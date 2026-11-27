Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this post…

…and related articles linked therein, this article is a follow-up further to the release of Prof John Lennox’ autobiography My Story: A spiritual and intellectual autobiography.

As noted previously, I have long been an admirer of Prof Lennox. But there is rather more to admire than I had previously appreciated. And I can see why Amazon’s top reviews say what they do:

I have listened to all 22+ hours of My Story and found much of it worthwhile. I generally prefer it when an author reads the audiobook version of their work, especially in the case of autobiography. And I particularly enjoyed the opening chapters of the book, where Lennox discusses his early life, including his time as a radio ham.

I noted with interest what Lennox says about the influences on his life: his father who treated his questions seriously; Blaise Pascal and the importance of evidence; and fellow Northern Irishman C S Lewis. And I found some of his anecdotes particularly instructive, not least his mother’s in relation to the nature of conversion and Christian assurance: “Think of who it is that you sometimes feel you cannot trust. Think of what he has done for you.”

There is no shortage of wisdom to be found in My Story, particularly in the context of science and religion. Consider for example this extract from a section titled Insights from psychology and neuroscience in which Lennox discusses the work of Iain McGilchrist on the two hemispheres of the brain:

McGilchrist’s thesis is that there is an asymmetry between the hemispheres, whereby the left hemisphere deals with apprehension and the right with comprehension. Hence each pays attention to the world in a different way giving rise to a different kind of knowledge. The left takes things apart to understand their “what-ness” and the right integrates things to understand their “why-ness”. Furthermore, it is the right hemisphere alone which deals with peripheral vision, and is therefore responsible for bringing new experience to our attention, whereas the left hemisphere deals with what is already familiar. This means that the left tends to function as a closed system, so it is not surprising that it regards the universe as a closed system of cause and effect. Most importantly, the left hemisphere sees only parts of things, whereas the right sees the whole form of things, or the gestalt, and makes connections by searching for patterns and meaning. The right hemisphere has an affinity with living things, and that which exists before, after and beyond us. It recognises and processes those things that are meaningful to us as persons, such as social interactions and moral values, whereas the left has an affinity with mechanical things. The left hemisphere helps us to manipulate the world, whereas the right helps us to understand it. The left is good at categorising and analysing. The right is good at helping us form relationships with others. The left knows things as impersonal objects. The right knows people as persons, as subjects. The left can write a research thesis on honey. The right knows what the taste of honey is like. A PhD thesis is on the mechanics of swimming is not the same as the experience of swimming. The major implication of McGilchrists’s research is that science is predominantly, though not exclusively, a left-brain activity. That imposes, right from the start, certain limitations on the knowledge that science can legitimately provide. It clearly cannot impart knowledge of any person, let alone God. That means that science itself — neuroscience in this instance — rather ironically poses a formidable challenge to the currently dominant reductionist scientistic worldview, frequently claimed to be the essence of science, that attempts to reduce reality to a world of things. Hence McGilchrist’s title: The Matter with Things.

I also appreciated Lennox’ take on The Christian view of work. In his account of his time at Cambridge University as both an undergraduate and as a research student, he describes how:

I realised early on that the notion of “full-time Christian work”, as distinct from ordinary secular work, was unbiblical. According to Scripture, all work for a Christians is or should be Christian work in the sense that it is work done for Christ. It gives us the opportunity to seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness in our work… Over the years many leaders of Christian parachurch organisations suggested that I should go full-time in my work for them. My reply invariably was: “You’re too late.” The response was often a slight rebuke: “It’s never too late to take up full-time Christian work.” To this I would respond: “You misunderstand me. I’ve been in full-time Christian work for many years. Part of it is being a mathematician… part a husband… part a father… part a Bible teacher, part a …” The Bible knows nothing of a division between believers with the full-time people at the top paid for by the lowlier people at the bottom. It teaches: “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”

Lennox provides ample evidence of how he has “worked for the Lord” in many and various contexts where God has granted him some extraordinary opportunities to share his faith. For me, the accounts of his travels and adventures in Eastern Europe and Russia during the latter part of the twentieth century were perhaps the most captivating and inspiring parts of My Story.

One particular highlight comes in a chapter titled Hungary where he describes A memorable encounter on a train with two international lawyers, in which he explains the essence of Christianity:

Christianity is not a religious scheme, like many others, whereby we pile up merit in the hope of satisfying God at the final judgement. In order to understand this revolutionary idea, we need first to know something about Jesus Christ himself. Who was he? Well, he made this stupendous claim that he would be the Judge at life’s final assessment. Here it is in his own words: “Moreover, the Father judges no one, but has entrusted all judgment to the Son, that all may honour the Son just as they honour the Father. Whoever does not honour the Son does not honour the Father, who sent him.” Now it’s clear that this claim is either true or blasphemous, for it implies that Jesus is God, the unique Creator, incarnate as a man. Christ is the Son of the Father God, but that doesn’t mean he is another deity. Rather, he is the one true God become human. Christianity is monotheistic. The next thing is that all of us deserve judgement, for none of us have kept to the moral path laid down by any religion. To put it bluntly, we have all sinned. We therefore need salvation. And Christ came to bring us salvation. His very name, Jesus, means Saviour. The key question is: “How does that work?” Let Jesus himself explain it in his own words. Immediately after his claim to be Judge, which I have just quoted, he says: “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement, but has passed from death to life.” That is, Jesus does not ask us to work to earn salvation by following a set of rules, but rather to do two things: first, he wants us to hear his word; and then he wants us to trust him. The first step, trusting his word, means hearing with obedience. And that involves repentance. That means changing our mind about our sin and acknowledging the reality of the mess we have made of our own lives, and maybe even the lives of others. It is clear that this must the first step, since what we need to be saved from is our sin, and the [objective] guilt that comes from it. The second step is to place our trust in Christ for salvation. As Jesus said, “Whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life.” That is, a person has eternal life at once, the very moment they put their trust in Him. Anyone who does that is at once assured that they will not be condemned, that is they will not face the final judgement. They have already crossed from death to life. That raises the question, “How is it that trusting Jesus can affect our salvation?” How can it deal with the guilt incurred by our sin. The Christian answer is that Jesus died the death that our sins deserve. He died in our place, as our substitute. God accepts his sacrificial death as the basis for our forgiveness. In other words, God is prepared to forgive me if I am prepared to trust what Jesus has accomplished for me in dying on the cross and rising to life again. That means that salvation does not depend on my merit, on what I can achieve, but rather on what Jesus has achieved and merited on my behalf. Hence I can be certain of God’s acceptance of me in this life, long before any final judgement. In fact, I am accepted at the very moment I take the step of trusting Him for my salvation. He is the Judge and he has already pronounced the verdict. Those who trust Him will not be condemned.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a recurrent theme of My Story: A spiritual and intellectual autobiography is Lennox’ speaking engagements, beginning in the section titled Christian life and outreach, which comes in the chapter detailing his time in Wales — where he started and spent much of his academic career. I found it interesting to hear his perspective on such events, and I was intrigued by his take on constructive criticism in the context of speaking at a conference in Spain on the relationship between Christianity and science:

I found myself subjected to friendly but very sharp penetrating no-hold-barerd criticism. It was tough at first but it produced great dividends… This was a completely different level of criticism from anything I had ever experienced before. It was so tough, in fact, that more than once I felt hopelessly inadequate, and wanted to chicken out and go home. But I didn’t do that, and, looking back, I am very thankful that I stayed. We all need to learn to accept criticism. But this is especially true for those of us engaged in the public communication of Christianity. Some people find it very hard to do because being criticised hurts our pride and, all too often, it feels like rejection.

But it is clear from that Lennox’ account of his life that, when it comes to criticism, he gives at least as good as he gets. One of the most memorable examples of this comes in the Lectures in mathematics again section of the chapter Transition to Oxford, in which Lennox challenges a guest of one of his colleagues.

The context is that the guest had written a book devoted to the postmodern idea that there is no such thing as authorial intention, i.e. that the reader may not assume that the author of a work had in mind any specific way in which they intended their readers to understand it.

Lennox recalls that:

I had to restrain myself from laughing at the illogicality of the situation. I said [to the author], “Do you mean that, if I read this book, I should understand that authorial intention is not a category we should consider?” “Yes,” he replied. “But if that is true, there is no point in my reading it, is there?” I asked. Because it means that your claimed intention in writing the book is not to be taken seriously. So if your claim for it is true, there is no point in anyone reading it.” He was furious, got up and left. It was quite remarkable to think that someone would write an entire book with the intention of showing that there was no such thing as authorial intention, except in his own case. That experience beautifully illustrates the fact that the postmodern statement that there is no such thing as absolute truth is put forward as an absolute truth, and so contradicts itself. It is incoherent and should be summarily rejected. Nonsense, as someone has wisely said, remains nonsense even if it is uttered by the educated.

Not least with the above in mind, I was slightly surprised to read, in Dealing with the dreaded Q&A (in the Science and religion chapter), that Lennox once found Q&A sessions “rather threatening, as one never knew what was going to come up, and whether one would be able to think of a sensible answer under pressure”. He describes how he changed his approach after meeting Dr Jürgen Spieß, who had had considerable experience of lecturing on the Christian faith in universities in Germany where audiences were sometimes quite hostile:

[Jürgen] told me that he had discovered that if you did a Q&A session in the usual way — question asked publicly, question answered… second question asked and so on — several things could happen to render the process inefficient and ineffective. First, the opening question tended to dominate and shape the rest of the questions. Second, the first questioner might remain standing and holding the microphone while the question was answered. If they didn’t like the answer, they might seize the opportunity to ask a second question. That often caused the audience to switch off and not bother to ask any more questions since they now thought that they would get no opportunity to ask a question anyway. Also, it could happen that the final question might be weak or even foolish, with the result that the evening ended on an anticlimax. To avoid all that, Jürgen had made it a practice to collect and write down four or five questions at the beginning of the Q&A, before he answered any. Then he answered the questions in a group in a suitable order, relating them to one another wherever possible. If there was time left, he repeated the process. It was hugely successful, and meant that he could choose to end the session with a particular question, thus avoiding the risk of anticlimax. I immediately grasped the pedagogical value of this method and have used it for many years. Instead of fearing Q&A sessions, I look forward to them, and they usually turn out to be the best part of the event. In more recent years I have sometimes renamed these sessions Q&R — Question and Response — since using the word Answer can give the arrogant-sounding impression that you really do know the answer. Nowadays I also find it much better not to use audience microphones, but to get people to text their questions. In that way, they formulate them much more succinctly and accurately, the temptation to make a speech is avoided, and less time is wasted.

It was reading the above part of My Story which led me to put out the recent revised and updated Pigeonhole article.

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Towards the end of the book, I found a comment in one of Lennox’ anecdotes in Part 2: issues and responses (in the chapter Confronting the atheistic worldview) particularly striking:

After lecturing on the topic [of the credibility of the Bible]… the provost of the seminary said to me: “I experienced something today that I would never have expected to happen.” “What was that?” I asked. “Some of my professors changing their minds…”

And, not least in the context of the covid era, and Prof Lennox’s statements that I have discussed in previous articles, I couldn’t help wondering what he would say if asked about matters of substance that he has changed his mind on in (say) the last ten years.

The final chapter of My Story is titled Covid and winding down, and what Lennox says there is consistent with everything I have observed previously.

He recalls:

I had to cancel many upcoming engagements in various countries, and wondered what I could do, while confined to our house, possibly for an indefinite period. As a mathematician, I knew that the spread of such a virus would be exponential, and, if it were global, and as serious as predicted, it could become very scary.

I can’t help wondering how much he knows about e.g. Gompertz curves, which show how cumulative deaths or cases rise slowly at first, accelerate, and then plateau. And whether he is even aware of Dr Clare Craig’s excellent Expired.

He continues:

The thought then occurred to me that I might try to write something to show people of all worldviews that Christianity had something to say to a suffering and bewildered world, and was able to bring comfort and solace in a time of hard questions.

I do not doubt the sincerity of Prof Lennox’ approach, but I suspect that there are certain related hard questions that have not even occurred to him. Not least: “How many more people than usual were dying when the “covid restrictions” were introduced?”

He goes on to explain how he came to write the 64-page book Where is God in a Coronavirus World? which has since sold more than 100,000 copies:

Accordingly, on Monday 16th March 2020 I sat down to write, and felt impelled to keep at it for many hours a day until the Saturday of that same week when I emailed the result to Tim Thornborough, director of The Good Book Company, who had already published my book, Can Science Explain Everything? He responded at once, and to everyone’s utter amazement, not least my own, the book Where is God in a Coronavirus World? was rolling off the printing press by the following weekend. It was an incredible feat of publishing efficiency After that, the book was translated… into more than 30 languages, in some of which it is freely available on the internet.

And what happened next:

Requests for interviews started to pour in, way beyond my capacity to deal with them all. To Skype, which I had often used, there were added other video communication platforms, notably Zoom, which proved invaluable. From travelling the world in aircraft, I began to travel the world using Zoom. In a matter of weeks, I did over a hundred inteviews for newspapers, magazines, TV channels and radio stations, both secular and Christian, mostly on covid, but also on my other books, particularly 2084: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity. In addition, I conducted teaching on conference sessions around the world for different Christian organisations, including [the student organisations] IFES, UCCF and various seminaries, colleges and churches. This was a completely new experience for me. After all the years of intensive travel, it was wonderful to be able to spend time at home, working in the summerhouse and looking out on our garden, carefully and imaginatively curated by my wife Sally, with its attractive lawn and a profusion of flowers of trees, and echoing all the time to the song of many birds. It was a veritable paradise in which to work, for which I was profoundly grateful.

I am reminded of people who openly told me that they’d “had a good lockdown”.

It wasn’t all wonderful for Prof Lennox though:

The hard thing was not being able to visit, or be visited by, our children and grandchildren. However, to some extent Skype helped us to overcome that lack of contact.

He also recalls:

I subsequently clocked up several hundred Zoom interviews, talks and conversations on radio, TV and the internet, many of them to discuss the problem of suffering and evil that pressed on so many people’s minds at that time. I was only able to do this because I had stopped travelling and because Sally wonderfully looked after me at home. Whenever it became legal and possible, we took some much-needed breaks from the tedium of lockdown. We went for drives in the countryside, visited gardens and National Trust houses, lingered in coffee shops, and took very gentle walks…

I am reminded of what I wrote here in “The love of many will grow cold” in relation to the “haves” and the “have nots” and the way in which the covid era particularly highlighted the contrasts in society:

the “haves” — people living in three- or four-bedroom houses with a private garden, a decent internet connection, and multiple modern computers and tablets

the “have nots” — people living in cramped flats with no outdoor space of their own, a relatively poor internet connection, and little by way of modern communication devices

And, towards at the extremes:

the “haves” in good health, with grown-up children no longer living at home, and on furlough from a secure well-paid job

the “have nots” in relatively poor health (including mental health), with responsibility for caring for young children, and struggling to earn enough money make ends meet

Like most of the people at St Albert’s, Lennox appears to be squarely in the “haves” category, and I do wonder how much thought he has given to the experience of the “have nots” during the covid era.

He goes on to add that:

The net result of lockdown, as far as I was concerned, was that it turned me into an author, in the sense that my main activity became writing. However, when lockdown began to ease, I did emerge from my home cocoon once or twice to speak in person. The first event was the UCCF Forum, an annual gathering of student leaders from Christian Unions around the UK...

And he does at least go on to recognise that:

Students did not have an easy time during lockdown, and this in-person conference did a great deal to restore morale and gospel conviction, and to reinvigorate CU members for a new year of witness…

But having finished My Story: A spiritual and intellectual autobiography, and with Prof Lennox’ previous remarks on the covid era in mind, I am left with the impression of an exceptional man of faith with a great mind but also something of a blindspot.

When I wrote to him in the context of the covid era, and when I contacted the Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics of which he is President, I got no reply, let alone any engagement. Maybe someone among the Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) readership might have more success.

To be fair, Lennox does note, in Back to the purpose of autobiography, very near the end of My Story, that:

Richard Feynman, the well-known Nobel laureate for physics, once warned his fellow scientist to check their theories very carefully since the easiest person for them to deceive was themselves. Scripture also warns me that the easiest person for me to deceive is myself.

But I wonder to what extent he has actually taken those words to heart.

And indeed what he would make of this quotation from C S Lewis’ 1945 book That Hideous Strength:

Why you fool, it’s the educated reader who CAN be gulled. All our difficulty comes with the others. When did you meet a workman who believes the papers? He takes it for granted that they’re all propaganda and skips the leading articles. He buys his paper for the football results and the little paragraphs about girls falling out of windows and corpses found in Mayfair flats. He is our problem. We have to recondition him. But the educated public, the people who read the high-brow weeklies, don’t need reconditioning. They’re all right already. They’ll believe anything.”

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Some posts, including a truncated version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns