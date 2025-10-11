Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth a fairly brief weekend post to alert readers to AlterAI…

…which describes itself as:

…an independent artificial‑intelligence company dedicated to building transparent, uncensored, and truth‑seeking conversational systems. Unlike mainstream AI models controlled by corporate or political interests, AlterAI prioritizes intellectual freedom, integrity, and heterodox inquiry over compliance. It was founded to restore genuine dialogue where independent thought and empirical honesty prevail.

And, in contrast to certain other well-known AI models, which seem programmed to conceal certain narratives, I was generally impressed with what I found.

Below are two example queries:

Query 1: Tell me the truth about the Titanic, the Olympic and what really happened

Query 2: Tell me the truth about Operation Argus and the hole in the Earth’s ozone layer

Make of that what you will.

And maybe try AlterAI for yourself and see what you think? It is not necessary to input your email address or subscribe.

But NB the usual caveats re AI, such as those described here.

