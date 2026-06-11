Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Not least in the context of this post…

…I eagerly awaited the arrival of Bits of the Bible We Barely Believe, subtitled Blind Spots of Today’s Church in the West:

And I was not disappointed.

The author is Mark Simpson, a church pastor in a socially deprived community of Northern England.

Below are a couple of excerpts from the introduction. NB American spellings are used throughout the book — I presume with a view to appealing to a US audience — and I have retained them in the quotations.

Simpson’s Introduction includes this challenge (p6)…

Every identity and subculture has things that are received as fact, as gospel truth, that are not actually part of the gospel and are not shared by Christians elsewhere in the world. That’s a problem, because it probably means we’ve got stuff wrong. Our cultural instincts shape our securities, attitudes, and approaches to how we process information and relate to others. But as Christians, we need to be willing to question our deepest assumptions if we are to live lives that truly honor Christ.

…and this promise of “three wonderful results of continually repenting by engaging with the Bible afresh” (p10ff):

— It creates in us character and courage As our culture grows darker, we as Christians should shine brighter… Seeing more clearly that the world of false comfort is not worth investing in, and tasting the foulness of its values, we will flee to the sweetness of Christ… — It strengthens our engagement with the world …I’m discovering that there are many people around who now call themselves Christian, but are no connected to any church — because they think churches are blind to the realities of the world. That is not a good state of affairs. How different it could be if we happened to be discovering parts of the Bible that ring true to people’s intuition… — It enlarges our vision of God I sometimes remember [a] story [about someone who claimed to know 4 percent of everything] and smile to myself when I read [the] awesome chapters at the end of Job… Those with any concept of God and the gospel would not dream of saying we know [even] 4 percent of all things. But in practice, there does seem to be a flavor within some church circles of thinking we’ve got knowledge of God pretty much wrapped up… “Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things in your law” (Psalm 119:18)… would be a good prayer for each of us as we read through the chapters that follow.

Here are the titles of the seven chapters:

Land is Living Giants Are No Joke Poverty Is Privilege Confession Cures Cancer Governments Are Against Us Brains Are Blind Salvation Involves Sacrifice

I found all of them interesting, challenging and readable. So if you’re looking for some summer holiday reading…

I look forward to sharing excerpts and thoughts in a couple of longer posts.

Meanwhile, if you want to read the whole of the Introduction and Chapter 1, and a bit of Chapter 2, click here — or on the Preview This Title button at the earlier link.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem