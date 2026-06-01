Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…I was recently reminded by a conversation at home of being told years ago, by my grandfather, that Mars, the company that makes Mars bars, also makes pet food. I guess I might still have been at primary school at the time I first learned that, but it was quite an eye-opener for me.

And that in turn reminded me of Jeff Webster, who launched Hunter and Gather with his wife Amy. The company sells food with “no refined sugar, grains (gluten) or cheap, inflammatory seed or vegetable oils”. I can recommend their products from personal experience, especially their avocado oil mayonnaise. But the most striking thing I remember Webster saying (in this podcast from 8:20) is that:

The big, big red flag for Amy was when she saw big vats of caramel going into Whiskas pet food… and no-one had any answers for it. She was at a factory tour, and no-one had any answers…

I find diagrams like this one intriguing:

But while such illustrations are useful to show how so many branded products are ultimately owned by just a few large companies, for me such visuals border on information overload. So I broke down the above chart into sections featuring the individual corporations. And I thought I’d share the result, not least to raise awareness.

A couple of caveats: such charts soon go out of date, and this is no exception: e.g. Kraft became Mondelez and Kraft Heinz. And in some cases the situation is not straightforward: e.g if a product is manufactured by one corporation and marketed by another. So please forgive me if you find minor discrepancies and inaccuracies here and there.

I will start, perhaps fittingly in the light of the Jeff Webster’s revelation, with Mars, and then work round clockwise. All the companies are American-owned apart from two of the largest: Unilever (Anglo-Dutch) and Nestlé (Swiss). And the revenue figures are for 2024. For each corporation I have also highlighted just a few headlines from over the years under the heading “profits over ethics?”

Mars Inc.

$50 billion, roughly the GDP of Bolivia

Mars’ brands include Wrigley’s, Hubba Bubba, Starburst, Skittles, Mars (unsurprisingly), Maltesers, M&M’s; and also Ben’s Original (formerly Uncle Ben’s) and Whiskas and Pedigree pet foods

And also: Galaxy, Celebrations, Tunes, Tracker, Dolmio Sauces, Seeds of Change organic meals, KIND bars and Nutro pet food

Mars profits over ethics?

Unilever

$65 billion, roughly the GDP of Myanmar

Unilever’s brands include Knorr, Hellmann’s, SlimFast, Pot Noodle, Colman’s mustard, Bovril, Ben & Jerry’s, Cornetto, Magnum, Lipton, Dove and TRESemmé:

And also: Marmite, Radox, Pot Noodle, Wall’s Ice Cream, Pukka Herbal Teas, Graze snacks, Cif, Domestos, Surf, Persil, Lynx and Simple Skincare

Unilever profits over ethics?

Johnson & Johnson

$86 billion, roughly the GDP of Lithuania

J&J’s brands include the sweetener Splenda, Listerine, Band-Aid, Nicorette, Benylin and Tylenol (Calpol in the UK):

And also Benecol, Savlon and CareFree feminine care

Johnson & Johnson profits over ethics?

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

$83 billion, roughly the GDP of Ghana

Procter & Gamble’s products include IAMS pet food, Pringles, Bounce, Febreze, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Gillette, Old Spice, Tampax, Always, Oral B, Crest, Vicks, Duracell and Braun:

And also Bold detergent, Ariel Pods, Fairy, Native Deodorant, and The Art of Shaving

Procter & Gamble (P&G) profits over ethics?

Nestlé

$110 billion, roughly the GDP of Bulgaria

Nestlé’s products include Nescafé, Coffee-Mate, Perrier, S.Pellegrino, KitKat, Aero, After Eight, Wonka, Carnation, L’Oréal, Garnier, The Body Shop, various well-known perfumes, and pet foods such as Felix:

And also Cheerios, Shreddies, Shredded Wheat, Golden Grahams, Toblerone, Milkybar, Yorkie, Toffee Crisp, Pure Life Water, San Pellegrino, Maggi and Garden Gourmet plant-based foods

Nestlé profits over ethics?

Kraft Heinz/Mondelez

$26 billion, roughly the GDP of Haiti

NB Kraft Foods was founded in Chicago in 1923. In 2012 the company was renamed Mondelez and its North American grocery business was spun off to a new company which merged with Heinz in 2015 to form Kraft Heinz.

Products include Cadbury, Green & Blacks Schweppes, Orangina, Halls, Clorets, LU, Toblerone, Milka, Philadelphia, Del Monte, Capri-Sun, Ritz, Kenco and Maxwell House:

And also Heinz (of “57 varieties” fame), HP Sauce, Lea & Perrins and Daddies sauce

Kraft Heinz profits over ethics?

Coca‑Cola

$45 billion, roughly the GDP of Paraguay

As well as the obvious, Coca-Cola’s brands include Sprite, Minute Maid, Five Alive, Fanta, Monster Energy and Glaceau Smartwater:

And also Oasis, Costa Coffee ready-to drink, Appletiser, Capri‑Sun, Oasis, Schweppes, Minute Maid and Innocent Smoothies

Coca‑Cola profits over ethics?

PepsiCo

$91 billion, roughly the GDP of Croatia

As well as the obvious, PepsiCo’s products include Ocean Spray, Mountain Dew, 7UP, Tropicana, Doritos, KFC, Pizza Hut, Harvest Crunch and Quaker:

And also Walkers, Monster Munch, Quavers, Mikado, Naked Juice and SodaStream

PepsiCo profits over ethics?

General Mills

$20 billion, roughly the GDP of Chad

General Mills’ brands include Green Giant, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Häagen-Dazs, Cheerios and Golden Grahams (manufactured by GM but marketed by Nestle):

And also Nature Valley, Jus‑Rol pastry, Liberté Yogurt and Yes Bar

General Mills profits over ethics?

Kellogg’s

$14 billion, roughly the GDP of Namibia

NB in 2023, the Kellogg Company changed its name to Kellanova, and spun off some assets into WK Kellogg Co. And in 2025 those two companies were acquired respectively by Mars — see earlier — and Italian multinational Ferrero (of Ferrero Rocher fame) that owns Fox’s biscuits, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Tic Tac, Kinder, Bueno and Nutella.

Kellogg’s brands include Pop-Tarts Nutri-Grain, Corn Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Bran Flakes, Rice Krispies and All-Bran:

And also Coco Pops, Frosties, Crunchy Nut and MorningStar Farms veggie foods

Kellogg’s profits over ethics?

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And that completes the survey of giant food corporations. It seems to me that, for both nutritional and ethical reasons, their products are best avoided where possible.

If the title of this post led you to expect this sort of thing…

…I can only apologise and thank you for reading this far.

One final thought… the giant corporations that comprise Big Food are of course only as successful as they are because we buy so many of their products. And the marketing starts very early:

The conflict of interest at play when commercial food companies sponsor or organise children’s breakfast clubs, activities, and educational material is obvious when their primary duty is to their shareholders. It gives these companies another opportunity to get their logos and distinctive branding in front of young so-called consumers and their carers, all while dressing the initiative up as purely educational and legitimising their brand. Even before a child has learnt how to read, they can readily recognise brands, and a child’s knowledge of food brands can be a significant predictor of adiposity. We should not underestimate the power of marketing in fuelling childhood obesity, and should see the presence of food brands in nurseries and schools in the context of their wider tactics to promote their products.

If only governments were as keen to promote genuinely healthy eating as they are to promote breakfast clubs…

Related:

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Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

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