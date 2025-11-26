Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

According to Britannica.com, the Streisand effect is:

…[a] phenomenon in which an attempt to censor, hide, or otherwise draw attention away from something only serves to attract more attention to it. The name derives from American singer and actress Barbra Streisand’s lawsuit against a photographer in 2003, which drew attention to the photo she was suing to have taken off the Internet.

There is a Wikipedia page detailing dozens of examples of the Streisand effect from around the world, but until now I was not aware of one relating to vaccination data…

The extraordinary refusal to publish anonymised data that could help show how safe and effective covid vaccines actually were

The dataset from which the above table is derived also includes covid vaccine status, and the UK authorities have supplied that information (presumably in anonymised form) to pharmaceutical companies. So why is such data not being released to the public who paid the taxes to fund its collection? If we really have had a “safe and effective” vaccine, this would be a straightforward way to demonstrate it from real-world data (as distinct from dubious modelling).

…I have been watching with interest for the outcome of a legal case brought by diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig against the UK Information Commissioner’s Office after it failed to require the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to release data on people who died in the period following covid vaccination.

…the Tribunal upheld the refusal on two other grounds. First, that disclosure would be likely to endanger the mental health of even a small number of people. The judge wrote — and I quote: “we accept the suggestion that there is a real risk that some people would be contacted about a deceased relative once the data set was published. We conclude that for some (but not for others) being approached about this data or finding out about it, would be distressing…” To reach the relevant legal threshold, the Tribunal had to be satisfied that this kind of distress would be likely to manifest in a serious psychological condition such as PTSD. On the basis of an unevidenced assertion… the Tribunal accepted that this risk had been established. The Tribunal emphasised that Section 38 concerns “any person” — i.e. a single person’s potential adverse psychological reaction to an anonymised spreadsheet was used to block release. Second, the Tribunal accepted an argument that producing the data set would involve too much time and cost. The UKHSA argued that responding to my request would require creating a new dataset that would incur significant cost. Yet they had already generated the same underlying dataset in order to share it with pharmaceutical companies, and again to demonstrate identification to the judge in the closed session. So I am left with a question: if the dataset already existed for those purposes, why was it said that it could not be provided under FOI? In addition, the UKHSA claimed it would take 76 years to go through each line of the database doing a 10 minute check to ensure that no individuals could be identified by triangulating with press reports or social media posts. The judge agreed that the time and cost of producing the dataset would be too much and so allowed that argument to gold-plate the mental health argument. So that is the outcome. My legal advice is that there is no realistic cost-efficient prospect of obtaining this data through further appeals. I want to thank you again for your support. We brought the case in good faith, we followed the process, and we reached the end of this particular legal road. I will leave the facts with you, and each of us can reflect on what they mean for transparency, evidence, and public trust.

The curious case of a senior psychologist’s witness statement

An interview featuring Dr Craig and independent journalist Sonia Elijah can be found here:

Clicking on Transcript gives a computer-generated version of what is said. The discussion on the recent tribunal starts at about 8:30.

I was particularly struck by the discussion from around 28:00. Here is a rather more accurate transcript:

[Craig] We... had a witness statement as part of our submission… from psychologist Dr Christian Buckland. And we asked his opinion on the mental distress question. He wrote his professional opinion, and he was very balanced… actually. And he was talking about how distress works and how sometimes on an individual level you have to be careful about timing, in terms of… being gentle with people… you don’t just tell them horrible news straight away… When you’re dealing with an individual you might want to release things in a gentle, careful way, but if you’re looking at data and populations and that kind of thing then the truth is a great healer and… all the evidence from psychology is that honesty and openness and transparency and truth are the things that prevent mental distress… because… truth… it’s healing… So that was his statement… [Elijah] What happened…? [Craig] It was not submissible. I don’t know why, but it wasn’t allowed in the bundle, which meant we couldn’t refer to it when we were trying to make the case. [Elijah] And that’s your argument against their excuse of… “it’s going to cause mental distress, mental harm…” Wow. And they refused... who made that ultimate [decision]? The judge would have made that decision of not including it in the bundle…?” [Craig] That’s right. [Elijah] Did he give a reason why? [Craig] Probably… I can’t remember it. I don’t think it was necessarily a very good reason why [but] I can’t remember it. I’m sorry. But then in the judgment, the judge has used [the] statement and quoted from it to say the opposite of what Christian meant… It’s a little bit like the Trump video… he’s… taken a bit of the statement here and then taken another bit… and put them together to say that it’s distressing if you release data… which is not at all what the sentiment of that statement was… [Elijah] Okay, so the judge has managed to read… Dr Christian Buckland’s statement… he’s a psychiatrist or a psychologist? [Craig] He’s a psychotherapist. He was president of the College of Psychotherapy. He’s a senior psychotherapist. [Elijah] And [the judge has] taken [Buckland’s] statement and just cherry-picked a few things and put them together… has completely sort of turned around… misinterpreted the statement… That’s really, really alarming… [Craig] I know, I know. And it’s just as if there’s not enough going on with this case… to have that happen as well…

A related case that is getting plenty of publicity

On a similar note, UsForThem, featured in this post…

…has been pursuing a parallel case to access this same data, in support of efforts by a group of 15 parliamentarians who sought to understand the range of possible causes of a dramatic increase in excess deaths in the period 2021 to 2023. And:

That case has been turned down on the same peculiar but revealing grounds: that releasing the data would be likely to endanger the mental health of relatives of those who died during that period. The UKHSA was desperate to prevent the release of this data, despite having admitted that it has already privately handed it to the vaccine manufacturers to use for safety monitoring purposes. Ironically, one of the arguments advanced by the UKHSA was that the data we requested was unreliable and so risked giving misleading impressions about any possible relationship between dosage dates and dates of deaths. What does that mean for the reliability of the vaccine manufacturers’ safety monitoring?

At the very least, this marks quite a contrast with 2021, when people were being told that they needed to to show covid test results or proof of vaccination status to restaurants, concert venues, sports stadiums and airlines etc. in order to be allowed in!

The story of the withholding of data has recently made it into the mainstream media:

Hence my mention of the Streisand effect. If the data had been released, maybe it would have gone relatively unnoticed. Instead, the withholding of the figures is, for now at least, the main story. And, as I understand it, the vast majority of the 1400 or so comments are not sympathetic to the government withholding the data. Moreover, two days later the story appeared in another major UK news outlet.

The above Telegraph article features comments from Richard Tice (the deputy leader of the Reform Party) who in 2021 endorsed compulsory covid vaccination for care workers. The piece also quotes Ben Kingsley, the legal director of UsForThem who said that:

You have to ask yourself why it is that the public are considered incapable of handling this data. It reveals a patronising mindset, which also characterised the pandemic response — ‘do what we say, don’t ask any questions, we know what is best for you’.

Kingsley draws parallels with the infected blood scandal, in which thousands of people contracted HIV and hepatitis C from contaminated blood products:

The infected blood inquiry published its report while this case was under way… We learnt that for years and years the government didn’t think the public could handle the truth, so they kept it from us. Now we are seeing very similar behaviour from the UKHSA — we don’t know if the data would reveal any evidence of correlation, let alone causation, but we can see they are desperate to avoid having to answer that question in public.

According to this BBC article:

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. As many as 140,000 bereaved parents, children and siblings of victims may also be able to claim compensation.

“Around 40 years until an official acknowledgement… 30,000 infected… 140,000 potentially able to claim compensation…”

I wonder what those three italicised figures will be in relation to the covid vaccine scandal when it is eventually properly acknowledged by the Establishment…

