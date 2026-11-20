Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
Further to this post from last month…
…and indeed this one, featuring the Lord’s Prayer…
I thought it worth sharing detective Helen Grus’ inspirational acceptance speech on being presented with a moral courage award1 for her investigation of the unexplained increase in infant deaths during the covid era:
From 9:01:
Thank you everybody. But I think to start off… it’s not a secret… the person I thank every morning when I wake up first is God for giving me another day on this beautiful earth that he gave us. And I also thank our Lord for taking me down this path in life.
I still take my daily walks, but I have a beautiful… path in the woods behind my house, and it’s a ritual for me to walk through the woods and say my prayers and thank God. And pre-covid I was always thinking… What could go wrong? My life is absolutely perfect. I’ve got the dream job, a beautiful family, from parents all the way down to my own kids… wonderful friends, amazing colleagues.
[But] 2020 rolled around, and, as things progressed politically, we were all there. We all know what happened, and how it affected each one of us. I wasn’t alone. I saw it. I saw it [when] pulling into the station every day… just the worn out faces of my colleagues. I saw it on the streets. I saw it in the calls. We all know how… and this was in Canada, [and] this is something that Canadians were not used to. We’ve had a beautiful, blessed life in our country.
As time progressed, I prayed every day. I continued praying. And at one point… it was my tipping point, where, I’m ashamed to say, I was a closet Christian at work. I never really brought up faith too much in the workplace. But on September 9th, 2021, this is what I wrote [to] my colleagues… because I think this is important… I still feel… this to this day.
Over 18 years ago, I joined Ottawa Police Service, and I’ve never regretted the blessed opportunity I was afforded. There is no greater happiness in life than to help those truly in need. And I’m doubly blessed as I’ve been granted the good fortune of serving our communities proudly with you. Being raised by God-fearing parents — and bless my mom and dad who fled socialistic regimes [in Eastern Europe] where citizens’ rights to education, jobs, housing, freedom of travel were restricted based on their religious beliefs and political affiliations — I was taught life was to be lived with dignity, honor… always seeking the truth and always staying true to and loving your family, your country, and God.
And then I explained to my colleagues…:
Family extends to friends, colleagues, neighbors, and the community as a whole. I can say, without a doubt, my family has given me strength, happiness, and support throughout the years. Never does a day go by that I do not thank God for my family and this life that I love. Canada’s Constitutionary Charter of Rights and Freedoms have made Canada an amazing place to call home. And, as a police officer, I’m honored to have solemnly sworn to uphold this Constitution, which protects all of our citizens’ rights and freedoms.
I’m a proud Canadian who loves my country. My faith in God is strong, and everything just fell into place throughout my entire life: family, friends, good health, amazing career, the list is endless. Some call it chance. [But] I consider my life to be blessed by someone much greater than you or I. And that is God…
[And] that email went on… but I guess it put a target on my head a little bit, because there was a response that apparently that I fall into “a right-wing conspiracy theorist” group by the “diatribe” that I had included in this email.
So that kind of started the journey… and then when January rolled around… I would think it’s common sense and a duty for any police officer to speak up. [And] I’m not alone… I actually had a colleague come to me with those concerns. And I’ve sworn to this day… and I’ve said this in my affidavit… throughout the tribunal… I think this is the hill I’m going to one day potentially pass on… hopefully in another 50 years.
But we do need a thorough investigation. It’s in my affidavit. We need a thorough, complete investigation of what happened [applause] to those babies and all the young folk… There’s a greater list of people who have passed suddenly, and it’s been closed off… [as] “SADS”… [Sudden Adult Death Syndrome]… unexplained deaths. SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome]… SADS… new acronyms…
Again, I want to bring it back to just thanking all of you for the support. I know I’m not alone. As I said, every day I know God is with me… number one. But looking across the crowds here… and I’ve traveled in the last couple years now to various venues… and so many beautiful people show up… And it’s because of people like you and I… and the whole group of us… when we speak up, it’s contagious…
Some people might be upset with us, but if we keep our calm, keep our cools, keep kind and compassionate, and speak truth… there’s many people that [will] open their eyes and their hearts… they might think about it a few months, but they’ll come around… I truly believe that… I’m praying for that…
And one thing I have done… as a police officer… I brought… and I’m going to leave these at the back… this helped me out in covid as well when times were tough… and I’m a human being like everybody else… Sometimes people expect police... they think we’re robots… [but] we’re not… We’re human beings… we make mistakes. Some have a bigger ego than others, but, again, with compassion, even the greatest ego can sometimes be turned around to acknowledge that we’re still all on the same level as human beings… all one. God would create us all equally, right?
But I brought these because they helped me… they’re called Bible emergency numbers. People usually call 911 when there’s an emergency. [I know] many of you have seen this, but these are my bookmarks now, because… it just leads you right to the verses. So… I’m going to leave these out for you… or… I’ll probably have them in my back pocket and just hand them out because I’m sure I’ll say hello to most of you.
But [as I finish] I want to thank you. This [award] means a great deal to me, my family… And I’m forever grateful, as I said, to God who gave me the life I have. And I pray I never disappoint, because, yes, there’s… days that are tough, but I’m not alone. And perhaps we can end with a prayer… the Lord’s Prayer. My father always told us… that’s the perfect prayer of peace. If you ever are feeling stressed or that, close your eyes, bow your head, and say the Lord’s Prayer. It will bring you peace as it does to me. So, if you can stand… and we’ll say that…
Not unrelated:
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The Ron Gray Moral Courage Award is presented by the Christian Heritage Party of Canada. Ron Gray was the leader of the party from 1995 to 2008.