Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

As I was listening to yesterday’s sermon — on Hebrews 5:11-6:12 — I was particularly struck by the final few verses of chapter 5, and particularly v12-14:

12 In fact, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you the elementary truths of God’s word all over again. You need milk, not solid food! 13 Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. 14 But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.

According to the (unknown) writer of the letter to the Hebrews, “solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil” (emphasis added).

The implication here is that “the mature” are well-practised at distinguishing good from evil. But it seems to me that plenty of Christians — and indeed some church leaders — seem oblivious to certain kinds of evil, even when it is very thinly disguised.

I plan to say more about this in a subsequent post, but for now I thought it worth sharing four things I have seen recently that provide useful context for distinguishing good from evil.

Biological colonialism

The first is this recent clip from Toby Rogers, a researcher whose doctoral thesis The Political Economy of Autism features a review of around 80 of the top studies in autism epidemiology and toxicology:

What he says (transcript below) is perceptive, challenging, and consistent with a lot of evidence that I have seen elsewhere:

The biological colonialism argument… goes something like this: For the last 500 years, if you were a nation that wanted to get rich, the way you did it was you built a bunch of ships, you loaded them full of soldiers and guns and horses, and you sailed from Europe to the New World, and you took their stuff. You took their gold, you enslaved their people, you forced people to work in the gold mines and that sort of thing. That’s how Europe got rich. That’s how the UK got rich. And… that’s the historical pattern for 500 years… of colonialism. And then later there was neo-colonialism with unfair trade deals that kept enriching Europe and the United States. And then, more recently, with the backing of the US military, we can get Third World nations to produce stuff for us for low cost that [makes] us feel rich. So, historically. for 500 years, that’s been the pattern. Here’s the problem. At some point, there were no new lands left to conquer. And so what the ruling class decided was that where the money is… the peasants to be exploited… were the middle class in the United States and throughout the developed world. And how do you extract wealth from the middle class? You do it through iatrogenic injury. If you can get the entire population to inject their kids 72 times during childhood, and then get all the rest of the population and the kids to take covid shots, and you can injure them, you can enslave them for life to chronic illness. In my research, I showed that… lifetime care costs for autism are in the range of $5 million to $7 million per kid. That’s a lot of money, and it goes somewhere. And it goes to the pharmaceutical industry, the hospital industrial complex, and the ruling class. With covid shots, what we have is… picture a middle-aged woman in Orange County, California who gets a covid shot. And then she gets myocarditis. So now she has to do regular appointments with a cardiologist. She’s in and out of the hospital. She’s sick all the time. Over the course of the next 5 to 10 years of her life, her healthcare costs are going to be in the range of about $2 million. And that all goes to pharma, doctors, and the pharmaceutical industrial complex. If that same woman was enslaved in a gold mine in South America, you could only get about $20,000 worth of labor out of her at the most… if you worked her to the bone. And then she would eventually perish… the old model of colonialism, right? But in 5 to 10 years in the US, you can squeeze $2 million out of this one person through iatrogenic injury… through a covid shot that causes myocarditis that sends her in and out of the hospital for 10 years of treatment. The insurance company pays. The government pays. She mortgages her house. Her family pays. It extracts all wealth out of her and her family. And then, after 10 years, the pharmaceutical industry allows her to perish. The crisis that we’re in right now, and why we’re all just traumatized all the time, is that Western allopathic medicine has become a machine to extract wealth out of the middle class, working class, and lower classes in the United States… to enrich the pharmaceutical industry and the ruling class through iatrogenic injury. That’s the crisis that we’re in right now. It was already happening with autism and other chronic illnesses and children before, and then it just blossomed in size during the covid epidemic and the response and the junk-science-covid-shots.

Rogers is one of the participants in the US Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing — on how the corruption of science has impacted public perceptions and policies regarding vaccines — that I featured here:

A US military program to synthesise viruses and mass-produce mRNA countermeasures

The second thing is some recently-released Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents revealing a US military program to synthesise viruses from digital sequences and to mass-produce mRNA countermeasures. An accessible summary can be found here:

DARPA’s own words paint the clearest picture yet of a fully integrated pre-COVID pandemic U.S. military system that can: take only a digital sequence of a virus

synthesize an infectious clone

grow it in a “Thaw-and-Infect” panel of human and animal cell lines

isolate antibodies from infected blood

evolve those antibodies using computational mutation engines

encode those antibodies into modified mRNA

package them in lipid nanoparticles

and produce 20,000 doses within 60 days The program is open about building a platform that works even when no physical virus exists, only a computer file.

