This article features the testimony of Dr Robert Sullivan, a licensed physician and board-certified anaesthesiologist with over 20 years of active practice in the US state of Maryland.

He is introduced by Senator Ron Johnson. A transcript is below, along with additional comments here and there.

[Sullivan] The same month I received my first covid mRNA vaccine, I was featured in The Wall Street Journal’s “What’s Your Workout?” column for aerial circus arts. I was strong, healthy, and thriving.

Just three weeks after my second dose, I couldn’t go up a flight of stairs without gasping for air. I became short of breath doing even simple things — walking, standing and even speaking. I had constant chest pressure, arrhythmias, and overwhelming fatigue. I cannot overstate the misery. It felt like my body was failing me. I was experiencing right heart failure. Still, I questioned myself — was this real, or in my head? Then an echocardiogram confirmed the damage. I was relieved that it wasn’t imagined — and stunned to realize: this is likely how I die. The diagnosis was pulmonary hypertension. I had damage and narrowing of the blood vessels in my lungs restricting blood flow and straining the heart. This isn’t like regular high blood pressure. Pulmonary hypertension is usually progressive and fatal even with treatment. There is no cure. It felt like a death sentence. I reported my case to VAERS — the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Most doctors I know had never heard of it. Fewer understood that it carries mandatory reporting requirements. I was never taught about VAERS in medical school. I’m told it still isn’t [taught]. Eventually, VAERS collected my medical records. I expected to hear from the FDA or CDC. I never did. I believed in the system. I believed I would be heard. When I wasn’t, I channeled that disbelief into collaborating with The British Medical Journal on a report about the system’s failures. What I learned is chilling: if you are harmed, you’re on your own.

…featuring twenty questions I put together and sent to people I know locally, including church leaders and members, in Autumn 2021. As with previous attempts to raise the alarm, I didn’t get much by way of response. And around the same time, the vicar at our church, who by his own admission is not an expert on medical matters, wrote in his blog of God’s mercy in providing “vaccines [that] seem to be highly effective”.

[Sullivan] I’ve had to adapt. Maybe some of the novel treatments I tried helped. On the outside, I look fine. I’ve returned to running, even to aerial arts. That brings me joy — but also unease. I’ve lost half my lung capacity. If I can look this normal while carrying that much damage — how many others are out there, suffering silently? In researching my condition I found the Georgetown scientist who predicted my specific problem. The very same month of the vaccine rollout he warned that spike protein exposure — whether from the virus or the vaccine — could harm the blood vessels in the lungs and placenta. Spike protein itself from the SARS-1 virus also caused vascular damage in animals. I learned many hospitalized covid patients developed pulmonary hypertension. Autopsies showed the same kind of lung vessel damage I had. Long covid patients with persistent breathlessness have the same findings. As in my case their symptoms improve but the damage remains. We now know the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can damage the lungs, heart, and brain in animals. It is toxic. Irrefutably so. I know that’s uncomfortable to hear. One study found that athletes who got mRNA boosters saw drops in aerobic capacity — equivalent to aging five to ten years — in just one week. Why is this? I now see colleagues and patients struggling with daily tasks. Many are limited by unexplained shortness of breath. Could this be a spectrum of vascular damage like what happened to me? These are urgent questions. This is not normal aging. This is not simple deconditioning. Until we study this systematically we won’t know how many have been injured — by covid — or by the spike protein itself. Our medical system must honor its foundational oath: “Do no harm.” When harm does occur, the right thing is to recognize it, acknowledge suffering, and work to relieve it — while advancing research into safer therapies. Government must serve as a safeguard — restoring accountability, transparency, and public trust. And above all, every medical decision must be grounded in truly informed consent. Patients deserve and demand clear, honest information. The freedom to decide what’s right for them is a right. Mandatory medicine isn’t medicine. Acknowledgment matters — being seen, heard, and believed. That is the first and perhaps most important step in healing. To others here who’ve been harmed: I see you. While our injuries differ, I understand the suffering and isolation that comes when the system meant to protect you instead abandons you. I believe you. Senator Johnson and members of the committee, thank you for giving us this opportunity to start to heal.

[Johnson] Dr. Sullivan, outside of your testimony… in terms of your own covid injection… and I call it an injection because it’s not a vaccine… your own injury, can you enlighten us in terms of the attitude of of most doctors when it comes to vaccines… what kind of training, what kind of information they have? And by the way, do you also find it jaw-dropping that a pediatrician would tell a mom when their baby’s having seizures, “Oh, that’s perfectly normal after a vaccine.” [Sullivan] I agree that is jaw-dropping. The training for vaccines now is limited to memorizing the schedule… …it may surprise you [but] I’m enthusiastic about vaccination… when we look at the history of vaccination, smallpox was so successful that it’s not even on the schedule anymore. It was a success.

I would once have said something similar, but now I am not so sure.

I wonder if Dr Sullivan has read articles such as this one:

I now wonder how much else of what we have been told about vaccines — any vaccines — is actually true. And how much time busy doctors have taken to investigate such things for themselves. Rather than just take on trust what they are told and parrot it as gospel truth.

I am reminded of e.g. this post…

…and the book Dissolving Illusions, in which the authors use public health records to show that the number of people dying from various diseases had fallen to very low levels before the relevant vaccines became available:

And so now, when I hear anyone, including doctors, speak of “success” in the context of vaccination, I wonder how much they actually know. What I do know for certain is that, when I write to NHS “Vaccination Teams” asking for actual scientific evidence for their claims about vaccines, any response I get does not engage with my request.

[Sullivan] What we’re missing… and this is not taught in medical school… is there’s a cost to this [vaccine] success. There’s a cost to manufacturing the medicine and the research. There’s a cost to administer it and there is the hidden cost of injuries and we do not know what that is. It is not studied. It is not taught.

According to this US doctor, doctors are not taught about vaccine injuries.

As to not being studied, consider the testimony of civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri featured in this post:

“What’s critical is this… If you want to know the safety of a vaccine… and we need this stuff when parents call us [and] say my child got X… Y… Z… issue after vaccine… you need trials that are, one, properly controlled, which means either [some participants] got… an inert substance or another vaccine that was properly licensed based on a robust trial. And then, even if it has a proper control, it still needs to produce safety long enough. And… even if it has… an error control and it reviews long enough, it… still needs to be properly powered [i.e. enough patients for the results to be statistically significant].”

“It needs all three to be a proper valid clinical trial. And I can tell you, there’s not a single routine injected childhood vaccine on the schedule that meets those criteria.”

By his own admission, Siri is not a medical doctor, but, as he points out:

I have to make my claims based on actual evidence when I go to court with regard to vaccines. I don’t get to rely on titles.

And as Sullivan points out, for doctors, “training for vaccines now is limited to memorizing the schedule”.

I am reminded of the shared etymology of the words doctor and indoctrinated.

[Sullivan] I want to be clear… I’m not vaccine injured. I’m injured by an mRNA therapeutic. I was very careful in my testimony to use the word shot… [Johnson] I was warned early on because I was talking to people highly skeptical of the mRNA... one doctor beside himself understanding what his colleagues were going to do… inject something into the human body that would turn the human cell into a manufacturing site for something that’s toxic to his body. It’s like, “Gee, what could go wrong?”… an encapsulated lipid nanoparticle designed to permeate difficult permeable barriers like the blood-brain [barrier]… like the placenta… They knew it didn’t stay in the arm, and yet they lied to us. [Sullivan] Oh, they lied to us...

To my mind, the pattern of lies was evident back in 2020, and certainly in 2021, when I wrote put together (and sent to various people) the twenty questions I mentioned earlier.

Contenders for the best summaries of the covid lies that I have seen can be found here (fairly long):

…and here (fairly short):

But most people, including some who would claim to be walking in the truth, are not interested. Perhaps in part because they themselves bought into and promulgated the lies.

[Johnson] I would say that a doctor telling [a mother] that a seizure after a vaccination is perfectly normal… that’s a lie… it’s a jaw-dropping lie. But talk about the spike protein, because what we’re hearing now… what I’m seeing is… it’s all being blamed on long covid… the brain fog… it’s all about long covid... Once again, complete state denial. Well, the nasty part of the coronavirus is the spike protein. [Sullivan] Yes. [Johnson] That is the antigen that the mRNA injection caused the body to produce… [Sullivan] Yes, it’s biologically active… [Johnson] So maybe it’s the vaccine that’s causing causing the brain fog and the neurological injuries and the death and the strokes and… the lining inside your blood vessels… I mean that’s I think your problem, right? [Sullivan] Vasculitis yes, inflammation of vessels… [Johnson] So talk a little bit about what you found out now that you’ve done your research in terms of the spike protein… at least in the virus it hopefully would clear… but with the mRNA… it’s not real mRNA, it’s modified… to not be destroyed by the body… to keep circulating… And now we have studies that… that modified mRNA… it’s circulating [in] the body for months. We haven’t done that much study to find out how long, but we’re finding it in tumors… we’re finding it in other… autopsy… body parts… that type of thing. Can you just talk about that… [Sullivan] You are correct. There are many ways to lose with this new mRNA technology. There are problems with lipid nanoparticles…

I am reminded of pathologist Dr Clare Craig who wrote that:

“The mRNA [products] used lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) which were first designed as a drug delivery system in the 1990s. The first gene therapy to use RNA delivered in lipid nanoparticles was approved by the FDA in 2018. LNPs were specifically designed… to reach every part of the body and to enter the nucleus of a cell… However, the pharmaceutical companies found that repeated dosing led to problems with toxicity. Because of this Novartis, Merck and Roche abandoned the platform… Moderna and BioNTech decided to focus their technology on vaccines instead — because, they claimed, with vaccines repeated dosing is not necessary and the toxicity issues can be avoided. The irony of this is not difficult to see.”

Sullivan continues…

[Sullivan] There is a separate set of problems with synthetic mRNA. It persists… in some people 700 days and counting now. There will always be a problem when you load the instructions to make a protein in that it will present on the surface of the cell and will become a set-up for autoimmune disorders. Separate from that, spike protein in and of itself is biologically active, and to understand what happened [with] my injury I found researchers who had predicted this was going to happen. It causes cells to grow and divide when they should not. It was published in December 2020, although not widely known, that that was causing damage to placenta and to lung. I was probably one of the very few doctors that knew that that shot did not stay in the arm, and I don’t even know how I found that information, but I would say that was virtually unknown. Later, I found this out to be true.

I have always found it odd that doctors would think such an injection would stay in the arm. As Clare Craig points out:

“…the vaccine spike is systemic from the outset. Although people were told it would remain in the arm that could never have been true...”

“[Consider] EpiPens [which] are given into muscle to quickly get adrenaline throughout the body to treat anaphylaxis. This shows just how ridiculous the claim [is] that an injection into muscle will stay in the muscle… Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trial documents revealed that LNPs travelled to many organs in rat biodistribution studies [that show where in the (rat’s) body the LNPs end up]. Measurement stopped after 48 hours despite signs of an increasing rate of accumulation in the ovaries, liver, adrenal gland and spleen.”

[Sullivan] I only found out that spike protein was toxic later, when I met the researchers. And I asked, “How did you think to research that?”… [and it was] because they knew in 2005 with SARS-1 that spike protein alone, without the virus, would be enough to harm an animal. Later, in the research of the original novel bat-human coronavirus… this is the 2015 research at UNC [University of North Carolina] with Dr Ralph Baric, NIH [National Insitutes of Health] and Wuhan labs... that was the gain-of-function research. And so they had a SARS virus that became… more lethal, more transmissible. They attempted to do a vaccine for that trial. That was a traditional vaccine, not mRNA. They had vaccine-induced harm and lethality in the animals. And in the pathology slides of those animals… this is mice… you can see the same vascular lung damage that we’re seeing today with SARS-2. [Johnson] So they knew all of this… [Sullivan] Yes. [Johnson] And yet they lied to us. They rolled this out. Billions were made. They called it safe and effective. They mandated it. And they knew this.

For anyone interested, the full hearing can be found here.

