cold in the first place?

There is plenty more in Bits of the Bible We Barely Believe — Blind Spots of Today’s Church in the West. As I said in the introduction post, I found the whole book interesting, challenging and readable, and well worth the time. If I could recommend only one book to church leaders (and everyone else) to read this summer, this one would be a strong contender.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem