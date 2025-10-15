Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…featuring an address by Pastor John-William Noble, this article features a transcript of this recent talk from Dr Liz Evans, a former NHS doctor and co-founder of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance…

…along with occasional notes and comments. It is a strong contender for the best presentation that I have seen in relation to ethics and the covid era.

The talk was part of last month’s Covid and the Church conference held in Portadown in Northern Ireland:

For the last 5 years, the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, which I’m a co-founder of, has repeatedly sought to engage with government ministers, regulators, policy makers, decision-makers and healthcare professionals. We’ve been presenting an evidence-based and rational perspective on unethical and dangerous policies. But sadly, we were largely ignored and even smeared and censored.

So, who am I? Well, my Christian faith is central to my identity, and it’s been a great source of strength over the last five years. As I put my head above the parapet to speak extremely unpopular truths to power, I lost friends and faced censorship. I was debanked by PayPal and I faced ridicule.

I was devastated that the Church fell into line and completely supported the measures implemented by a secular government. I sent several emails to my own church leaders begging them to take a scriptural perspective and to question the mainstream narrative. I have four children who were aged between 11 and 17 when we went into the first lockdown. So I saw firsthand the devastating impact of cruel policies imposed on children, including school closures, the cancellation of public exams, mask and testing mandates in schools, and the rollout of the covid jabs in schools. From the very beginning in March 2020, I knew something was very wrong. There were massive red flags, including extreme fearmongering from government and media, and the obvious abandonment of basic morals and ethical principles as GPs shut their doors to patients, and people were prevented from being with their loved ones as they were dying in hospitals. Many of us said at the time that covid was never a health emergency and should not have been treated as such… that it posed no more risk than a bad flu. This is now supported by overwhelming evidence that government and public health knew that there was no scientific basis for the restrictions, and that covid posed children and very little risk to healthy people under 75. Yet, they shut down society, the healthcare system and the economy for months on end, causing catastrophic harm.

That is consistent with the number of recorded deaths on the website of the UK government’s Office for National Statistics.

Here is a snapshot of the official data in the six weeks before and the six weeks after the introduction of the “covid measures” in week 13:

And here are the figures for the first 12 weeks in 2020 and for the same period in 2018…

…during and after which life carried on as normal.

No expertise is needed to verify the above. Anyone capable of passing GCSE maths can go to the ONS website and check out the numbers.

Back to the talk…

For me, it was primarily a pandemic of ethical violations. It is my opinion that significant suffering and death were caused not by covid but by the failure of the government, public health authorities and, most importantly, the medical profession to uphold the ethical principles that have always framed and constrained the delivery of healthcare to ensure that we first do no harm. [It is] five and a half years since that dark day [in] March 2020, when Boris Johnson appeared on TV to tell everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives… and the “new normal” began. We are here today to analyse the Church’s response and identify mistakes… to be better equipped to deal with a future health emergency in a way that aligns with Christian theology. I will be exploring the ways that the Church not only abandoned basic theological principles but also supported and colluded with gross violations of medical ethics. Churches even committed heresy and blasphemy in the name of covid… like the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town which put up the yellow banner on this slide.

There was a gross failure by the Church to call out the folly of government policies… policies which caused more harm than good, which were driven by fear and lacking in wisdom, and which were dehumanising. The cure was worse than the disease. In the secular sphere, we have the ongoing UK and Scottish covid inquiries. Yet there has been a deafening silence from the Church about the covid era and a complete unwillingness to examine its failure to offer any sort of counter-narrative, morality or wisdom into a situation which has demonstrably destroyed the economy and the mental health of both adults and children… ruined the educational chances of a generation, and saw novel gene-based products injected into five billion people around the world.

Medical ethics are grounded in a Christian understanding of humanity… that each person is a unique being of infinite value to be treated with dignity and respect. They enshrine into law and professional codes of practice the doctor’s duty to treat every person with autonomy and dignity, to seek to do good… beneficence, and to do no harm… non-malfeasance. All medical interventions carry a risk of harm. So there is a duty to act with care and proportionality. Ethical codes hold healthcare professionals accountable and protect vulnerable patients from abuse. They can’t therefore just be discarded in an emergency. This is when they are most needed to protect individuals against panicky state decisions. The ethical practice of medicine is patient-centred. The doctor must act in the patient’s best interest. Informed consent must be obtained for all treatment after a full explanation of risks and benefits and with no coercion. Privacy and confidentiality are vital. It is undeniable that medical ethics were egregiously violated from March 2020 onwards. Governments failed to uphold basic morality and followed a greater good ideology. Healthcare professionals abandoned medical ethics. And the Church failed to uphold scripture. The unethical was normalised and [this] has set a dangerous precedent. As society lost [its] moral compass, the Church failed to be a moral authority and call out evil. Instead, they remained silent, meekly following the world’s lead. So, how did the Church respond to covid? Well, they closed their doors for months, not just in the first lockdown, but in subsequent lockdowns in late 2020 and early 2021. Funerals and weddings were harshly restricted with very few people allowed to attend, and only with face masks and social distancing. Easter and Christmas 2020 saw no communal worship in churches. And Christmas 2021 was under severe covid restrictions with ticketing and even covid passes.

For over two years, we had masks, social distancing, no congregational singing, and no common communion cup. And who can forget the hand sanitiser… the holy hand sanitiser. Never before have churches been closed and worship been so restricted for so long and across so much of the world. Satan must have been celebrating. My experience is as an Anglican, but the same failures were seen in the Catholic, Presbyterian, Methodist and Baptist churches and the Church of Ireland. The churches abandoned their core remit of saving souls as they got caught up with upholding science, government policy, and public health, seeking to save bodies instead. Grocery stores remained open throughout, deemed essential in recognition that closure would lead people to die rapidly from starvation. Off-licences, pharmacies, and health services were also deemed essential. Yet churches were deemed non-essential.

How is access to alcohol more important than access to [the churches of] God? What about our need for spiritual food? The failure of the Church to contest this sent a powerful message to society that, in the face of death and sickness, Christianity has nothing to offer. Bowing instead to the God of science and putting their faith in science to save us, it was only a few brave pastors in Scotland… who fought church closures in the courts, successfully winning their case against the Scottish government.

The Bible repeatedly tells us that Christians must not fear anything except for God. Paul explains in his letter to Timothy that God has not given us a spirit of fear but of love, power, and a sound mind. In other words, fear makes us powerless, unloving, and unwise. From February 2020, we saw incessant fear-based rhetoric from government and media, messaging designed to put terror into people’s hearts to persuade them to act against their own and their family’s best interests, and leading to public acceptance of an extraordinary loss of rights and freedoms, including religious freedoms. For all their self-proclaimed intelligence, the scientists and politicians showed a complete lack of wisdom. They seemed unable to see the big picture, with single-focused policies seeking only to eliminate the risk of infection from an invisible virus, refusing to even acknowledge that there would be unintended consequences, collateral damage, and massive costs. Surely the Church’s role is to provide wisdom and perspective to society in such circumstances… a voice of hope in the face of death with the gospel message of Christ… a place of sanctuary to those who are frightened or grieving… to provide comfort, peace, and strength. We are told that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Yet instead, the church embraced the fear of a virus and death, going even further than what the government had demanded by closing its doors not just to the public but even to the clergy for private prayer. Compare this to the 1918 Spanish flu… far more deadly than covid, when churches were kept open to provide comfort and solace to the public.

So what is an appropriate Christian response to a health emergency? As Christians, we are called to discern and speak the truth, to stand for God’s plan and will regardless of what the world is saying. These verses show us the right perspective when faced with a crisis or danger. Reassurance that God is our refuge and strength and ever present help in times of trouble… instructing us not to conform to the world… that only by the renewing of our mind will we be able to discern God’s will and what is good. This message should have been spoken from pulpits as the Christian lens through which to view a health emergency. Jesus came that we should have life in all its fullness. Yet for three years, life was reduced to merely avoiding death from covid at any cost, including increasing deaths from suicide, loneliness, broken-heartedness, cancers and poverty. On this altar, children’s health and education were willingly sacrificed. And the elderly and vulnerable were condemned to die alone in care homes and hospitals, forcibly denied touch or comfort from their loved ones… an evil act of extreme cruelty. The Church and society turned a blind eye to abuses being perpetrated in hospitals, care homes, and schools… predictable atrocities finally being evidenced in the UK and Scottish covid inquiries.

To fully understand what happened… we need to revisit the Bible. Scripture is clear that a spiritual battle rages between good and evil in the world… a battle for our souls, between God and Satan. Christians have a central role to play in this spiritual battle by pointing people to Jesus — the way, the truth, and the life. Christians must use discernment and Scripture to avoid being deceived into following ungodly ideologies, false prophets, or the worship of false idols... not to believe every spirit, but to test whether they are good or evil. It is very easy to be swept along by a worldly agenda like covid… to assume that it is a good thing, especially when it comes with the status of being virtuous in society. Yet as Christians, surely we shouldn’t expect God’s way to be that which is put together by secular atheistic world leaders. Covid saw a descent into authoritarianism across the western world as the State took increasing control over every aspect of our lives, in the public, private, and religious spheres, becoming essentially a god over them all.

There were many aspects of the covid era that plainly resembled religion…

…and yet most Christians — and particularly their leaders — seem unwilling to talk about it.

We needed the church to oppose this dangerous ideology and present a godly model of society… one that does not oppress or dehumanise individuals, but which upholds and protects every person’s unique value in the eyes of God. We are taught in the Bible that fear and lies are Satan’s weapons. He is the father of lies. Christians failed to discern and act on the spirit of falsehood in our political leaders. Many Christian leaders argued that we should simply follow the command in Romans 13 to obey the authorities, but this failed to acknowledge any context or nuance.

Not least the distinction between the two New Testament Greek words often translated “submit” and “obey” discussed here in this post:

Scripture is clear. We are not called to blindly follow orders or to carry out what is evil or against God’s commands. For example, the persecuted church still meets in secret despite the threat of arrest and punishment or death from the authorities. The Bible tells us to judge a tree by its fruits. [And] these pictures show clearly that the fruits of covid policies were isolation, cruelty, pain and suffering. They were dehumanising and constituted a war on joy, love and life. Evil.

Ethical and moral red lines were crossed. Children’s needs were sacrificed for adults. The elderly and sick were left to suffer and die alone. People lost jobs and livelihoods, pushed into poverty for refusing to take a state-mandated injection. The next couple of slides address the use of face masks. Scripture tells us that we are made in the image of God. The human face is the unique and beautiful expression of this. It is therefore unsurprising that tyrants throughout history have used masks to cover the human face of the oppressed… to rob them of their humanity and to humiliate, punish and silence them.

Dehumanising people inevitably leads to abuse. On this slide, from the scold’s bridle used to publicly humiliate and silence women who gossiped or nagged… to horrific iron masks put on disobedient slaves to punish them and prevent them from eating sugar cane during the harvest… to this 21st century picture of prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay. The evil is plain to see. During covid the compulsory use of face masks, especially in schools, care homes and churches, was extremely disturbing. Masks are a medical intervention and come with harms, both physical and psychological, so should only be worn voluntarily with informed consent. They don’t even work to prevent viral transmission, so risks far outweigh benefits. Children were denied the right to breathe fresh air with their faces covered for hours a day at school for no benefit to themselves, leading to anxiety, depression, respiratory problems, and skin infections. Elderly people with dementia and hearing problems were denied the sight of a human face and the reassuring smiles of their carers… no longer able to read the lips of those talking to them… plunged into a terrifying dystopian world of isolation and confusion.

Churches re-opened in 2020… August [and] face masks were mandated. Forcing this evil, fear-inducing symbol into the Church was an inversion of what God calls us to do… not to live in fear, but to trust in him alone for our salvation. Even if the masks worked, which they don’t, the policy was nonsensical at that point. Covid deaths had been lower than flu deaths since mid June, and flu deaths were lower than usual. Therefore, there was no obvious endpoint to the madness. And after church, the same group of people could go to a restaurant and happily sit around unmasked for hours next to total strangers, laughing and conversing. It made no sense except to constitute a massive attack on our ability to worship freely. I was deeply distressed and disturbed to see face masks in church. I never wore one myself and my family were the only people in our church who never wore a mask, making us instant pariahs. My daughters and I were in the band. Leading worship and singing to a silent and masked congregation was a horrific experience. A deep darkness and lack of joy was palpable as the masked months rolled on. It felt like God was no longer there. At the time, I wrote to my own church saying, “At some point as a church, we need to question whether what we are being asked to do is reasonable, proportionate, and in line with God’s will. Otherwise, where do we stop?” We had never used these sort of restrictions in the flu season despite thousands of deaths in the vulnerable and elderly every year. Historically, we have always accepted that death is an unavoidable fact of life. During covid, we were sold the idea that we can somehow eliminate death. The Church justified using masks and social distancing as a mean to calm people’s fear of catching covid. Yet masks perpetuated that fear by confirming [the idea] that people were in danger [while] doing nothing to address or heal the underlying fear of death. Masks and social distancing were the only tools for a secular society to reassure a fearful and traumatised people. But Christians have so much more to offer to comfort and heal. Only God has the power to overcome fear. One of the cruellest and most inhumane covid policies was the banning of visitors in hospitals and care homes for up to two years… a barbaric policy that must never be repeated. Denying visitors to care home residents or to patients suffering an illness, injury, or death in hospital constituted a cruel denial of their basic human rights and those of their loved ones… rights upheld by national and international laws and written into the NHS constitution, including Article 3 of the Human Rights Act, which enshrines the right not to be tortured or treated in an inhumane or degrading way, and Article 8, which protects the right to private and family life without interference from government.

The NHS constitution is clear that hospitals must care for patients in a way that best supports their recovery. Denying contact between patients and their loved ones is profoundly unethical and violates the core values of the NHS constitution, including [the notion] that the patient will be at the heart of everything the NHS does. Even prisoner’s visitation rights are recognized in a just and humane prison prison system. Prisoners are entitled to a visit within 72 hours of arriving and then regularly throughout their stay. Restricting social interaction is used as an additional punishment. And social isolation is a well-recognised form of torture, increasing the risk of illness and death. Banning visitors was a form of emotional torture to family members, many who have been left deeply traumatised, and it was catastrophic for residents’ and patients’ safety and care.

The barbaric treatment of care home residents in the name of covid was an abomination. Church leaders should have recognised that there was something very wrong when relatives were banned from visiting their loved ones for months on end. While the whole country was locked down and vaccinated to save granny, the very same grannies were locked up and robbed of their most basic rights… to freely see and hold their loved ones, to access medical care, and to be treated with dignity. How did we let this happen? This was an obvious safeguarding issue. Without visitors, there was no scrutiny on what was happening in care homes and no accountability for staff behaviour, creating an environment ripe for abuse and atrocities, which is all coming out now, but too late. Our worst fears of what was going on behind closed doors has now been confirmed in harrowing evidence given to the Scottish and UK covid inquiries by relatives and care home managers. Their testimony is devastating to hear. Terrible and irreversible damage has been done and countless lives destroyed. In the summer of 2020, I remember crying at photos posted on social media by desperate relatives who had been unable to visit their loved ones for months… seeing them only through a screen on sporadic Zoom calls where communication was often difficult or impossible. Looking at before and after photos in a few short months, residents had aged decades. The photos were harrowing… severe weight loss, dramatic ageing, and dead eyes. Many had given up hope and lost the will to live, dying of broken hearts and broken souls without ever seeing their spouses or children again. This was a crime against humanity. Other abusive policies included constant testing of residents and then locking them in their rooms for weeks on end if they tested positive… mandating masks and PPE for all carers so any resident with dementia or hearing issues was completely robbed of communication. It must have been a terrifying experience, a living nightmare. The cruelty of isolating vulnerable elderly people, locking them up like prisoners for over a year, denying them a human touch, smiling faces, normal activities is beyond belief. Truly diabolical. How did we let this happen?

Not only were care home residents imprisoned, but they were the victims of medical neglect and even euthanasia. Blanket do-not-resuscitate orders were implemented at the beginning of lockdown on all residents regardless of age or underlying health and often without the knowledge or consent of the resident or family. This was unprecedented and profoundly unethical… a one-size-fits-all approach denying the humanity and dignity of the individual. Residents were often denied GP visits or transfer to hospitals when sick. Instead, covid positive patients and those with respiratory symptoms were put on NG163 end of life protocols, often without seeing a doctor. Food and fluids were withdrawn, starving and dehydrating patients, and powerful sedatives and respiratory depressants like midazolam and morphine were given, hastening death… effectively euthanised. What happened in care homes has been described in the inquiry as a generational slaughter. It appears that a large proportion of deaths in care homes were not from covid as originally claimed, but were caused by the abuse of end-of-life drugs and protocols. The same discrimination and denial of medical care was also experienced by people with disabilities, including learning disabilities. Shockingly, many were told they would not be resuscitated if taken ill with covid. Is this the action of a civilised society?

It is said that the measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable. And along with the elderly and sick, children were also subjected to the most appalling cruelty and abuse. Schools were closed, robbing children of friends, education, and a normal life. Socialising was banned for months, leaving children isolated and lonely and stunting their social development. Guilt and shame were used as a psychological tool to ensure compliance, with children called “granny killers” if they met up with friends or didn’t have a covid jab. Parents were urged to isolate their children for up to a week when ill with covid, leaving meals and medicines outside their doors. Incredibly, many went along with this, leaving frightened, sick children alone in their bedrooms with no physical touch or conversation and just their phone or iPad for company. It must have been a terrifying and deeply damaging experience for children to be neglected in this way. Mandatory face masks in schools bordered on torture as children were forced to cover their beautiful faces and re-breathe their own toxic air for hours every day. Church youth groups had the same policies, forcing already traumatised children to wear masks when they met up. And children were expected to wear masks in church. Lockdowns and school closures were responsible for devastating and irreversible educational, developmental, and emotional health harms to children. Yet all of this was for nothing. Data from official sources show that no healthy child died of covid. And the risk of any child dying from covid was 0.000015%… The government knew children weren’t at risk. In August 2020, Chris Whitty even said [that] children are more likely to be harmed by not returning to school than if they catch covid.

I will now go through the covid vaccine rollout and the Church’s complicity in it. The stories on this slide illustrate the fallout from this ill-judged rollout, arguably the biggest avoidable public health disaster in history. The vaccine-injured and bereaved are the human face of the suffering and death evidenced in these appalling data of vaccine harm from the MHRA yellow card reports… the collateral damage from the reckless rollout of a brand new technology.

This could never have happened if the authorities and healthcare professionals had simply stuck to core ethical principles. It was claimed we had no choice due to the threat from covid. But the truth is we always have a choice. [And] the choices made were unwise and unethical and should never have been allowed, regardless of the safety profile of the jabs. Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should. The end does not justify the means.

The failure of the authorities to implement the precautionary principle was staggering. Unbelievably, they set out to vaccinate every person in the country as quickly as possible with a novel genetic technology and only a few months of safety data and regardless of people’s individual risk benefit profile. Never before has a vaccine in clinical trials been administered to children and pregnant women on such a mass scale, violating the most basic ethical practice. With no data to rule out harmful medium- and long-term effects, the regulators were authorising blind. This was a reckless gamble by the authorities with the health and lives of billions of people. Covid jabs were probably the biggest-selling and most lucrative products in history. And thanks to immunity from liability granted by governments, Big Pharma had nothing to lose if things went wrong. The public unknowingly carried the full weight of the risk.

Arguably, no-one gave valid informed consent to these products as coercion, fear, and lies were used to pressure and shame people into acting against their best interests. Public health authorities used coercive messaging and fear-mongering to push people into accepting jabs. The term “anti-vaxxer” was used to shut down legitimate questions and concerns. Many people took the jab under false pretences believing it would say protect others. It didn’t. And the extreme coercion of vaccine passports and mandates crossed the line into overt medical tyranny.

With current health indicators showing fertility rates dropping, maternal mortality rising, and unexplained excess deaths across the covid-vaccinated world, we clearly have a serious public health crisis which has arisen since the 2021 jab rollout. Yet there is an extreme reluctance to address the elephant in the room and investigate whether this correlation is in fact causation. We must stop burying our heads in the sand as a society. This is not going away. We must demand answers and stop potentially compounding the harm by continuing to inject people with these dangerous products.

As noted here in this post…

…the regulators knew in 2021 that the lipid nanoparticles from the covid mRNA injections accumulate in the ovaries of rats.

Below for example is a snapshot from p45 of a January 2021 Australian Government document titled Nonclinical Evaluation Report for the BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY™) (often called the Pfizer vaccine, although it was actually developed by the German company BioNTech):

Measurements were apparently not continued after 48 hours.

The arrogance of the authorities and their failure to consider the wider costs of their actions has had devastating consequences for so many. Human folly and hubris has destroyed lives… a modern-day tower of Babel that the Church failed to recognise or warn against. Last October, Clare [Craig] and I, with the People’s Vaccine Inquiry team attended a hearing in Stormont [at the Northern Ireland Assembly] for the vaccine-injured and bereaved whose devastating stories are evidence that the terrible gamble failed. There is now overwhelming evidence… that the covid jabs are neither safe nor effective. Catastrophic and entirely avoidable harm has resulted from the reckless rollout of these insufficiently tested products…

Heartbreakingly, the Church got swept along in this human folly. Faced with a perceived existential crisis, the Church closed for months, embracing the fear of a virus, preventing people from worshiping God and hearing the gospel message of hope in the face of death. Once re-opened, while we still had to mask, social distance… and were banned from singing, some churches unbelievably opened as vaccine centres, embracing and heavily promoting the “vaccine as saviour” message of the world.

Covid vaccination was strongly encouraged by national and local church leaders of all denominations… even posting themselves being vaccinated on social media. It was as if the Church had been captured by the pharmaceutical industry. There was a complete lack of scrutiny of the vaccine ingredients or technology by the Church, who ignored the use of aborted foetal cells in producing the jabs and the genetic manipulation of the Frankenstein technology itself. They should never have even been called “vaccines”. They are gene therapies. mRNA and DNA covid injections work by hijacking our genetic code to turn our cells into toxic spike protein factories. Instead, many leaders instructed their congregations to get vaccinated as an act of love to their neighbour. Pope Francis was a staunch advocate of covid jabs, saying that the vaccines were due to God’s grace and calling it an act of love to take one. Justin Welby described getting the covid jab as a moral issue… not about me and my right to choose, but how I love my neighbour. When asked whether people should attend church at Christmas 2021, he replied, “Yes, and I would encourage people there’s still time to get vaccinated.” But it was not just the Pope and Archbishop of Canterbury. On the next slide is an extraordinary video released in February 2021 by the Church of England in collaboration with the NHS. It shows where the Church stood and what they put their faith in during covid, and it has not aged well…

A transcript of that video, along with occasional comments can be found here:

The video features the Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally…

…who was recently named as the new Archbishop of Canterbury.

The phrase “Meet the new boss… same as the old boss” springs to mind.

I wonder to what extent Welby and Mullally are aware of how much of the Church of England’s £11.1 billion endowment fund — which apparently delivered a 10.3% return in 2024 — is invested in pharma companies that made billions from the mendacious covid narrative endorsed by so many church leaders.

That was quite shocking, wasn’t it? I only found that a couple of weeks ago and I I couldn’t quite believe it. I was shocked. But I also wonder how many people died or… were injured after being persuaded to take these jabs by this powerful propaganda. This is surely serious coercion bordering on spiritual abuse by those in high positions of trust and authority in the Church, falling well outside their expertise and remit… wolves in sheep’s clothing.

At my church and others, corporate prayers were regularly used to pray for the success of the vaccine rollout, to pray for anti-vaxxers’ minds to be changed and to thank God for the scientists who created these miracles of science. There was an unquestioning belief that this technology was a good thing and God’s will for humanity… a false idol. But where were the corporate prayers for the 50,000 care home workers who lost their jobs for failing to comply with covid jab mandates for their sectors… many refusing to take the jabs for religious or conscientious reasons, concerned not just with the appalling safety profile, but about the gene-altering technology and the use of aborted foetal cells… [Where was] the outrage for the 100,000 NHS workers threatened with the same choice… between jab or job, a threat only pulled at the last minute. Workers endured months of extreme anguish at the prospect of losing careers for refusing the jabs, and were often cruelly marginalised and demonised in their workplaces and communities. Those who chose to put their faith in their God-given immune systems, fearfully and wonderfully made, rather than in an experimental genetic therapy created by man, found themselves hated and ostracised as a result. The Church failed to stand alongside those who were persecuted in this way, or to oppose the draconian mandates which sought to overwrite the most basic human right to self-determination over what is put into your body.

What were they thinking? This move by Durham Cathedral to implement covid passports to access the Christmas 2021 service was appalling on so many levels… defying Jesus’s instruction and the foundational mission of the Christian church to go and make disciples of the world. How did they think it was okay to deny entry to anyone to enter a church and hear the gospel ever, or for church attendants to be contingent on taking a test or vaccine?

The worship of a false religion, scientism, is evidenced from these blasphemous pictures… on the slide… abominations which should have caused outrage amongst Christians, clearly revealing the idolatry at work. In this religion of scientism, you are called to “follow the science”. But as a Christian I only follow Jesus. Anyone who questions the science — a false god — is a heretic. And the scientists and public health officials… the infallible high priests... Yet “the science” was based on fear, coercion, and deception… implausible claims of 95 or even 100% effectiveness and complete safety.

The vaccine was hailed [as] the saviour. Anyone who spoke against the jabs was persecuted, smeared, and censored like a heretic in the new religion. Anti-vaxxers like myself became social pariahs, blasphemers of the false idol. The ongoing vaccine ritual, returning to re-vaccinate every four to six months, is a pseudo-religious sacrament, flying in the face of evidence that the vaccinated keep getting covid.

The Catholic Church even released this commemorative coin in June 2022 depicting a doctor and nurse with a young person ready to receive a vaccine... and using iconography echoing [a] famous depiction of Jesus, Mary, and John the Baptist. Is this a subliminal form of spiritual coercion? While there was no specific mention of the covid jab on the coin, the Vatican’s website describes the coin’s theme as “very close to the Pope’s heart with treatments to counter the pandemic and the need to be vaccinated”.

I hope you will agree we are clearly in a battle against evil. With hundreds more mRNA vaccines in the pipeline and the WHO seeking more control over national health and individual autonomy, there is a co-ordinated push through public health to remove the intrinsic value of every human life. The mRNA gene-based technology may be very clever scientifically, but from a Christian perspective [it] crosses the line into a transhumanist sphere where humans believe they can be the creators rather than the created, and can improve on the human genome — the God code for life. Science is becoming more like a religion than a useful tool, setting itself up with the power over life and death. As such, science and its sacraments could become a false idol for Christians who need wisdom and discernment to avoid being led into worshiping a false god for our salvation. The Bible teaches that, before Christ returns, humanity will be asked to take the mark of the beast without which we will will not be able to buy or sell, and that those who fall for this deception will forfeit their souls and salvation. Christians should at least question the global push to inject genetically modifying technology into all humanity… and proposals for universal digital IDs and vaccine passports without which you will be unable to enjoy freedoms such as travelling, shopping, culture, public events, or maybe even church. Are we being deceived?

We are being deceived on so many levels, and yet many people still seem oblivious to much of the deception:

Earlier on in the presentation (12:45-14:19), one of the slides featured 1 John 5:19:

We know that we are children of God, and that the whole world is under the control of the evil one.

The Bible says that the whole world is under the control of the evil one. And my working assumption is that “the whole world” includes governments, medical regulators and the media. But I genuinely wonder how many “Bible-believing” Christians — and particularly their leaders — actually believe what that Bible verse says.

During the covid era, the silence from the Church was deafening, turning a blind eye to ethical violations, compulsory medical procedures, and the reckless rollout of a novel technology, showing a complete lack of spiritual discernment or action in the face of an immoral secular ideology… silence in the face of evil. Scripture tells us that we are in the world, but not of the world. that we should expect the world to hate us and to persecute us when we speak the truth. Those of us who have spoken out can testify that we have been attacked, vilified, censored, and smeared. But this has been a huge encouragement to us, and faith-building, an indication that we are doing the right thing.

It’s time for the Church to act. Immense damage has been done to societal cohesion, including church communities, by divisive rhetoric and covid policies. We urgently need a strong Church voice to speak truth and wisdom to a broken and confused world… to uphold absolute moral values and ethical principles based on the sanctity and dignity of every human life… to shine a light and expose lies, greed, and anti-human ideologies… to speak an eternal perspective to the world and use godly wisdom to warn the world of folly. Many ordinary Christians like myself felt terribly let down, spiritually disenfranchised and abandoned by church leadership during covid… devastated by the unprecedented closure of churches, forced masking, restrictions on worship, the pushing of the vaccines, and the lack of godly wisdom or leadership… and their subsequent failure to reflect or repent for poor decisions. Some sort of truth and reconciliation process is needed, which will include speaking from the pulpit on the issues we are raising today and apologising for wrong decisions. I hope the Church will add its voice to the thousands of doctors and scientists calling for an immediate withdrawal of the covid jabs from the market. It is indefensible that these dangerous products are still being injected into anyone. The abandonment of the vaccine-injured and bereaved has been shameful. They urgently need public recognition, justice, compensation, and healing — physical, emotional, and spiritual. I pray that the Church will advocate for them and be a place where the injured and bereaved can receive comfort and healing. With God’s help, we can turn this around. In Christ, there is the wonderful offer of grace for repentance, forgiveness and redemption through Jesus’s blood. It is time to put God right back at the heart of all that we do, to follow Jesus and not the science, and to start rebuilding our congregations physically and spiritually… reaching out to those who were wronged and harmed during the covid era, speaking the truth in love… shining a light in the darkness to bring healing and hope to our communities. I will leave you with Jesus’ beautiful and powerful words: “[Then] you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Amen to that.

