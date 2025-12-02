Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…I have been reading Friend of God by John Lennox:

It is indeed striking that Abraham is the only character in the Bible to be described as ‘the friend of God’ — e.g. in James 2:23. And I have appreciated reading what Lennox has to say about the “father of many”. But Friend of God begins not with the call of Abraham in Genesis 12 but with the Tower of Babel in Genesis 11.

Lennox’ opening chapter is titled The city that reached for the sky, and it was of particular interest to me in the context of this post from last year that I put out as a re-issue in August:

I found Lennox’ commentary on the text of the Tower of Babel episode insightful, and consistent with what I wrote in the above post. But it was some of what he said in relation to the world today that I found most striking.

At the end of his section on the Tower of Babel, Lennox asks the following (p18):

And what of our world today?

And he begins his answer by saying:

The shadow of the Tower of Babel in terms of time is much more than ‘sax myle’ [i.e. six miles, in reference to a previous quotation] — it reaches to the present time. Leon Kass makes a perceptive comment about the ancient culture into which Abraham was born: ‘There are the Mesopotamians, who first begin to measure the stars, who build the Tower of Babel, where all humankind comes together to build a technological refuge for humanity where man might be a god to man.’

He contends:

We are there again today. The universal language of the Christian Church has become submerged by a revival of the ideology of Babel. With the unifying power of the language of science, humans are now engaged in building their techno-world with dizzying speed — even attempting to re-engineer themselves into super-intelligences with unlimited understanding. Advanced technology has already given us undreamed of means of communication and connected the world by the internet of things. In the words of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook would ‘rewire the way people spread and consume information’.

And I am broadly in agreement with that.

Lennox then cites US social psychologist Jonathan Haidt writing in 2022 in The Atlantic, a US-based ideas-driven magazine:

The story of Babel is the best metaphor I have found for what happened to America in the 2010s, and for the fractured country we now inhabit. Something went terribly wrong, very suddenly. We are disoriented, unable to speak the same language or recognize the same truth. We are cut off from one another and from the past.

And says:

In his perceptive analysis [Haidt] points out that social media has weakened all three of the principal factors that consolidate thriving democracies: social capital (extensive social networks with high levels of trust), strong institutions and shared stories. The tragedy is that social media has, in particular, undermined trust by undermining relationships through spreading dislike, distrust, outrage and hate. As a result we have become in many ways further apart than ever. International tension has increased and multitudes of people are scattered throughout the vastness of cyberspace, their lonely silence broken, not by human speech, but by the tapping of countless impersonal keyboards and blind touchscreens.

I wonder what Haidt means exactly by “thriving democracies”. It sounds like he would have described the US prior to 2010 as an example of one? I wonder too to what extent he thinks that US voters actually get a real alternative to the status quo. And indeed to what extent Lennox thinks we get genuine choice in the UK. Do these university professors really think that the likes of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage are actually anti-establishment?

I would also be interested to know what Haidt and Lennox would say about the role of a “thriving democracy” such as the US in other countries around the world — not least in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. I suspect that, even prior to the 2010s, many of the citizens of such countries would have chosen phrases other than “thriving democracy” to describe the US. And these days I wonder how many Americans would agree with that description.

I wonder too what is meant here by “strong institutions”. US health agencies such as the NIH and the CDC spring to mind, not least in the context of the covid era when they played a key role in promoting and legitimising mandates for “safe and effective” medical products with no long-term safety data. I would be interested to know what Haidt and Lennox would say about those and other institutions which endorsed — and continue to endorse — the lies of the covid narrative. Though I also wonder to what extent these two professors realise that we have been deceived.

More fundamentally though, I wonder how much of the loss of trust in institutions is attributable to social media. And how much is due to the behaviour of the people who have led and who lead those institutions.

I am reminded of this testimony from former professor of evolutionary biology Bret Weinstein testifying in the US:

Thank you, Senator [Ron] Johnson. Ladies and gentlemen, I believe we must zoom out if we are to understand the pattern that we are gathered here to explore, because the pattern is larger than federal health agencies and the covid cartel. If we do zoom out and ask, “What are they hiding?”, the answer becomes as obvious as it is disturbing. They are hiding everything. It will be jarring for many to hear a scientist speak with such certainty. It should be jarring. We are trained to present ideas with caution as hypotheses in need of a test. But in this case I have tested the idea, and I am as certain of it as I am of anything. We are being systematically blinded. It is the only explanation I have encountered that will not only describe the present, but [which] also in my experience predicts the future with all but perfect accuracy. The pattern is a simple one. You can see it clearly and test it yourself: every single institution dedicated to public truth-seeking is under simultaneous attack. They are all in a state of collapse. Every body of experts fails utterly. Individual experts who resist… or worse… in an attempt to return their institutions to sanity… they find themselves coerced into submission. If they won’t buckle, they are marginalized or forced out. Those outside of the institutions who either seek truth alone or who build new institutions with a truth-seeking mission face merciless attacks on both their integrity and expertise, often by the very institutions whose mission they refuse to abandon. There is a saying in military circles. Once is a mistake. Twice is a coincidence. Three times is enemy action. I have no doubt that, given an hour, the people on this panel could point to a hundred examples of the pattern I have just described [but that] finding even a handful of exceptions would pose a significant challenge. We are left in a fool’s paradise. Our research universities spend huge sums of public money to reach pre-ordained conclusions. Professors teach only lessons that are consistent with wisdom students have picked up on TikTok, even when those lessons contradict the foundational principles of their disciplines. Once-proud newspapers like the New York Times and Washington Post only report important stories after they have become common knowledge. Morticians must now raise the alarm over patterns missed by medical examiners. The CDC has become an excellent guide to protecting your health, but only for people who realize you should do the opposite of whatever it advises. The courts, the last holdout in this ongoing inversion of reality, are now regularly used as a coercive weapon of elites against those who threaten them. We have literally witnessed the Department of Homeland Security attempt to set up a truth ministry and declare accurate critique of government as a kind of terrorism. To my fellow patriots in the West, the pattern is unmistakable. I cannot tell you with any certainty who [those responsible] are or what they hope to accomplish, but I can tell you that we are being systematically denied the tools of enlightenment and the rights guaranteed in our Constitution. We, those who remain dedicated to the values of the West, must fight this battle courageously, and we must win. For if we do not stem the tide, the result will be a dark age that differs from prior dark ages only in the power and sophistication of the coercive instruments wielded by those who will rule us.

I am reminded of posts such as these:

At the very least, Weinstein seems to be thinking and critically engaging with what is happening. I wonder what Haidt and Lennox would say in response.

Back to the book…

Lennox continues:

Haidt says: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and a few other large platforms unwittingly dissolved the mortar of trust, belief in institutions, and shared stories that had held a large and diverse secular democracy together. I would add that what Zuckerberg’s metaverse will do to aggravate that situation is nothing less than horrific. Haidt also points out that the ‘dart guns’ of social media empower trolls and provocateurs and silence decent citizens. They also amplify political extremes while attenuating the voice of the moderate majority. Perhaps most importantly, by supplying its dart guns indiscriminately, social media deputises everyone to mete out ‘justice’ without any due process so that innocent people are punished on Twitter, for example, for what are often banal or imagined offences. The problem is that there may be very real consequences, including job loss and even suicide. Haidt says: When our public square is governed by mob dynamics unrestrained by due process, we don’t get justice and inclusion; we get a society that ignores context, proportionality, mercy, and truth.

I wonder to what extent Haidt and Lennox are aware of how those Big Tech companies were censoring free speech during the covid era, as part of the rather Orwellian-sounding Trusted News Initiative, headed by the BBC, and involving Google/YouTube, Meta/Facebook and Twitter:

I wonder too if they are aware of the extent to which e.g. the Biden administration was involved in the censorship.

And of the role of the British army’s 77th Brigade, formed in 2015…

…and which “supported the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and provided support to the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport, who were working to counter disinformation”:

I am reminded of how the UK government’s Counter Disinformation Unit was used to target doctors and scientists who were critical of covid lockdowns and questioned the mass injection of children with a medical product with no long-term safety data.

And in relation to YouTube, the article mentioned at the top of this post particularly springs to mind: YouTube censorship of comments on a conversation with Prof John Lennox, subtitled The memory holing of carefully considered observations made in relation to the covid era.

The gist of that piece was that, in the context of these words from Lennox…

So that interest in sin… you might as well say during the covid period, “Why is everybody taking such a morbid interest in covid? Everywhere you go it’s covid, covid, covid…” Because it was a pandemic that was beginning to kill thousands of people and threaten millions. And thankfully we got a vaccine. [emphasis added] Now I’m not going into all the ins and outs of that.

…this YouTube comment, featuring a link to a Pfizer post-authorisation marketing report…

…disappeared promptly. Even with the use of the number 1 rather than the letter i.

It is not only the ‘dart guns’ of social media that silence decent citizens. The propaganda and censorship is systemic, and, in the context of the “Trusted News Initiative” it would seem reasonable to think that the BBC is at the heart of it. With propagandists masquerading as journalists and TV presenters.

I am reminded that the 2020-2025 BBC Director-General Tim Davie is featured on the website of the World Economic Forum:

As is Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes:

Though I wonder how long it will be before those profiles are “archived” like that of Justin Welby.

Stepping back though, I wonder to what extent the likes of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can or should be blamed for the “[dissolution of] the mortar of trust [and] belief in institutions”. Does not some — even much — of the blame lie with the institutions themselves? I have come to realise that my erstwhile trust in authorities and faith in institutions was misplaced to say the least.

There are doubtless very real consequences of social media activity. I am reminded of the concern at what some people have described as two-tier justice, and particularly the jailing of people for posts on X (the new incarnation of Twitter from July 2023).

But I am inclined to think that the paragraph of Haidt’s that Lennox quotes above could reasonably be rewritten as follows:

When our public square is governed by *the censorship of free speech orchestrated by governments and organisations corrupted by globalist corporate interests*, we don’t get justice and inclusion; we get a society that ignores context, proportionality, mercy, and truth.

Lennox goes on to point out that Haidt is fearful for American democracy, and quotes him saying:

If we do not make major changes soon, then our institutions, our political system, and our society may collapse during the next major war, pandemic, financial meltdown, or constitutional crisis…

Talk of “the next pandemic” reminds me of a certain “health expert” featured in one of my favourite Bob Moran cartoons:

What are his qualifications in health exactly? And why does he feature so prominently in the media?

And what are we to make of this covid era footage of him smirking at the prospect of “the next pandemic”?

But I digress…

I do wonder how much thought Haidt and Lennox have actually given to what we were told during the covid era, and to what extent either has considered the possibility that we may have been deceived. In particular, I wonder if they are aware of the work of e.g. Professor of Computer Science and Statistics Martin Neil…

…who I also featured in this post:

I think it helps to observe that, as I noted here, the “climate crisis” and the “covid crisis” bear more than a passing resemblance to one another:

Lennox also quotes Haidt saying:

We must harden democratic institutions so that they can withstand chronic anger and mistrust, reform social media so that it becomes less socially corrosive, and better prepare the next generation for democratic citizenship in this new age.

I wonder what is meant here by “[hardening] democratic institutions so they can withstand chronic anger and mistrust” and “[preparing] the next generation for democratic citizenship in this new age”.

I am inclined to think that, in the context of the past five years, there is a strong case to be made that some of our democratic institutions are less in need of hardening and more in need of radical change, if not totally dismantling and rebuilding. At the very least, I am thinking in terms of:

Having elected representatives who are (much) less influenced by corporate interests. Paying such people more but strictly prohibiting them from taking any other money or favour or reward from any individual or organisation would help. As would requiring such people to declare their membership of all organisations they belong to. With harsh penalties — including loss of their position — for any violation.

Implementing a similar arrangement for all public servants.

Ending the practice of regulators taking funding — directly or indirectly — from any organisation that they are meant to be regulating. And addressing the issue of the “revolving door” where individuals move between roles in the public and private sectors.

Ensuring that those involved in regulating professions — such as the General Medical Council or the Solicitors Regulation Authority in the UK — have actually worked in that occupation for (say) at least ten years. And that they are democratically elected by those currently working in the field.

Making publicly available all non-sensitive, policy-relevant and scientific data (anonymised where appropriate) that has been collected by organisations funded by the taxpayer.

Lennox then cites a 2014 book The Revolt of the Public in which:

…former CIA analyst Martin Gurri predicted the fragmentation of society by social media. He maintains that the information explosion that began with the internet has subverted authority. Consequently ‘the public isn’t one thing; it’s highly fragmented, and it’s basically mutually hostile. It’s mostly people yelling at each other and living in bubbles of one sort or another.’

I wonder how much Gurri knew about what the CIA were planning. And whether Lennox thinks that an “information explosion… subverting authority” is a good or a bad thing.

Lennox continues:

Using the full power of our technology, in those bubbles we are babbling today like never before on social media that devours our time and concentration and, so the psychologists tell us, are not only in danger of reprogramming our minds, but actually doing so — particularly the minds of the young.

I see the dangers of social media. And indeed some of the good things about it. But I am also increasingly aware that the reprogramming — and indeed programming — of minds is hardly new. I now recognise that, long before social media, I was shaped much more than I realised by the school system and by the mainstream media. And that such programming has been going on for a long time.

I have only relatively recently come to appreciate the extent to which “the world is under the control of the evil one” (1 John 5:19):

And I am less than convinced that most Bible-believing Christians actually believe this bit of the Bible. Particularly those who have gone to university and done well in their careers, and who might thus reasonably be described as products of the world’s institutions. I am particularly struck by the extent to which church leaders appear to trust the government, the media and public health bodies.

Back to Lennox:

There are many kinds of ‘language’ that fragment our culture. The old don’t understand the young and vice versa. There are the languages of political correctness, of postmodern relativism, of technospeak, of cancel culture, confusion about gender and sexuality, racism and woke. Even a single word that is spoken without any malicious intent by a lecture journalist or teacher can lead to a firestorm of social media protest and hate, often resulting in utterly unjustifiable investigative processes, muzzling or dismissal. Old-style healthy and true tolerance — where ‘I tolerate you’ meant ‘I disagree with you but will defend your right to say what you wish’ — has been replaced by a relativistic paralysis on criticism where we dare not offend, or the thought police will act. We have to accept all views as ‘true’ and make sure that everyone has a ‘safe space’ where they are dangerously immune from learning anything new or helpful.

He then cites Dorothy Sayers who says — trenchantly as Lennox sees it — of this perspective:

In the world it calls itself Tolerance; but in hell it is called Despair. It is the accomplice of the other sins and their worst punishment. It is the sin which believes nothing, cares for nothing, seeks to know nothing, interferes with nothing, enjoys nothing, loves nothing, hates nothing, finds purpose in nothing, lives for nothing, and only remains alive because there is nothing it would die for.”

I share Lennox’ concerns here.

But I do think that it would help if more of those with a public voice — including the likes of Lennox and Haidt — spoke out about e.g. the censorship of recent years. And indeed the egregious violations of medical ethics.

Lennox points out that:

Jesus refused to get involved in many of the controversies of his day and Paul warned us to avoid ‘foolish controversies, genealogies, dissension and quarrels’ (Titus 3:9). They did not go around unnecessarily looking for trouble. But nor did they espouse the sort of risk aversion mentality that shies away from upsetting the power brokers and refuses to do anything to provoke them.

I am reminded of what I wrote in 2022 to the leaders of the church I attend in the context of the covid era:

But no-one among the leadership at the church I attend was interested in even discussing the above issues. And now they appear to want to “move on” as if the covid era did not happen…

I wonder too what Jesus and Paul would make of e.g. the points raised by Bret Weinstein featured earlier. I doubt that such matters — or indeed the things I mentioned in Courage in the face of peer pressure — fall into the categories mentioned in Titus 3:9.

Lennox continues:

This ‘dictatorship of relativism’, as Pope John Paul II called it, is a recipe for disaster. Real communication becomes impossible as intellectual life becomes pathological, illiberal and aggressive. Psychobabble (psycho-Babel?) dominates the omnipresent social media, most of it achieved at fearful cost, making man a god to man, while paradoxically, particularly in the academy, atheistic naturalism reduces man to meaninglessness by homogenizing all distinctives and smoothing out all tensions. Russell Moore, Director of the Public Theology Project at Christianity Today, in a response to Haidt’s article cited above, makes a very important point: We need a shared story, but a story without tension is no story at all. Our story is of a God who brought us out of the land and slavery of Egypt (Ex. 20:2), of a God who ‘raised Jesus from the dead’ (Rom. 8:11, emphasis mine). Our story is so repugnant that the apostle Paul had to keep reiterating that he was not ashamed of it (Rom. 1:16). Pentecost brought about unity, but it was a unity that kept ratcheting up the tension. That day, Simon Peter preached that the Spirit had been poured out on all flesh. But he soon faced a crisis when Jesus appeared and told him that Gentile believers were joint heirs with Jewish believers and that he (Peter) shouldn’t call unclean what God had pronounced to be clean (Acts 10-11). As the Spirit moved outward — from Jerusalem to Samaria to the ends of the earth — each stage created a new crisis. Fragmentation is a crisis. God has called us to unity. But the way we get there is not by finding a better technology to start rebuilding the tower as was done in the first place. Sometimes God fragments what we were doing because it is killing us. For, in order to achieve the kind of unity we need, we must be unified in doing what’s right and pleasing in the sight of God. Sometimes that means a future that looks nothing like the one we planned — seeking unity with people we never thought about. Trying to find our way back to Babel won’t get us there.

I doubt that many Christians would take issue with being unified in doing what’s right and pleasing in the sight of God. But presumably at least part of that involves putting off falsehood and speaking truthfully to our fellow believers. And not lying to each other.

My working assumption is that when Christians have lied to one another — or at least bought into a narrative of deception — it is right and pleasing in the sight of God that we collectively acknowledge and repent of that. I fail to see how God would take pleasure in a unity that seeks to suppress the fact that we have been deceived.

I think too that it is important that Christians address the question of what God might have been trying to tell us through the covid era, as I discussed here:

And one way or another, we need to be open to the possibility that the future might indeed look nothing like the one we planned.

Lennox concludes the discussion on the Tower of Babel by saying:

And, in any case, the contemporary Tower of Babel is collapsing under its own weight. It is an alien world to those of us brought up in a culture of intelligent public discourse that very sadly is rapidly becoming a distant memory. In the words of philosopher John Finnis, what is happening is a ‘decapitation of reality’. Yet how many of us really see this to be the case and do something about it?

I’d be interested to hear more from Lennox about the ways in which he thinks “the contemporary Tower of Babel is collapsing under its own weight”.

As to the notion of ‘decapitation of reality’, that makes sense to me in the context of e.g. any attempt to redefine biological sex. But I see little indication here that Lennox recognises that other important parts of the “reality” that we are sold through the media — and which seem to have remained largely unquestioned in the “culture of intelligent public discourse” — are also a long way from the truth.

In case anyone is wondering, I did contact John Lennox (via the contact section of his website) in the context of the conversation mentioned in the article featured at the top of this post. But I did not get a reply.

Related:

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem