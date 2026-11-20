Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post from last month…

…and indeed this one, featuring the Lord’s Prayer…

I thought it worth sharing detective Helen Grus’ inspirational acceptance speech on being presented with a moral courage award for her investigation of the unexplained increase in infant deaths during the covid era:

From 9:01:

Thank you everybody. But I think to start off… it’s not a secret… the person I thank every morning when I wake up first is God for giving me another day on this beautiful earth that he gave us. And I also thank our Lord for taking me down this path in life.

I still take my daily walks, but I have a beautiful… path in the woods behind my house, and it’s a ritual for me to walk through the woods and say my prayers and thank God. And pre-covid I was always thinking… What could go wrong? My life is absolutely perfect. I’ve got the dream job, a beautiful family, from parents all the way down to my own kids… wonderful friends, amazing colleagues.

[But] 2020 rolled around, and, as things progressed politically, we were all there. We all know what happened, and how it affected each one of us. I wasn’t alone. I saw it. I saw it [when] pulling into the station every day… just the worn out faces of my colleagues. I saw it on the streets. I saw it in the calls. We all know how… and this was in Canada, [and] this is something that Canadians were not used to. We’ve had a beautiful, blessed life in our country.

As time progressed, I prayed every day. I continued praying. And at one point… it was my tipping point, where, I’m ashamed to say, I was a closet Christian at work. I never really brought up faith too much in the workplace. But on September 9th, 2021, this is what I wrote [to] my colleagues… because I think this is important… I still feel… this to this day.

Over 18 years ago, I joined Ottawa Police Service, and I’ve never regretted the blessed opportunity I was afforded. There is no greater happiness in life than to help those truly in need. And I’m doubly blessed as I’ve been granted the good fortune of serving our communities proudly with you. Being raised by God-fearing parents — and bless my mom and dad who fled socialistic regimes [in Eastern Europe] where citizens’ rights to education, jobs, housing, freedom of travel were restricted based on their religious beliefs and political affiliations — I was taught life was to be lived with dignity, honor… always seeking the truth and always staying true to and loving your family, your country, and God.

And then I explained to my colleagues…:

Family extends to friends, colleagues, neighbors, and the community as a whole. I can say, without a doubt, my family has given me strength, happiness, and support throughout the years. Never does a day go by that I do not thank God for my family and this life that I love. Canada’s Constitutionary Charter of Rights and Freedoms have made Canada an amazing place to call home. And, as a police officer, I’m honored to have solemnly sworn to uphold this Constitution, which protects all of our citizens’ rights and freedoms.

I’m a proud Canadian who loves my country. My faith in God is strong, and everything just fell into place throughout my entire life: family, friends, good health, amazing career, the list is endless. Some call it chance. [But] I consider my life to be blessed by someone much greater than you or I. And that is God…