This is consistent with plenty of other evidence that I have seen. I realise that, for anyone who has not looked much beyond the mainstream media, the above may come as a shock. But it is no less true for that.

The purpose of pharma advertising

The third item is a short clip from Prof Jay Bhattacharya, Emeritus Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, who was earlier this year appointed as the Director of the US National Institutes of Health, and who I featured in these posts:

Here is something particularly instructive that he said recently in relation to pharmaceutical advertising (transcript below):

Have you asked yourself why there are ads on TV for pharmaceutical products that maybe three people on earth really need? [Laughter] Sometimes literally. I saw an ad once… [in] an airport, a huge ad… I don’t know how much it cost the pharmaceutical company who put it there… for a cancer that 50 people a year get. Who are they advertising to? Nobody. What is the purpose of those ads? The purpose of those ads [is] to make sure that the media where they put those ads do not criticize the pharmaceutical companies in ways that they otherwise would do. Essentially, it’s a bribe. So the press then serves large political interests and large corporate interests.

NB while TV direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising is permitted only in the US and New Zealand, the UK advertising spend by pharma companies in print media still runs to £ tens of millions.

I am reminded of this recent post…

…in which I commented that much of “the control of the evil one” appears to be mediated by money.

“The brain cells are dead and dying”

Finally, and further to this post featuring a comprehensive review of the safety (or not) of the covid vaccines…

…I thought it worth sharing this clip concerning the effect of spike protein on brain cells…

…featuring Prof Sucharit Bhakdi who has been a key dissident voice in the covid era, warning about the covid injections since 2020:

For context, Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.

[Bhakdi] Every cell in your brain… God-given… has a function… a vitally important function. And the thing about the brain is that… in contrast to most other organs in your body… [something it] shares with the heart… and of course the testes… the incapacity of renewal… it can’t be renewed. I’m going to tell you about the first paper that was published by a colleague of Arne Burkhardt [pathologist]. His name is Michael Mörz, and [the paper] was published on the 1st of October 2022, and it was the first paper that showed that what we were afraid was going to happen was happening.

Here is that paper:

[Bhakdi] A [76-year-old] man died after the third shot… Pfizer in this case… And we’re looking at two parts of the brain: the frontal brain and the nucleus ruber [part of the midbrain]... They’re completely separated. You see the brown spots? Those are spike proteins, and they are located in the smallest vessels. So you see two vessels, one in each part. Those are small vessels of the brain that are feeding the brain tissue around. And he found thrombi in some of these, and in some of these had obviously already been dissolved… because thrombi get dissolved after a few days. But what he saw was that in the brain tissue around these vessels, there were terrible changes… This is the brain tissue. And you don’t have to be a pathologist because he’s pointing them up to you. [The number] 1 points to neural deaths… These brain cells are dead and dying. Whether they’re dying because they don’t have enough oxygen, or whether they’re dying because they’re being attacked. I don’t know… However, you also [see numbers]… 2 and 3… lymphocytes… These [labelled number 3] are immune cells… [And] they should not be around. You don’t want your T-lymphocytes to go around in your tissue. Do you see that? It’s always a sign that they are recognising something and they’re being active, and that’s not good. They may also be attacking the cells. We don’t know… [Interviewer] I just want to remind the audience… this is a special staining… He did not find nucleocapsid protein. He only found spike protein, correct? [Bhakdi] Yes. [Interviewer] Which proves it’s the vaccine… and it’s not from the coronavirus infection… [Bhakdi] It can’t be… The coronavirus can’t do this anyway…. [Interviewer] Just to make sure… I know you know that, but a lot of people don’t know that… this is further proof… because his staining for a… nucleocapsid… came up negative. It was only spike, right? [Bhakdi] Right, correct.

As regular readers will know, Bhakdi is describing but one of many harms from the covid injections. Harms that were both predictable and predicted:

It is no accident that the likes of Bhakdi — and indeed Dr Mike Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Chief Scientific Officer for Allergy and Respiratory Diseases, featured in the above article — have been allowed little or no platform on any mainstream media outlet.

As to the extraction of wealth from ordinary people, the magnitude of the current problems, bad as they are, would be dwarfed in the context of a digital ID system which was configured to require medical interventions in order merely to be able to buy or to sell. And we are much closer to that scenario than it might appear.

We need to get better at distinguishing good from evil.

