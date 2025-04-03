Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I found some of the words in a recent sermon at the church I attend particularly striking.

The passage was Luke 18:31-43, for which the headings in the New International UK version of the Bible — the one we routinely use at church — are Jesus predicts his death a third time and A Blind Beggar Receives His Sight. They are not part of the original text, but they seem to me to be suitable headings.

Here is the passage:

Jesus predicts his death a third time Jesus took the Twelve aside and told them, ‘We are going up to Jerusalem, and everything that is written by the prophets about the Son of Man will be fulfilled. He will be handed over to the Gentiles. They will mock him, insult him and spit on him; they will flog him and kill him. On the third day he will rise again.’ The disciples did not understand any of this. Its meaning was hidden from them, and they did not know what he was talking about. A Blind Beggar Receives His Sight As Jesus approached Jericho, a blind man was sitting by the roadside begging. When he heard the crowd going by, he asked what was happening. They told him, ‘Jesus of Nazareth is passing by.’ He called out, ‘Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!’ Those who led the way rebuked him and told him to be quiet, but he shouted all the more, ‘Son of David, have mercy on me!’ Jesus stopped and ordered the man to be brought to him. When he came near, Jesus asked him, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ ‘Lord, I want to see,’ he replied. Jesus said to him, ‘Receive your sight; your faith has healed you.’ Immediately he received his sight and followed Jesus, praising God. When all the people saw it, they also praised God.

And here are some extracts — essentially verbatim — from the sermon, which was titled How to see truly:

When you woke up this morning was it a nice gentle experience, or was it the buzz of an alarm clock? And what did you see when you opened your eyes…? The vast majority of us take for granted the fact that we can see anything at all when we open our eyes in the morning… And I suppose it’s quite hard for most of us to imagine what it must be like to be unable to see… day after day, waking up in the morning to a blurred sense of light and dark but nothing more… Now in today’s passage we meet blindness. Obviously there’s the [physical blindness of the] blind man who meets Jesus, but there’s another kind of blindness too. It’s a spiritual kind of blindness…

And with spiritual blindness it is sometimes the case that those who cannot see are not even aware that they are blind.

Do you see…? Some people see it and some people don’t… The [followers of Jesus] didn’t understand any of this. Its meaning was hidden from them and they didn’t know what he was talking about. They were confused. The meaning was hidden… The professors of the university… and I dare say there might even be one or two here, they’re no better off than anyone else… because it’s not about our brains and our intelligence or our skill… At this stage [the blind man] can’t see… If you’ll allow me to simplify, it’s a bit like ABC. You might have heard this way of describing it before. First of all… the man admits his need. It’s kind of obvious. He needs his sight. But that’s what we do well to admit too. We’re blind. We can’t see the truth. We’ve turned away from God into error and lies… Sometimes it’s hard to get past our pride to ask for help… Well, A is about admitting our need to. And then B is for believing… And then C is for calling out or crying out. That’s what the man did. It would be no use if he just sat quietly by the side of the road…

Apt words in the context of Luke 18, and coming to faith in Jesus Christ.

But not only in that context…

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem