Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In case it is useful to anyone, I thought it worth posting a shorter, more general, and perhaps more accessible version of this post from last month...

…which features a report from the Anglican Church in Sydney, Australia.

For those wanting a five-minute read, I recommend this article — Sydney Anglicans Confront COVID Failures as Conscience Violations Finally Named — from The Daily Declaration, Australia’s largest Christian news site:

Parts of the report that particularly struck me are highlighted below.

In summary:

The Diocese [of Sydney] has produced Australia’s most honest church COVID review, with one dissenting committee member pressing further, calling for a “Truth and Reconciliation Day” and apologies to those coerced against their conscience.

The report is structured in two parts…

a joint committee report offering balanced reflections and practical recommendations

a lengthy individual contribution from one committee member, the Rev Zac Veron of Bayside Anglican Church

…and is well worth reading.

The remainder of this article highlights comments in the 35-page report which particularly resonated with me. I have set myself a target of ensuring that the length of this post is no more than 10% of that of the report.

At least part of my motivation comes from Proverbs 31:8-9:

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.

My hope and prayer is that other dioceses within the Anglican Church, and indeed other denominations, will follow suit.

From the Key Points

From the third of the key points:

…individuals and families still grappling with health concerns, economic hardship, and emotional strain. Acknowledging this ongoing suffering is vital…

From the joint committee report

From the Background section

8. The Committee therefore wishes to acknowledge, on behalf of many in our churches, that the negative impact of the Pandemic… included psychological, relational, educational, financial, social, and spiritual burdens that were shared across the community and our churches, and experienced by some people and subsets of society more than others…

From the Discussion section

93. …In an anxious situation, we are easily influenced by spin, sound bites and stirring anecdotes… one powerful outcome of this is that tribalism has increased and our ability to listen, consider and discuss has significantly decreased…

94. …This has caused unnecessary division, distrust and even hatred amongst believers, just as it has done in our community. However, as disciples of Jesus Christ… we are called to speak with each other in a manner which shows to whom we belong, and to examine ourselves…

96. …we should commit to the process of critical self-reflection and review after a crisis to examine our actions and responses and reflect on whether there are things to learn or do differently in the future.

From committee member Rev Zac Veron

151. I wish to express my appreciation for the opportunity to participate in this important review. Nevertheless, I note that the Committee’s ability to fully reflect on the Diocesan leadership’s response was significantly constrained by several obstacles. 152. Foremost among these was the inability to access any of the legal, medical, ethical, or theological advice that was relied upon by the Archbishop and the COVID-19 Taskforce…

154. …we encountered reluctance among some Diocesan leaders to engage openly with concerns, especially when those concerns came from members of the minority who objected to certain public health measures...

Concerns regarding balance in the Diocesan senior leadership’s response

155. The response of our senior leadership appeared driven by legal liability, risk minimisation, and a concern not to offend public health authorities. These are understandable instincts in some respects, but they must never override our responsibility to uphold truth, defend the powerless, and maintain fidelity to Christ’s call to shepherd his flock with courage… 156. In hindsight, the Diocesan response lacked balance... Those who tried to raise these concerns within Diocesan structures often found little sympathy or engagement. 157. This is not a call to attribute blame, but to seek wisdom. We must be better prepared in future crises to discern truth from propaganda, to prioritise theological integrity over compliance, and to provide pastoral care that honours both conscience and Christ…

Concerns regarding a loss of our practical religion…

158. The Archbishop served the Diocese well in acting as a signatory to a 1 September 2020 letter sent to the Prime Minister, which expressed ethical concerns regarding the vaccine developed by Oxford University. The Prime Minister was not deterred by the stated concerns… This raises the question whether traditional avenues of advocacy with government need to give way to more effective measures. 159. Acting against your conscience is always sinful... Sadly, not a few Anglicans were coerced by their spiritual leaders into taking a vaccine against their conscience!

This cartoon — “False Idol” by Bob Moran — captures so much:

160. A notable concern… there are credible reports, verified to the Synod, that many individuals were stood down from ministry roles, denied opportunities to serve, and in some cases publicly or privately shamed for not receiving an experimental and provisionally approved COVID-19 vaccine (which did not work as originally promoted). These individuals were not acting from malice or selfishness, but often from a biblically-informed conscience, medical caution, or ethical concern…

165. We must reflect seriously on how we treat those whose convictions place them at odds with prevailing norms. The gospel calls us not to uniformity, but to unity in Christ. We are to bear with one another in love, especially when decisions are shaped by conscience, wisdom, and fear of God, not fear of man.

167. …13 employees and church workers in diocesan organisations and churches were sacked, stood down or resigned over COVID-19 vaccine mandates during 2021-2022. 168. There was no evidence presented to the Committee that any of these people subsequently received an apology. 169. Could this represent, in part, a loss of our practical religion? James 1:27 defines true religion as caring for the vulnerable and remaining unstained by the world, not as drawing lines of fellowship based on government compliance… 171. Looking ahead, our Diocese must reaffirm its commitment to uphold both the conscience and dignity of each believer, especially in times of crisis… 172. It is recommended that our churches must never again be places of segregation or silent judgement. Instead, we must recommit to being sanctuaries of grace, especially for those who have paid a high cost to walk faithfully with Christ. 173. The… at least 22 people who were stood down from their church-based ministries for resisting vaccine requirements should receive sincere apologies from those who stood them down (Matt 5:23-24).

Here are Jesus’ words from the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5:23-24:

Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift.

Truth and reconciliation are so important…

Concerns regarding the Diocesan leadership’s understanding of the relationship between church and state

174. The relationship between Church and State has long been a subject of theological reflection within the Anglican tradition… It is the considered view of some within the Diocese that the senior leadership failed to give sufficient theological consideration to this issue… 175. The New Testament affirms government as instituted by God to restrain evil and promote good (Romans 13:1–7; 1 Peter 2:13–17). However, this affirmation is not absolute. When rulers defy God’s moral order or infringe upon obedience to their Lord’s commands, Christian obedience to God must take precedence…

As the report wisely recognises, questions about the relationship between Church and State are not going to go away.

176. …The closing of church buildings, the silencing of congregational singing, the segregation of unvaccinated believers in some churches, and even the limiting of pastoral visitation in aged care facilities, were all done with little theological resistance. In some cases, the Diocese appeared to exceed even the government’s requirements…

179. Theologically, the lack of strong public objection emanating from our senior leadership was concerning. The suspension of Sunday services, intended to mitigate health risks, may have amplified a “gospel of fear” rather than the “gospel of hope” (1 Peter 1:3)… 180. …Fear of legal liability and reputational harm appeared to outweigh the imperative to offer a gospel of hope and courage amid fear. 181. …The suggestion (sometimes implicit, sometimes explicit) that Zoom services were a God-given equivalent to gathering in person revealed a troubling pragmatism… 182. The deeper concern, however, lies not only in what happened but in what it revealed. The Diocese’s pandemic response exposed a tendency to place government above Scripture in shaping ministry practice… the combined voice from much of the Diocesan bishops and clergy often echoed the anxieties of the state. 183. What would a different response have looked like? 184. First, it would have asserted the essential nature of public worship. Church gatherings are not optional; they are commanded (Hebrews 10:25). They are vital not only for spiritual nourishment but as a visible witness to a watching world. Closing church buildings should have been a last resort, not the first… 185. Second, it would have upheld the rights of conscience. Many Christians resisted mandates not out of rebellion, but because of deeply held conscientious beliefs. These believers were often silenced or marginalised, both by government and, tragically, by some in leadership positions. This was a failure of pastoral care and a betrayal of Christian liberty. 186. Third, it would have distinguished between loving one’s neighbour and obeying every health directive. The claim that taking a vaccine was a Christian duty to “love thy neighbour” bordered on being spiritual abuse at the time and has aged poorly… And yet, the rhetoric remains largely uncorrected by church leaders who initially endorsed it. This undermines the church’s credibility and damages trust. 187. Finally, a more biblically grounded response would have spoken prophetically against the rise of state overreach. Church leaders should not be silent when governments enact unjust laws, segregate society, or use fear to coerce behaviour… [and] we must not punish or shun or bully our people who can read the signs of the times, and who try to warn others when rogue government and false religion conspire to persecute the faithful for political and financial gain. 188. The Anglican Reformers understood these tensions well. They did not advocate blind submission to civil rulers, but a robust engagement that held Scripture as the final authority. We must recover that tradition… 189. In conclusion, this is not about criticising past decisions for their own sake but about learning from them… good intentions are not enough. We must explore a biblical theology of resistance to unjust laws and lead courageously…

Concerns regarding lost gospel declaration and supportive Christian ministry opportunities…

203. …Revelation 13, along with countless historical examples, reminds us that when the state overreaches, church leaders must not remain silent. Nor should church leaders ever again embrace a religious-like belief in a vaccine to save them from the plague, like a talisman, making them feel safe and secure, despite large numbers of vaccine injuries, disabilities and sudden death tragedies. 204. In conclusion, the lost opportunities during COVID-19 are not just regrettable — they are instructive. We must learn from them. Let us not be driven by fear in the future, but by faith. Let us not outsource moral clarity to government but recover our prophetic voice…

Concerns regarding unintended negative consequences on church members flowing from actions and decisions taken by the Diocesan senior leadership

213. It is hoped that this reflection leads to repentance where appropriate, renewed pastoral sensitivity, and a commitment to uphold the unity of the body of Christ, especially during times of public crisis and political pressure. It is recommended that the pandemic Archbishops hold a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Day’ event in 2026 to hear the stories of Anglicans that felt abandoned by their spiritual leaders and churches, pray together, share any lessons learned, forgive and repent where appropriate, and agree to move forward together in a spirit of Christian unity.

Concerns regarding the lack of awareness or interest among the Diocesan leadership, in the “Excess Death Rate” Australia has suffered from, in all age groups…

214. One of the more sobering realities to emerge post-pandemic has been the significant rise in Australia’s excess mortality rate within the time period examined by the Committee (1 January 2020 - 20 September 2022)… The excess death rate was raised in the Senate on several occasions, yet within our Diocese, there has been an unsettling silence. No formal mention, no public prayer, and no pastoral lament has been offered for the thousands of additional lives lost.

For context, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics can be found here.

This figure shows all-case Australian weekly deaths from 2019-2025…

…and this one shows cumulative excess deaths:

I am reminded of the situation in the UK, where, until the “covid measures” were introduced on March 23rd 2020, the number of people dying was at or below normal levels…

…despite covid having reportedly been circulating since the end of January.

And also of the questions raised in these posts:

In 2021, there were thousands more deaths among UK working age people than expected. And these people were at minimal risk from covid.

And yet, in contrast to 2020, when we had daily reports of “covid deaths”, the authorities and media are essentially silent. As are most church leaders.

215. The lack of engagement with this reality raises serious concerns about our theological attentiveness and pastoral sensitivity... 216. Moreover, there has been little to no formal acknowledgment within the Diocese of the growing number of Australians reporting injuries linked to the COVID-19 vaccines…

219. I urge that the members of the Diocese take seriously the biblical imperative to “weep with those who weep” (Romans 12:15), and to demonstrate pastoral leadership by naming collective suffering and praying corporately for healing, justice, and truth...

Amen to that.

And I am deeply grateful both to the Rev Zac Veron and to the Committee who have graciously included his comments in their report.

Recommendations

In the final section of the report, the Committee recommends actions including:

That consideration be given to — (e) Holding gatherings sharing experiences of the Pandemic and for thanksgiving, healing, and prayer (for bodies, minds, spirits, and relationships)

That parishes be encouraged to — (k) Consider providing an opportunity for church members to share their experience of their church’s response to the Pandemic.

I wonder when we will actually see such gatherings happen…

Share

Related

These talks from last September’s Covid and the Church conference held in Portadown in Northern Ireland:

The Great Return by the UK’s Rev Dr Jamie Franklin:

These other posts:

And these testimonies:

Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem