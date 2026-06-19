Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this short introductory post…

…in this article I will discuss chapters 1-4 of Mark Simpson’s Bits of the Bible We Barely Believe:

Land is Living Giants Are No Joke Poverty Is Privilege Confession Cures Cancer

NB American spellings are used throughout the book — I presume with a view to appealing to a US audience — and I have retained them in the excerpts.

Chapter 1: Land Is Living

In the first chapter, Simpson describes the significance of our extraordinary connection with the land which (p20)…

…the average Western Protestant Christian does not get… [while] so many other people [do]…

He points out, in a section on “earthing” (or “grounding”) that:

Just as domestic electronics need earthing — not just for safety, but to prevent build up of static and electrical interference — so our own brains and nervous systems operate through electrical transmission and need earthing for healthy operation.

Simpson makes the case that (p21):

Ancient people groups, such as Native Americans, Indigenous Australians, and the Bushmen of Southern Africa, have an attitude to land that those of European descent have notoriously failed to appreciate… To those who blame Christianity itself for some of the inglorious aspects of White expansion, it is worth pointing out that among the frontiersmen of each European advance, there were brave Christians… who fought the cause of the indigenous peoples, seeking to befriend, equip and evangelise. Yet today, even among those Christians most sensitive to historic racism, there is still commonly an unwittingly patronising view of “natural” peoples: their traditional view are of little worth — simply pagan, pantheist nonsense to be swept aside for the gospel.

He asks:

But suppose such people actually understand some important things [about nature] that we don’t?

And points out, in the context of what he calls, not unreasonably, the Western uglification of the world, that:

Interest in the spiritual significance of land is dismissed all too quickly as merely being a shadow of the new creation… But I’m not sure we ought to dismiss it. After all, we don’t dismiss marriage, food or homes just because they are shadows of the new creation. Land is not in the biblical category of things that have been fulfilled in Christ and therefore no longer directly apply. Perhaps connection with the land should be an important part of our lives now, a means of relating to the wondrous ways of the Almighty.

And goes on to add (p22):

The gospel of Jesus Christ is, of course, the glorious answer to finding meaning and belonging. We are rescued from the world, with all its uncertainties, to find fullness of life and an everlasting home. But dismissing the importance of the land in this life is not the solution to understanding that better. Instead, the more we appreciate concepts of home, identity with a place, and the almost magical experience of being in forest, riverside, coastline, hills, farms, gardens, desert, or moor, the more we will understand what it is to belong to the great God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.

He then discusses (p23ff) various Bible passages, including 2 Samuel 18:8 (in the context of the story of David and Absalom)…

The battle spread out over the whole countryside, and the forest swallowed up more men that day than the sword.

…and Romans 8:19-22 (emphasis added):

For the creation waits in eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed. For the creation was subjected to frustration, not by its own choice, but by the will of the one who subjected it, in hope that the creation itself will be liberated from its bondage to decay and brought into the freedom and glory of the children of God. We know that the whole creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time…

And he goes on to discuss how our view of creation affects how we care for God’s world and how we relate to others.

He describes the process of reversing desertification through rotational grazing, i.e. limiting grazing to one area a year, then moving on to the next, allowing grasses to become established, which, in turn, traps moisture, and allows for soil improvement.

And he points out how our view of the land has potential implications for evangelism, particularly among those who have a strong sense of knowing God — at least to some degree — through what they instinctively know about the land on which they live. I was reminded of Psalm 19: “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge.”

Simpson concludes the chapter (p32) by making the case that:

The sinful nature is always prone to limit God and exalt ourselves. In much of the church culture of Western Evangelicalism, there is a readiness to explain away any hint in Scripture that there is more to land than physical matter. This is a sin of the church culture — we limit our view of God, because it fits with our systematic theology approach of having everything in categories we can understand.

He points out that, in creation, we find…

…things that are — yet that are far beyond our understanding. Mysterious, non-scientific things.

And adds that:

Talking donkeys did not originate with Shrek. Singing trees were not conceived by The Muppet Show. Fairy tales and folklore and the magical imaginations of children are shut down — not by Scripture, but by the rigid outlook of (western) adult Christians.

Chapter 2: Giants Are No Joke

Of all the chapters in Bits of the Bible We Barely Believe, I found Chapter 2 — Giants Are No Joke — the most striking.

The context here is Genesis 6, which comes just before Noah and the flood:

When human beings began to increase in number on the earth and daughters were born to them, the sons of God saw that the daughters of humans were beautiful, and they married any of them they chose. Then the Lord said, ‘My Spirit will not contend with humans for ever, for they are mortal; their days will be a hundred and twenty years.’

Simpson particularly highlights verse 4:

The Nephilim were on the earth in those days — and also afterwards — when the sons of God went to the daughters of humans and had children by them. They were the heroes of old, men of renown.

Which is followed by this extraordinary statement:

The Lord saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time. The Lord regretted that he had made human beings on the earth, and his heart was deeply troubled…

“Only evil all the time.”

I am reminded of the Sermon on the Mount where Jesus says: “If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!” (emphasis added). And I can’t help wondering what a biblical narrative on the world in the 2020s would say…

Simpson acknowledges (p35) that:

The early chapters of Genesis have a lost-in-the-mists-of-time feel about them. It’s like a forgotten world, a bygone era of civilization. There are cities we can’t picture, technologies that are not spelled out, personalities we can’t know — with strangely long lifespans. There were people the same as us, and yet somehow not the same. And then in chapter 6 we discover there were giants [the Nephilim]. It is distant, and mysterious.

He points out the dangers of wild speculation, but makes the case that good, respected, faithful evangelical preachers often largely skip over verse 4 and miss something important:

The appearance of giants is where the heavenly battle between good and evil becomes most tangible and close to home. Bad heavenly beings do something dreadfully evil. God responds in terrifying judgment, destroying all life on earth, and starts again with a single ark-full of animals and a single human family. It’s that serious…

And he adds this challenge (p37):

Maybe [avoiding the issues raised by verse 4 — including the phrase “and also afterwards”] has revealed something even worse about our imagined preacher than his Bible handling: his starting point has revealed his heart. Just think about his assumption: “There is no such things as giants.” Can you see how he has defined truth? He makes an assumption based on [a] cultural, materialistic worldview and holds to it without a thought. It is unmovable. Had that occurred to him, he would be shocked; but his parameters of truth are so defined by his worldview that the very word of God has to give way to them, He has robbed himself of the imagination that Genesis is appealing for him to have. And so he has failed to see — and teach — how close to hand the battle is. He has left his people unready to face it…

He asks:

But what if [the imagined preacher] is wrong? What if giants are real? Actual giants, in the real world, in people’s actual experience… What if the “enlightened” viewpoint is actually blind to reality?

And warns:

If we don’t engage with the Bible’s teaching about giants, we will remain spiritual dwarves. We may be wise and strong in our own eyes, but oblivious to the strength and closeness of our enemy.

In the next section (p38) — Whatever Happened to Folklore, Anyway? — Simpson considers historical evidence for dragons.

He points to a pamphlet published in 1614 titled True and Wonderful: A strange and monstrous serpent, or dragon:

The just reward of him that is accustomed to lie, is not, to be believed when he speaketh the truth… Let not our present truth blush for any former falsehood sake: the country is near us, Sussex; the time present, August; the subject, a Serpent; strange, yet now a neighbour to us; and it were more than impudence to forge a lie so near home, that every man might turn in our throats ; believe it, or read it not, or read it (doubting) for I believe ere thou hast read this little all, thou wilt not doubt of one, but believe there are many serpents in England.

And adds:

The author [of this pamphlet]… goes on to describe the creature’s slimy trail, appearance… venom, behaviour, and favorite food (rabbits). Believe it or believe it not, says the author — but people saw it.

And that:

There are hundreds of accounts of dragon sightings in Britain alone…

Simpson acknowledges that…

Details of many dragon accounts are blurred with the passing of time…

But points out that…

They have still left their mark… Britain has many place names with dragon references, such as Wormbridge, Wormhill — or Wormingford [with Wyrm being derived from the old Norse word for dragon]… Coats of arms, stained-glass windows, and inscriptions on walls all testify to something in history.

He adds:

To those who are skeptical about the physical existence of dragons, it is a bit of a mystery as to why creatures that can only be described as dragons appear in cave paintings in places as diverse as France and Utah. Perhaps they could be termed dinosaurs; but… the word wasn’t coined until 1841…

And points out that:

As you explore ancient writings [and] texts (otherwise) respected for historical reliability, you find dragons appear all over the place.

He cites Claudius Aelianus (section [21]) writing in Animals in the third century AD…

When Alexander threw some parts of India into a commotion and took possession of others, he encountered among many other animals a serpent which lived in a cavern and was regarded as sacred by the Indians who paid it great and superstitious reverence. Accordingly Indians went to all lengths imploring Alexander to permit nobody to attack the serpent ; and he assented to their wish. Now as the army passed by the cavern and caused a noise, the serpent was aware of it. (It has, you know, the sharpest hearing and the keenest sight of all animals.) And it hissed and snorted so violently that all were terrified and confounded. It was reported to measure 70 cubits although it was not visible in all its length, for it only put its head out. At any rate its eyes are said to have been the size of a large, round Macedonian shield.

…and Pliny the Elder’s first-century work Natural History (sections [11] and [13]):

It is India that produces the largest [elephants] as well as the dragon, which is perpetually at war with the elephant, and is itself of so enormous a size, as easily to envelope the elephants with its folds, and encircle them in its coils… Æthiopia produces dragons, not so large as those of India, but still, twenty cubits in length…

NB some translations give “serpent” rather than “dragon”.

Simpson contends that:

Pliny was not talking about crocodiles… It’s easy to assume, as many do, that something has been lost in translation — or that people in the old days were not that smart, and go muddled up between truth and fiction. But he writes about crocodiles in other sections… also, he describes dragons swooping down from trees upon elephants [section [12] of Natural History]. There comes a point where the crocodile theory and other attempts to explain away dragons become more far-fetched than some of the wilder dragon accounts themselves. Perhaps the plain reading is the right one.

He also cites Conrad Gessner’s 1550s encyclopedia of every animal, Historia animalium, and Athanasius Kircher’s epic 1678 work Mundus subterraneus. And points out that…

[While] the modern secular world insists that dragons are a fiction… it was only in the eighteenth century that scientists and historians began to suggest that dragons do not exist…

He then turns to the subject of giants. He cites newspaper articles from the past such as this one from the Cardiff Times in 1908:

There is no shortage of “fact checking” articles declaring such stories to be hoaxes. But for me one of the silver linings of the covid era was being able to conclude beyond reasonable doubt that the purpose of such sites is often to do the bidding of those who fund them rather than to establish the truth. Other online articles contend that there has been a cover-up by the Smithsonian Institution, a group of museums and research centres administered by the US government.

Simpson emphasises (p45) that:

…this is not about people with the condition known as gigantism, who happen to grow abnormally large due to increased levels of growth hormone. This is about people, or beings, of a different type: the giants of legend and folklore.

And he makes the case, citing multiple examples, that:

…stories of giants appear from all over the world.

He then turns to discuss giants in the context of the Bible, returning to Genesis 6. He points out that:

Some language scholars seem to get quite anxious around the word Nephilim — which is why it is generally left untranslated in our English Bibles. But the translators of the King James Version of the Bible simply used the word giants, in keeping with the Septuagint (Greek) translation that was familiar to Jesus and the apostles…

And that, while Gen 6:4 seems obscure to us:

…perhaps… the details did not need spelling out to the original readers. What was described was something they were familiar with from their own experience, or at least their folklore and other texts.

He notes Og, king of Bashan, whose bed was, according to Deuteronomy 3:11, “more than nine cubits long and four cubits wide:, i.e. “about 4 meters long and 1.8 meters wide” according to the footnote.

And he cites the infamous report to Moses of those who had been sent to explore Canaan (Numbers 13:28-33):

‘The people who live [in the land into which you sent us] are powerful, and the cities are fortified and very large. We even saw descendants of Anak there… We can’t attack those people; they are stronger than we are.’ And they spread among the Israelites a bad report about the land they had explored. They said, ‘The land we explored devours those living in it. All the people we saw there are of great size. We saw the Nephilim there (the descendants of Anak come from the Nephilim). We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we looked the same to them.’

As it happens, a sermon on that passage provided the context for my very first Substack post:

Simpson emphasises (p50) that, as the biblical narrative unfolds:

It is clear that the people of Canaan are not all giants; in fact, giants are pretty rare. All we hear of the Anakim after this is in the book of Joshua, where, without any great drama, the few sons of Anak are killed or driven out by — guess who? — Joshua and Caleb [who were involved in the original exploration of Canaan].

He points to Joshua 11:22:

No Anakites were left in Israelite territory; only in Gaza, Gath and Ashdod did any survive.

And he sets his observations in a wider biblical context, pointing to Amos 2:9, where God says:

Yet I destroyed the Amorites before them, though they were tall as the cedars and strong as the oaks. I destroyed their fruit above and their roots below.

He also discusses David’s slaying of Goliath, whose coat of armour weighed a massive 58 kg. And he contextualises that episode by citing 1 Chronicles 20, which describes, among other things, how a conquered king’s crown weighed 34 kg. (That’s the mass of about 22 bags of flour!)

He then turns (p53) to the New Testament to discuss Revelation 12. And to those wondering what all this has to do with giants, he makes the case that:

The New Testament Letter to the Ephesians shows how the ordinary church of today relates to such things.

He acknowledges that:

Ephesians 6:12 is a well-known and well-loved verse by many.

But argues that:

…it’s one we get subtly wrong, and therefore miss the whole thrust of it: For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. If we are skeptical about giants existing, perhaps it is because we are skeptical about the idea of the spiritual world manifesting itself in physical terms. The Christians with a Western-world mindset might believe in the spiritual realm, but imaging it somewhere “out there”, in a separate dimension. Therefore Eph 6:12 becomes a command not to get too involved with presenting issues. Politics, current affairs, difficult or threatening people: don’t waste your efforts on those things. After all, our battle is not against flesh and blood. Just preach the gospel, we’re told.

But Simpson contends that such an approach is…

…utterly missing the point. And the result is to take a verse about our wrestling, our fighting, against great forces of evil, and turn it into something so vague it ends up meaning nothing. If the “spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” are a whole separate realm, what does fighting them even amount to, apart from perhaps a little more prayer? But if, in fact, those “cosmic powers” are manifest in evil people, political moves, societal changes, temptations, “accidents”, sicknesses, and frustrations — then we understand the verse to mean that behind the “flesh and blood” manifestations we should recognize spiritual forces at work.

I am reminded of this post on prayer from last summer:

And the fact that churches were declared non-essential and closed (even for private prayer) for months on end in 2020, while supermarkets, gyms and off-licences remained open. I find it striking that my own church leaders now appear not to want to talk about that time.

Simpson adds:

With this understanding, the “armour of God” verses that follow make far more sense. The fight is real and tangible as we strive for righteousness, battle for truth, and so it. It is written to make us into soldiers — not pacifists. We are to join the fight against evil — and recognise just how deep the evil goes.

In the final section of the chapter, titled. Joining in the Fight, Simpson acknowledges (p56) “ that there are burning, unanswered questions”:

Why do we not see giants today, if they are truly a reality? And, How can you talk about slaying them if they don’t exist any more?

He acknowledges:

I don’t know why we don’t see them today.

I guess it could be because most of them have been slain.

He adds:

Nor can I personally speak to the claim of the Solomon Islanders and their like, mentioned [earlier], that giants still exist in pockets of the world, here and there.

But contends that…

…the Bible’s testimony is clear and powerful. The way that David and his mighty men slew the last of them — or virtually, seemingly, the last — tells us that giants are a live issue for us today. Why? Because David and his men deliberately serve in Scripture as a picture of Jesus and his faithful followers

He reminds us (p57) that:

…the world is big, and there are many things beyond our knowledge… There is much that we do not know. We don’t know what monsters lurk in the deep oceans, or what creatures exist in the many “God-forsaken” regions of our globe. You can see a blur from aerial photos — but there are vast places that remain unknown]. There are laws of physics we don’t understand or haven’t discovered (or have been discovered and are now forgotten). And the modern Western church thoughtlessly accepts the arrogant assumptions of the culture.

He points out that:

Meanwhile, the New Testament is telling us there is more going on than we can imagine. There are angels fighting it out in the havens, there are great forces influencing life in heaven and earth. Actual giants on earth today or not, the principle remains: we need to recognise the nature of our enemy.

I am reminded that angels are mentioned in 16 of the 39 books of the Old Testament and 17 of the 27 books of the New.

Simpson recognises that what he is saying is uncomfortable to Western sensitivities, but he cites some of the big examples of our day:

Islam is not about people innocently believing something wrong: it’s a mighty move of Satan to cause misery, death, and damnation to great swathes of humanity. Politicians are not just well-meaning buffoons making some bad decisions: bad policies are of spiritual significance, words of the Dragon resulting in horrific muddle, suffering and death of the innocent. The Hollywood industry is every bit as sordid as the revelations of recent years. Can you see some of the battle fronts…?

He adds (p58):

…in the last few years I have come across two people who have had experience in two well-known secret societies — ones that appear clean on the outside, but the inner workings involve horrors you might struggle to believe: ritual sexual abuse of sedated children, the drinking of human blood (cannibalism), trafficking of children on a global scale — things we would rather not think about… It chills the bones to even wonder whether an Epstein Island-type existence is darker and deeper than any of us suspected; and who would want to dwell on such things? But what we do know is that whatever evil we recognise, the reality is far deeper, far worse — and far closer — the we dared to imagine… People who talk about giants might sound to you like spiritual eccentrics, the sort of people who bring a bad name to the church, who make life difficult for the rest of us by stirring up trouble when we were enjoying peace. But by the very act of reducing monsters to fairy tales, we place ourselves within the story as the villagers who turn a blind eye, who accept the status quo of girls being snatched at the well, because angering the giant or dragon is a risk too great to take.

It is indeed often easier to pretend that bad things are not happening:

I wonder what the apostle Paul would say to us, in the context of e.g. Ephesians 5:11-13:

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible – and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.

Simpson compares and contrasts the Western Church with the Church in the rest of the world:

The Western Christian believes in the spiritual realm in theory, but he is a functional materialist. As such, the spiritual battle can be fought without getting his hands dirty. Real courage against the devil and his allies is not necessary; engaging with demons is for some people in other cultures. For the Westerner, success in the Christian life and the growth of the church comes without the risk of pain, suffering or the spilling of blood. But [Christians elsewhere in the world seem] to know that’s not how the battle works. It’s not how victory is achieved. It’s not how you withstand an enemy.

He concludes by citing typical Anglican baptism vows:

Question: Do you renounce the devil and all the spiritual forces of wickedness that rebel against God? Answer: I renounce them. Question: Do you renounce the empty promises and deadly deceits of this world that corrupt and destroy the creatures of God? Answer: I renounce them.

And asks:

Would this be a good time for you to review your baptism vows? To think about what they really mean.

Before reminding us that:

If it all feels rather scary, the good news of Rev 12 is that [the archangel] Michael and his angels win…

And that, in the words of Revelation 21:7:

Those who are victorious will inherit all this, and I will be their God and they will be my children.

Chapter 3: Poverty Is Privilege

I found this chapter, whose title is self-explanatory, particularly thought-provoking.

Simpson begins (p61) by comparing and contrasting the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5:1-3)…

…Jesus saw the crowds, he went up on a mountainside and sat down. His disciples came to him, and he began to teach them. He said: ‘Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven…’

…and Jesus’ similar teaching from what is sometimes called the Sermon on the Plain (Luke 6:20):

‘Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.’

He comments (p62):

It is not okay to assume Luke was being less clear or made a mistake. He didn’t just forget to add the words in spirit, expecting his readers to figure that’s what he means, and kicking himself when he discovered Matthew’s clearer version. No, he’s drawing out a point in Jesus’ teaching, and is not expecting us to need Matthew to interpret it. In Luke, Jesus is talking about physical poverty: “Blessed are you who are poor”; “Blessed are you who are hungry now” (Luke 6:20-21). He confirms the point with the opposites (Luke 6:24-25): But woe to you who are rich, for you have already received your comfort. Woe to you who are well fed now, for you will go hungry. Woe to you who laugh now, for you will mourn and weep. Luke 6 is not just Matt 5 in shorthand. He is saying something far more uncomfortable to Western Christians like me…

He then gives three main reasons — with explanations — as to why Jesus’ words in Luke 6:20 are uncomfortable: we dread the implications; we’ve heard those words taught badly; and Jesus’ statement seems to challenge common sense.

In the context of the last point, he acknowledges (p65) that:

The Bible confirms… that wealth, even with all its dangers, is a good thing.

And points out the context of the “Protestant work ethic”:

A man puts in his work, earns his keep, and provides for his family. He has the dignity of not living off the charity of others, and of being in a position to help others in need. It’s the beauty of the Christian way of life, and it’s a way of life that has been so dreadfully undermined in the sort of community in which my church ministers, where handouts have become the accepted way of life. It is good that people in need are cared for — but being in such a position should not be an aspiration.

Before adding:

It is is only with this common-sense viewpoint that Jesus’ words have any impact at all. If common sense told us that having nothing is nice, Jesus’ words become nothing more than a bland political statement. Poverty is horrendous, and Jesus knew it! His words are meant to shock… to turn our common sense on its head and make us see it all from a very different point of view.

Simpson makes the case (p66ff) that Jesus was not being sentimental or naive, let alone Communist, and that:

While knowing that wealth is truly a gift from God and cause for thanksgiving, it is so important to see that it comes with some very real problems — problems from which the poor are spared.

He adds:

The gift of wealth can cost you your life, your salvation. Woe to you who have it! Blessed are you who do not — and, lacking the corrupting, deceitful hold of wealth, flock to Jesus and receive his words of life.

In the next section he explores (p69ff) some of the problems with wealth, namely that — to put it alliteratively — it is tarnished, it terminates, it tricks and it traps.

A key point comes in the context of Luke 12:32-34, where Jesus says:

‘Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has been pleased to give you the kingdom. Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.’

Simpson comments:

These words of Jesus come in the context of comfort to his disciples. God feeds the wild birds; God clothes the wild flowers with incredible beauty. Why should we, God’s beloved children, worry about provision, since we are worth tons more to God than birds or flowers…? The true wealth that God gives is so much better than what money can buy. So act on it… by getting rid of money and possessions. The more money and possessions you have, the more your heart is drawn to them. Why would you allow that to happen, when worldly possessions don’t last?

And adds, perceptively:

Jesus’ point here is not to help the poor — it’s to help you. To cull your possession is to teach yourself a vital lesson about the value of material things compared to the true, lasting wealth of his kingdom.

I was reminded of the challenging question: “Do I own my possessions; or do my possessions own me?”

Stepping back, Simpson urges us to enjoy what we have, but to recognise that, from a global perspective, wealthy Christians are actually the exception rather than the rule. And to hold loosely to our material possessions, being willing to accept loss in the context of the bigger picture, not least in the context of Hebrews 10:32-34:

Remember those earlier days after you had received the light, when you endured in a great conflict full of suffering. Sometimes you were publicly exposed to insult and persecution; at other times you stood side by side with those who were so treated. You suffered along with those in prison and joyfully accepted the confiscation of your property, because you knew that you yourselves had better and lasting possessions.

He notes (p81) that church property being confiscated by authorities is happening in the West today:

When the leaders of St John’s Church, Vancouver, made a bold stand to disassociate from the apostate Anglican Church of Canada in 2008, their denominational authorities claimed ownership of the church’s $13 million property — leaving the congregation to start saving again for another place to meet. When the Church of Scotland similarly changed its doctrine of marriage 2014, many churches that could not remain within the denomination had to leave their precious buildings, some of which had been built with their own hands and money.

But he adds that:

More usually, the choice to stand for Christ or hold on to wealth will happen in small, subtle increments.

And gives this illustration:

This kind of thing is not too hard to imagine: An international crisis is an excuse to ban church meetings — just for a while. The church stops meeting together to avoid paying a fine.

The Charity Commission (or equivalent) threaten to remove charity status, with its tax perks, unless churches sign up to its diversity agendas.

The risk of accusations of homophobia or Islamophobia involving police investigations, court action, and fines threaten clear teaching on such issues.

Before long, taxes are actively added for noncompliance on certain matters.

If a church has still refused to compromise its teaching and way of life, full on brutal loss of corporate and even private property follows. Bank accounts are frozen, investments confiscated, mortgage lenders repossess homes, church properties are seized.

He points out that:

At every step, the temptation is to make excuses: It’s just a small matter; it’s just for a short time; we can find a way round this one.

And adds:

Perhaps it’s true; perhaps it is okay to find a way out, a loophole through the regulations, though some other churches have made a costly stand. To use popular euphemisms, perhaps this is not the hill to die on, perhaps the red line still lies just ahead. But red lines always do stay just ahead, like a mirage on the road. [And] before you know it, the line was crossed miles behind, years ago, and you missed it. At some point, you have to choose to follow Jesus at financial cost. [And] it’s best to make that choice very early on.

I wonder how differently Western Christians in (say) the 1990s would have acted had they foreseen where we would end up in the 2020s. And where we might end up in the 2050s given the current trajectory.

Simpson finishes the chapter with this challenge (p82):

[Dietrich] Bonhoeffer was so frustrated with the majority of church leaders in 1930s Germany… one small compromise after another… excuses not to pay a cost: the church shouldn’t get involved in politics; we can quietly just get on as before; taking a stand would cause division in the church. The bottom line was that pastors didn’t want to lose their income. We can see the error of churches who compromised under National Socialism. I wonder how future generations will view our reactions (or lack of them) [in the 2020s] to the social and political changes of our own time? In their analysis, will they say that money was the bottom line for us, compromising our discipleship, jeopardising our salvation — or, at least, the salvation of the generation that followed?

I am reminded of this covid era webpage from the church in Leyland, Lancashire, that Simpson leads:

It has aged well.

Share

Chapter 4: Confession Can Cure Cancer

Simpson begins the next chapter by acknowledging that he is addressing a highly sensitive subject. And that, for him, it is also personal: his wife, Lyndsey, was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago. But he points out that:

It has been the time of biggest spiritual growth in our lives, especially hers.

And he includes parts of their story throughout the chapter. Among the most striking observations to me was that (p92), in the context of Lyndsey changing her diet with a view to fighting cancer…

…other midlife health issues that she had accepted as a normal ongoing frustration of life all cleared up in a very short time — a painful knee, digestive issues, and heart palpitations.

The Simpsons say that:

We didn’t think we ate badly before; but all this truly raised the question, What are we doing to ourselves with our “normal” twenty-first-century Western diet?

Mark states at the outset (p86) that:

The chapter title is not meant to be provocative. It is certainly not flippant. I am claiming to cure cancer. What I am wanting to do is [to] persuade you to take Scripture seriously.

He acknowledges that:

Taking Scripture seriously on this subject is a big ask. Because when it comes to healing, be it cancer or anything else, it takes enormous courage to question whether there may be more to consider than medicine.

And that:

It takes courage to even ask whether there might be things the mighty Western medical system does not understand.

Though it is increasingly evident that, in the nation that spends more per person on healthcare than anywhere else in the world, people are increasingly sick.

More broadly, he points out that:

One of our biggest cultural dangers with a sensitive issue such as healthcare is that we are conditioned to be unwilling to think for ourselves. Trust the experts, we are told.

He emphasises that he is:

not offering a formula for recovery, a secret new method of self-healing

not assuming each disease is the result of specific sin

not suggesting a new and novel way of reading Scripture

But he contends that:

…the subject of confession and healing has become one of our cultural blind spots.

He wants us to:

…take it as seriously as Christians outside our own particular moment in time and space have done.

And he warns that:

There is an assumption in the back of the Western mind that we are now brighter and more informed than all who have come before us. Without putting it into words, we can assume that even Scripture was written by people who were pretty ignorant in some ways: after all, they lived before science existed. Had the writers of Scripture understood what we understand, they would have written it differently… wouldn’t they? I’m saying, no, they wouldn’t.

He begins the main section of the chapter (p87) by asking what kind of God we believe in, and pointing out that God’s sovereign rule applies not only to the universe at large, but at a personal level, citing Psalm 139.

And he makes the case that (p89):

More than perhaps any other experience we can have in life, ill health is a God-given opportunity for us to know him better. It is an opportunity to relate to him more closely than we have done until now. …He gives joys and sorrows, he gives and he takes away, he gives times of refreshment and times of hardship — all because he cares so much for us

He addresses the subject of bodies, in the context of the promise that:

….as a Christian… you get a new body after you die anyway.

But he emphasises the importance of care for the body, noting that (p90):

Our bodies are a precious gift from God. Treating our body as a cheap gift is an insult to the Giver.

He discusses the nature of the body, and our attitude to it as Christians. And points out that (p91):

We will have a future sinless soul; that is not a reason to sin now without care. We will have a future healthy heavenly body; that is not a reason to neglect our body now.

Simpson then draws a contrast between Western healthcare and what he calls biblical healthcare. He points (p97) to the example of King Hezekiah, who, in the context of a prayer of repentance, is granted an additional fifteen years to his life.

And he draws a distinction with the example of the earlier King Asa:

In the thirty-ninth year of his reign Asa was afflicted with a disease in his feet. Though his disease was severe, even in his illness he did not seek help from the Lord, but only from the doctors. Then in the forty-first year of his reign Asa died and rested with his ancestors.

“He did not seek help from the Lord, but only from the doctors.”

Simpson comments:

The writer [of 2 Chronicles] does not view this as a positive, does he? God gave him two years of disease — that’s plenty of time to seek help from the giver of life. Eventually the disease took him, and he never found out how much God could have helped him if he’d only asked, and meant it, as Hezekiah was to do later. Yes, meant it is an important point. It’s not just a simple “Please heal me” that was needed — he had sins that needed addressing; real repentance was called for. The illness was his wake-up call, his opportunity. But he failed.

And then turns to discuss Jesus’ healing of a man at the pool of Bethesda:

One who was there had been an invalid for thirty-eight years. When Jesus saw him lying there and learned that he had been in this condition for a long time, he asked him, ‘Do you want to get well?’ ‘Sir,’ the invalid replied, ‘I have no one to help me into the pool when the water is stirred. While I am trying to get in, someone else goes down ahead of me.’ Then Jesus said to him, ‘Get up! Pick up your mat and walk.’ At once the man was cured; he picked up his mat and walked.

Among other things, Simpson points out the lack of the word yes in the invalid’s reply to Jesus. And how, in the context of the healed man’s encounter with Jewish leaders who objected to him carry a mat on the Sabbath:

Later Jesus found him at the temple and said to him, ‘See, you are well again. Stop sinning or something worse may happen to you.’ The man went away and told the Jewish leaders that it was Jesus who had made him well.

He comments:

I’m not sure if Jesus was suggesting that his original condition was due to his sin. But he is certainly saying that there is worse awaiting him if he does not straighten out his heart and his life.

And adds:

Four chapters later, in John 9, Jesus tells us that misfortune is not always a direct result of sin. But the intricate connection between body, mind, and spirit says that true healing involves more than a joyless series of medical appointments and treatments. There is something deeper needed, a whole-person attitude, a healing of the soul.

He then turns to discuss the link between confession and healing in the context of James 5:13-20:

Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. Is anyone among you ill? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective. Elijah was a human being, even as we are. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops. My brothers and sisters, if one of you should wander from the truth and someone should bring that person back, remember this: whoever turns a sinner from the error of their way will save them from death and cover over a multitude of sins.

And comments, along with Lyndsey (p101):

We didn’t understand James chapter 5. At least, we didn’t know how it was supposed to work, or what anointing with oil looked like… But when faced with Lyndsey’s diagnosis, it seemed overwhelmingly appropriate to stop explaining texts away and take them ever so seriously. Still without understanding it well, we nevertheless decided to simply obey it, and asked the elders of the church to gather in prayer and anoint Lyndsey — which they did with great care and love. In doing it, something astonishing happened, not apparent at the time to anyone else — and the meaning became clear over time in the weeks and months that followed. Lyndsey, in the quiet presence of these core members of the church, and also afterward, in prayer, was able to utterly expose her inner self before the Lord… a profoundly refreshing time…

This is not to say that someone’s sickness is necessarily connected with their sin. As Mark notes (p103):

James 5 also allows for [the] possibility [that the sickness has nothing to do with sin]. It uses the word if. It says, “If they have sinned, they will be forgiven.” The point is there might be a connection. “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed.” Don’t assume there is no sin connection. Because even if there isn’t, this is the opportunity God has given you to examine your heart and grow…

He then turns to discuss Western medicine in a section titled Deep Sins and Cultural Sins. He acknowledges there is much to be thankful for. But points out that there are systemic conflicts of interest in our medical system.

He makes the case for thinking things through spiritually (p105):

If we would dismiss some other form of “healing” for its dangerous spiritual connections, perhaps we should be alert to the dangers of Western healthcare — especially if it is the one most loudly dismissing God’s word, steering us away from it, even patronising and mocking it. Its sins may include corruption and greed. But is it more sinister still?

He urges his readers to reflect on the ethics of:

retaining in the reputable medical literature accounts of cruel experimentation by Nazi doctors

the flesh from parts of aborted babies being commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry in the development of vaccines

trainee doctors cutting up dead bodies

experiments on animals

And asks:

Where could it possibly lead, if the medical system is not all pure and innocent. What moral decisions could result. Given that spiritual forces are always at play, what could we be giving ourselves to, if we are not alert? Where could it lead our culture and society? What will it do for your cancer?

I find it sobering but instructive to contemplate what might happen to someone essentially healthy who underwent the standard “Slash-Poison-Burn” (surgery-chemotherapy-radiotherapy) approach to cancer. I wonder what such a person’s 5-year survival rate would look like.

I have also been looking into the decisions that doctors make about their own cancer treatment, particularly in relation to chemotherapy.

For context, the global cancer industry is currently worth around $270 billion, which is roughly the GDP of countries like Hungary and Nigeria. And the figure is forecast to double by 2034:

This 2022 chart shows the relative sizes of the largest markets for the drugs that make the most money for pharma companies:

Oncology — the branch of medicine relating to the study, diagnosis and treatment of cancer — was projected to be by far the largest by 2026.

Hmm.

In the context of any cancer diagnosis, I too would be inclined to explore dietary changes, including fasting.

There is no shortage of publications:

I wonder what motivates those who disparage people who do their own research…

But whatever we might think about fasting, one thing is certain: there is relatively little money to be made from it.

And who knows what else it might cure… at almost no cost.

Discussion of the remaining chapters…

5. Governments Are Against Us 6. Brains Are Blind 7. Salvation Involves Sacrifice

…will follow in a subsequent post.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem