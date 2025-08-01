Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post is a re-issue of this short article, which I first put out just over a year ago…

…which features a slightly modified version of a parable of sorts that I wrote in 2023, not least with a view to encouraging people to think more about what has been happening during the last few years.

It is, I think, more relevant than ever. And there’s now a bonus cartoon at the end.

The scenario outlined below was partly inspired by a recent sermon on Matthew 7:15-20. As you read it, try and imagine it is the year 2019 insofar as that is possible

[Context: an animal is seen near a school where children play; two teachers, Sam and Chris, discuss what they should do]

Sam: Oh look, there’s a sheep in that wooded area next to the playground.

Chris: A sheep? That’s curious.

[Chris returns after going out for a closer look]

Chris: Hmm. Something doesn’t look right to me. I need to investigate further.

Sam: The wool looks so soft. The children will want to play with it.

[The following week, after several more sightings of the animal]

Chris: I’ve had several chances to get a closer look now, at various different times. I've taken some photos. And it looks to me as though it’s actually a wolf in sheep’s clothing. We need to keep away from it, and make sure the children don’t go near it.

Sam: Oh don’t be silly. It definitely looks like a sheep from here. I’m sure it’s harmless.

Chris: Well I agree it looks like a sheep — a wolf in sheep’s clothing does! But perhaps you need to trust me on this? I used to work on a farm. I’ve investigated carefully, and I’ve spoken to others who share my concerns. We need to stay away from it, and warn the other teachers.

Sam: I disagree. And you need to respect my view on that. And stop going on about it.

Chris: But isn’t one of my primary duties to protect others, especially the children — rather than merely to “respect your view” and keep quiet? If you’re not convinced, how about we discuss in more detail what I found, or perhaps talk about it with some of the other teachers who share my concerns?

Sam: Well you’re entitled to your opinion. But I’ve had enough of your crazy ideas — even if you have worked on a farm — and I’m not interested in spending more time looking at your photos. And no, I don’t want to talk about it with anyone else.

Chris: Part of my concern is for our safety. And for how we relate to one another as colleagues. Ever since that animal appeared, you’ve given me the cold shoulder.

Sam: Well if you care about how we relate, you need to stop obsessing about wolves and just get on with the job.

What should Chris do?

Here is what several people say:

[1] The friend : “The sheep looks harmless enough to me. Chris needs to understand that people in Sam’s situation are entitled to their view and to leave it at that. And no, I don’t want to talk about it with them, or consider the evidence further.”

[2] The colleague : “I’m no animal expert, and I don’t want to get bogged down in discussions about whether the animal is a wolf or not. What I can say is that the most important thing here is that Chris respects Sam’s view.”

[3] The thinker: “Isn’t the key thing here to establish whether the animal really is a wolf in sheep’s clothing? It doesn’t actually take a great deal of expertise to tell a sheep from a wolf if you actually take the trouble to look and to think a little. What we need to do is to consider carefully what we know about the animal.”

Which approach(es) would you recommend?