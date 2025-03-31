Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

The purpose of this post is to highlight the UK government’s Data (Use and Access) Bill, the text of which can be found here.

This video (transcript below) provides one person’s perspective on what I suspect may well be the intention behind the bill. What she says is consistent with plenty of other things I have seen. But have a watch/read, and see what you think.

The government’s Data (Use and Access) Bill is without doubt the most dangerous bill to UK citizens in modern history, because it’s a Trojan horse for digital control.

That’s quite a claim. But maybe not an unfounded one…

Now it might sound like it’s all very simple and it’s just an administrative update designed to improve data sharing and efficiency, but behind all of that technical language lies a blueprint for mass financial surveillance, for digital enforcement and AI-driven control, because the bill is not about making data more accessible for your benefit. It’s about making you more controllable, making us all more controllable. It even says it. It’s all there in the bill. It expands government’s access to private financial data. It links digital ID to financial services. And it allows data-sharing without our consent. And, finally, it automates decision-making, removing human oversight. And why does this matter? Well it matters because these are the exact foundations of a social credit system. And we don’t need to imagine what one of those looks like because we can just look… at China.

I am reminded of this part…

…of this post:

A social credit system is part of life in Communist China.

A social credit system is a benchmark for control. Imagine a world where every financial transaction, every online interaction, and even your ability to travel or access public services, is all controlled by government digital systems. And it sounds dystopian because it is. It’s already there. We can see how it’s implemented in China. And it was designed to reward good citizens and punish those who step out of line. So if you spend your money on the “right things” you get discounts and special privileges. If you criticise the government, and… we already know we’re not allowed to do that in the UK, because the police are already arresting people for political posts…

The presenter — Bernie Spofforth — knows this from personal experience.

UK-based citizen journalist JJ Starky summarises what happened as follows:

On July 29th 2024, Bernie misidentified Southport child-murderer Axel Rudakubana as Ali-Al-Shakati on X hours after the heinous attack. About a week later, Cheshire Police arrested her for “stirring up racial hatred” and “false communications”. Now, the force genuinely did not have any evidence that Bernie “knowingly” sent false communications that “caused non-trivial psychological or physical harm”. Nor, it turns out, did they have proof of “false communications”. Bernie prefaced her X post with—wait for it—“if this is true”. Meaning, though she categorically declared she did not know the child-murderer’s identity, she was arrested, at least partially, for speculating on it. She was reportedly held in jail for 36 hours after “being dragged” from her home. The police eventually dropped the case.

The whole article is well worth reading to appreciate the wider context for the Data (Use and Access) Bill:

As are many of JJ Starky’s other articles:

Spofforth continues…

And that [arresting people for political posts] is of course is a huge burden on resources. It would be far easier… to do as they do in China and just freeze your bank account, or restrict your travel, or your internet access, making you a digital outcast. If you fail to comply with the narrative, you might be denied access to further education loans, or, in extreme cases, even medical care… if you’re not, maybe, vaccinated, and it was all… digitally linked together in your special “you-file”. But here’s the key point. This system in China was built gradually under the guise of efficiency, security and financial inclusion. It started with digital IDs, financial data sharing… and now it’s moved on to complete control and AI-driven governance. Sound familiar? It should, because that is now the exact path that the UK is on. And what’s even more concerning is that the Chinese government integrated private companies into its enforcement mechanisms… big shopping sites like Tencent and Alibaba… they work hand in hand with the State monitoring online behaviour and flagging “undesirable speech”, linking everything to their digital payment platform. And if you want to get on a train? Well, you need a high enough credit score. You want a loan? Well, the system needs to decide if you’re a trustworthy citizen. And the same is creeping into Britain. It’s happening all over the West. Big Tech, Big Finance and Big Government are forming a new digital order, a new world order, and the Data (Use and Access) Bill is the UK’s stepping stone into that system. China’s model didn’t just emerge by accident. It was studied and praised by international organisations — the United Nations… and the World Economic Forum [WEF]: [Klaus Schwab, Chairman of the WEF] We have to define how the world should look like, which we want to come out of this transformation period [the covid era]. I respect China’s achievements which are tremendous over the last over 40 years. I think it’s a role model for many countries. They together have these digital identity systems and centralised financial control as necessary “for a sustainable future”… They want to help us “save the planet” by being monitored 24/7. The WEF’s Reimagining Digital ID report lays out a framework for governments to implement national ID systems linking them to financial services and healthcare and even social behaviour… Our government read their toolkits and just implements them… The WEF argues that this will improve efficiency and security, but they don’t seem concerned about who will be running that system, presumably because they think it will be them. And the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals also promote digital identity as a pre-requisite for financial inclusion, meaning that, without it, you’ll struggle to access services. In their vision, it’s a world where participation in the economy requires government-approved digital verification. But what they don’t tell you is that, once the system is in place, it will of course be used for more than just convenience. Once your ID is fully digitised and linked to financial institutions, it becomes incredibly easy to enforce social policies through financial coercion… Think about it. What if you want to protest against government policies, and your bank gets flagged for suspicious activity? Or you engage in… “unapproved spending” [on alcohol, or cigarettes, or “unhealthy” foods]? Well, you can expect new restrictions on your ability to purchase. What if you refuse to comply with “climate restrictions”? You could find your ability to buy fuel or travel is no longer there. And what’s worse is that these systems are always packaged as voluntary at first. The governments and corporations say, “It’s just an option. You don’t need to do it.” But then, step by step, it becomes mandatory.

Step by step. Classic “nudge” as discussed here in the context of the covid era:

It’s the only way of accessing benefits in the government. It’s the only way of being able to verify yourself to rent a flat. Until one day you realise that you actually can’t function in society without it.

Now let’s get back to the actual bill and see it in its proper context. Government access to financial data… what does that mean? Well, in Part 1 under “smart data” it says that smart data schemes will empower the Secretary of State to establish schemes to facilitate data sharing across sectors including financial services. And the implication of this [is] that it could enable the government and their agencies to access private financial data through mandated sharing protocols.

This (p3) is the part of the bill highlighted in the video:

There is also this (p18-19):

And then there’s linking digital ID to financial services in Part 2 called Digital Verification services (p30). In Clause [28] [the video says Clause 31, but I suspect this should be page 31] it says that digital verification services will introduce a framework for digital verification services, potentially leading of course to that national digital ID system. And the implication of this is that, once digital ID is established, that’s what will be used to access banking online services and public transactions. And then you’ve got data sharing without your consent, because Clause 44 in summary introduces “recognised legitimate interests” as a lawful basis for processing and sharing your personal data without your consent. And the implication of this is... that it allows businesses and government agencies to process digital data, including financial records, without your permission.

Here is Clause 44 (p42):

And then the all-important automated decision making [p95], which is where we will allow AI to make decisions that humans should have a hand in. And that expands the lawful basis for solely-automated decision-making processes. And once you take humans out of oversight it impacts areas like loan approvals… access to services. It really is “Computer says ‘No’”. The bill is setting up systems needed to track, restrict, monitor and control citizens. The government wants this system in place because it creates a world where access to money, services and participation is conditional: follow the rules, or lose access. In the UK, successive governments have failed to introduce digital ID openly. We just don’t want it. This [bill] is a way of sneaking it through the back door.

I am reminded of this post re the Climate and Nature Bill:

The government has failed to win people over in the argument about Central Bank Digital Currencies directly, so they’re setting up the financial control structures first so it’s far easier to give people “incentives” to behave themselves. Perhaps you’ll get some digital coin if you behave yourself. This is probably why the bill was introduced through the House of Lords… to avoid public scrutiny at the beginning… fast-track it into the [House of] Commons before anyone notices… and then, because the Lords have approved it, and our MPs are very busy and… have tons of stuff to read through, and this is very technical… they’ll just agree it because the Lords agreed it. That is why they have done it in this way.

And it has been done quietly, while much attention has been focused on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill — essentially legalising Assisted Suicide — that I first featured here:

The Data (Use and Access) Bill is already at a rather more advanced stage:

And I don’t recall much discussion of it in the mainstream media.

Back to Bernie…

Imagine this bill passes, and, soon after, a new policy requires all citizens to verify their digital ID. At first they’ll make it optional. And then the incentives are introduced. And then penalties for those who refuse. And before you know it, if you don’t comply, you’re out.

I am not sure she is exaggerating here. Not enough people are thinking about the implications for freedom. And joining the dots.

We got more than a hint of the potential for government authoritarianism when Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates at the height of the covid tyranny had their bank accounts frozen. Along with at least some of those supporting them.

What happens next is we will be forced into a social credit system, and the next steps will of course be all mandatory. AI-driven financial monitoring, restricting transactions based on your compliance, social incentives, punishments for those who oppose government policies… and the slow phasing out of cash, making all transactions traceable. Integration with global governance structures and ensuring compliance with international regulations [including “pandemic policies”, such as lockdowns and vaccine mandates] is a piece of p*ss then, isn’t it?

The World Health Organisation’s pandemic treaty, discussed in this post, springs to mind:

The choice isn’t between convenience and efficiency. This is a choice between freedom and total control. And, if this is true, then the UK is on the verge of a surveillance state, where you’ll be punished for not agreeing and dissenting. And where compliance is enforced through economic measures. Your government is supposed to serve the people, but this bill means that people will become the servants of the state forever. Because once they have it, there will be no going back. That’s the bill. I suggest you write to your MP. I suggest you make some noise, or it will pass.

Food for thought.

For anyone wanting to write to their MP (or other local representatives), WriteToThem is a useful website.

