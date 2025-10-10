Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post features the second part of a recent interview (also on YouTube) that Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger gave to American conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson:

The first part can be found here:

Nine theses for Wikipedia reform

[Carlson] You have, following the example of our beloved German monk [Martin Luther] 500 years ago, written some theses that you want to nail to the front door of Wikipedia… [Sanger] That’s right. [Carlson] What are they? [Sanger] Let’s go through the list… [Carlson] Take your time. I just want to restate… if you’re coming to the video right now... This is the creator of Wikipedia explaining how Wikipedia can be saved from corruption. [Sanger] Yes. Nobody has ever actually made a thoroughgoing reform proposal of Wikipedia. This is the first time anybody has done that, and it’s certainly the first time I have done that. There has been a lot of piecemeal reform proposals, but this is thoroughgoing. And I’m trying… just as Luther did… I’m trying to start a conversation… [Carlson] I hope this starts a reformation…

Thesis One: End decision-making by consensus

[Sanger] The nine theses begin this way. Number one: End decision-making by consensus. Wikipedia pretends to make difficult editorial decisions based on a process they call consensus, but it’s a sham because this allows ideologues to silence dissent by falsely claiming, in effect, unanimous agreement. But of course there isn’t unanimous agreement. [Carlson] The scientific consensus on climate change would be a perfect example of this… [Sanger] It would be a very good example. The consensus, I say, as a description of how they arrive at difficult editorial decisions, should be abandoned. Now what they replace it with… that’s a good question. But let’s begin there. [Carlson] And decision-making by consensus… it allows an aggressive faction to overwhelm the skeptical faction. [Sanger] Exactly. It’s really a cynical institutional fiction. It has to end. They can’t call what they’re doing consensus anymore. That’s not a consensus at all. Especially if they claim to be an open global project. Period. [Carlson] Thank you. I agree.

Thesis Two: Enable competing articles

[Sanger] Number two: Enable competing articles. This is a little bit out there, but I think it’s a good one. Since true neutrality is impossible, as we’ve been discussing, under the current editorial monopoly, Wikipedia should allow multiple competing articles written from different declared perspectives, each striving for neutrality within its own framework. So let the people write alternative articles… [Carlson] That’s not far-out. [Sanger] Yes. Why not just allow… multiple articles titled “Donald Trump”. [Carlson] So you could have… Special Report on Fox News, or you could have the CBS Evening News. And you could also have Joe Rogan. Because that’s what alternative media is… And people can decide what they believe.

As if the truth didn’t exist outside those platforms… all of which are of course permitted large audiences by the powers-that-be… as is Tucker Carlson.

I would be interested to see a comprehensive list of payments received by the likes of Rogan and Carlson.

Thesis Three: Abolish source blacklists

[Sanger] Number three: Abolish source blacklists… we’ve already talked about this quite a bit. Wikipedia maintains a list of perennial sources which serves as an ideologically one-sided blacklist of media sources… [Carlson] What is the justification for that…? “We just don’t believe them…?” What are the criteria for determining authenticity of a news source? [Sanger] That is pretty much it. They don’t say… it’s just their opinion. They say, “As a matter of objective fact, we have…” [Carlson] [Laughs] Studies show the New York Times lies… [Sanger] Well, you would think that that would hold some weight with an objective analysis… You can’t cite the New York Post, Fox News — or you — on Wikipedia, as a source. So I am making the modest proposal that this blacklist should be abolished. It was established in 2017. It’s fairly new… [Carlson] The year Trump gets inaugurated… They decide that we’re just not going to hear from certain news organizations just… because objectively they’re bad. [Sanger] Wikipedia may not cite… the New York Post. And we should actually investigate whether that decision was made at about the time that the Hunter Biden laptop story was breaking… [Carlson] Is this public…? Can I go on the Wikipedia site and find out what’s blacklisted? [Sanger] Sure. Just type… “perennial sources Wikipedia” into any search engine and the first result will be this page… It’s all color-coded. Green… I’ll give you some fully approved sources: New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, the Nation, Mother Jones, GLAAD [the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation]… The blacklisted sources [red] are: Breitbart, Daily Caller, Epoch Times, Fox News, New York Post, The Federalist… so you can’t use those as sources on Wikipedia… Red means it’s blacklisted. You cannot cite it as a source of facts… maybe as a source of opinion…

Here is the Wikipedia:Reliable sources/Perennial sources page:

And here is a representative example of the red, yellow and green classification system:

[Carlson] Anti-Defamation League gets a green light… [Sanger] Only for some… If you’re actually reporting about the [Arab-Israeli conflict]… you may not cite them. [Carlson] Interesting. [Sanger] So you can’t find the Jewish perspective on the war so easily anymore on Wikipedia… [Carlson] Catholic Hierarchy… This is interesting. [Sanger] Yes. There’s a serious academic encyclopedia of Christianity that is not allowed on Wikipedia I was surprised to find… [Carlson] CounterPunch is not allowed… The Daily Caller… Daily Mail… I never hear about this and we don’t know who made this decision… [Sanger] Mr X is the name of his account. It’s edited, of course, as Wikipedia pages are, by a whole bunch of other people… [Carlson] LifeSiteNews not allowed… Of course… the pro-lifers... that’s interesting… Why does no-one talk about this…? [Sanger] Search me. I don’t know why people aren’t talking about it. It’s obviously huge news. I think it’s simply embarrassing for the left. And so the left aren’t going to report about it. And the right has been reporting about it… So to conclude the discussion of number three, the blacklist should be abolished. Diverse sources should be cited with acknowledgment of how different groups assess their credibility if necessary. [Carlson] Exactly.

Thesis Four: Revive the original neutrality policy

[Sanger] Number four: Revive the original neutrality policy. Wikipedia must return to genuine neutrality by refusing to take sides on controversial issues, even when one view dominates academia and mainstream media. I suppose that one is fairly straightforward, and we’ve already discussed it quite a bit… that the neutrality policy right now defines neutrality in terms of what are called “significant views”. And the reliable sources and significant views are significant views according to… the faculty members of Harvard and things like that. And if your view is held only at… conservative seminaries for example… or other bastions of conservatism, then they’re not significant… at least that’s how it’s treated on Wikipedia right now... Wikipedia should be a big tent as it used to be, enabling many, many different people to come together… I just think of it as like old-fashioned liberal Kumbaya… people should be able to come together and talk to each other from radically different points of view, and just make sure that their views are all respected on the same page. [Carlson] Yes. It shouldn’t just be the most reactionary views. NBC, Harvard… only the most stalwart defenders of this broken project… It shouldn’t just be the College of Cardinals voting here…. [Sanger] Yes. There’s a good way to characterize the currently only permitted viewpoint on Wikipedia. And that is with the acronym GASP, which stands for Globalist, Academic, Secular and Progressive... Each one is necessary, and together they just give a perfect picture of the viewpoint of Wikipedians today… of most Wikipedians.

[Carlson] Do they know that they’re representing… selling the views of say the Aspen Institute or the Atlantic Council or the CIA or the Washington Post editorial board…? Such a tiny minority of the globe’s population, but the most powerful people in the world… they are the praetorian guard protecting the powerful. Do they see that? [Sanger] I think they do... Of course it’s a fairly big group of people… in the single digit thousands of regular editors these days. I think a lot of those people do know that, and they take pride in it, frankly… [Carlson] In oppressing the rest of the population on behalf of the richest and most powerful… [Sanger] They don’t think they’re doing that, but… [Carlson] That’s exactly what they’re doing. By lying to people, you oppress them.

Thesis Five: Repeal “Ignore all rules”

[Sanger] Number five. So just a little throat clearing here… a short little proposal: Repeal “Ignore all rules”. There is a policy called “Ignore all rules”, which I came up with in the first few days of the project. Originally I meant it as a joke to encourage newcomers. So… if rules make you nervous and you’re not sure what to do, then just ignore them and go about your business. That’s essentially what I said. [Carlson] A rule for responsible, honest people…

[Sanger] And this became essentially a cargo cult… over the years people started using this to shield insiders from accountability. So… I made this rule and… I now declare that it should be repealed. [Carlson] How has it been used to protect corruption? [Sanger] Well, generally what happens is if somebody can’t think of a covering rule in a special case, but it just seems plausible to the people who are working on an article [that] this really ought to be against the rules, or whatever… just “ignore all rules.” And they’ll just say that… usually… in a tongue-in-cheek way, but in a way that’s serious enough to actually have an effect. But a lot of lesser contributors… they wouldn’t be able to get away with that sort of thing. There’s one guy who said, at the height of covid, if there is one serious application of “Ignore all rules”, it should be now. We should be able to ignore all the rules regarding whatever in order to get people to believe that covid is serious and they should be jabbed…

No figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics then…

(Those numbers are from 2020, in the weeks before we were told on 23rd March, “You must stay at home” because of “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades”.)

[Carlson] So… after a while you’re ignoring all principles… and they’re doing it again in the service… [Sanger] Selectively. [Carlson] Yes, selectively… in the service of the most powerful people in the world.

Thesis Six: Reveal who Wikipedia’s leaders are

[Sanger] Number six: Reveal who Wikipedia’s leaders are. [Carlson] [Laughs] Why is that not number one? I like that one. [Sanger] Yes… Wikipedia’s most powerful editors remain overwhelmingly anonymous despite wielding enormous influence over one of the world’s most powerful media platforms. These leaders must be publicly identified for accountability and given liability insurance, as volunteers of nonprofits often are. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t do this… [Carlson] I like anonymity online a lot of the time, because I think it helps the underdog tell the truth. And so I am for anonymity on social media, for example. I don’t think you should have to register with the government to give your opinions, just to be clear. But if you’re wielding real institutional power, I think it’s fair to require people to say who they are. Just like Supreme Court justices have to give their real names. [Sanger] It’s a no-brainer. [And] if there is one thing that might get the attention of the mainstream media, it seems to me it might be this one. I don’t think it’s widely known that 85% of the most powerful accounts on Wikipedia are anonymous. How is that allowed? [Carlson] No, I know, I couldn’t agree more. [Sanger] It’s just disgusting. [Carlson] And by the way, there are consequences to having your identity known, I can tell you. And they’re not great. On the other hand, that’s the price that you pay for having influence. That’s fair… [Sanger] Right. And, by the way, I don’t want those people to be doxed. I’m going to say it again… And I’m not saying that the people who are there should be forced to reveal their identity or anything like that. They can resign and then new people can be brought on board. And maybe, if necessary, you could pay them a little stipend for their trouble. They’re raising, I think, something like $200 million a year now... a huge amount of money… [Carlson] I was a donor… I get it…

Thesis Seven: Let the public rate articles

[Sanger] Let the public rate articles. That’s number seven. Wikipedia should implement a public rating and feedback system, allowing readers to evaluate articles. They can’t do that now… [Carlson] That’s the comment section. But they don’t have a comment section. [Sanger] They don’t have a comment section. They don’t have any sort of rating section. There are no metrics that they can use. [Elsewhere] they’ve metricized everything: books on Amazon, thumbs-up on X and YouTube and whatnot, but not Wikipedia… [Carlson] I’ve never thought of that. That’s so smart. [Sanger] Look, if there’s one place where an actual rating system would matter and actually be important, it would be Wikipedia, because… I think you and I agree that Wikipedia does have some decent articles… [Carlson] And you want to learn about the Falkland Islands. You want to learn about some bird species… it’s amazing. That’s why it’s so frustrating. [Sanger] Yes. So wouldn’t it be nice if there were some… reviews independent of Wikipedia that would give the public a notion of whether they can actually trust the information… And I actually think that you should be able to identify and even rate the raters, and say, “Okay, these accounts who have rated the Trump article very highly are mostly Democrats, and those that rate the article very poorly are mostly Republicans.” And then there should be a system that would enable you to go and learn what the best articles are, especially if they’re competing articles… again, from anybody’s point of view.

Thesis Eight: End indefinite blocking

[Sanger] Thesis number eight: End indefinite blocking. Wikipedia’s practice of blocking accounts permanently is unjust and ideologically motivated. I did a little personal investigation last June. In a period of two weeks, 47% of the blocks that had been done by Wikipedia were indefinite, which means permanent. And you can understand some of them, because you’re re-blocking the same people who have already been blocked [in the context of those same people making] new accounts. Those are called sock puppets. It’s still a very, very high number. And they do, as I have said, block willy-nilly. And they will block permanently. There are people online who complain that they were blocked for making grammar corrections. I’ve seen [maybe] three or four cases of just that. I quote a few in the essay… each of these theses… has a whole essay to go with it, which I very carefully wrote over the last nine months. [Carlson] And where can interested people find that? [Sanger] They can find it on my user page on Wikipedia… I don’t know if it’ll be on the user page… or maybe it will be linked from the user page, but it’ll be on Wikipedia itself. I actually want to take the debate to them. I still have an account in good standing for now. We’ll see if they block me over this. I’m not sure, but I would like to start a debate there. So that’s why I’ve posted it there. I also have a version of the nine theses on my blog, and it’s identical, but it also has links to archived versions of all the resources that I cite so they cannot take anything down without people knowing. Let’s see…

[Sanger] I think that basically indefinite blocks should be extremely rare. They should require multiple administrators to agree, because right now, one person can, for arbitrary reasons, practically block… an account in good standing that might have had… thousands of edits without really any meaningful recourse. So at least let’s have a panel of people convened if you want to block somebody permanently. And of course you should be able to appeal your permanent block if you are permanently blocked every maybe three, six, maybe 12 months. The idea is it’s only fair to give people the opportunity to say, “Well, I’ve reformed. I’m not going to do what I’ve done before.” Do you remember the movie Escape from Alcatraz…? There was a character in it who was befriended by Clint Eastwood’s character, who is this great painter. And he makes a painting of the warden. The warden sees a copy of this as he’s snooping around in a cell, and it’s an unflattering picture of the warden. So that man’s… painting supplies are taken away by the warden… and they have so few joys in this place… it’s like living death… And so the painter then commits suicide. A lot of people feel very strongly about Wikipedia because it is a significant hobby in some cases, in the way that… I play Irish fiddle. That’s… one of my big hobbies. And I don’t know… your fly-fishing I guess… if you were to take this away from people forever… just disallow them… it can be really upsetting to people. One person… there’s a story I quote in the essay of a guy who came close to suicide when his account was blocked. And you know how they responded? They responded, “Wikipedia is not therapy.” There’s an essay to this effect: “Wikipedia is not therapy”… So that should stop. They should be nicer, frankly, to the people who are spending so many hours on the system.

Thesis Nine: Adopt a legislative process

[Sanger] Number nine: adopt a legislative process. So if you take all eight [theses] together, you might very well ask, “How can these changes be made?” Wikipedia is extremely institutionally conservative. It’s hard to change from within. So what I propose is that because they lack any method of major reform… there is nothing like an editorial council on Wikipedia… it needs an elected editorial legislature with real powers. Powers to implement reforms established through Wikipedia’s first constitutional convention. So Wikipedia should treat itself as a kind of polity, which until now has been a strange mixture… for years and years I have said this… it is a strange mixture of oligarchy and anarchy… [Carlson] Like America itself… [laughs] [Sanger] And what they really need to do is have a serious constitutional convention… take their own editorial governance seriously. And I’m not saying this would be run by the Wikimedia Foundation. It would be run by the volunteers… The Wikimedia foundation would pay for the constitutional convention and also for the travel expenses of people who later come together in an editorial assembly which would meet face-to-face… because these people have to be identified… one person, one vote. And for that matter, I also say that if you vote for the people in such an editorial assembly… you have to be identified, not necessarily publicly, but to someone to ensure that there is indeed only one person, one vote. Because right now that’s one of the big problems about voting in the Wikipedia community, because Wikipedia is anonymous. It’s only too possible for people to run multiple sock puppets… or they run separate accounts that they pretend belong to different people. And then that gives them more than one vote. That’s not fair. [And] the editorial assembly, I’m saying, should be run face-to-face… [It] can meet in different places in the world and people could be paid a stipend for… travel… just like an ordinary legislature… [Carlson] It’s not all bad… The idea of Wikipedia is a beautiful idea… an important idea. Broadcasting truth at scale, that’s just always a good thing. And so it’s worth saving… it’s imperative to save it. And running it out of your garage without the safeguards that you’ve described just makes you prey… to the worst people in the world: PR firms, intelligence agencies… paid liars. [Sanger] I think that if there is one of all of these theses… if there is one that the mainstream media and governments around the world might be able to get behind… it is this idea that they need to get their house in order and have a council of people that take responsibility for the shape of policy. [Carlson] That’s exactly right... because if you don’t like Google, you could say, “Well, it Sundar Pichai’s fault.” [Pichai is the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google] If you don’t like any publicly traded company, at least you can identify the person making decisions or responsible for the decisions. But here you have this shadowy, incredibly influential institution, and there’s no recourse. You can’t even be mad at someone, because you don’t know who they are. Larry Sanger, I so appreciate the seriousness with which you take this [and] the brilliance that allowed you to create this in the first place. And I hope that people listen to you. I hope they understand how much it matters. [Sanger] Thank you. I appreciate it.

At one stage, a few days after the above interview was broadcast, Wikipedia was considering removing Sanger’s Nine Theses:

The threat has apparently since been removed, and the latest comments (>60,000 words) can be viewed here.

As of 8th October, Sanger says he is “working on a single long response, but it’s going to take a while”.

Related… this post describing the massive culture shift at Wikipedia from 2017:

And this piece from earlier this year:

I am also reminded of this article:

